Scoop n Twist Brighton
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
932 South Winton Road, Rochester, NY 14618
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Jeremiah's Tavern - Monroe - 1104 Monroe Avenue
No Reviews
1104 Monroe Avenue Rochester, NY 14620
View restaurant