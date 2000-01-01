- Home
Sonny Lubick Steakhouse 115 South College Avenue
115 South College Avenue
Fort Collins, CO 80524
Appetizers
Beef Carpaccio
Parmesan, balsamic vinegar, EVOO, caperberries, sea salt, Dijon aioli, toasted baguette
Charcuterie
Assorted meats and cheeses with various accompaniments
Tenderloin Brochette
Red pepper puree, arugula, chimichurri, crumbled moody blue cheese
Burrata
Sundried tomato pesto, arugula, parmesan baguette, balsamic reduction, basil oil
Roasted Pork Belly
Chipotle-peach gastrique, fresh arugula, pistachio goat cheese
Raw Oysters
Grilled Oysters
Grilled, topped with garlic butter or raw, with champagne mignonette and cocktail sauce
P.E.I. Mussels
Green curry-coconut broth, red chilies, garlic, ginger, grilled lime
Ahi Poke
Wasabi ponzu, cucumber relish, lotus chips, fried wonton bowl
Shrimp Cocktail
Vodka spiked cocktail sauce, celery, red onion
Calamari
Crispy fried, cherry pepper relish, lemon drop dipping sauce
Toast Points
Amuse-Bouche
Sweet Potato Basket
Onion Ring Basket
Truffle Fries
Fresh Herbs, Parmesan & Garlic Aioli
French Fries Basket
Tempura Lobster
Lounge Menu
Steak Frites
6 oz NY Strip, Crispy Fries, Choice of Sauce
Prime Rib Dip
Sliced Prime Rib, Smoked Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Hoagie Roll, Rosemary Au Jus, Crispy Fries
Sonny's Chicken Sandwich
Marinated Chicken Breast, Melted Provolone, Pepper Relish, Fresh Arugula, Crispy Shallots, Garlic Aioli, Brioche Bun & Crispy Fries
Steakhouse Burger
1/2 lb House-ground Beef, Sharp Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Brioche Bun, Crispy Fries
Steakhouse Meatballs
Mushroom-brandy Cream Sauce
Garlic Shrimp
Roasted Red Pepper Puree, Balsamic Drizzle
Prime Rib Nachos
Simmered Prime Rib, Cheddar-jack Cheese, Black Beans, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Jalapeños, Cilantro Crema. Served with Guacamole & Salsa
Veggie Nachos
BBQ Beef Sliders
Sliced Prime Rib, House-made BBQ, Cabbage slaw
Truffle Fries
Fresh Herbs, Parmesan & Garlic Aioli
Soup & Salad
Mixed Greens Salad
Carrot Ribbons, Tomato, Cherry Pepper, Cucumber, Goat Cheese, Sunflower Seeds, House-made dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine Hearts, Garlic Croûton, Parmesan Tuille, White Anchovies Add Chicken: $7.00 Add Shrimp: $10.00 Add Salmon $13.00 Add Steak: $15.00
Heirloom Salad
Fresh Mozzarella, Prosciutto, Basil, Meyer Lemon oil, Saba
Wedge Salad
Iceberg Lettuce, Cherry Tomato, Bacon, Garlic Croutons, Gorgonzola Dressing
Beet Salad
Red Beets, Fresh Arugula, Apples, Strawberries, Goat Cheese, Candied Pecans, Orange-champagne Vinaigrette
N.Y. Strip Steak Salad
Mixed Greens, Sweet Peppers, Crispy Onion, Moody Blue Cheese, Garlic Croutons, Dijon Vinaigrette
Soup Du Jour
Seasonally Inspired, Prepared Daily
French Onion
Toasted Baguette, Melted Swiss Cheese
Salad Special
Steaks & Chops
8 oz. Prime Rib
Served with Rosemary Au Jus
12 oz. Prime Rib
Served with Rosemary Au Jus
16 oz. Prime Rib
Served with Rosemary Au Jus
6 oz Filet
Bacon Wrapped
8 oz. Filet
Bacon Wrapped
Flat Iron
Ribeye 12 oz.
Ribeye 16 oz.
Bone-in Ribeye
With Seasonal Butter
New York Strip
With Garlic Butter
Bison New York Strip
Herb Brined Pork Chop
Rack Of Lamb
Chef's Specialties
Cote De Boeuf
Garlic Butter Shrimp, Sautéed Greens, Roasted Red Pepper Puree, Balsamic Reduction
Chateaubriand
Beef Tenderloin, Sautéed Mixed Mushrooms, Sautéed Greens, Roasted Vegetables, Madeira Jus
Seafood Tower
Chilled Lobster Tails, Chilled Shrimp, Ahi Poké, Raw Oysters. Served with Classic Accompaniment & Sauces
Fromage 6 oz.
Bacon Wrapped Filet Mignon, Root Vegetable Hash, Cambozola Brulee, Port Wine Demi-glace
Fromage 8 oz.
Bacon Wrapped Filet Mignon, Root Vegetable Hash, Cambozola Brulee, Port Wine Demi-glace
Beef Bourguignon
Horseradish Creamed Leeks, Crispy Red Potatoes, Red Wine Demi-glace
Sea Scallops
Salmon
Miso Glazed, Sauteed Spinach, Warm Farro, Herb Salad, Smoked Chili Oil
Cauliflower Entree
Local Mushrooms, Yellow Corn Polenta, Fresh Arugula, Poblano Salsa Verde, Roasted Tomatoes, Crumbled Goat Cheese Smoked Paprika Oil
Additions & Sauces
Dinner Sides
Family Size
Loaded Baked Potato
Small Crispy Reds
Large Crispy Reds
Small Au Gratin
Large Au Gratin
Small Mashers
Large Mashers
Small Brussel Sprouts
Large Brussel Sprouts
Small Asparagus
Large Asparagus
Small Seasonal Vegetable
Large Seasonal Vegetable
Side Fries
Side Sweet Potato Fries
Side Onion Rings
Truffle Fries
Fresh Herbs, Parmesan & Garlic Aioli