Thai
Thai star
231 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
5410 ste F, Durham, NC 27713
Gallery
Photos coming soon!