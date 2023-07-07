Restaurant header imageView gallery

Seapoint Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

367 E 8th St, South Boston, MA

South Boston, MA 02127

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food Menu

Appetizers / Small Bites

Chicken Fingers

$11.95

Fresh chicken tenderloins breaded and deep fried to a golden brown. Choice of sauce: buffalo, teriyaki, BBQ, honey mustard, and EAST/ West

Chicken Wings

$13.95

Choice of sauce: buffalo, teriyaki, BBQ, honey mustard, and East/ West

Grilled Kielbasa

$11.95

Basket of homemade grilled pieces of original Polish sausage links served with mustard

Loaded Fries

$12.00

Our traditional steak French fries are loaded with cheese and bacon

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.95

Seasoned cheese sticks deep-fried. Served with a side of our homemade marinara sauce

Potato Skins

$11.95

Potato cups deep-fried, filled with bacon and cheese, baked to perfection, and served with sour cream

Quesadillas

$12.95

Served with red/green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and cheese

Seapoint Nachos

$13.00

Tortilla chips, salsa, and our blend of cheeses with your choice of tender grilled chicken, buffalo chicken, or ground beef

Seapoint Sampler

$15.95

A combination of potato skins, mozzarella sticks, and your choice of sauce for chicken fingers: plain, buffalo, teriyaki, BBQ, honey mustard, and EAST/West

Wing Dings

$12.95

Delicious breaded drumettes and wings served with blue cheese dressing

Grill and House Favorites

Chicken Parmesan Served Over Linguine

$19.95

Fresh chicken breast in seasoned breadcrumbs, deep fried then topped with melted cheese and our homemade marinara sauce

Chicken Teriyaki

$19.95

Char-grilled chicken breast marinated in our teriyaki sauce

Combos

$21.95

Your choice of steak tips with any of the following: sweet Italian sausage / chicken teriyaki / pork tips/turkey tips

Linguine with Meatballs

$17.95

Homemade meatballs over linguine topped with our homemade marinara sauce

Linguine with Sausage

$17.95

Homemade sweet Italian sausage over linguine topped with our homemade marinara sauce

Pork Tips

$20.95

Fresh pork tips cut and marinated in an Asian sweet sauce

Steak Tips

$21.95

Choice steak, marinated in a secret sauce cooked to your liking

Turkey Tips

$20.95

Tender tips of turkey marinated in our special sauce

House Specialties

American Chop Suey

$18.95

Ground beef, elbow macaroni, onions, and green peppers with our homemade marinara sauce

Cheese Ravioli

$15.95

Filled with a blend of indulgent Italian cheeses, topped with our homemade marinara sauce

Chicken Marsala

$19.95

Chicken breast sautéed in garlic, mushroom, and marsala wine sauce over linguine

Chicken Pot Pie

$19.95

Fresh white chicken meat in our own gravy with peas, carrots and puff pastry crust served with mashed potatoes

Fish Special

$22.95

A local favorite from the north Atlantic, crusted with seasoned breadcrumbs and baked or fried. "Only fish fresher is in pleasure bay"

New York Sirloin

$22.95

A traditional favorite served with vegetables and a choice of potato, rice, or French fries

Scallops

$24.95

Local North Atlantic sweet and tender sea scallops. Choice of baked with butter, fried, or sauteed in garlic and oil

Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.95

Traditional hand-stretched dough, homemade marinara sauce topped with chicken marinated in red hot buffalo sauce. Pizza with a kick

Caesar Salad Pizza

$12.95

Traditional hand-stretched dough baked and topped with a chilled salad of Parmesan, romaine, and creamy Caesars dressing. Add grilled chicken for $3.00

Classic White Pizza

$14.50

Traditional hand-stretched dough topped with fresh garlic, olive oil, tomatoes, and a blend of imported cheeses topped with basil

Extreme Mushroom

$14.50

A mushroom lover's dream on our traditional hand-stretched dough topped with our cheese blend and mushrooms

Greek Pizza

$15.95

Traditional hand-stretched dough, homemade marinara sauce topped with feta cheese, pepperoncini, and hamburger

Seapoint Special Pizza

$15.95

Traditional hand-stretched dough, homemade marinara sauce topped with imported cheeses, red and green peppers, onions, mushrooms, sweet sausage, and meatballs

Cheese Pizza

$12.50

Our homemade marinara sauce, hand-stretched dough, and cheese. Additional toppings: red and green peppers, onions, mushrooms, sweet sausage, meatballs, pepperoni, and hamburger add $1.50 per topping

Salads

Garden Salad

$10.95

Iceberg lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, and onions

Caesar Salad

$11.95

Hand-tossed romaine lettuce with a tangy dressing, garlic croutons, and shredded parmesan cheese

Greek Salad

$13.95

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, olives, pepperoncini, and feta cheese

Cheeseburger Chopped Club Salad

$13.95

Fresh packed hamburger chopped with lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, chopped bacon, cheddar cheese, thousand island dressing

Specialty Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Lightly breaded chicken breast covered with our zesty, red hot sauce mix

Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich

$15.00

Chicken breast prepared in seasoned breadcrumbs, topped with melted cheese and homemade marinara sauce

Grilled Cheese

$7.95

(Additional charge for tomato $1.00 and bacon $1.50)

Half Pound Burger

$15.00

Hand-packed burger served on a fresh roll - available toppings bacon, mushrooms, and onions add.75 per topping

Hamburger Club

$15.00

Freshly packed hamburger with bacon, lettuce, and tomato served on toasted bread

Hot Dog

$9.95

2 per order

Hot Pastrami Sandwich

$15.00

Juicy, perfectly boiled, and served on a bulkie roll

Meatball Sandwich

$15.00

Our homemade meatballs and marinara sauce are served on a fresh roll

Steak Tip Sandwich

$18.95

Our famous steak tips are cooked to your liking and served on a fresh roll

Turkey Club

$14.50

Freshly sliced turkey breast with bacon, lettuce, and tomato served on toasted bread

Wraps

$15.00

Your choice of grilled teriyaki chicken, buffalo chicken, chicken salad, turkey club, grilled chicken BLT, and chicken fajita

BLT

$10.95

Sides

Baked Potato

$4.95

Broccoli

$4.95

Carrots

$4.95

French Fries

$7.95

Garlic Bread

$5.95

Loaded Baked Potato

$7.95

Loaded Mashed

$7.95

Mashed Potato

$4.95

Meatballs

$11.95

Mixed Veg

$4.95

Onion Rings

$9.95

Rice Pilaf

$4.95

Side Caesar

$7.95

Side Greek

$9.95

Side Pasta

$9.95

Side Salad

$6.95

Waffle Fries

$9.95

Bar Menu

Canned Drinks

PBR

$4.25

PBR Bucket

$21.25

Seltzer Bucket

$26.25

Truly Mixed Berry

$4.75

Viva Elderberry

$6.50

Viva Grapefruit

$6.50

Viva Huckleberry

$6.50

Viva Watermelon

$6.50

White Claw Black Cherry

$4.75

White Claw Grapefruit

$4.75

White Claw Lime

$4.75

White Claw Raspberry

$4.75

Bucket Import

$26.25

Bucket 1/2 Dom 1/2 Imp

$24.75

Bottled Drinks

Amstel Lite

$4.75

Budweiser

$4.25

Bud Lite

$4.25

Coors Lite

$4.25

Corona

$4.75

Heineken

$4.75

Magners

$4.75

Mc Ultra

$4.50

Miller Lite

$4.25

Domestic Bucket

$21.25

Import Bucket

$23.75

1/2 Dom 1/2 Imp

$22.75

Draft Beer

Angry Orchard Draft

$4.75

Blue Moon Draft

$4.75

Bud Lite Draft

$4.25

Coors Lite Draft

$4.25

Corona Premier Draft

$4.75

Guiness Draft

$4.75

Harpoon IPA Draft

$4.75

Kona Big Wave Draft

$5.50

Leinenkugels Summer Shandy Draft

$4.75

Mc Ultra Draft

$4.50

Sam Adams Draft

$4.75

Sam Adams Seasonal Draft

$4.75

Wicked Easy Draft

$4.75

Wicked Hazy Draft

$4.75

Wormtown Draft

$4.75

Pitcher Angry Orchard

$16.00

Pitcher Blue Moon

$16.00

Pitcher Bud Lite

$14.00

Pitcher Coors Lite

$14.00

Pitcher Corona Premier

$16.00

Pitcher Guiness

$16.00

Pitcher Harpoon IPA

$16.00

Pitcher Kona Big Wave

$19.00

Pitcher Leinenkugels

$16.00

Pitcher Mc Ultra

$15.00

Pitcher Sam Adams

$16.00

Pitcher Sam Seasonal

$16.00

Pitcher Wicked Easy

$16.00

Pitcher Wicked Hazy

$16.00

Pitcher Worm Town

$16.00

Liquor (Singles)

Absolute

$9.00

Absolute Citron

$9.00

Kettle One

$9.00

Stoli Blueberi

$9.00

Stoli Ohranj

$9.00

Stoli Razberi

$9.00

Stoli Vanil

$9.00

Stolichnaya

$9.00

Tito's

$10.00

Tangueray

$9.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Bacardi Limon

$9.00

Captain Morgan's

$9.00

Malibu

$9.00

Parrot Bay

$9.00

Jose Cuervo

$10.00

Mezcal Xicaru Reposado

$12.00

Mezcal Xicaru Silver

$12.00

Patron

$12.00

Buschmills

$10.00

Canadian Club

$9.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Seagrams 7

$10.00

Seagrams VO

$10.00

Screwball Peanut Butter

$10.00

Southern Comfort

$10.00

Tullamore Dew

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Dewars

$10.00

Jim Beam

$10.00

Johnny Walker Black

$10.00

Johnny Walkerr Red

$10.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Apple Pucker

$9.00

Bailey's Irish Cream

$10.00

Butterscotch Schnapps

$9.00

Chambord

$10.00

Coffee Brandy

$9.00

Disaronno

$10.00

Dr. Mc Guillicuddy's

$10.00

Hennessey

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Jagermeister

$10.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Midori

$9.00

Peach Schnapps

$9.00

Rootbeer Schnapps

$9.00

Sambucca

$10.00

Triple Sec

$9.00

Watermelon Pucker

$9.00

Liquor (Doubles)

Absolute DBL

$18.00

Absolute Citron DBL

$18.00

Kettle One DBL

$18.00

Stoli Blueberi DBL

$18.00

Stoli Ohranj DBL

$18.00

Stoli Razberi DBL

$18.00

Stoli Vanil DBL

$18.00

Stolichnaya DBL

$18.00

Tito's DBL

$20.00

Tangueray DBL

$18.00

Bacardi DBL

$18.00

Bacardi Limon DBL

$18.00

Captain Morgan's DBL

$18.00

Malibu DBL

$18.00

Parrot Bay DBL

$18.00

Jose Cuervo DBL

$20.00

Patron DBL

$24.00

Buschmills DBL

$20.00

Canadian Club DBL

$18.00

Crown Royal DBL

$20.00

Jack Daniels DBL

$20.00

Seagrams 7 DBL

$20.00

Seagrams VO DBL

$20.00

Screwball Peanut Butter DBL

$20.00

Southern Comfort DBL

$20.00

Tullamore Dew DBL

$20.00

Dewars DBL

$20.00

Jim Beam DBL

$20.00

Johnny Walker Black DBL

$20.00

Johnny Walkerr Red DBL

$20.00

Makers Mark DBL

$24.00

Apple Pucker DBL

$18.00

Bailey's Irish Cream DBL

$20.00

Butterscotch Schnapps DBL

$18.00

Chambord DBL

$20.00

Coffee Brandy DBL

$9.00

Disaronno DBL

$20.00

Dr. Mc Guillicuddy's DBL

$20.00

Hennessey DBL

$20.00

Grand Marnier DBL

$20.00

Jagermeister DBL

$20.00

Kahlua DBL

$20.00

Midori DBL

$18.00

Peach Schnapps DBL

$18.00

Rootbeer Schnapps DBL

$18.00

Sambucca DBL

$20.00

Triple Sec DBL

$18.00

Watermelon Pucker DBL

$18.00

Bottled Wine

Chateau St Michelle Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$36.00

Josh Merlot BTL

$30.00

Mark West Pinot Noir BTL

$30.00

Chateau St. Michelle Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$36.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay BTL

$36.00

Villa Pozzi Pinot Grigio BTL

$30.00

Crane Lake White Zinfandel BTL

$30.00

Prosecco BTL

$36.00

Wine Glasses

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Chateau St Michelle Cabernet Sauvignon GLS

$12.00

Chateau St. Michelle Sauvignon Blanc GLS

$12.00

Crane Lake White Zinfandel GLS

$10.00

Josh Merlot GLS

$10.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay GLS

$12.00

Mark West Pinot Noir GLS

$10.00

Prosecco GLS

$12.00

Villa Pozzi Pinot Grigio GLS

$10.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$11.00

Appletini

$12.00

Bahama Mama

$11.00

Bay Breeze

$10.00

Black Russian

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Cape Codder

$10.00

Coffee Drink

$12.00

Dirty Shirley

$10.00

Grape Crush

$12.00

Green Tea

$10.00

Irish Car Bomb

$15.00

Jagerbomb

$15.00

Kahlua Sombrero

$11.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Madras

$10.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Manhatten

$12.00

Margarita

$10.00

Martini

$12.00+

Midori Sour

$10.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Mudslide

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Pearl Harbor

$10.00

Peppermint Patty

$12.00

Pearl Harbor

$10.00

Roasted Toasted Almond

$12.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Seabreeze

$10.00

Sex On The Beach

$11.00

Stinger

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Toasted Almond

$11.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Vigrin Mary

$7.00

Vodka Collins

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

White Russian

$12.00

Woo Woo

$11.00

7 & 7

$10.00

*007

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Family owned and operated for over 30 years. A neighborhood gem.

Location

367 E 8th St, South Boston, MA, South Boston, MA 02127

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Fat Baby Sushi & Cocktails
orange starNo Reviews
118 Dorchester St. South Boston, MA 02127
View restaurantnext
PS Gourmet Coffee - Southie
orange starNo Reviews
106 Dorchester Street South Boston, MA 02127
View restaurantnext
Stats Bar and Grille
orange starNo Reviews
77 Dorchester St South Boston, MA 02127
View restaurantnext
Capo Restaurant & Supper Club
orange starNo Reviews
443 West Broadway South Boston, MA 02127
View restaurantnext
Hunter's Kitchen & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
110 Dorchester St South Boston, MA 02127
View restaurantnext
Lincoln Tavern
orange star4.6 • 9,775
425 West Broadway South Boston, MA 02127
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in South Boston

Lincoln Tavern
orange star4.6 • 9,775
425 West Broadway South Boston, MA 02127
View restaurantnext
Anna's Taqueria - MGH/Beacon Hill
orange star4.4 • 9,247
242 Cambridge Street Boston, MA 02114
View restaurantnext
Mistral Boston
orange star4.7 • 8,058
223 Columbus Ave BOSTON, MA 02116
View restaurantnext
Mamma Maria - Boston, MA
orange star4.7 • 6,741
3 North Square Boston, MA 02113
View restaurantnext
Fox & the knife
orange star5.0 • 6,589
28 W Broadway Boston, MA 02127
View restaurantnext
Boston Burger Company - 1100 Boylston st
orange star4.4 • 6,189
1100 Boylston st boston, MA 02215
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near South Boston
Charlestown
review star
Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)
Cambridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (176 restaurants)
Chelsea
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
Somerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (107 restaurants)
Everett
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Allston
review star
Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)
Jamaica Plain
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Winthrop
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Brookline
review star
Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston