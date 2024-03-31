- Home
- /
- Des Moines
- /
- Stuffed Olive DSM New - 216 Court Ave. Suite 100
Stuffed Olive DSM New 216 Court Ave. Suite 100
No reviews yet
216 Court Ave. Suite 100
Des Moines, IA 50309
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
COCKTAILS
MARTINIS
- ALMOND JOY MARTINI$12.00
1.5 oz. Malibu 1 oz. Tippy Cow Vanilla 1 oz. Frangelico Splash cream Garnish with coconut rim, choco swirls, "JOY" on top
- ALMOST BETTER THN SEXTINI$12.00
1.5 oz. Baileys 1 oz. Kahlua 1. oz. Amaretto Splash cream Garnish w/ choco swirls, "SEX" on top
- AMBER MARTINI$12.00
1.75 oz. Vodka 1 oz. Frangelico 1 oz. Amaretto
- APPLE-TINI$12.00
Equal parts Apple Pucker/Apple Vodka Garnish w/ cherry
- AUGUST MOON MARTINI$12.00
1 oz. OJ 1.75 Amaretto 1.25 Triple Sec Garnish w/ cherry
- BANANA CREAM PIE MARTINI$12.00
1.5 oz. Creme de Banana 1.25 Cake Vodka 1.25 Baileys splash cream Garnish w/ graham cracker rim
- BIG BERRY MARTINI$12.00
2 oz Pomegranate vodka .75 oz Cherry Pucker .75 oz Raspberry Schnapps Splash Cranberry Garnish with a lemon
- BIRTHDAY CAKE MARTINI$12.00
1.5 oz Cake Vodka 1.25 oz McGillicuddy's Vanilla 1.25 oz Tippy Cow Vanilla Splash Cake Batter Splash Cream Garnish w/ Caramel/Sprinkle rim
- BLOODY MARY MARTINI$13.00
3 oz Absolut Peppar Splash Olive Brine 1 oz. Zing Zang Garnish with spice rim & olives
- BLUEBERRY COBBLER$12.00
.5 oz Tippy Cow Chocolate .5 oz Frangelico .5 oz Malibu Rum .5 oz Dr. McGillicuddy’s Vanilla Splash of coconut cream & cream Garnished with a chocolate/toasted coconut rim
- BOULEVARDIER$16.00
Equal Parts: Maker's Mark Campari Sweet Vermouth Garnish w/ Orange Twist
- CABLE CAR MARTINI$12.00
1.75 oz Captain Morgan 1.25 oz Triple Sec 1 oz Sweet & Sour Garnish w/ a cherry
- CACTUS JUICE MARTINI$12.00
1.75 oz Jose Gold Tequila 1.25 oz Amaretto 1 oz Sweet & Sour Garnish w/ a Lime
- CANDIED PEAR$12.00
2 oz Absolut Pears .75 Domaine de Canton .75 St. Germaine .5 Lemon Juice Garnish w/ sugar rim
- CARAMEL APPLE$12.00
2 oz Apple Vodka 1 oz Apple Pucker 1 oz Buttershots Garnish with caramel swirls
- CARAMEL MACCHIATO$13.00
- CARROT CAKE MARTINI$12.00
Equal parts: Baileys Buttershots Tiny splash Hot Damn Splash cream Garnish with whipped cream and cinnamon
- CHERRY KOOL-AID MARTINI$12.00
1.5 oz Cherry Vodka 1.5 oz Cherry Pucker 1 oz Sweet & Sour Splash cherry juce Garnish with sugar rim & cherry
- CHOCO COVERED CHERRY TINI$12.00
Splash cherry juice/choco syrup/cream Equal parts: Cherry Vodka Tippy Cow Chocolate Cherry Pucker Creme de Cacao
- CHOCOHOLIC MARTINI$13.00
Equal Parts: 360 Chocolat Vodka Tippy Cow Chocolate Creme de cacao Splash cream/chocolate syrup Garnish w/ chocolate kiss
- CHOCOLATE BLISS MARTINI$12.00
Equal parts: Vanilla Vodka Kahlua Frangelico Tippy Cow Chocolate Splash cream Garnish w/ choco swirls "BLISS" on top
- CITRUS MARTINI$12.00
2.5 oz Deep Eddy Lemon 1 oz Sweet & Sour .5 oz CK Chardonney Garnish w/ lemon twist
- CLASSIC MARTINI$13.00
Choice of Vodka or Gin Splash of Dry Vermouth Garnish w/ Olives
- CONTINENTAL MARTINI$12.00
2.5 oz Deep Eddy Lemon 1.5 oz Raspberry Schnapps Garnish w/ lemon twist
- COSMOPOLITAN MARTINI$12.00
2 oz Deep Eddy Lemon 1.25 oz Triple Sec Splash lime juice Top w/ cranberry Garnish w/ lime
- CUCUMBER MARTINI$13.00
1.5 oz Cucumber Vodka 1.5 oz Hendrick's Gin Splash of simple syrup Serve with cucumber slice topped with tonic
- CUCUMBER MELON MARTINI$12.00
2 oz Cucumber Vodka 1.25 oz Watermelon Pucker Serve over cucumber slice topped with tonic/sprite
- CUCUMBER MINT MARTINI$12.00
3 oz Cucumber Vodka Splash simple syrup/lime juice Serve over cucumber slice topped w/ tonic
- DAIQUIRI MARTINI$12.00
3 oz Bacardi Rum .5 oz Lime Juice .5 oz Simple Garnish w/ Lime