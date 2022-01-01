Tavitas South Station
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
A bad ass Mexican restaurant inspired by the flavors, sounds, and culture of East L.A.
Location
640 Atlantic Avenue, South Station, Boston, MA 02110
Gallery