Sloan's Bar & Grill

326 Reviews

$$

5850 West 25th Avenue

Edgewater, CO 80214

Order Again

Beer

Bud Light 6 Pack

$7.00

6 bottles, Houston, Texas 4.2% ABV

Budweiser 6 Pack

$7.00

6 bottles, Houston, Texas 5% ABV

Coors Banquet 6 Pack

$7.00

6 bottles, Golden, Colorado 5% ABV

Coors Light 6 Pack

$7.00

6 bottles, Golden, Colorado 4.2% ABV

Miller Lite 6 Pack

$7.00

Odell Sippin' Pretty

$10.00

Ready To Drink Cocktails

Blind Tigers canned cocktails. An 8oz canned cocktails made right here in Denver. Small batch with fresh ingredients make these perfect for a night in. Blind Tiger was founded on the philosophy of partnering with our community to help our furloughed families. For every canned cocktail we sell $1 will go into our furlough fund.

Dulce Vida Sparkling Margarita

$8.00

Dulce Vida Sparkling Paloma

$8.00

Dulce Vida Sparkling Watermelon Margarita

$8.00

Dulce Vida Tequila & Soda Pineapple

$8.00

Iron Fish Salted Maple Old Fashioned

$12.00

375ML Bottle Iron Fish Salted Maple Old Fashioned

$44.00

Mad Lemon Ginger Pear

$10.00

Mad Lemon Jalapeño Pineapple

$10.00

Cocktails

Apple Bee's Knees

$10.00

Apricot You Dreamin'

$11.00

Cinnamon Maple Whiskey Sour

$10.00

Cucumber Basil Cooler

$10.00

Juniper Jones Gin, basil, cucumber, lemon, sprite, seltzer

Elderflower Aviation

$12.00

Hatch Green Chile Margarita

$12.00

Jubilee

$11.00

Mezcal Mai Tai

$12.00

Mezcal Sunset

$10.00

Pineapple Infused Martini

$10.00

Svedka pineapple infused vodka, pineapple juice, sugar

Rosalinda

$12.00

Sloan's Mule

$10.00

Birddog maple whiskey, lemon, Rocky Mountain ginger beer

Spiced Chai Martini

$11.00

Spiced Cherry Toddy

$10.00

Winter Collins

$10.00

Elijah Craig Old Fashioned

$7.00Out of stock

Fire Sale

Bacardi Lime

$4.00

Mythology Rum

$4.00

N/A Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Virgin Cucumber Basil

$4.00

Cosnopolitan

$7.00

Fall Harvest

$7.00

Wine by the Bottle

BTL Mark West Pinot Noir

$35.00
BTL Proverb Pinot Noir

$24.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Monterey & Lodi, California

BTL Substance Cabernet

$44.00

BTL Terrazas Malbec

$40.00

BTL Funcken Red Blend

$33.00

BTL Cono Sur Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Santa Ynez Valley, California

BTL La Marca

$32.00

BTL Vino Pinot Grigio

$36.00

Pinot Gris, Oregon

BTL Prophecy Rosé

$36.00

100% Corvina, Veneto IGT, Italy

BTL Proverb Chardonnay

$24.00

Chardonnay, Monterey & Clarksburg, California

La Luca Prosecco Rose (split)

$8.00

187mL Split, Trentino, Italy

BTL Replica Chardonnay

$33.00

Retail

Blanket

$10.00

Employee Long Sleeve

$12.50

Employee T-Shirt

$12.00

Hat (grey)

$25.00Out of stock

Hat (red)

$25.00

Sloan's Long Sleeve

$25.00

Sloans T-Shirt

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

5850 West 25th Avenue, Edgewater, CO 80214

Sloan's Bar & Grill image

