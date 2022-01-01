URBN Shop 543

Sunday 7:45 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 4:15 pm, 4:16 pm - 10:00 pm

Monday 7:45 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 4:15 pm, 4:16 pm - 10:00 pm

Tuesday 7:45 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 4:15 pm, 4:16 pm - 10:00 pm

Wednesday 7:45 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 4:15 pm, 4:16 pm - 10:00 pm

Thursday 7:45 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 4:15 pm, 4:16 pm - 10:00 pm

Friday 7:45 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 4:15 pm, 4:16 pm - 10:00 pm