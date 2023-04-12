Scoop n Twist Brighton

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ice Cream

Hard Ice Cream & Soft Serve

Kiddie

$3.69

Single Scoop

$4.57

Double Scoop

$5.55

Triple Scoop

$6.52

Pints

$6.99

Quarts

$10.49

Doggy Sundae

Gelato

Kid's Gelato

$4.80

Single Gelato

$5.90

Double Gelato

$7.20

Triple Gelato

$8.40

Sundaes

Peanut Butter Cup Sundae

$6.86

Hot Fudge Sundae

$6.86

Caramel Craze Sundae

$6.86

S'mores Sundae

$6.86

Banana Split Sundae

$7.59

Cookie Monster Sundae

$7.59Out of stock

Strawberry Sundae

$6.86

Strawberry Shortcake Sundae

$7.59

Brownie Sundae

$7.59

Tutti Frutti Sundae

$7.59

Mexican Sundae

$6.86

Turtle Sundae

$6.86

Peanut Butter And Jelly Sundae

$6.86

BYO Masterpiece Sundae

$7.59

$7.19 Make your own Sundae

BYO Banana Split

$7.59

Ice Cream Flight

$7.99

Kids Sundaes

Dirt Sundae

$4.89

Surfer Sundae

$4.89

Hot Fudge Sundae

$4.89

BYO Mini Masterpice Sundae

$4.89

Shakes

Small Milkshake

$5.29

Medium Milkshake

$6.19

Large Milkshake

$7.29

Small Dairy Free

$6.29

Medium Dairy Free

$7.19

Large Dairy Free

$8.29

Flurry

Small Flurry

$5.69

Medium Flurry

$6.39

Novelties

Ice Cream Cake

$28.56

Ice Cream Pie

$22.45

Ice Cream Sandwich

$1.99

Ice Cream 6 Pack

$8.99

Ice Cream Cookie Sand

$3.99Out of stock

Crepes & Waffles

Crepes

Strawberry Dream

$12.99

Banana Montana

$12.99

Nutella Fella

$12.99

Peanut Butter Blitz

$12.99

Brownie Blast

$12.99

Oreo Avalanche

$12.99

Campfire Smores

$12.99

Caramel Apple

$12.99

Waffles

Strawberry Dream

$11.99

Banana Montana

$11.99

Nutella Fella

$11.99

Peanut Butter Blitz

$11.99

Brownie Blast

$11.99

Oreo Avalanche

$11.99

Campfire Smores

$11.99

Caramel Apple

$11.99

Beverages

Bottled drinks

Pepsi Bottled

$2.99

Mtn Dew Bottled

$2.99

Diet Pepsi Bottled

$2.99

Root Beer Bottled

$2.99

Dr Pepper Bottled

$2.99

Gatorade

$2.99

Bottled Water

$2.29

Floats

Small Rootbeer Float

$5.69

Small Mtn Dew Float

$5.69

Small Pepsi Float

$5.69

Small Diet Pepsi Float

$5.69

Small Dr Pepper Float

$5.69

Medium Rootbeer Float

$6.39

Medium Mtn Dew Float

$6.39

Medium Pepsi Float

$6.39

Medium Diet Pepsi Float

$6.39

Medium Dr Pepper Float

$6.39

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

932 South Winton Road, Rochester, NY 14618

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

