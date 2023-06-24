Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sushi Ogawa

review star

No reviews yet

2100 Connecticut Ave NW #100

Washington, DC 20008

Chef Special Assortments

Ume Sushi Assortment

7 Chef Selection Pieces of Nigiri Sushi with 1 Roll

Ume Sushi Assortment

$35.00

Take Sushi Assortment

11 Chef Selection Pieces of Nigiri Sushi with 1 Roll

Take Sushi Assortment

$48.00

Matsu Sushi Assortment

11 Chef Selection Pieces of Nigiri Sushi; including Salmon Roe (Ikura) and Sea Urchin (Uni) with 1 Roll

Matsu Sushi Assortment

$60.00

Regular Sushi Assortment

25 Chef Selection Pieces

Regular Sushi Assortment with 2 rolls

$100.00

25 Chef Selection Pieces of Nigiri Sushi with 2 Rolls

Regular Sushi Assortment

$75.00

25 Chef Selection Pieces of Nigiri Sushi

Special Sushi Assortment

Special Sushi Assortment with 2 rolls

$135.00

28 Chef Selection Pieces of Nigiri Sushi with 2 Rolls

Special Sushi Assortment

$110.00

28 Chef Selection Pieces of Nigiri Sushi

Extra Special Sushi Assortment

Extra Special Sushi Assortment with 2 rolls

$175.00

30 Chef Selection Pieces of Nigiri Sushi; including Salmon Roe (Ikura) and Sea Urchin (Uni) with 2 Rolls

Extra Special Sushi Assortment

$150.00

30 Chef Selection Pieces of Nigiri Sushi; including Salmon Roe (Ikura) and Sea Urchin (Uni)

A La Carte

Nigiri

Lean Tuna (Akami Maguro)

$6.00

Fatty Tuna (Toro)

$10.00

Medium Fatty Tuna (Chutoro)

$12.00

Very Fatty Tuna (Ootoro)

$15.00

Marinated Tuna (Zukemaguro)

$8.00

Salmon

$8.00

Ocean Trout (Umimasu)

$8.00

Arctic Char (Hokkyoku Iwana)

$8.00

Yellow Tail (Hamachi)

$10.00

Striped Jack (Shimaaji)

$10.00

Flounder (Hirame)

$8.00

Amberjack (Kampachi)

$10.00

King Amberjack (Hiramasa)

$10.00

Red Seabream (Madai)

$8.00

Japanese Mackeral (Aji)

$10.00

Mackeral (Saba)

$8.00

Maine

$13.00

California

$15.00

Hokkaido, Japan

$18.00

Salmon Roe (Ikura)

$10.00

Eel (Unagi)

$8.00

Sea Water Eel (Anago)

$10.00

Wagyu Beef

$15.00

Wagyu Beef with Caviar

$20.00

Appetizers

Miso Soup (Miroshiru)

$5.00

Edamame (Soy Bean Pods)

$6.00

Seaweed Salad (Wakame Salad)

$6.00

Soft Shell Crab Tempura

$18.00

Fried Shrimp Tempura (Ebi Tempura)

$4.00

Sushi Rice (Sushi Shari)

$6.00

Special Rolls

Crystal Roll

$30.00

California Roll

$20.00

Spider Roll

$20.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$20.00

Eel Cucumber Roll

$15.00

Eel Avocado Roll

$15.00

Salmon Cucumber Roll

$15.00

Salmon Avocado Roll

$15.00

Tuna Cucumber Roll

$15.00

Tuna Avocado Roll

$15.00

Salmon Roll

$15.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$15.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$15.00

Cucumber Avocado Roll

$10.00

Maki Rolls

Negitoro (Fatty Tuna w/ Scallions)

$15.00

Negihamachi (Yellowtail w/ Scallions)

$15.00

Tuna (Tekka)

$10.00

Eel Cucumber

$15.00

Salmon

$10.00

Yellow Tail

$10.00

Sour Plum (Ume Shiso)

$7.00

Sour Plum Cucumber (Ume Kyuri)

$7.00

Pickled Radish (Oshinko)

$7.00

Fermented Soy-Bean (Natto)

$7.00

Gourd Veg.

$7.00

Bowls

Saba Don

$25.00

Grilled Mackeral (Saba) Sushi Rice Bowl with Seaweed Salad, Pickled Radish, and Wasabi on the side.

Sake Don

$30.00

Lightly Seared Salmon (Sake) Sushi Rice Bowl with Seaweed Salad, Pickled Radish, and Wasabi on the side.

Una Don

$35.00

Seared Eel (Unagi) Sushi Rice Bowl with Seaweed Salad, Pickled Radish, and Wasabi on the side.

Tekka Don

$40.00

Seared Tuna (Tekka) Sushi Rice Bowl with Seaweed Salad, Pickled Radish, and Wasabi on the side.

Side Add-Ons

Extra Ginger SMALL

$3.00

In 2 oz cup

Extra Ginger LARGE

$5.00

In 4 oz cup

Extra Wasabi

$3.00

Fresh Wasabi from Frozen Pack, Japan

Spicy Mayo Sauce SMALL

$3.00

Spicy Mayo Sauce 2 oz

Spicy Mayo Sauce LARGE

$5.00

Spicy Mayo Sauce 4 oz

Sushi Rice

$5.00

sushi vinegar rice

Extra Soy Sauce

Soy Sauce in small packet

Paper Napkins

Chopsticks

Sake

Premium Junmai Daiginjo

Dassai "Beyond" (720 mL)

$1,000.00

Born Dream Come True "Yume wa Masayume" (1000 mL)

$500.00