Seapoint Restaurant
No reviews yet
367 E 8th St, South Boston, MA
South Boston, MA 02127
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food Menu
Appetizers / Small Bites
Chicken Fingers
Fresh chicken tenderloins breaded and deep fried to a golden brown. Choice of sauce: buffalo, teriyaki, BBQ, honey mustard, and EAST/ West
Chicken Wings
Choice of sauce: buffalo, teriyaki, BBQ, honey mustard, and East/ West
Grilled Kielbasa
Basket of homemade grilled pieces of original Polish sausage links served with mustard
Loaded Fries
Our traditional steak French fries are loaded with cheese and bacon
Mozzarella Sticks
Seasoned cheese sticks deep-fried. Served with a side of our homemade marinara sauce
Potato Skins
Potato cups deep-fried, filled with bacon and cheese, baked to perfection, and served with sour cream
Quesadillas
Served with red/green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and cheese
Seapoint Nachos
Tortilla chips, salsa, and our blend of cheeses with your choice of tender grilled chicken, buffalo chicken, or ground beef
Seapoint Sampler
A combination of potato skins, mozzarella sticks, and your choice of sauce for chicken fingers: plain, buffalo, teriyaki, BBQ, honey mustard, and EAST/West
Wing Dings
Delicious breaded drumettes and wings served with blue cheese dressing
Grill and House Favorites
Chicken Parmesan Served Over Linguine
Fresh chicken breast in seasoned breadcrumbs, deep fried then topped with melted cheese and our homemade marinara sauce
Chicken Teriyaki
Char-grilled chicken breast marinated in our teriyaki sauce
Combos
Your choice of steak tips with any of the following: sweet Italian sausage / chicken teriyaki / pork tips/turkey tips
Linguine with Meatballs
Homemade meatballs over linguine topped with our homemade marinara sauce
Linguine with Sausage
Homemade sweet Italian sausage over linguine topped with our homemade marinara sauce
Pork Tips
Fresh pork tips cut and marinated in an Asian sweet sauce
Steak Tips
Choice steak, marinated in a secret sauce cooked to your liking
Turkey Tips
Tender tips of turkey marinated in our special sauce
House Specialties
American Chop Suey
Ground beef, elbow macaroni, onions, and green peppers with our homemade marinara sauce
Cheese Ravioli
Filled with a blend of indulgent Italian cheeses, topped with our homemade marinara sauce
Chicken Marsala
Chicken breast sautéed in garlic, mushroom, and marsala wine sauce over linguine
Chicken Pot Pie
Fresh white chicken meat in our own gravy with peas, carrots and puff pastry crust served with mashed potatoes
Fish Special
A local favorite from the north Atlantic, crusted with seasoned breadcrumbs and baked or fried. "Only fish fresher is in pleasure bay"
New York Sirloin
A traditional favorite served with vegetables and a choice of potato, rice, or French fries
Scallops
Local North Atlantic sweet and tender sea scallops. Choice of baked with butter, fried, or sauteed in garlic and oil
Pizza
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Traditional hand-stretched dough, homemade marinara sauce topped with chicken marinated in red hot buffalo sauce. Pizza with a kick
Caesar Salad Pizza
Traditional hand-stretched dough baked and topped with a chilled salad of Parmesan, romaine, and creamy Caesars dressing. Add grilled chicken for $3.00
Classic White Pizza
Traditional hand-stretched dough topped with fresh garlic, olive oil, tomatoes, and a blend of imported cheeses topped with basil
Extreme Mushroom
A mushroom lover's dream on our traditional hand-stretched dough topped with our cheese blend and mushrooms
Greek Pizza
Traditional hand-stretched dough, homemade marinara sauce topped with feta cheese, pepperoncini, and hamburger
Seapoint Special Pizza
Traditional hand-stretched dough, homemade marinara sauce topped with imported cheeses, red and green peppers, onions, mushrooms, sweet sausage, and meatballs
Cheese Pizza
Our homemade marinara sauce, hand-stretched dough, and cheese. Additional toppings: red and green peppers, onions, mushrooms, sweet sausage, meatballs, pepperoni, and hamburger add $1.50 per topping
Salads
Garden Salad
Iceberg lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, and onions
Caesar Salad
Hand-tossed romaine lettuce with a tangy dressing, garlic croutons, and shredded parmesan cheese
Greek Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, olives, pepperoncini, and feta cheese
Cheeseburger Chopped Club Salad
Fresh packed hamburger chopped with lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, chopped bacon, cheddar cheese, thousand island dressing
Specialty Sandwiches
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Lightly breaded chicken breast covered with our zesty, red hot sauce mix
Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich
Chicken breast prepared in seasoned breadcrumbs, topped with melted cheese and homemade marinara sauce
Grilled Cheese
(Additional charge for tomato $1.00 and bacon $1.50)
Half Pound Burger
Hand-packed burger served on a fresh roll - available toppings bacon, mushrooms, and onions add.75 per topping
Hamburger Club
Freshly packed hamburger with bacon, lettuce, and tomato served on toasted bread
Hot Dog
2 per order
Hot Pastrami Sandwich
Juicy, perfectly boiled, and served on a bulkie roll
Meatball Sandwich
Our homemade meatballs and marinara sauce are served on a fresh roll
Steak Tip Sandwich
Our famous steak tips are cooked to your liking and served on a fresh roll
Turkey Club
Freshly sliced turkey breast with bacon, lettuce, and tomato served on toasted bread
Wraps
Your choice of grilled teriyaki chicken, buffalo chicken, chicken salad, turkey club, grilled chicken BLT, and chicken fajita
BLT
Sides
Bar Menu
Canned Drinks
Bottled Drinks
Draft Beer
Angry Orchard Draft
Blue Moon Draft
Bud Lite Draft
Coors Lite Draft
Corona Premier Draft
Guiness Draft
Harpoon IPA Draft
Kona Big Wave Draft
Leinenkugels Summer Shandy Draft
Mc Ultra Draft
Sam Adams Draft
Sam Adams Seasonal Draft
Wicked Easy Draft
Wicked Hazy Draft
Wormtown Draft
Pitcher Angry Orchard
Pitcher Blue Moon
Pitcher Bud Lite
Pitcher Coors Lite
Pitcher Corona Premier
Pitcher Guiness
Pitcher Harpoon IPA
Pitcher Kona Big Wave
Pitcher Leinenkugels
Pitcher Mc Ultra
Pitcher Sam Adams
Pitcher Sam Seasonal
Pitcher Wicked Easy
Pitcher Wicked Hazy
Pitcher Worm Town
Liquor (Singles)
Absolute
Absolute Citron
Kettle One
Stoli Blueberi
Stoli Ohranj
Stoli Razberi
Stoli Vanil
Stolichnaya
Tito's
Tangueray
Bacardi
Bacardi Limon
Captain Morgan's
Malibu
Parrot Bay
Jose Cuervo
Mezcal Xicaru Reposado
Mezcal Xicaru Silver
Patron
Buschmills
Canadian Club
Crown Royal
Jack Daniels
Seagrams 7
Seagrams VO
Screwball Peanut Butter
Southern Comfort
Tullamore Dew
Jameson
Dewars
Jim Beam
Johnny Walker Black
Johnny Walkerr Red
Makers Mark
Apple Pucker
Bailey's Irish Cream
Butterscotch Schnapps
Chambord
Coffee Brandy
Disaronno
Dr. Mc Guillicuddy's
Hennessey
Grand Marnier
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Midori
Peach Schnapps
Rootbeer Schnapps
Sambucca
Triple Sec
Watermelon Pucker
Liquor (Doubles)
Absolute DBL
Absolute Citron DBL
Kettle One DBL
Stoli Blueberi DBL
Stoli Ohranj DBL
Stoli Razberi DBL
Stoli Vanil DBL
Stolichnaya DBL
Tito's DBL
Tangueray DBL
Bacardi DBL
Bacardi Limon DBL
Captain Morgan's DBL
Malibu DBL
Parrot Bay DBL
Jose Cuervo DBL
Patron DBL
Buschmills DBL
Canadian Club DBL
Crown Royal DBL
Jack Daniels DBL
Seagrams 7 DBL
Seagrams VO DBL
Screwball Peanut Butter DBL
Southern Comfort DBL
Tullamore Dew DBL
Dewars DBL
Jim Beam DBL
Johnny Walker Black DBL
Johnny Walkerr Red DBL
Makers Mark DBL
Apple Pucker DBL
Bailey's Irish Cream DBL
Butterscotch Schnapps DBL
Chambord DBL
Coffee Brandy DBL
Disaronno DBL
Dr. Mc Guillicuddy's DBL
Hennessey DBL
Grand Marnier DBL
Jagermeister DBL
Kahlua DBL
Midori DBL
Peach Schnapps DBL
Rootbeer Schnapps DBL
Sambucca DBL
Triple Sec DBL
Watermelon Pucker DBL
Bottled Wine
Wine Glasses
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
Appletini
Bahama Mama
Bay Breeze
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Cape Codder
Coffee Drink
Dirty Shirley
Grape Crush
Green Tea
Irish Car Bomb
Jagerbomb
Kahlua Sombrero
Lemon Drop
Madras
Mai Tai
Manhatten
Margarita
Martini
Midori Sour
Mimosa
Mudslide
Old Fashioned
Pearl Harbor
Peppermint Patty
Pearl Harbor
Roasted Toasted Almond
Screwdriver
Seabreeze
Sex On The Beach
Stinger
Tequila Sunrise
Toasted Almond
Tom Collins
Vigrin Mary
Vodka Collins
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Woo Woo
7 & 7
*007
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Family owned and operated for over 30 years. A neighborhood gem.
367 E 8th St, South Boston, MA, South Boston, MA 02127