Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tavitas South Station

review star

No reviews yet

640 Atlantic Avenue

South Station

Boston, MA 02110

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Chipotle Agave Wings

$11.99

Chips & Salsa

$4.99

Guacamole

$7.99

Mexican Street Corn

$6.99

Nachos De La Casa

$10.99

Quesadilla

$10.99

Queso Fundido

$9.99

Taquitos

$8.99

Burritos + Tacos

Burrito

$9.99

Classic Tacos

$8.99

Walking Tacos

$7.99

Salads

B.L.T.C

$11.99

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Grilled Avocado Salad

$10.99

Tortas

El Cubano

$12.99

Pollo Mexicano

$11.99

La Hamburgesa

$13.99Out of stock

El Gaucho

$13.99

Platos

Fajitas

$14.99

Enchiladas

$11.99

Chimichanga

$10.99

Sides + Extras

Black Beans

$3.00

Mexican Rice

$3.00

Pintos

$3.00

Plantains

$3.00

Spicy Slaw

$3.00

Sd Guac

$2.00

Extra Chips

$2.50

Extra Salsa

$2.50

side of Fries

$2.99

Hamburgesas

El Gringo

$11.99

El Presidente

$14.99

El Diablo

$12.99

Cinco De Mayo Food

Corn Fritters

$6.99

Carne Asada Fries

$14.99

Empanadas

$9.99

Jalapenos Rellenos

$9.99

Cinnamon Sugar Churros

$6.99

Non-Alcoholic

Jarrito

$4.00

Poland Springs Spring water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

A bad ass Mexican restaurant inspired by the flavors, sounds, and culture of East L.A.

Website

Location

640 Atlantic Avenue, South Station, Boston, MA 02110

Directions

Gallery
Tavitas image
Tavitas image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sip Wine Bar and Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
581 Washington Street Boston, MA 02111
View restaurantnext
Crave Chinatown
orange star3.8 • 816
75 Kneeland St Boston, MA 02111
View restaurantnext
Noon Mediterranean
orange star4.4 • 1,157
95 Summer St Boston, MA 02110
View restaurantnext
Waku Waku - CT
orange starNo Reviews
2 Tyler Street Boston, MA 02111
View restaurantnext
The Q - 660 Washington St
orange starNo Reviews
660 Washington St Boston, MA 02111
View restaurantnext
Shore Leave
orange starNo Reviews
11 WILLIAM E MULLINS WAY Boston, MA 02118
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Boston

Lincoln Tavern
orange star4.6 • 9,775
425 West Broadway South Boston, MA 02127
View restaurantnext
Anna's Taqueria - MGH/Beacon Hill
orange star4.4 • 9,247
242 Cambridge Street Boston, MA 02114
View restaurantnext
Mistral Boston
orange star4.7 • 8,058
223 Columbus Ave BOSTON, MA 02116
View restaurantnext
Mamma Maria - Boston, MA
orange star4.7 • 6,741
3 North Square Boston, MA 02113
View restaurantnext
Fox & the knife
orange star5.0 • 6,589
28 W Broadway Boston, MA 02127
View restaurantnext
Boston Burger Company - 1100 Boylston st
orange star4.4 • 6,189
1100 Boylston st boston, MA 02215
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boston
Charlestown
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Cambridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (177 restaurants)
Chelsea
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Somerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)
Everett
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Allston
review star
Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)
Jamaica Plain
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Winthrop
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Brookline
review star
Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston