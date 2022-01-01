URBN Shop 543 imageView gallery

URBN Shop 543

No reviews yet

5000 South Broad Street

Philadelphia, PA 19112

Thanksgiving Pies

Honey Sea Salt

Honey Sea Salt

$29.00

golden honey, maldon sea salt

Maple Molasses Pecan

Maple Molasses Pecan

$26.00

toasted pecans, house made vanilla, vermont maple

Mascarpone Cheesecake (gf upon request)

Mascarpone Cheesecake (gf upon request)

$28.00

velvety mascarpone, crumbly graham cracker crust, paired with a cherry port compote

Apple Streusel (vegan upon request)

Apple Streusel (vegan upon request)

$28.00

caramelized local apples, cinnamon streusel

Lemon Meringue

Lemon Meringue

$26.00

Lemon citrus custard topped with a whipped Italian meringue

Vegan Pumpkin

Vegan Pumpkin

$28.00

late autumn pumpkin, Vermont maple syrup, blended cashews, coconut, ginger, cinnamon, flaky vegan crust

Whipped Mascarpone

$8.00

Apple Butter

$7.00

Huckleberry Jam

$7.00
All hours
Sunday7:45 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 4:15 pm, 4:16 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday7:45 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 4:15 pm, 4:16 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:45 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 4:15 pm, 4:16 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:45 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 4:15 pm, 4:16 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:45 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 4:15 pm, 4:16 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday7:45 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 4:15 pm, 4:16 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:45 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 4:15 pm, 4:16 pm - 10:00 pm
Website

Location

5000 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19112

Directions

URBN Shop 543 image
URBN Shop 543 image

