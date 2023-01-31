Restaurant header imageView gallery

Suzybeez Bakery

No reviews yet

13802 Fleur De Lis Boulevard

Cypress, TX 77429

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Cupcakes

Fresh Baked Cupcakes topped with Buttercream

Cupcake-Single

$3.50

Cupcake- Half Dozen

$19.50

Cupcake- Dozen

$38.00

Mini Cupcake-Signle

$1.50

Assorted Flavors

Mini Cupcake-Half Dozen

$8.50

Assorted Flavors

Mini Cupcake-Dozen

$16.00

Assorted Flavors

Cookies

Daily Cookie-Signle

Daily Cookie-Signle

$1.50

Homemade Daily cookie

French Macarons (GF)

French Macarons (GF)

$2.00

Meringue cookie filled with cream

Sugar Cookies-Single

Sugar Cookies-Single

$3.50

Soft Sugar Cookie topped with buttercream

American Macaroons (GF)

$0.50

Coconut Meringue cookies topper with white chocolate

Cookie Sandwich

Cookie Sandwich

$4.00

Two cookies filled with buttercream

Daily Cookie- Half Dozen

Daily Cookie- Half Dozen

$6.00
French Macarons - Dozen (GF)

French Macarons - Dozen (GF)

$24.00

Meringue cookie filled with cream

Sugar Cookies-Dozen

Sugar Cookies-Dozen

$42.00

Shortbread cookies topped with royal icing

Daily Cookie- Dozen

Daily Cookie- Dozen

$15.00

Rice Krispy Treat (GF)

$2.00

Gluten Free Rice Krispy Treats

Fudge Brownies

$4.00

Rich Fudge Brownies

Dunkables

$6.00Out of stock

12 bite size cookies with buttercream

Soft Sugar Cookie

Soft Sugar Cookie

$2.00

Soft Sugar Cookie topped with buttercream

Breads

Cinnamon Rolls

$4.00

Large Cinnamon rolled topped with cream cheese

Small Bread Loaf

$4.00

Cold Case

Cannoli-Small

$1.25

Crisp shell filled with sweet cream

Cannoli-Large

$2.50

Crisp shell filled with sweet cream

Lemon Square

$3.50

Flakey Crust topped with tart lemon cream

Cheesecake

$3.50

Individual New York style with assorted topping

Cake

6" Daily Cake

$24.00

Layerd Daily cake feeds ~8-rotating flavors

8" Daily Cake

$42.00

Layed Daily cake feeds ~14-rotating flavors

Cake Tins

$7.00

Cake tins topped with frosting

Drinks

Soda

$1.50

Canned Soda

Coffee

$1.50

Water

$1.00

Milk

$1.00
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

