Sega Cafe 20850 Griffin Rd,

Order Again

Sushi

Tempura salmon, cangrejo, camaron y pollo

$15.49

carrot ,cucumbers , cream cheese, rice and shrimp.Sauce on the side

Crudo (Salmon, cangrejo ,camaron )

$15.49Out of stock

Sega Plates

Carne asada

$14.99Out of stock

Arroz con vegetales ,Plátano maduros, carne asada cubierto en chimichurri salsa

Pescado Frito

$15.99

Arroz con vegetales , ensalada , papita , con una tilapia entera un lado de tartar sauce

Pollo Guisado

$13.99Out of stock

Arroz con vegetales, Salteada Vegetales, con un jugozo breast chicken

Chuleta de puerco

$14.99

Arroz con vegetales , maduros, ensalada, con chuleta de puerco

Mangu dominicano

$7.25

Tres Golpes , Mangu , salami, queso frito

Mexico Tacos 🌮/ soda

Mexico Tacos 🌮/ soda

$11.99

Avena

$5.50

Costillas De Cerdo

$14.99

LIMONADA

$2.50

Baleada (pollo o carne)

$8.99

Baleada regular frijole Y huevo con chorizo

$5.99

Baleadda sencilla ( crema , frijole y queso

$3.50

Baleada chorizo y huevo

$5.99

Sega Plates

Sega Sandwich

$8.99

House special juicy Grilled chicken with ham, provolone cheese in coleslaw tossed in honeymustard and chips

PUPUSA SALVADOREñA

$10.99Out of stock

Nuestra pizza casera a elección de pepperoni o queso

Tacos hondurenos (flautas)

$10.99Out of stock

Tacos de pollo frito , ensalada de repollo , salsa de tomate , cubierto en cotija (queso)

Arepa de queso Combo

$7.99Out of stock

Arepa con Queso blanco

Arepa de pollo Combo

$8.99Out of stock

Arepa con pollo

Chicken pita combo

$10.99

pollo con lechuga,tomate, pepinos,con queso rayado en salsa de cilantro

Sushi

Tempura ( salmon, cangrejo, camaron y pollo )

$15.49

carrot ,cucumbers , cream cheese, rice and shrimp.Sauce on the side

Crudo (Salmon, cangrejo ,camaron )

$15.49Out of stock

🥟Pastries

Pan de Bono

$2.80

Dedo de queso

$2.80

Enpandas frita de queso

$2.80

Empanada espinaca y queso

$2.80

Empanada frita de carne

$2.80

Empanada frita de Pollo

$2.80

Empanada colombiana pollo

$2.80

Empanada colombiana carne

$2.80

Empanada horneada pollo

$2.80

Empanda horneada carne

$2.80

Arepa De Choclo

$5.40Out of stock

avena

$5.40

Empanadas Dominicanas

$2.99

Pastel de guayaba (Copy)

$2.80

🍰Sweets

Muffin

$2.99

Chocalate chip or chocolate option

Mentos

$2.00

Postre

$4.99

Cookies galletas

$3.00

🥪Sandwiches

Tostada de mantequilla

$3.50

Tostada de queso

$4.70

Sandwich de Jamon y queso

$6.50

Sandwich cubano

$7.50

Pan Cubano con jamon , queso provolone , puerco, pickles , mayo and mustard

Quesadilla de Queso

$5.75

Quesadilla de pollo

$6.85

salami sandwich

$7.25

Quesadilla De Carne

$9.00

Quesadilla de jamon y queso

$6.75

🥤Drinks

Coke

Coke

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.25

Sprite

$2.00

Water

$2.00

agua con gas (perrier , perellino)

$3.25

Iced tea

$2.50

Nesquilk chocolate milk

$2.25

Orange Juice

$2.25

Apple Juice

$2.25

Gatorade

$2.99

Dominican refresco

$3.29

jupina

$2.25

Malta

$2.75

Inca cola

$2.25

☕Coffee

Cafe con leche

$2.50+

Cortadito

$2.75+

Cafe Americano

$2.00+

Cappucino

$3.50

Hot tea

$1.99

Hot chocolate

$2.29+

Colada

$2.99

Bolsa de Cafe

$5.25

VASO DE LECHE

$1.99

MILK (GALON)

$4.00

CAFE FRIO ( ICE COFFEE

$4.99

UNIFORMES

UNIFORMES

$15.00

Tortillas el Triunfo

Tortillas el triunfo

$2.50

SUNDAY PLATES

SALMON W/ MASH & VEGGIES

$15.99Out of stock

CHURRASCO DE POLLO

$13.99Out of stock

SOPA DE POLLO/ AGUA

$14.99Out of stock

Albondigas / AGUA

$14.99Out of stock

Sopa de Mondongo /AGUA

$14.99Out of stock

SOPA DE MARISCO / AGUA

$16.99

CARNE DE RES GUISADA / AGUA

$14.99Out of stock

PINCHOS DE POLLO Y AGUA

$13.99Out of stock

PINCHOS DE CARNE/ POLLO

$14.99Out of stock

SOPA DE RES

$14.99Out of stock

SOPA DE CAMARONES 🍤

$14.99Out of stock

FILETE DE PESCADO

$15.99Out of stock

MENU GNO

TACOS /DRINK

$12.99

Cesar Salad/ drink

$10.99

AREPA / CHIPS / DRINK

$10.00

PINCHOS / PAN DE AJO / DRINK

$14.99

Sushi Combo

$14.99

NACHOS / DRINK

$10.99

3 LECHE 🍰

$4.99

COFFEE ☕

$3.29

ICE COFFEE

$4.99

HAT GORRAS

HATS (1)

$7.00

HATS (2)

$10.00

T SHIRTS

T-SHIRT (1)

$7.00

T- SHIRT(2)

$10.00

JACKETS (1)

$10.00

JACKETS (2)

$15.00

PREACHINGS ( PREDICAS

ALIMENTA TU ESPIRITU

$1.00

CHAINS

HER STORY

$2.00

TOTE BAGS

TOTE BAGS (1)

$3.00

TOTE BAGS (2)

$5.00

MUG

MUG ( TASAS , POSUELOS ) (1)

$3.00

MUG ( TASAS, POSUELOS) (2)

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

20850 Griffin Rd,, Southwest Ranches, FL 33332

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

