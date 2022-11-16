Main picView gallery

Sushi-0 1228 Alverser Plaza

review star

No reviews yet

1228 Alverser Plaza

Midlothian, VA 23113

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

any 2

BEVERAGES

Coke

$2.50

Diet coke

$2.50

unsweet tea

$2.50

sweet tea

$2.50

sprite

$2.50

shirley tempura

$2.50

Hot green tea

$2.50

Ginger ale

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Japan Soda

$3.50

Whiskey

Jameson

$10.00

Hudson NY

$10.00

Woodford reserve

$10.00

Skrewball

$8.00

Four Roses

$12.00

Michter's Straight rye

$12.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Jack Daniel's

$8.00

Tincup whiskey

$10.00

Tincup RYE

$8.00

Powers irish whiskey

$8.00

Southern Comford

$8.00

Bulleit

$10.00

Maker's Mark

$10.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Macallan 12

$15.00

The Balvenie 12

$13.00

Old Forester

$13.00

Elijah Craig

$8.00

Laird's Generation

$12.00

DeadRabbit Irish

$12.00

Glenfiddich 12

$13.00

Bushmills

$8.00

Coopers blue

$8.00

Coopers Red

$10.00

The Sexton

$9.00

George Dickel 12

$8.00

Heaven's Door

$12.00

Talisker Scotch 10

$13.00

Japan KUJIRA WHISKY

$15.00

JAPAN HATOZAKI WHISKY

$13.00

JAPAN KAIYO WHISKY

$13.00

JAPAN TENJAKU WHISKY

$12.00

JAPAN SUNTORY TOKI WHISKY

$10.00

JAPAN NIKKA COFFEY GRAIN

$16.00

JAPAN NAKED MALT

$10.00

Angel's Envy

$12.00

rice

fried rice

$3.00

white rice

$2.00

sauce

side eel sauce

$0.50

sides picy mayo

$0.50

side eel sauce & spicy mayo

$0.50

APPETIZERS

--------

Edamame

Edamame

$4.50

Seasoned with sea salt

Vegetable spring roll

$6.00

Carrots, celery and cabbage

Gyoza

$6.00

Served with a zingy housemade dipping sauce

Shrimp shumai dumplings

$6.00

Served with a zingy housemade dipping sauce

Wonton serangoon

$7.00

Lump crab, cream cheese and scallions

Fried peppercorn calamari

$10.00

Served with cilantro & red peppers

Sakura fride shrimp

$10.00

Served with a spicy chili aioli

Miso grille calamari

$12.00

Served with our tropical sauce

O-Pop lamb chops

$12.00

Served with curry dressing

Ahi tuna tataki

$13.00

Served in ponzu sauce

Yellowtail tataki

$13.00

Served in ponzu sauce

Honey citrus shrimp

$10.00

Battered rock shrimp tossed in a honey citrus sauce

Bacon wrapped scallops

$10.00

Three pieces served with a yaki sauce

Fried Gyaza

$7.00

Summer love

$12.00

SOUP&SALADS

--------

Miso soup

$2.50

Tofu, seaweed and scallions

Dumpling soup

$6.00

Chicken broth, shrimp, pork and spinach

Seafood soup

$9.00

Scallops, shrimp, white fish, crabstick and spinach

Ginger salad

$2.50

Served with homemade ginger dressing

Cucumber salad

$4.50

Served in lemon and white rice vinegar topped with crab stick

Seaweed salad

$5.50

kani dip

$6.00

Served with wonton chips

Grilled salmomd salad

$14.00

Served with croutons, bacon, tomato, dried cranberry, red wine vinaigrette and a side of cucumber dressing

TERIYAKI HOT PLATE

--------

Chicken teriyaki

$18.00

New york strip teriyaki

$21.00

Shrimp teriyaki

$19.00

Scallops teriyaki

$21.00

Salmon teriyaki

$20.00

tofu teriyaki

$18.00

TEMPUPA

--------

Sweet potato ( AP

$5.00

Mixed vegetables

$6.00

Shrimp ( AP

$8.00

Combo

$11.00

Four vegetable and four shrimp

CLASSIC ROLLS

--------

Alaska roll

$6.50

Salmon, avocado, and cream cheese

Avocado roll

$4.50

Boston roll

$6.50

Lettuce, shrimp, yuzu

California roll

$5.50

Crabstick, avocado, cucumber, tobiko

Christmas roll

$6.50

Tuna, avocado, tobiko

Cucumber roll

$4.50

Eel avocado roll

$6.50

Philly roll

$6.50

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, tobiko

Salmon roll

$5.50

Shrimp tempura roll

$6.50

Crabstick, avocado, cucumber, shrimp tempura, tobiko, eel sauce

Spicy salmon roll

$6.50

Spicy tuna roll

$6.50

Spider roll

$8.50

Tempura fried soft shell crab, tobiko, eel sauce

Sweet potato roll

$4.50

Tuna roll

$5.50

Vegan roll

$5.50

Cucumber, avocado

YT scallion roll

$5.50

SUSHI&SASHIMI

--------

Shrimp

Shrimp

$4.50
Crabstick

Crabstick

$4.50
White fish

White fish

$4.50
Mackerel

Mackerel

$4.50
Egg omelet

Egg omelet

$4.50
Yellowtail

Yellowtail

$5.50
Red clam

Red clam

$5.50
Scallop

Scallop

$5.50
Squid

Squid

$5.50
Salmon roe

Salmon roe

$5.50
Tuna

Tuna

$5.50
Salmon

Salmon

$5.50
Octopus

Octopus

$5.50
Flying fish roe

Flying fish roe

$5.50
Eel

Eel

$5.50
Sweet shrimp

Sweet shrimp

$7.50
White tuna

White tuna

$6.50

Red snapper

$5.50

Sea urchin

$8.50Out of stock

SUSHI PLATTERS

--------

1st base

$14.00

Sweet potato roll, veggie roll, and one half futomaki roll

2nd base

$17.00

California roll, spicy tuna roll, and a salmon roll

I like sushi

$21.00

Chef’s choice of 7 pieces of assorted sushi and a California roll

I love sushi

$24.00

Chef’s choice of 9 pieces of assorted sushi and a spicy tuna roll

I like sashimi

$25.00

Chef’s choice of 15 pieces assorted sashimi

I love sashimi

$30.00

Chef’s choice of 18 pieces of assorted sashimi

Triple my passion

Triple my passion

$37.00

Chef’s choice of 6 pieces assorted sushi, 12 pieces assorted sashimi and a rainbow roll

Love boat

$70.00

Chef's choice of 12 pieces assorted sushi, 24 pieces assorted sashimi, a spicy tuna roll and a dragon roll

LUNCH BENTO BOXES

--------

Kara thai chicken (L Box)

$21.00

General tso's chicken(L Box)

$21.00

Kirin fish filet(L Box)

$21.00

Tropical shrimp(L Box)

$21.00

Black pepper beef(L Box)

$22.00

Chicken teriyaki (L Box)

$21.00

CHEF'S ENTREES

--------

General tso's chicken

$17.00

Lightly battered marinated chicken fried and tossed in zinfandel sesame sauce

Miso salmon

$19.00

Fresh salmon fillet, grilled & glazed in miso, mirin and served with vegetables

Rainbow curry pot

$19.00

Shrimp, scallops, basil, vegetables in a tri-curry broth

New york strip

$23.00

10 oz grilled New York strip with tangerine yaki sauce and the chef's spice blend served with seasonal vegetables

O-Pop lamb chops

$23.00

Four lamb chops grilled with sesame parmesan yaki sauce served with seasonal vegetables

Filet mignon

$25.00

9 oz grilled filet mignon with black pepper sauce, house mint butter and served with seasonal vegetables

Spicy curry beef

$22.00

Coconut milk based beef curry with fresh vegetables

Royal shrimp

$18.00

Shrimp sauteed with lemon grass curry and fresh vegetables

DINNER BENTO BOXES

--------

Chicken (box)

$18.00

Shrimp(box)

$19.00

Salmon(box)

$20.00

New your(box)

$21.00

Scallop(box)

$21.00

RICE & NOODLES

-------

Black pepper udon

$10.00

Udon noodles, mushroom, red pepper, onion, broccoli in a light black pepper sauce

Currey ramen

$10.00

Coconut curry broth with lemongrass, fresh ginger, galangal root, cilantro, basil, scallion, and bean sprout

Malaysian fried rice

$10.00

Mushrooms, onion, red pepper and Malaysian sambal paste

Miso ramen

$10.00

Miso broth, with cilantro, basil, scallion, red onion and bean sprouts

Pad thai

$10.00

Mushroom, red pepper, egg, onion, cilantro, bean sprout and peanuts in Pad Thai sauce

Spinach fried rice

$10.00

Carrot, spinach, scallion, egg and parmesan cheese

SUSHI LUNCH COMBOS

--------

any 2

$12.00

any 3

$17.00

any 4

$20.00

COMBO A

$17.00

COMBO B

$17.00

COMBO C

$17.00

KIDS BOXES

General tso's chicken

$10.00

Served with pan-seared dumplings and waffle fries

Grilled chicken

$10.00

Served with pan-seared dumplings and waffle fries

Kids sushi

$10.00

One shrimp sushi, crabstick sushi, egg omelette and an eight piece California roll

SIGNATURE ROLLS

-----------------

007 roll

007 roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura topped with spicy lump blue crab, yuzu sauce and dots of sriracha

288 roll

288 roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura topped with spicy lump blue crab, avocado and yuzu sauce

3 A M

$19.00

Tempura fried lobster, spicy lump blue crab, avocado, cucumber rolled in tobiko, served with spicy mayo, eel sauce and yuzu sauce

Alverser

Alverser

$15.00

Peppered tuna, avocado in soy paper topped with cream cheese, spicy tuna, jalapenos, and spicy mayo

Annabelle

$17.00

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, cucumber inside topped with salmon, scallions and a chai seed chili sauce

Black russian

$16.00

Tuna, yellowtail, salmon, avocado, rolled in black tobiko, served with spicy mayo and eel sauce on the side

Blue oyster cult

Blue oyster cult

$16.00

Fried oysters topped with seared filet mignon, black tobiko, spicy mayo and ponzu on the side

Cape cod

$16.00

Tuna, avocado, cucumber, crabstick, cream cheese, all tempura fried, served with lemon coulis

Crab therr way

Crab therr way

$18.00

Tempura soft shell crab, spicy lump blue crab, crabstick, avocado, rolled with seaweed salad and soy paper, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce

Dancing dragon

Dancing dragon

$17.00

Spicy tuna, avocado, inside topped with eel, crabstick, tempura crunch and eel sauce