Seoulmates 8320 w 3rd st

Order Again

Popular Items

Korean Fried Chicken Taco
Protein Bowl
Bibimbap

Tacos

Wagyu Galbi Taco

Wagyu Galbi Taco

$9.00

Marinated wagyu short rib from Snake River Farms, slaw, kimchi remoulade, cilantro-onion relish, and toasted sesame seeds

Bulgogi Taco

Bulgogi Taco

$7.00

Thin sliced marinated rib eye, slaw, kimchi remoulade, and cilantro-onion relish

Korean Fried Chicken Taco

Korean Fried Chicken Taco

$7.00

Crunchy sweet and spicy Korean fried free-range chicken, slaw, kimchi remoulade, radishes, and pickled fresnos

Sesame Chili Shrimp Taco

Sesame Chili Shrimp Taco

$7.50

Sesame Chili Shrimp, slaw, cilantro-onion relish, kimchi remoulade, and sesame seeds

Mini Quesadilla

$5.00Out of stock

Mini Quesadilla with a choice of bulgogi or bulgogi jackfruit and a side of kimchi remoulade

Bulgogi Jackfruit Taco (vegan)

$7.00

Bulgogi marinated jackfruit, grilled onions, slaw, cilantro-onion relish, and vegan kimchi remoulade

Korean BBQ Glazed Shroomz Taco (vegan)

Korean BBQ Glazed Shroomz Taco (vegan)

$7.00

Crispy fried oyster mushrooms with a Korean BBQ glaze, slaw, vegan kimchi remoulade, and cilantro-onion relish with a lime

Hoagies

Bulghoagie

Bulghoagie

$17.00

Marinated thin sliced rib eye, grilled onions, melted provolone, pickled cucumber, slaw, kimchi remoulade, and wonton crisps

Korean Fried Chicken Hoagie

Korean Fried Chicken Hoagie

$17.00

Crispy sweet and spicy free-range fried chicken, pickled cucumbers, pickled fresnos, slaw, and kimchi remoulade

Korean BBQ Glazed Shroom Hoagie (vegan)

Korean BBQ Glazed Shroom Hoagie (vegan)

$17.00

Crispy oyster mushrooms, Korean BBQ glaze, pickled cucumbers, pickled fresnos, slaw, and kimchi remoulade

Bowls

Protein Bowl

$18.00

Rice, bulgogi (thin sliced marinated rib eye), grilled onions, kimchi, sous vide egg, and green onions

Bibimbap

$19.00

Korean style rice bowl with seasonal vegetables, bulgogi (thin sliced marinated rib eye), grilled onions, sous video egg, and spicy gochujang sauce

Vegan Bibimbap (vegan)

$18.00

Korean style rice bowl with bulgogi jackfruit, grilled onions, seasonal vegetables, and spicy gochujang sauce

Kimchi Fried Rice

$19.00

Rice, marinated wagyu short rib from Snake River Farms, kimchi, pickled fresnos, green onions, radishes and a sous vide egg

Seoulmates Salad

$14.50

Gem Lettuce, Kale, Radishes, Cucumbers, Green Onions, Wonton Crisps and our seoul dressing

Sides

Fries

Fries

$7.00

Fries with a side of kimchi remoulade

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$14.50

Fries, bulgogi, grilled onions, kimchi remoulade, queso, pickled fresno peppers, and green onions

Korean Fried Chicken Wings

Korean Fried Chicken Wings

$14.00

Crispy chicken wings with a side of Kimchi Remoulade

Sweets

Churro Fries

$10.00

Matcha sugar dusted churros with white chocolate sauuuuuceeee

Extra Side and Sauces

Side Of Bibim Sauce

$1.50

Side Of Kimchi Remoulade

$1.50

Side Of Vegan Kimchi Remoulade

$1.50

Fried Egg

$3.00

Side of Pickled Cucumbers

$1.50

Side of Pickled Fresnos

$1.50

Side of Diced Onions

$1.50

Side of Sliced Radishes

$1.50

Side of Cilantro

$1.00

Dranks

Coke

$3.75

Diet Coke

$3.75

Coke Zero

$3.75

Bottle Water

$3.75

La Croix

$3.75

San Pelligrino Grapefruit

$3.75

Sprite

$3.75

Ginger Ale

$3.75

Non-Alcoholic

Canned Coke

$3.75

Canned Ginger Ale

$3.75

Canned Sprite

$3.75

Bottled Water

$3.75

La Croix

$3.75

Sparkling Water

$3.75

Diet Coke

$3.75

Coke Zero

$3.75

San Pelligrino Grapefruit

$3.75
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Korean Street Fusion

Website

Location

8320 w 3rd st, Los Angeles, CA 90048

Directions

