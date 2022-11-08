Main picView gallery

TeaPotBrew Bakery 1802 S Wabash Ave

1802 S Wabash Ave

Chicago, IL 60616

Tea

**SHAKER Blueberry

$5.76+

Blueberry Rooibos Iced Tea shaken with a splash of lemonade with or without a Raspberry sweetener

**SHAKER Green Tea Citrus

$5.76+

Green Tea Citrus, a blend of green tea, ginger and lemon shaken with a splash of lemonade with or without Elderflower sweetener

**SHAKER Peach

$5.76+

Blueberry Rooibos

$4.26+

Tasting Notes: Robust flavor of rooibos with fruity notes of elderberries, blueberries and hibiscus to create a tart yet sweet herbal blend. Caffeine Level: None

Chamomile Blossoms

$4.26+

Tasting Notes: A calming ensemble of chamomile with hints of refreshing citrus and mint. Caffeine Level: None

China Breakfast

$4.26+

Tasting Notes: A full-bodied and smooth breakfast blend with hints of sweet caramel and spice. Caffeine Level: High

Chocolate Chai

$4.26+

Tasting Notes: An enticing, chocolatey blend combining strong black tea, dark cocoa shells and nibs with creamy coconut and sarsaparilla for a rich, decadent cup. Caffeine Level: Low

Cinnamon Plum

$4.26+

Tasting Notes: A warming blend of juicy plum, succulent currant and sweet Saigon Cinnamon. Caffeine Level: None

Earl Grey

$4.26+

Tasting Notes: Smooth and lively black tea with the unique citrusy, floral aroma of bergamot oranges. Caffeine Level: Medium

Earl Grey Lavender

$4.26+

Tasting Notes: Enchanting lavender perfectly complements the floral aromas and citrus notes of Earl Grey. Caffeine Level: Medium

English Breakfast

$4.26+

Tasting Notes: Our English Breakfast has a rich red infusion color that is malty and robust with sweet, chocolatey undertones and a brisk body that can stand up to milk and sugar. Caffeine Level: High

Ginger Lime Rooibos

$4.26+

Tasting Notes: he bright and zesty essence of lime and ginger combine to create a blend that delights the palate with sheer positivity. Caffeine Level: None

Green Tea Mint - Organic

$4.26+

Tasting Notes: Mellow with a sweet mint flavor, a pleasant toasty note and hints of chocolate Caffeine Level: LOw

Hibiscus Berry

$4.26+

Tasting Notes A rejuvenating tropical fruit tea highlighting tart hibiscus, currants, apples and luscious elder and blueberries. Caffeine Level: None:

Jade Cloud

$4.26+

Savory notes from steamed tea leaves are expertly balanced with the toasted chestnut flavor and flowery aromas of baked and roasted lots.

Jade Oolong

$4.26+

Tasting Notes: Aromatic and flavorful with notes of fresh-cut gardenia, freesia blossoms and tropical fruits Caffeine: Low

Jasmine Green Tea

$4.26+

Tasting Notes: Fresh and soothing green tea scented with the enchanting aroma of jasmine blossoms. Caffeine Level: Medium

Lemon Ginger

$4.26+

Tasting Notes: Refreshing citrus and zesty ginger with tropical hints of juicy mango and turmeric. Caffeine Level: Low

Masala Chai

$4.26+

Tasting Notes: A robust, full-bodied black tea blended with aromatic traditional Indian masala spices. Caffeine Level: Medium

Matcha Super Green

$4.26+

Tasting Notes: An energizing blend of matcha and sencha. Caffeine Level: Medium

Matcha Ginger Buzz

$4.26+

Tasting Notes: This brain tonic energizes deeply with uplifting Matcha green tea and a zesty buzz of ginger, with fragrant peaks of rosemary and yuzu citrus. Caffeine Level: Low

Moonlight Jasmine

$4.26+

Tasting Notes: Tender green tealeaves infused with the lush, alluring fragrance of fresh jasmine blossoms during the moonlit evenings of late summer. Caffeine Level: High

Orange Blossom

$4.26+

Tasting Notes: A refreshing, fruity and floral blend of green tea with tropical herbs and citrus Caffeine Level: Low

Patatgonia Super Berry

$4.26+

Tasting Notes: Maqui berry, blueberry, and raspberry combine to make a trifecta of juicy superfruit delight. Accents of red wine grape skin and hawthorne add structure and depth to this refreshingly sweet violet brew. Caffeine Level: None

Patatgonia Wild Guava

$4.26+

Tasting Notes: Delicately sweet quince, wild murta guava, and jammy strawberry provide a luscious flavor that is taken to greater heights with soothing linden flowers and eucalyptus. Caffeine Level: None

Peach Blossom

$4.26+

Tasting Notes: White tea infused with juicy peach, tangerine and aromatic blossoms. Caffeine Level: Low

Peppermint

$4.26+

Tasting Notes: Distinctive flavor and heady aroma, calms the body and soothes the digestive system. Caffeine Level: None

Sencha

$4.26+

Tasting Notes: Premium Japanese green tea with a rich mouthfeel and long-lasting fresh flavor. Caffeine Level: Low

Silver Needles

$4.26+

Tasting Notes: Reserve white tea with a sublime, sweet flavor and rich, savory finish. Caffeine Level: Medium

Tangerine Ginger

$4.26+

Tasting Notes: Tangerine Ginger combines roots, fruits and herbs to create a vibrant vitality tonic. Caffeine Level: None

Tropical Coconut

$4.26+

Tasting Notes: A rejuvenating blend of flowery oolong tea paired with refreshing, creamy coconut. Caffeine Level: Low

Turmeric Chai

$4.26+

Tasting Notes: An exquisite blend of revitalizing and pungent turmeric balanced with classic chai spices and enriched with roasted coconut, sumptuous vanilla bean, and creamy sarsaparilla root. Caffeine Level: None

Turmeric Mango

$4.26+

Tasting Notes: A tropical take on turmeric featuring luscious and juicy Sri Lanka mango, tangy sweet pineapple, fragrant yuzu citrus peel and exotic top notes of jasmine and makrut lime . Caffeine Level: Low

Vanilla Bean

$4.26+

Tasting Notes: Decadent and creamy, this is the ultimate vanilla forward black tea. Caffeine Level: High

West Cape Chai

$4.26+

Tasting Notes: Sweet, soothing West Cape rooibos balanced by exotic masala spices. Caffeine Level: None

White Peony

$4.26+

Tasting Notes: Pure white tea with mellow-sweet notes of fresh hay and accents of honey and nectar. Caffeine Level: High

White Tea Rose Melange

$4.26+

Tasting Notes: This white tea blend features a base of White Peony and presents a fresh floral bouquet with a bright minty finish. Caffeine Level: Low

HOT DRINKS

Americano

$4.10+

Espresso shots topped with water .

Apple Cider

$4.05+

Steamed apple juice, caramel apple butter syrup and whipped cream topped with caramel sauce.

Cappuccino

$4.15+

Espresso with a thick layer of milk foam.

Caramel Macchiato

$4.45+

Steamed milk with vanilla syrup, espresso and topped with caramel drizzle.

Chai Tea Latte

$5.56+

Coffee

$3.35+

Espresso

$2.85+

Sweet and balanced, built to dazzle as a shot or blends smoothly with milk.

Extra Shot

$0.85+

additional espresso shot added to beverages.

Hot Chocolate

$4.05+

Steamed milk and mocha sauce topped with whipped cream.

Latte

$4.69+

Espresso with steamed milk and a light layer of foam.

London Fog Tea Latte

$5.25+

Earl Grey tea with steamed milk and vanilla syrup

Mocha Latte

$4.89+

Espresso blended with mocha sauce, steamed milk and topped with whipped cream.

White Chocolate Mocha

$5.57+

Steamed milk mixed with white chocolate mocha sauce, espresso and topped with whipped cream.

Flat White

$4.75+

Cafe au lait

$1.00+

Seasonal Latte--Pumpkin Spiced

$5.49+

Iced Drinks

ICED Cold Brew

$3.95

ICED Americano

$3.50

ICED Chai Tea Latte

$3.65

Iced Latte

$3.65

ICED London Fog Latte

$4.25

ICED Lemonade ONLY

$3.25+

ICED White Mocha

$3.65

ICED Mocha Latte

$3.65

Sweets

Banana Bread

$4.50

Coffee Cake

$5.75

Cookies

$2.85

Brownie

$4.75

Donut

$3.10

Macarons

$2.45

Gluten-Free.

Citrus Pound Cake

$3.85

Scones

$3.35

Rice Krispie

$3.15

Muffin

$4.10

Fresh Baked

Food

Bagel

$2.25

Chicken & Waffles

$10.00

Roasted Turkey Sandwich

$5.85

Roasted Turkey on BAGEL

$6.85

Soup

$4.65

Turkey Sausage on Croissant

$4.90

Turkey Sausage on BAGEL

$5.85

Quiche

$5.45

Parfait

$4.15

Miscellaneous

Bag of Coffee

$18.00

Dog Treat

$2.75

Sparkling Apple Juice

$2.95

Orange Juice

$2.85

Bottled Water

$3.89

Puppuccino

$1.50
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tea/coffee shop and bakery that features over 40+ teas, pastries baked onsite in small batches, macarons, breakfast, sandwiches, soup and gelato/ice cream. Catering also available.

1802 S Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL 60616

