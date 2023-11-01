Tacos El Goloso-Hermosa Beach 500 Pacific Coast Hwy.
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Famous for our Tacos Dorados De Birria, we are a growing Mexican Food Chain. We're family owned and strive to give everyone a high quality experience and flavorful meals.
Location
500 Pacific Coast Hwy., Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Gallery
