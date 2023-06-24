- Home
Sushi Ogawa
2100 Connecticut Ave NW #100
Washington, DC 20008
Chef Special Assortments
Ume Sushi Assortment
7 Chef Selection Pieces of Nigiri Sushi with 1 Roll
Take Sushi Assortment
11 Chef Selection Pieces of Nigiri Sushi with 1 Roll
Matsu Sushi Assortment
11 Chef Selection Pieces of Nigiri Sushi; including Salmon Roe (Ikura) and Sea Urchin (Uni) with 1 Roll
Regular Sushi Assortment
25 Chef Selection Pieces
Special Sushi Assortment
Extra Special Sushi Assortment
A La Carte
Nigiri
Lean Tuna (Akami Maguro)
$6.00
Fatty Tuna (Toro)
$10.00
Medium Fatty Tuna (Chutoro)
$12.00
Very Fatty Tuna (Ootoro)
$15.00
Marinated Tuna (Zukemaguro)
$8.00
Salmon
$8.00
Ocean Trout (Umimasu)
$8.00
Arctic Char (Hokkyoku Iwana)
$8.00
Yellow Tail (Hamachi)
$10.00
Striped Jack (Shimaaji)
$10.00
Flounder (Hirame)
$8.00
Amberjack (Kampachi)
$10.00
King Amberjack (Hiramasa)
$10.00
Red Seabream (Madai)
$8.00
Japanese Mackeral (Aji)
$10.00
Mackeral (Saba)
$8.00
Maine
$13.00
California
$15.00
Hokkaido, Japan
$18.00
Salmon Roe (Ikura)
$10.00
Eel (Unagi)
$8.00
Sea Water Eel (Anago)
$10.00
Wagyu Beef
$15.00
Wagyu Beef with Caviar
$20.00
Sashimi
Lean Tuna (Akami Maguro)
$6.00
Fatty Tuna (Toro)
$10.00
Medium Fatty Tuna (Chutoro)
$12.00
Very Fatty Tuna (Ootoro)
$15.00
Marinated Tuna (Zukemaguro)
$8.00
Salmon
$8.00
Ocean Trout (Umimasu)
$8.00
Arctic Char (Hokkyoku Iwana)
$8.00
Yellow Tail (Hamachi)
$10.00
Striped Jack (Shimaaji)
$10.00
Flounder (Hirame)
$8.00
Amberjack (Kampachi)
$10.00
King Amberjack (Hiramasa)
$10.00
Red Seabream (Madai)
$8.00
Japanese Mackeral (Aji)
$10.00
Mackeral (Saba)
$8.00
Maine
$13.00
California
$15.00
Hokkaido, Japan
$18.00
Salmon Roe (Ikura)
$10.00
Eel (Unagi)
$8.00
Sea Water Eel (Anago)
$10.00
Wagyu Beef
$15.00
Wagyu Beef with Caviar
$20.00
Appetizers
Special Rolls
Crystal Roll
$30.00
California Roll
$20.00
Spider Roll
$20.00
Shrimp Tempura Roll
$20.00
Eel Cucumber Roll
$15.00
Eel Avocado Roll
$15.00
Salmon Cucumber Roll
$15.00
Salmon Avocado Roll
$15.00
Tuna Cucumber Roll
$15.00
Tuna Avocado Roll
$15.00
Salmon Roll
$15.00
Spicy Salmon Roll
$15.00
Spicy Tuna Roll
$15.00
Cucumber Avocado Roll
$10.00
Maki Rolls
Bowls
Saba Don
$25.00
Grilled Mackeral (Saba) Sushi Rice Bowl with Seaweed Salad, Pickled Radish, and Wasabi on the side.
Sake Don
$30.00
Lightly Seared Salmon (Sake) Sushi Rice Bowl with Seaweed Salad, Pickled Radish, and Wasabi on the side.
Una Don
$35.00
Seared Eel (Unagi) Sushi Rice Bowl with Seaweed Salad, Pickled Radish, and Wasabi on the side.
Tekka Don
$40.00
Seared Tuna (Tekka) Sushi Rice Bowl with Seaweed Salad, Pickled Radish, and Wasabi on the side.
Side Add-Ons
Extra Ginger SMALL
$3.00
In 2 oz cup
Extra Ginger LARGE
$5.00
In 4 oz cup
Extra Wasabi
$3.00
Fresh Wasabi from Frozen Pack, Japan
Spicy Mayo Sauce SMALL
$3.00
Spicy Mayo Sauce 2 oz
Spicy Mayo Sauce LARGE
$5.00
Spicy Mayo Sauce 4 oz
Sushi Rice
$5.00
sushi vinegar rice
Extra Soy Sauce
Soy Sauce in small packet