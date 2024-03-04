- Home
Spicy Sugar Thai Mid-City
No reviews yet
1271 South La Brea Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90019
SPICY SUGAR SPECIALS
APPETIZERS ของว่าง
- Thai Curry Dog$8.00
ไทยฮอทด็อก The classic chili dog reimagined!! All vegan hot dog, our aromatic vegan panang curry topped with julienne carrot, red onion & fresh cilantro…it’s a revelation!!
- Vegetarian Egg Roll$10.00
ปอเปี๊ยะ Classic Thai fried egg-rolls, Filled with veggies, herbs and spices (4)
- Cream Cheese Wontons$12.00
Perfect delicious little pockets of Thai inspired perfection! Field with our own secret recipe of cream cheese and crab mixture with Thai herbs and spices.
- Thai BBQ Skewers$12.00
ไก่หรือหมูปิ้ง Classic Bangkok Street Food !! Perfectly seasoned chicken or pork skewers, Cooked just like the night markets of Thailand (3)
- Green Curry Dumpling$12.00
เขียวหวานเกี๊ยวซ่า Got to try this!! Our house made green curry atop our steamed veggie dumplings.
- Spicy Sugar Wings$13.00
ปีกไก่ทอดคลุกน้ำจิ้ม Fried chicken wings in our house tossed in our house made sweet-n-sour Thai sauce. Bangkok aioli & tangy sweet-n-sour. SO GOOOOOD!
- Naked Wings with Crispy Garlic$13.00
ปีกไก่ทอดน้ำปลา Fried chicken wings in our house marinade, served with our signature Thai dipping sauces... Bangkok aioli & tangy sweet-n-sour. SO GOOOOOD!
- Crispy Duck Roll$14.00
s เป็ดลุยสวน Roasted duck & fresh Thai slaw with a hint of hoisin sauce, wrapped in rice paper
SOUPS ซุป
- Coconut soup (Tom kha)$17.00
(Tom Kha ต้มข่า) Coconut milk, lemongrass, Mushrooms, herbs, spices, produced to rich flavorful broth with choice of your protein.
- Tomyum$17.00
(Tom Yum ต้มยำ) Fresh lemongrass, chili paste, cilantro root, mushrooms and aromatics combine to create this astoundingly delicious taste of Thailand. Choose CLEAR or CREAMY soup base
- Phuket Ramen Soup$22.00
ราเมนเจ้โอ A classic street food reimagined and transformed into a whole new ramen experience, fresh veggies, our crispy Thai pork, gulf shrimp, egg fresh herbs in a pungent & spicy soup
SALAD สลัด
- Som Tum Thai (Papaya Salad)$16.50
ส้มตำไทย Fresh green papaya, lime, tomatoes, Thai chili, fish sauce, long beans, peanuts, dried shrimp, palm sugar & spices combine the generations of experience into this Thai street food dish!!
- Larb Salad$16.00
ลาบ Choice of protein, red & green onion, cilantro, rice powder and Thai herbs tossed into homemade spicy - lime dressing. Choice of meat : Chicken, Beef, Tofu, Plants based chicken, or Plants based beef
- Namtok Pork Salad$17.00
น้ำตกหมู Grill marinated pork, red & green onion, cilantro, rice powder and Thai herbs tossed into homemade spicy-lime dressing. If you like larb you have to try this!!
FRIED RICE ข้าวผัด
- Chef Katt's Special Fried Rice$18.00
ข้าวผัดกุนเชียงกับเบคอน Classic Thai fried rice with garlic, sweet Thai sausage, crispy bacon, fresh green onion, and egg
- Garlic & Crab fried rice$20.00
ข้าวผัดปู Our amazing fried rice with fresh lump crab meat and egg
- Spicy Basil Fried Rice$17.00
ข้าวผัดกะเพรา Thai basil, chili, garlic, bell peppers and dark soy sauce with choice of your protein and a fried egg on top.
- Thai Fried Rice$17.00
ข้าวผัด Thai fried rice with garlic, tomatoes, egg, and onion with choice of protein.
NOODLES ก๋วยเตี๋ยวผัด
- Pad Thai$17.00
ผัดไทย A Thailand tradition made the right way with our house tamarind sauce, bean sprouts, fried egg, green onion served with ground peanuts and lime
- Pad See Ew$17.00
ผัดซีอิ้ว Choice of protein, flat rice noodles, Chinese broccoli, white pepper, tossed in our traditional Thai gravy and generations of skill.
- Pad Kee Mao$17.00
ผัดขี้เมา Choice of protein, flat rice noodles, garlic, our spicy Thai stir fry sauce, egg, red & green bell peppers, then Thai basil for a floral kick.
- Ramen Strir Fry$17.00
ผัดราเมน Choice of protein, ramen noodles, egg, veggies, Thai spices, tossed in a hot wok to combine the unique flavors and aromas of Bangkok.
- Pad Thai Meltdown$20.00
ผัดไทลาวา A Spicy Sugar Exclusive! Our beloved Pad Thai recipe, topped with fresh grated cheeses and melted right at your table. A feast for the eyes and mouth!
- Mid-City Pad Gai$17.00
ก๋วยเตี๋ยวคั่วไก่ This lighter version of the Thai classic Pad See Ew is the perfect combo of freshness and flavor with chicken sprouts, and egg tossed in a hot wok and served on a bed of crisp greens... this is an exclusive dish and worth a try!
- Dry Tom Yum Noodles$17.00
สปาเก็ตตี้ผัดต้มยำ Pasta noodles tossed garlic in our spicy Thai stir fry sauce with egg, red & green bell peppers, Thai basil for a little floral kick to create the flavors of Thailand’s most sought-after soup, as a pasta dish!
- Pan Fried Green Curry Chow Mien$17.00
เฉาหมิ่นเขียวหวาน Spicy green curry, with pan fried chow mien noodles, carrots, & green beans, then tossed together creating a unique play on traditional green curry.
CURRY แกง
- Yellow Curry$18.00
แกงกะหรี่ Choice of protein, yellow curry paste, coconut milk, potatoes, carrots, and onions made perfectly Into this classic Thai curry.
- Chef Katt's Famous Penang Curry$18.00
พะแนง Penang curry paste, coconut milk, pumpkin & Thai basil. Chef Katt ‘s secret recipe!!
- Chicken Khao Soi$18.00
ข้าวซอย Tender slow cooked chicken leg in our coconut curry & egg noodle soup broth, served with Thai pickles, sliced shallots, fresh lime wedges & cilantro, topped with crispy noodles … This is a MUST try dish.
- Thai Crisp Chicken with Panang Curry$22.00
พะแนงไก่กรอบ Our famous Penang curry sauce, panko crusted crispy chicken, coconut milk, pumpkin & Thai basil.. Chef Katt ‘s secret recipe!! Goldy’s favorite!
ENTREES กับข้าว
- Pad Kra Pow$18.00
ผัดกะเพรา Choice of protein, sauted bell pepper, Thai chili, garlic, and basil in a hot wok
- Chicken Nutty With Cashew Nut$19.00
ไก่ผัดเม็ดมะม่วง Tender chicken tossed in a hot wok which melds together Katt’s unique spice blend with bell peppers, cashew nuts & onion in our tangy Thai savory sauce.
- Mongolian Beef Thai Style$18.00
เนื้อผัดมองโกเลียน Fresh green onion & tender beef tossed in our hot wok & transformed into a traditional Thai street comfort food
- Stir Fry Broccoli$16.00
ผัดบล็อคโคลี่ Stir Fry Broccoli or Chinese Broccoli with crispy pork or Vegan option is POSSIBLE !!
LUNCH SPECIALS พิเศษกลางวัน
- Option A Fried Rice -Or- Noodle Bowl$20.00
choice of your thai fried rice or spicy basil fried rice or Pad thai or Pad see ew with egg roll and choice of your drink
- Option B Curry Bowl$20.00
Yellow curry or panang curry with egg roll and choice of your drink
- Option C Rice Bowl$20.00
Your choice entrée over rice with egg roll and choice of your drink
TRADITIONAL THAI MENU อาหารอีสาน
- Thai BBQ Skewers$12.00
ไก่หรือหมูปิ้ง Classic Bangkok street food !!Perfectly seasoned chicken or pork skewers, Cooked just like the night market in Thailand
- Thai Style Shrimp Ceviche$16.50
กุ้งแช่น้ำแช่น้ำปลา Thai style Shrimp Ceviche
- Somtam Thai$16.50
ส้มตำไทย Papaya salad is made with a classic Thai fish sauce, dried bay shrimps, and includes peanuts to balance salty, sweet, and sour
- Somtam Poo Plara$16.50
ส้มตำปูปลาร้า Thai papaya salad packed with flavor and spice! This Laos dish includes a fermented fish sauce (“Plara”) with salted crab
- Somtam Laos$16.50
ส้มตำลาว Thai papaya salad packed with flavor and spice! This Laos dish includes a fermented fish sauce (“Plara”)
- Somtam Cucumber$16.50
ตำแตง Papaya salad with salted crab
- Pork Namtok$16.50
น้ำตกหมู Grilled marinated pork with toasted sweet rice, fresh lime juice, Thai chilies, cilantro, and basil and our unique herb blend… the classic Thai street food version.
- Beef Larb$17.00
ลาบเนื้อ Beef authentically hand chopped & tossed with toasted sweet rice, fresh lime juice, Thai chilies, cilantro, and basil and our unique herb blend… this dish is made in the Northern Thai tradition
- Somtam With Rice Noodle$17.00
ตำป่า Som Tom with rice noodle
- Homemade Thai Calamari$18.00
หมึกไข่ทอด Homemade Thai calamari hand breaded and perfect!
- Somtam Or Yum
ตำเหลา หรือ ยำเหลา Somtam or Yum
- Duck Larb$18.00
ลาบเป็ด Succulent duck diced & infused with toasted sweet rice, fresh lime juice, Thai chilies, cilantro, and basil and our unique herb blend topped with crispy duck skin.
- Thai Fried Snakefish$18.00
ปลาช่อนแดดเดียวทอด Thai fried snakefish pungent and flavorful.
- Gaeng Tai Pla$20.00
แกงไตปลา A southern Thai curry as spicy and tangy as it gets!
- Pak Wan With Ant Eggs$20.00
แกงผักหวานใส่ใข่มดแดง Authentic Veggie and ant egg soup… if you dare! This amazing country dish is a village favorite.
- Tom Zaap Spicy Soup$20.00
Tom Zaap soup… a salty, funky, sour, herbal, lemongrass, spicy Thai comfort food. Zaap is DELICIOS!!
- Thai Herbal Hotpot$35.00
จิ้มจุ่ม Thai herbal hotpot
- (Small) Grilled Whole Squid$35.00
หมึกกระดองย่าง (Sm) Grilled whole squid
- Somtam Tad$40.00
ตำถาด Somtam Tad
- (Medium) Grilled Whole Squid$40.00
หมึกกระดองย่าง (Med) Grilled whole squid
- (Large) Grilled Whole Squid$45.00
หมึกกระดองย่าง (Lg) Grilled whole squid
- Grilled -Or- Fried Wrapped$45.00
เหมี่ยงปลาเผาหรือทอด Grilled -or- fried wrapped
- Grilled Pork (Ko Mu Yang)$17.00
Grilled marinated pork shoulder is an amazing cut it has both lean meat and the juicy fat which give really well-balanced flavor and texture.
- Yum Blood clam$20.00
- Blood clam with seafood$20.00
- Som Tam Blood Clam$20.00
SIDES OF SOMTAM ของเคียงส้มตำ
- Rice Vermicelli$3.00
ขนมจีน Side of Thai Vermicelli noodles to compliment your Somtam.
- Crispy Pork Skin$3.00
แค็ปหมู Add this crispy Pork skin to your Thai Somtam salad.
- Crispy Fish$3.00
ปลากรอบ Almost like fish jerky, strips of dried crispy and delish fish to compliment you Somtam Salad
- Ka-Tin$3.00
กระถิน
- Extra Papaya$3.00
SIDE ของเคียง
DESSERTS ของหวาน
BEVERAGES เครื่องดื่ม
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Spicy Sugar Thai Mid-City is your opportunity to experience authentic flavors from all over Thailand! This neighborhood cafe aims to share our family recipes and traditions to our community! Our staff is dedicated to the best quality food and ingredients available so that you leave with a full belly and warm heart!
1271 South La Brea Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019