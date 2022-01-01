Restaurant header imageView gallery

SoCal Wings - Atlantic

1,520 Reviews

$$

1800 Atlantic Ave

Long Beach, CA 90806

Order Again

Wing Meals

5 Wings Meal

$12.49

10 Wings Meal

$19.49

15 Wings Meal

$26.49

Family Meals

20 Wings Meal

$38.99

30 Wings Meal

$52.99

40 Wings Meal

$65.99

50 Wings Meal

$79.99

Just Wings

5 Wings

$6.99

10 Wings

$13.99

15 Wings

$20.99

20 Wings

$27.99

30 Wings

$41.99

40 Wings

$55.99

50 Wings

$69.99

100 Wings

$135.99

2 for $32

2 For $32

$32.00

Side Orders

Small

$4.50

Large

$6.50

SoCal Fries

SMALL SOCAL FRIES

$7.99

LARGE SOCAL FRIES

$10.99

Potato Bowl

Small Potato Bowl

$6.99

Large Potato Bowl

$8.99

Popcorn Chicken

Small Popcorn Chicken

$5.99

Large Popcorn Chicken

$7.99

Chicken Nuggets

5 Piece Nuggets

$4.99

10 Piece Nuggets

$8.99

15 Piece Nuggets

$12.99

20 Piece Nuggets

$15.99

Chicken Tenders

2 Piece Tenders

$4.29

3 Piece Tenders

$6.29

4 Piece Tenders

$8.29

5 Piece Tenders

$10.29

Rice Dishes

Fried Rice

$10.99

Rice Bowl

$10.99

Noodles

Spicy Spaghetti

$8.99

Garlic Noodles

$8.99

Battered Shrimp

10 Piece Shrimp

$8.29

15 Piece Shrimp

$12.29

20 Piece Shrimp

$15.29

25 Piece Shrimp

$19.29

Jumbo Shrimp

5 Jumbo Shrimp

$7.29

10 Jumbo shrimp

$13.29

15 Jumbo Shrimp

$18.29

Sautee Shrimp

Fried House Special Shrimp

$12.99

Fried Salt & Pepper Shrimp

$12.99

Steamed House Sp Shrimp

$12.99

Cajun Shrimp

$12.99

Celery & Carrots

Celery & Carrots

$1.99

Celery

$1.99

Carrots

$1.99

Dipping sauce

Large Dip

$0.85

Small Dip

$0.65

Gumbo

Small Gumbo

$6.99

Large Gumbo

$12.99

Egg Rolls

4 VEGGIE egg rolls

$2.99

8 VEGGIE egg rolls

$4.99

4 PORK EGG ROLLS

$5.25

PORK

4 SHRIMP & CRAB EGG ROLLS

$5.75

SHRIMP & CRAB

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$5.99

Fish fillet

1 fish

$1.79

2 fish

$3.49

3 fish

$5.29

4 fish

$6.99

5 fish

$8.69

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$4.99

Catfish Nuggets

10 Catfish Nuggets

$5.99

15 Catfish Nuggets

$8.99

Garlic Fries

Small Garlic Fries

$4.99

Large Garlic Fries

$5.99

Custom

custom

Free Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

5 free wings

5 free wings

Hash Browns

Hash Browns

$0.85

SoCal Signatures

Regular Price

$5.99

Large (32 oz)

$7.99

Milk Teas

Small

$4.50

Medium

$5.50

Large (32 oz)

$7.99

Fruit Teas

Small

$4.50

Medium

$5.50

Large (32 oz)

$7.99

Smoothies

Small

$4.50

Medium

$5.50

Large (32 oz)

$7.99

Lemonades

Small

$4.50

Medium

$5.50

Large (32 oz)

$7.99

Free Drink

Thai Tea

Small

$4.50

Medium

$5.50

Large (32 oz)

$7.99

Slush

Small

$4.50

Medium

$5.50

Large (32 oz)

$7.99

FOUNTAIN DRINKS

Small

$2.99

Large

$3.99

Free Drink

Hot Coffee or Tea

small coffee

$1.75

medium coffee

$2.00

large coffee

$2.25

Cheesecake

New York Cheesecake

$3.25

Strawberry Cheesecake

$3.25

Oreo Cheesecake

$3.25

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$3.75

Sweet Potato Pie

Sweet Potato Pie

$2.25

Cake

Carrot Cake

$3.25

Chocolate cake

$1.75

Lemon cake

$1.75

PECAN PIE

PECAN PIE

$2.25

WINGS

15 Wings

$22.99

30 Wings

$44.99

45 Wings

$66.99

60 Wings

$89.99

75 Wings

$109.99

90 Wings

$129.99

SIDE ORDERS

COLE SLAW

$7.99

MAC SALAD

$7.99

VEGGIE STICKS

$7.99

JUST CELERY

$7.99

JUST CARROTS

$7.99

Fries (Small Tray)

$18.99

Fries (Large Tray)

$36.99

DIPPING SAUCE

RANCH 8OZ

$3.50

BLUE CHEESE 8OZ

$3.50

Jumbo Shrimp (sb)

10 jumbo shrimp

$12.99

20 jumbo shrimp

$24.99

30 jumbo shrimp

$36.99

40 jumbo shrimp

$48.99

32 OZ SIDE ORDER

MAC SALAD 32OZ

$7.99

CELERY CARROTS

$7.99

COLE SLAW

$7.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1800 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90806

Directions

Gallery
SoCal Wings image
SoCal Wings image
SoCal Wings image

