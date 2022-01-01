Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tacos Vitali

3846 Culebra Road

San Antonio, TX 78228

TACOS

BISTECK Maiz (5)

$9.00

BISTECK Harina (5)

$9.00

TROMPO Maiz (5)

$8.00

TROMPO Harina (5)

$8.00

MIXTOS Maiz (6)

$10.00

MIXTOS Harina (6)

$10.00

GRINGA (2)

$9.00

PIRATA (2)

$12.00

CAMPECHANA (2)

$10.00

T Bistec

$1.80

T Trompo

$1.80

Extra Cebollita Asada

$0.50

1 Quesadilla

$5.00

1 Gringa

$5.50

Chiles Toreados

Jalapeno Toreado

Extra Bistec

$2.50

1 Pirata

$7.00

PAPA ASADA

$5.00

Extra Trompo

$2.50

DRINKS

COCA MEX

$3.50

WATER BOTTLE

$2.00

MANZANA

$3.50

TORONJA

$3.50

COCA ZERO

$3.50

FANTA

$3.50

PONCHE

$3.50
All hours
Sunday6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Come try some real tacos!!

3846 Culebra Road, San Antonio, TX 78228

