Sushi-0 1228 Alverser Plaza
No reviews yet
1228 Alverser Plaza
Midlothian, VA 23113
Popular Items
BEVERAGES
Whiskey
Jameson
Hudson NY
Woodford reserve
Skrewball
Four Roses
Michter's Straight rye
Jim Beam
Jack Daniel's
Tincup whiskey
Tincup RYE
Powers irish whiskey
Southern Comford
Bulleit
Maker's Mark
Knob Creek
Macallan 12
The Balvenie 12
Old Forester
Elijah Craig
Laird's Generation
DeadRabbit Irish
Glenfiddich 12
Bushmills
Coopers blue
Coopers Red
The Sexton
George Dickel 12
Heaven's Door
Talisker Scotch 10
Japan KUJIRA WHISKY
JAPAN HATOZAKI WHISKY
JAPAN KAIYO WHISKY
JAPAN TENJAKU WHISKY
JAPAN SUNTORY TOKI WHISKY
JAPAN NIKKA COFFEY GRAIN
JAPAN NAKED MALT
Angel's Envy
APPETIZERS
Edamame
Seasoned with sea salt
Vegetable spring roll
Carrots, celery and cabbage
Gyoza
Served with a zingy housemade dipping sauce
Shrimp shumai dumplings
Served with a zingy housemade dipping sauce
Wonton serangoon
Lump crab, cream cheese and scallions
Fried peppercorn calamari
Served with cilantro & red peppers
Sakura fride shrimp
Served with a spicy chili aioli
Miso grille calamari
Served with our tropical sauce
O-Pop lamb chops
Served with curry dressing
Ahi tuna tataki
Served in ponzu sauce
Yellowtail tataki
Served in ponzu sauce
Honey citrus shrimp
Battered rock shrimp tossed in a honey citrus sauce
Bacon wrapped scallops
Three pieces served with a yaki sauce
Fried Gyaza
Summer love
SOUP&SALADS
Miso soup
Tofu, seaweed and scallions
Dumpling soup
Chicken broth, shrimp, pork and spinach
Seafood soup
Scallops, shrimp, white fish, crabstick and spinach
Ginger salad
Served with homemade ginger dressing
Cucumber salad
Served in lemon and white rice vinegar topped with crab stick
Seaweed salad
kani dip
Served with wonton chips
Grilled salmomd salad
Served with croutons, bacon, tomato, dried cranberry, red wine vinaigrette and a side of cucumber dressing
TERIYAKI HOT PLATE
TEMPUPA
CLASSIC ROLLS
Alaska roll
Salmon, avocado, and cream cheese
Avocado roll
Boston roll
Lettuce, shrimp, yuzu
California roll
Crabstick, avocado, cucumber, tobiko
Christmas roll
Tuna, avocado, tobiko
Cucumber roll
Eel avocado roll
Philly roll
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, tobiko
Salmon roll
Shrimp tempura roll
Crabstick, avocado, cucumber, shrimp tempura, tobiko, eel sauce
Spicy salmon roll
Spicy tuna roll
Spider roll
Tempura fried soft shell crab, tobiko, eel sauce
Sweet potato roll
Tuna roll
Vegan roll
Cucumber, avocado
YT scallion roll
SUSHI&SASHIMI
SUSHI PLATTERS
1st base
Sweet potato roll, veggie roll, and one half futomaki roll
2nd base
California roll, spicy tuna roll, and a salmon roll
I like sushi
Chef’s choice of 7 pieces of assorted sushi and a California roll
I love sushi
Chef’s choice of 9 pieces of assorted sushi and a spicy tuna roll
I like sashimi
Chef’s choice of 15 pieces assorted sashimi
I love sashimi
Chef’s choice of 18 pieces of assorted sashimi
Triple my passion
Chef’s choice of 6 pieces assorted sushi, 12 pieces assorted sashimi and a rainbow roll
Love boat
Chef's choice of 12 pieces assorted sushi, 24 pieces assorted sashimi, a spicy tuna roll and a dragon roll
LUNCH BENTO BOXES
CHEF'S ENTREES
General tso's chicken
Lightly battered marinated chicken fried and tossed in zinfandel sesame sauce
Miso salmon
Fresh salmon fillet, grilled & glazed in miso, mirin and served with vegetables
Rainbow curry pot
Shrimp, scallops, basil, vegetables in a tri-curry broth
New york strip
10 oz grilled New York strip with tangerine yaki sauce and the chef's spice blend served with seasonal vegetables
O-Pop lamb chops
Four lamb chops grilled with sesame parmesan yaki sauce served with seasonal vegetables
Filet mignon
9 oz grilled filet mignon with black pepper sauce, house mint butter and served with seasonal vegetables
Spicy curry beef
Coconut milk based beef curry with fresh vegetables
Royal shrimp
Shrimp sauteed with lemon grass curry and fresh vegetables
DINNER BENTO BOXES
RICE & NOODLES
Black pepper udon
Udon noodles, mushroom, red pepper, onion, broccoli in a light black pepper sauce
Currey ramen
Coconut curry broth with lemongrass, fresh ginger, galangal root, cilantro, basil, scallion, and bean sprout
Malaysian fried rice
Mushrooms, onion, red pepper and Malaysian sambal paste
Miso ramen
Miso broth, with cilantro, basil, scallion, red onion and bean sprouts
Pad thai
Mushroom, red pepper, egg, onion, cilantro, bean sprout and peanuts in Pad Thai sauce
Spinach fried rice
Carrot, spinach, scallion, egg and parmesan cheese
KIDS BOXES
SIGNATURE ROLLS
007 roll
Shrimp tempura topped with spicy lump blue crab, yuzu sauce and dots of sriracha
288 roll
Shrimp tempura topped with spicy lump blue crab, avocado and yuzu sauce
3 A M
Tempura fried lobster, spicy lump blue crab, avocado, cucumber rolled in tobiko, served with spicy mayo, eel sauce and yuzu sauce
Alverser
Peppered tuna, avocado in soy paper topped with cream cheese, spicy tuna, jalapenos, and spicy mayo
Annabelle
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, cucumber inside topped with salmon, scallions and a chai seed chili sauce
Black russian
Tuna, yellowtail, salmon, avocado, rolled in black tobiko, served with spicy mayo and eel sauce on the side
Blue oyster cult
Fried oysters topped with seared filet mignon, black tobiko, spicy mayo and ponzu on the side
Cape cod
Tuna, avocado, cucumber, crabstick, cream cheese, all tempura fried, served with lemon coulis
Crab therr way
Tempura soft shell crab, spicy lump blue crab, crabstick, avocado, rolled with seaweed salad and soy paper, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce
Dancing dragon
Spicy tuna, avocado, inside topped with eel, crabstick, tempura crunch and eel sauce