Sonny Lubick Steakhouse 115 South College Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

115 South College Avenue

Fort Collins, CO 80524

Appetizers

Beef Carpaccio

$20.00

Parmesan, balsamic vinegar, EVOO, caperberries, sea salt, Dijon aioli, toasted baguette

Charcuterie

$18.00

Assorted meats and cheeses with various accompaniments

Tenderloin Brochette

$24.00

Red pepper puree, arugula, chimichurri, crumbled moody blue cheese

Burrata

$18.00

Sundried tomato pesto, arugula, parmesan baguette, balsamic reduction, basil oil

Roasted Pork Belly

$16.00

Chipotle-peach gastrique, fresh arugula, pistachio goat cheese

Raw Oysters

$3.50Out of stock

Grilled Oysters

$3.50

Grilled, topped with garlic butter or raw, with champagne mignonette and cocktail sauce

P.E.I. Mussels

$15.00

Green curry-coconut broth, red chilies, garlic, ginger, grilled lime

Ahi Poke

$19.00

Wasabi ponzu, cucumber relish, lotus chips, fried wonton bowl

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

Vodka spiked cocktail sauce, celery, red onion

Calamari

$15.00

Crispy fried, cherry pepper relish, lemon drop dipping sauce

Toast Points

Amuse-Bouche

Sweet Potato Basket

$8.00

Onion Ring Basket

$8.00

Truffle Fries

$8.00

Fresh Herbs, Parmesan & Garlic Aioli

French Fries Basket

$8.00

Tempura Lobster

$38.00

Lounge Menu

Steak Frites

$22.00

6 oz NY Strip, Crispy Fries, Choice of Sauce

Prime Rib Dip

$15.00

Sliced Prime Rib, Smoked Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Hoagie Roll, Rosemary Au Jus, Crispy Fries

Sonny's Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Marinated Chicken Breast, Melted Provolone, Pepper Relish, Fresh Arugula, Crispy Shallots, Garlic Aioli, Brioche Bun & Crispy Fries

Steakhouse Burger

$15.00

1/2 lb House-ground Beef, Sharp Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Brioche Bun, Crispy Fries

Steakhouse Meatballs

$12.00

Mushroom-brandy Cream Sauce

Garlic Shrimp

$14.00

Roasted Red Pepper Puree, Balsamic Drizzle

Prime Rib Nachos

$14.00

Simmered Prime Rib, Cheddar-jack Cheese, Black Beans, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Jalapeños, Cilantro Crema. Served with Guacamole & Salsa

Veggie Nachos

$10.00

BBQ Beef Sliders

$12.00

Sliced Prime Rib, House-made BBQ, Cabbage slaw

Truffle Fries

$8.00

Fresh Herbs, Parmesan & Garlic Aioli

Soup & Salad

Mixed Greens Salad

$11.00

Carrot Ribbons, Tomato, Cherry Pepper, Cucumber, Goat Cheese, Sunflower Seeds, House-made dressing

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine Hearts, Garlic Croûton, Parmesan Tuille, White Anchovies Add Chicken: $7.00 Add Shrimp: $10.00 Add Salmon $13.00 Add Steak: $15.00

Heirloom Salad

$12.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Prosciutto, Basil, Meyer Lemon oil, Saba

Wedge Salad

$12.00

Iceberg Lettuce, Cherry Tomato, Bacon, Garlic Croutons, Gorgonzola Dressing

Beet Salad

$12.00

Red Beets, Fresh Arugula, Apples, Strawberries, Goat Cheese, Candied Pecans, Orange-champagne Vinaigrette

N.Y. Strip Steak Salad

$24.00

Mixed Greens, Sweet Peppers, Crispy Onion, Moody Blue Cheese, Garlic Croutons, Dijon Vinaigrette

Soup Du Jour

$7.00

Seasonally Inspired, Prepared Daily

French Onion

$8.00

Toasted Baguette, Melted Swiss Cheese

Salad Special

Sub Soup & Salad

Sub Green Salad

$5.00

Sub Caesar

$6.00

Sub Heirloom

$6.00

Sub Wedge

$6.00

Sub Beet Salad

$6.00

Sub Soup Du Jour

$1.00

Sub French Onion

$2.00

Salad Add Protein

Mixed Greens Add Protein

$11.00

Carrot Ribbons, Tomato, Cherry Pepper, Cucumber, Goat Cheese, Sunflower Seeds, House-made dressing

Caesar Add Protein

$12.00

Romaine Hearts, Garlic Croûton, Parmesan Tuille, White Anchovies Add Chicken: $7.00 Add Shrimp: $10.00 Add Salmon $13.00 Add Steak: $15.00

Heirloom Add Protein

$12.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Prosciutto, Basil, Meyer Lemon oil, Saba

Wedge Add Protein

$12.00

Iceberg Lettuce, Cherry Tomato, Bacon, Garlic Croutons, Gorgonzola Dressing

Beet Add Protein

$12.00

Red Beets, Fresh Arugula, Apples, Strawberries, Goat Cheese, Candied Pecans, Orange-champagne Vinaigrette

Steaks & Chops

8 oz. Prime Rib

$30.00

Served with Rosemary Au Jus

12 oz. Prime Rib

$39.00

Served with Rosemary Au Jus

16 oz. Prime Rib

$46.00

Served with Rosemary Au Jus

6 oz Filet

$40.00

Bacon Wrapped

8 oz. Filet

$46.00

Bacon Wrapped

Flat Iron

$36.00

Ribeye 12 oz.

$39.00

Ribeye 16 oz.

$46.00

Bone-in Ribeye

$71.00

With Seasonal Butter

New York Strip

$42.00

With Garlic Butter

Bison New York Strip

$44.00

Herb Brined Pork Chop

$32.00

Rack Of Lamb

$58.00

Chef's Specialties

Cote De Boeuf

$89.00

Garlic Butter Shrimp, Sautéed Greens, Roasted Red Pepper Puree, Balsamic Reduction

Chateaubriand

$92.00

Beef Tenderloin, Sautéed Mixed Mushrooms, Sautéed Greens, Roasted Vegetables, Madeira Jus

Seafood Tower

$110.00

Chilled Lobster Tails, Chilled Shrimp, Ahi Poké, Raw Oysters. Served with Classic Accompaniment & Sauces

Fromage 6 oz.

$46.00

Bacon Wrapped Filet Mignon, Root Vegetable Hash, Cambozola Brulee, Port Wine Demi-glace

Fromage 8 oz.

$52.00

Bacon Wrapped Filet Mignon, Root Vegetable Hash, Cambozola Brulee, Port Wine Demi-glace

Beef Bourguignon

$38.00

Horseradish Creamed Leeks, Crispy Red Potatoes, Red Wine Demi-glace

Sea Scallops

$42.00

Salmon

$36.00

Miso Glazed, Sauteed Spinach, Warm Farro, Herb Salad, Smoked Chili Oil

Cauliflower Entree

$26.00

Local Mushrooms, Yellow Corn Polenta, Fresh Arugula, Poblano Salsa Verde, Roasted Tomatoes, Crumbled Goat Cheese Smoked Paprika Oil

Additions & Sauces

Oscar Topping

$18.00

Lobster Tail

$36.00

Small Mushrooms

$5.00

Large Mushrooms

$8.00

Small Onions

$3.00

Large Onions

$5.00

Gorgonzola Encrusted

$4.00

Peppercorn Encrusted

$2.00

Specialty Butter

Demi Glace

$5.00

Cognac Peppercorn Sauce

$5.00

Bearnaise

$5.00

Roasted Red Pepper

$4.00

Chimichurri

$4.00

Dinner Sides

Family Size

$2.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$6.00

Small Crispy Reds

$7.00

Large Crispy Reds

$9.00

Small Au Gratin

$7.00

Large Au Gratin

$9.00

Small Mashers

$7.00

Large Mashers

$9.00

Small Brussel Sprouts

$7.00

Large Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Small Asparagus

$7.00

Large Asparagus

$9.00

Small Seasonal Vegetable

$6.00

Large Seasonal Vegetable

$8.00

Side Fries

$6.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Side Onion Rings

$8.00

Truffle Fries

$8.00

Fresh Herbs, Parmesan & Garlic Aioli

Kids Menu

Kids NY Strip

$22.00

Kids Prime Rib

$17.00

Kids Shrimp

$15.00

Kids Chx Tenders

$12.00

Kids Chx Breast

$12.00

Kids Burger Sliders

$12.00

Desserts

Butter Cake

$11.00

Creme Brulee

$9.00

Chocolate Torte

$9.00

Last Bite

$5.00

Sorbet

$5.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.00

Caramel Ice Cream

$6.00

Vern's Toffee Sundae

$8.00

Stout Float

$10.00

Rootbeer Float

$9.00

Affogatto

$9.00

Kids Cookie

Out of stock

Kids Vanilla

Mango Mousse

$12.00

Cheesecake

$12.00

Dessert Wines

Inniskillin

$90.00Out of stock

GL Taylor 10

$8.00

GL Taylor 20

$12.00

GL Taylor 30

$21.00

GL Taylor 40

$39.00

Port Flight

$35.00

GL Sauternes

$10.00

After Dinner

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Keoke Coffee

$9.00

Bourbon Alexander

$10.00

Nooku Nightcap

$10.00

Tiramisu Martini

$10.00

Chocolate Dream

$10.00

Brandy Alexander

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$10.00

GL Grappa

$14.00

Amaro Tosolini

$9.00

China China

$11.00

Bailey's & Coffee

$9.00

Bottled Beer

Odell IPA

$6.00

Odell 90

$6.00

Prost Pilsner

$6.00

1554

$6.00

Old Aggie

$5.00

Juicy Haze

$6.00

Corona

$6.00Out of stock

Hard Cider

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Coors Banquet

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Gameday Aggie

$3.00

N/A Rotating Beer

$6.00

Draft Beer

Willie Nelson

$6.00

Fat Tire

$6.00

Sad Panda

$6.00

Lagerado

$6.00

Employee Beer

$1.86

BTG Wine

GL Prosecco

$9.00

GL Moscato

$10.00

GL Piatelli Brut

$10.00

GL Rose

$10.00

GL Pertico

$11.00

GL Sauv Blanc

$11.00

GL La Crema

$12.00

GL Riesling

$10.00

GL White Zin

$7.00

GL Super Tuscan

$12.00

GL Rioja

$12.00

GL Inscription

$14.00

GL Storm Point

$12.00

GL Cain Cuvee

$18.00

GL Prisoner

$20.00

GL Malbec

$11.00

GL Freakshow

$12.00

GL Mt. Veeder

$22.00

GL Jordan

$28.00

Employee Wine

$3.72

Sparkling & Rose

BTL Prosecco

$34.00

BTL Moscato

$38.00

BTL Beach Rose

$38.00

BTL Piatelli Brut

$38.00

Ghostdance

$42.00

Arnot Roberts Rose

$60.00

Taittinger

$98.00

Theinot

$105.00

Henriot

$115.00

Dom Pergnon

$435.00

Taittinger Rose

$165.00

Pinot Grigio & Sauv Blanc

BTL Pertico

$42.00

Livio Felluga

$55.00

Trimbach Reserve

$60.00Out of stock

BTL Bordeaux Blanc

$42.00

Iona

$54.00

Sancerre

$70.00

Cakebread Sauv Blanc

$75.00

Southern Lines

$46.00

Chardonnay

BTL One Hope

$30.00

BTL La Crema

$46.00

King Estate Chard

$46.00

Baileyanna

$55.00

Chenevieres

$60.00

Jordan Chardonnay

$65.00

Capensis

$75.00

Gran Moraine Chardonnay

$80.00

Chablis 1er cru

$105.00

Worldly Whites

BTL Foris Riesling

$38.00

Ken Forester

$30.00

Picpoul

$30.00

Alvariho

$40.00Out of stock

Lugana

$45.00

French Reds

Cotes Du Rhone

$46.00Out of stock

Lassegue

$75.00

Bellet

$85.00

Gigandas

$95.00

San Joseph

$105.00

Telegramme

$125.00

Pommard

$145.00

Margaux

$170.00

Pomeral

$210.00Out of stock

Italian Reds

BTL Poggio Del Moro

$46.00

Chianti Classico

$65.00

Argiano Rosso

$75.00

Amarone

$85.00

Convento Barolo

$120.00

CdC Brunello

$110.00

Gattinara

$135.00

Ettore Germano Barolo

$185.00

Giulia Negri Barolo

$195.00

Caparzo Reserva

$200.00Out of stock

Gaja Barbaresco

$335.00

Spanish Reds

BTL Valdelena

$46.00

Altano

$55.00

Vina Jaraba

$60.00

Brega

$85.00

Tinto Pesquera

$100.00

Pinot Noir

BTL Carmel Road Pinot

$30.00

BTL Inscription

$52.00

Timbre

$55.00

Averaen

$65.00

Belle Glos

$70.00

Quartz Reef

$70.00

Union Sacre

$80.00

Derby Estates

$90.00

Adelshiem

$155.00

Sea Smoke

$185.00

Red Blends

BTL Storm Point

$46.00

Trefethen

$55.00

Dragon Ridge

$60.00

BTL Cain Cuvee

$68.00

Absract

$76.00

BTL Prisoner

$80.00

Cyrus

$85.00

Blackbird

$90.00

Knights Bridge

$95.00

Galil Mountain

$107.00

Machete

$120.00

Chateau Musar

$145.00

Continuum

$440.00

Insignia

$480.00

Red Varietals

BTL Dona Paula

$42.00

Piatelli Malbec

$55.00Out of stock

AltoCedro

$90.00

Valravn

$42.00

Klinker Brick

$50.00

Opolo

$60.00

Tooth & Nail

$45.00

Wightman & Sons

$60.00

Piedrasassi

$60.00

10,000 hours

$65.00

Pax Syrah

$115.00

AVV Merlot

$46.00

Flora Springs

$60.00

Rombauer

$90.00

Cabernets

BTL Spoken West

$30.00

BTL Freakshow

$46.00

Villiera

$68.00

Daou

$76.00

BTL Mt Veeder

$84.00

Faust

$100.00

BTL Jordan Cabernet

$110.00

Ridge Cabernet

$115.00

Spring Mountain

$130.00

Pahlmeyer

$145.00

Immortal

$155.00

Mt. Brave

$165.00

Joseph Phelps

$170.00

Caymus

$195.00

Freemark Cabernet

$265.00

Silver Oak 18

$315.00

Silver Oak Napa 17

$340.00

Silver Oak Napa 16

$365.00

Cardinale 18

$470.00

Cardinale 16

$490.00

Opus One

$560.00

.375s & Magnums

Schramsberg .375

$45.00

Cakebread .375

$50.00

Burgundy .375

$65.00

Darioush .375

$140.00

Prisoner 1.5L

$155.00Out of stock

Belle Glos 1.5L

$210.00

Dessert Wines

Inniskillin

$90.00Out of stock

GL Taylor 10

$8.00

GL Taylor 20

$12.00

GL Taylor 30

$21.00

GL Taylor 40

$39.00

Port Flight

$35.00

GL Sauternes

$10.00

Martinis

Dirty Blue Goose

$12.00

Lavender and Rose

$11.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Gibson

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

French Martini

$10.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Black Manhattan

$12.00

Aviation

$12.00

Appletini

$10.00

Kentucky Tini

$12.00

Vesper

$10.00

Cocktails

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Sazerac

$11.00

Sonny's Spritzer

$9.00

Negroni

$11.00

Margarita

$10.00

Citrus Blossom

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Mojito

$11.00

Cocktail Special

Basil Smash

$14.00

Aces Up

$12.00

Fall Fizz

$10.00

Holy Smokes

$11.00

Mom's G&T

$10.00

Orchard Marg

$11.00

Rye Thyme

$13.00

Hemmingway

$10.00

Louisville

$11.00

Dark & Stormy

$9.00

Aperol Spritz

$9.00

Kir Royale

$10.00

Mimosa

$9.00

French 75

$10.00

Mocktails

Virgin Bloody

$7.00

N/A Tea - tini

$6.00

N/A Cherry Bomb

$7.00

N/A Fauxjito

$6.00

N/A O Tropics

$6.00

N/A Pom Pom

$8.00

Spiced Lemonade

$6.00

Virgin Mojito

$6.50

Mixed Drinks

Black Russian

$9.00

Colorado Bulldog

$11.00

Fuzzy Navel

$8.00

Gibson

$12.00

Gimlet

$9.00

Kahlua & Cream

$8.00

Kamikaze

$7.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$11.00

Mai Tai

$9.00

Midori Sour

$8.00

Nuts & Berries

$9.00

Rusty Nail

$11.00

Sex on the Beach

$9.00

Smith & Kerns

$9.00

White Russian

$10.00

Vodka

No Co Vodka

$7.00+

Belvedere

$12.00+

Chopin

$11.00+

Grey Goose

$11.00+

Ketel One

$9.00+

Stolichnaya

$8.00+

Tito's

$9.00+

No Co Citrus

$7.00+

Smirnoff Vanilla

$7.00+

Goose Essences

$11.00+

Ketel Botanical

$9.00+

Rum

Bacardi

$7.00+

Captain Morgan

$8.00+

Diplimatico

$12.00+

Gosling's

$7.00+

Malibu

$7.00+

Ron Zacapa

$11.00+

Gin

Spring 44 Gin

$7.00+

Beefeaters

$8.00+

Bombay Saphire

$10.00+

Dry Town

$10.00+

Empress 1908

$9.00+

Fords

$9.00+

Hendrick's

$12.00+

Tanqueray

$9.00+

Tequila

1800

$10.00+

Casamigos

$12.00+

Clase Azul

$20.00+

Don Julio Anejo

$14.00+

Don Julio Blanco

$10.00+

Don Julio Reposado

$12.00+

Don Julio 1942