Sum Tea House

8501 Olive Boulevard

University City, MO 63132

Drink

Jasmine Green Tea

$5.00

Black Tea

$5.00

Wintermelon Tea

$5.00

Ginger Tea

$5.00

Jasmine Green Milk Tea

$5.50

Black Milk Tea

$5.50

Mango Milk Tea

$5.75

Strawberry Milk Tea

$5.75

Passionfruit Milk Tea

$5.75

Fresh Taro Milk Tea

$6.50

Matcha Latte

$6.00

Winter Melon Milk Tea

$5.50

Ginger Milk Tea

$5.50

Sum Fruit Tea

$6.00

Honey Lemon Tea

$6.00

Mango Tea

$5.75

Strawberry Tea

$5.75

Passionfruit Tea

$5.75

Brown Sugar MILK w/ Boba

$6.50

Brown Sugar MILK TEA w/ Boba

$6.50

Strawberry Matcha Latte

$6.50

Salted Cheese Green Tea

$6.00

Salted Cheese Black Tea

$6.00

Salted Cheese Winter Melon Tea

$6.00

Strawberry Snowy

$6.00

Mango Snowy

$6.00

Matcha Red Bean Snowy

$6.50

Taro Snowy

$6.50

Chocolate Oreo Snowy

$6.50

Snacks

Seasoned French Fries

$5.00

Potstickers (6)

$6.50

Onion Rings

$5.00

Pork Eggrolls (2)

$5.00

Veggie Eggrolls (3)

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Come have sum boba with us on Olive Blvd!

8501 Olive Boulevard, University City, MO 63132

