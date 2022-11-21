A map showing the location of Thai starView gallery
Thai

Thai star

231 Reviews

$$

5410 ste F

Durham, NC 27713

Order Again

Popular Items

PAD THAI
DRUNKEN NOODLE
RED CURRY (PANANG)

Soda

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Thai ice tea

$3.25

Sweet tea

$2.25

Unsweet tea

$2.25

Jasmin tea

$3.25

Green tea

$3.25

Apple Juice

$2.00

Perrier Sparkling Mineral Water

$3.25

Boba Thai Tea

$4.50

Boba Coffee

$4.50

APPETIZERS

SPRING ROLLS < 3 PIECES >

$5.95

Homemade crisp, cabbage, carrots, shitake mushroom, glass noodle served with sweet and sour sauce

THAI STARS < 4 PIECES >

$6.95

Four fried wontons Filled with crabmeat and cream cheese served with sweet and sour sauce

GARDEN WRAPS < 2 PIECES >

$6.95

Wrapped rice noodle, cucumbers, tofu, basil, red bells, scallions, and cilantro.

HOUSE DUMPLINGS

$7.95

Delicate dumplings filled with chicken and vegetables steamed then pan seared and topped with red curry sauce

SATAY CHICKEN < 4 PIECES >

SATAY CHICKEN < 4 PIECES >

$7.95

Skewers with sliced lean filet’s marinated in Thai spices, char-grilled served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad

THAI SAUSAGE

THAI SAUSAGE

$8.95

Fresh romaine, crisp, cucumbers, red onions and scallions, topped with sliced Thai sausage in a sweet and spicy sauce

CRISPY FRIED TOFU

$5.95

Delicious tofu fried to a golden brown served with sweet and sour, topped with ground peanuts

CURRY PUFFS < 3 PIECES > Chicken or Veggies

CURRY PUFFS < 3 PIECES > Chicken or Veggies

$7.95

Deep fried pastry stuffed with potatoes, carrots, green peas and curry mix.

CALAMARI

$9.95

Deep fried squid served with sweet and sour sauce

FRIED OYSTERS

$8.95Out of stock

Deep fried oyster served with sweet and sour sauce

NAM TOK BEEF

$11.95

Tender sliced ribeye, char grilled and seasoned with the perfect blend of chilies, basil leaves and red onions

NAM SOD

$11.95

Ground pork, blended hot peppers, gingers, lime juice, red onions and peanuts

LARB CHICKEN OR PORK

LARB CHICKEN OR PORK

$10.95

Your choice of ground chicken or pork cooked with our special blend of spices basil leaves, green onions, lime juice, and chilies served with crisp cabbage

Thai Fish cake/Tod Mon Pla <6 PIECES>

$8.95

Grey Featherback Fish mixed with curry chili paste, lemon grass, garlic, onions and kaffir lime leaf.

SOUP

TOM YUM

Mushroom, lemon grass, kaffir leaves and lime juice

SPICY COCONUT SOUP

Coconut milk with Thai herbs, lime juice and mushroom

WONTON SOUP

Shrimp and chicken stuffed wonton

SILVER NOODLE SOUP

$9.95

Silver noodles with ground chicken, shrimp meatballs, napa cabbage and scallions

TOM YUM SEAFOOD

$12.95

SALAD

THAI STAR HOUSE SALAD

$7.95

Fresh romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots and sliced baled egg served with homemade peanut dressing

SQUID SALAD

$10.95

Steamed squid seasoned with spicy lime sauce and onions over crisp romaine lettuce

YUM WONSEN

YUM WONSEN

$11.95

Silver noodles, shrimp, squid, and ground chicken seasoned with carrots, onions, lime juice, and chili sauce

SPICY PAPAYA SALAD

$11.95

Shredded green papaya mixed with tomatoes and Thai seasoned spicy lime sauce

Ginger Salad

$4.95

SPICY BEEF SALAD

$11.95

Char-grilled marinated strips of beef served on a bed of fresh romaine lettuce with red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers & lime juice spiced with Thai sauce

STIR FRY ENTREES

PAD BASIL

PAD BASIL

Spicy Thai sauce with garlic, bell pepper, green beans, and carrots

PAD BROCCOLI

PAD BROCCOLI

Broccoli and shitake mushroom in our brown sauce

PAD GINGER

PAD GINGER

White onions, scallions, zucchini and carrots in ginger sauce

PAD PRIK

This spicy hot dish has a delicious combination of red and green bell peppers,Onions, garlic and in a pepper sauce

PAD GARLIC

PAD GARLIC

Special garlic sauce with black and white pepper served on a bed of crisp romaine lettuce

PAD CASHEW NUTS

PAD CASHEW NUTS

Carrots, bell peppers, onions, garlic, and cashew nuts stir fried in a spicy pepper sauce

PAD VEGGIE RAUM MID

PAD VEGGIE RAUM MID

A medley of broccoli, carrots, onions, baby corn, cabbage and zucchini garnished

Prik King

NOODLE AND FRIED RICE DISHES

PAD THAI

PAD THAI

The most popular noodle dish of Thailand this entrée uses thin rice noodle stir fried with scallions, bean sprouts, eggs and peanuts

PAD SEE EW

PAD SEE EW

Thai flat rice noodles with egg, broccoli, garlic, and Thai sauce

DRUNKEN NOODLE

DRUNKEN NOODLE

Combination of green beans, tomatoes, basil, egg, onions, chili sauce, red and green bell peppers stir fried with Thai flat rice noodle to make popular dish

LAD NA NOODLE

Thai flat rice noodles stir fried and broccoli topped with gravy broccoli sauce

PAD WON SEN

Mung bean noodles sautéed with egg, tomatoes, cabbage, onions, and scallionsour brown sauce

PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE

PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE

Fried rice with curry powder, pineapple, raisins, carrots, peas and onions

BASIL FRIED RICE

Fried rice our traditional with egg,green beans, tomatoes, onions, bell pepperin Thai spicy basil sauce

FRIED RICE

FRIED RICE

Thai jasmine rice stirs fried with egg, white onions, and tomatoes

D-Thai star Bowl

Steam flat rice noodle topped with carrots, onions, tomatoes mixed with basil sauce.

SPECIAL ENTREES

Strips of chicken breast lightly battered and deep fried with pineapple, white onions, carrots, and tomatoes
PRARAMRONGSONG

PRARAMRONGSONG

$14.95

Stir fried mix veggies broccoli, baby corn, bean sprouts, carrots with chicken seasoning with house peanut sauces on top

BBQ CHICKEN

$15.95

hicken fillet marinate in back paper sauce in Thai E- san famous style served with fried rice veggies

KA PROUD GROUND CHICKEN

$15.95

The most popular dish of Thailand, Ground chicken with bell peppers, green bean, basil leave Stir fried with spicy garlic sauce.

Volcano Chicken/Tofu/Shrimp

Volcano Chicken/Tofu/Shrimp

Chicken Breast or Tofu Fingers, stir fried crispy with Thai Chili Sweet Garlic sauce bedded with steamed veggies.

SESAME CHICKEN

SESAME CHICKEN

Chicken Breast Fingers topped with Thai sesame sauce and topped with sesame seed served on a bed of steamed vegetables

SPICY UDON WITH SHRIMP

SPICY UDON WITH SHRIMP

$17.95

A homemade dish combining shrimps, egg,basil, tomatoes, bell pepper and green beans simmered in our unique basil and chili pepper sauce, served over a bed of fresh Udon noodles

FAMOUS THAI CRAB FRIED RICE

FAMOUS THAI CRAB FRIED RICE

$19.95

Crab Meat stir fried with fried rice, onions, carrots, peas and homemade brown sauced, topped with crab meat mixed with scrambled egg

PAD WON SEN SEAFOOD

$20.95

Mung bean noodles sautéed with egg, fresh green mussels, sea scallops, shrimp, squid, Green bean, red and green bell peppers stir fried with basil sauce.

SWEET SOUR CHICKEN

SWEET SOUR CHICKEN

Strips of chicken breast lightly battered and deep fried with pineapple, white onions, carrots, and tomatoes

PAD CHAA FISH

$18.95

Boneless catfish filets fried with baby peppercorn, bell peppers, green bean, finger root, and basil leave stir fried with spicy basil sauce.

PAD GINGER FISH

$17.95

Boneless catfish filets fried with white onions, scallions, zucchini and carrots in ginger sauce

D-SWEET AND SOUR FISH

$17.95

Deep fried fish fillet with pine apple, carrots, onions and tomatoes.

D-SPICY BASIL FISH

$17.95

Deep fried fish fillet with green bean, red and green bell mixed with spicy basil sauce.

MIXED SEAFOOD FRIED RICE

$20.95

Fresh green mussels, scallops, shrimp, squid and egg stir-fried with rice in our spicy basic sauce with onions, red & green bell peppers

SPICY MIX SEAFOOD

$20.95

Fresh green mussels, scallops, shrimp, and squid stir-fried in our own basic sauce with onions, red & green bell peppers. A seafood lovers’ dish

SWEET POTATO PAD THAI

$17.95

Lower carbs with delicious original Pad Thai sauce stir-fry with egg, tofu, sweet potato, carrots, zucchini, bean sprouts, and scallions serve with ground peanut.

PAD THAI SEAFOOD

$20.95

Ka Proud Lamb

$23.95

Three Fresh Lamb chops char-grilled and seasoned in Thai basil sauce with chopped bell pepper, onions, mushroom and fresh basil leaves, very flavorful.

Soft Shell Crab with Asparagus Sauce

$23.95

Two soft shell crabs fried to a moist flakiness topped with shrimps in light green curry asparagus sauce with bell peppers and basil leaves.

Khao Soi Chicken or Tofu

Khao Soi Chicken or Tofu

$15.95

A traditional northern Thai coconut curry soup with handcut egg rice noodle. Available with chicken or tofu.

Khao Soi Seafood

$20.95

Grilled Salmon Panang Curry

$19.95

Dinner CK Bowl

$15.95

CURRY ENTREES

RED CURRY (PANANG)

RED CURRY (PANANG)

Red curry mixed with coconut milk, basil leaves, bam boo sheet, red and green pepper

MASSAMAN

MASSAMAN

Massaman curry with coconut milk, potatoes, carrots and cashew nut

YELLOW CURRY

YELLOW CURRY

The hottest of our curry with potatoes and carrots

GREEN CURRY

GREEN CURRY

Green curry with coconut milk, basil leaves, zucchini, napa, broccoli, green beans, and red bell pepper

Side

Side Rice

$1.50

Side Fried Rice

$5.50

Side Brown Rice

$2.50

Steam Veggies

$3.00

Steam Noodles

$3.00

Fries Egg on top

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Location

5410 ste F, Durham, NC 27713

Directions

