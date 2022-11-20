Thai Sawadee - Chesterfiled

Hana Sake Lychee BTL

$13.00 Out of stock

USA. 300 ml. BOTTLE. Lychee captures the essence of a summer day. This sweet, flavorful fruit originates in Asia, but it has become beloved around the world for its refreshing flavor. Now imagine that flavor in your favorite alcoholic beverage, and you get lychee sake. This distinct fruit has many layers, making it a preferred choice for so many of our customers.