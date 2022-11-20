- Home
Thai Sawadee - Chesterfiled
210 Reviews
$$
171 Hilltown Village Ctr.
Chesterfield, MO 63017
Popular Items
Non Alcoholic Beverages
Thai Iced Tea
Deliciously creamy, mildly spiced, slightly-caffeinated, and refreshingly sweet drink made from tea, milk, and spices.
Iced Tea - from Republic of Tea
Fresh brew premium black iced tea from the Repubilc of Tea.
Fiji 500 ml
BY BOTTLE. Natural Artesian Water 500 ml.
San Pellegrino 500ml
BY BOTTLE. Italian sparkling natural mineral water. 500 ml
Chrysanthemum Tea (Chilled)
Served cold.
Fountain Soda
Coca-Cola Brands
Iced Water
Plain iced water.
Sake (PICKUP ONLY, 21 OR OLDER)
Sho Chiku Bai Premium Ginjo BTL
Japan. 300 ml. BOTTLE. This dry, delicate and fruity sake features a smooth, silky texture, tinged with aromas and flavors of pear, melon, honeysuckle, custard, and nutmeg. The finish is clean and refreshing with an emerging taste of lightly salted fruit. This sake is compared to Pinot Blanc of medium-bodied, fruity, and soft.
Hakutsuru Superior Junmai Ginjo BTL
Japan. 300 ml. BOTTLE. Hakutsuru is a gentle and incredibly drinkable sake. Its nose is an aromatic concoction of melon, grape, and sweet rice. Each sip is even, with a rounded out, dry finish up. The meticulous care used during the brewing is reflected in the light complexity of the brew.
Hakutsuru Sayuri Nigori Sake BTL
Japan. 300 ml. BOTTLE. Sayuri means “little lily” in Japanese and the name is apt for this soft, floral noted nigori. Hints of white grape and elements of cherry blossom tie in seamlessly to create a lush, creamy saké with a deliciously smooth finish.
Hana Sake Lychee BTL
USA. 300 ml. BOTTLE. Lychee captures the essence of a summer day. This sweet, flavorful fruit originates in Asia, but it has become beloved around the world for its refreshing flavor. Now imagine that flavor in your favorite alcoholic beverage, and you get lychee sake. This distinct fruit has many layers, making it a preferred choice for so many of our customers.
Hana Sake Fuji Apple BTL
USA. 300 ml. BOTTLE. Biting into a ripe apple fresh off the tree is one of life's little pleasures. Imagine capturing that sensation in a bottle — that's what you get when you enjoy a glass of our Fuji or Green Apple sake. The robust flavor will excite and astonish your taste buds.
Beers (PICKUP ONLY, 21 OR OLDER)
Singha
5.0% ABV Thailand lager beer brewed from the finest ingredients with 100% Barley Malt and Saaz Hops. the highest quality hops in the world. Full-bodied and rich in taste, with strong hops character.
Tiger
5.0% ABV Singapore Tiger Beer from Heineken is an Pale Lager style beer, light in color, is slightly hoppy.
Kirin Ichiban
5.0% ABV Japan A premium, 100% malt beer brewed with the first-press method, offering smooth and rich flavor.
Sapporo
4.9% ABV Japan Sapporo Premium Beer is a refreshing lager with a crisp, refined flavor and a clean finish. The perfect beer to pair with any meal.
Sapporo Reserve 22 oz
5.0% ABV Japan. Sapporo Reserve is an all-malt lager, expertly brewed to deliver a full-bodied flavor with complex intensity and layers of delicious lager flavor.
Tsing Tao
4.7% ABV China
4 Hands' Incarnation IPA
7.0% ABV St. Louis, MO Pair with: Spicy Food, Pad Thai A subtle malt sweetness provided by pale and caramel malts gives way to loads of pineapple, passion fruit, and candied citrus aromas and flavors in this medium-bodied IPA. | ABV 7%
Wines (PICKUP ONLY, 21 OR OLDER)
Louis Martini Cab Sauv BTL 375ML
Sonoma County, CA. 375 ml. HALF-BOTTLE. The 2018 Sonoma County Cabernet Sauvignon is an approachable, fruit-driven wine. It offers a welcomingly round mouthfeel with ripe notes of red fruit and cherry. Delicate hints of dark chocolate and oak spice on the finish add layers of elegance and freshness, offering a rich yet balanced expression of the varietal.
J. Lohr Merlot BTL 375ML
Paso Robles, CA. 375 ml. HALF-BOTTLE. The 2019 J. Lohr Estates Los Osos Merlot is medium-dark in color with a ruby hue. Varietal aromas of black plum, black currant, and violet are elevated by a light barrel signature of baking spices and toasted pastry. 14% Malbec in the blend contributes aromatic notes of pomegranate and hibiscus flower while bringing juiciness to the palate.
Chalk Hill Pinot Noir BTL 375ML
Sonoma Coast, CA. 375 ml. HALF-BOTTLE. A fruit-forward, approachable and elegant wine. The palate is medium bodied with bright acidity and juicy flavors that are characteristic of this cool-climate region. Finishes with velvety soft tannins and lingering notes of dark chocolate.
Freakshow Zinfandel BTL 750ML
Lodi, California. 750 ml. FULL-BOTTLE. The Dazzling Fire Mistress pays homage to our roots in Lodi, a region known for exceptional Zinfandel. Typically known as a bold varietal, Freakshow Zin shows the softer, sexier side of Lodi Zin, focusing on the distinctive bright fruit and spice characteristics for which our heritage varietal is known.
Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc BTL 375ML
New Zealand. 375 ml. HALF-BOTTLE. Pale yellow-green, with star bright clarity. Lifted passionfruit, grapefruit, gooseberry, and peach fruit flavors, with complexing hints of jalapeno, nettle, boxwood and blackcurrant leaf. A full flavored, medium bodied wine, with an abundance of regionally typical blackcurrant and gooseberry flavors that linger on the dry, clean finish.
Chateau Ste. Michelle Riesling BTL 750 ML
Columbia Valley, WA. 750 ml. FULL-BOTTLE. Crisp apple aromas and flavors with subtle mineral notes. This is our "everyday Riesling" that is a pleasure to drink and easy to match with a variety of foods.
Red Sangria BTL 750ML
California. 750 ml. FULL-BOTTLE. Sweet citrus scents of orange, lemon and lime meld with aromas of rich red wine. Dark berry flavors mingle with pomegranate, orange, and soft red wine notes for smooth style.
Gemma di Luna Moscato BTL 187ML
Italy. 187 ml. BY BOTTLE. Beautiful and enticing aromas of honey suckle and peaches. A well-balanced moscato, not too sweet.
Lamarca Prosecco BTL 187ML
Italy. 187 ml. BY BOTTLE. Aromas of citrus, honey & white flowers. Fresh and clean with flavors of ripe lemon, green apple, and grapefruit.
Appetizer
Curry Pot Stickers
Fried potstickers served with curry dipping sauce. Chicken and Vegetables.
Thai Fresh Spring Roll
Fresh vegetables, egg, tofu, wrapped in rice paper, topped with sweet tamarind sauce
Crispy Spring Roll
Vegetarian fried spring rolls, served with sweet & sour dipping sauce
Tempura Shrimp
Tempura batter shrimp, deep fried, served with sweet garlic chili sauce
Isan Sour Sausage
Northeastern Thai sour sausage. This savory and sour sausage is made from pork, rice, and garlic. Served on the bed of lettuce.
Fried Tofu with Peanut Chili Sauce
Fried tofu nuggets served with a subtle sweet spicy sauce and crushed peanut
Grilled Chicken Satay
Thai spices marinated chicken skewers, peanut sauce and cucumber salad
Spicy Green Papaya
Flavorsome vegetarian appetizer salad, fresh shredded green papaya, tomatoes, carrots, green bean, peanut garlic-lime dressing
Crying Tiger
Grilled sliced sirloin, bed of lettuce, signature tamarind sauce
Larb Gai
Poached minced chicken, scallions, red onions, roasted herbs rice powder, spicy lime dressing
Nam Sod (Minced Chicken)
Poached minced chicken, scallions, red onions, and ginger, peanut, spicy lime dressing
Soup
Soup - Lemongrass
Tangy & spicy, shrimp, mushrooms, lemongrass, kaffir lime, a touch of lime juice
Soup - Coconut (Tom Khn Kai)
Rich & aromatic coconut based, chicken, straw mushrooms, galangal (kha)
Soup - Homemade Beef
Tender beef, bean sprouts, mild spicy homemade beef broth
Soup - Vegetable
Assorted vegetables, clear vegetable stock
Salad
Salad - House
Fresh shredded cabbage, carrot, tomato wedges, tossed in sweet peanut dressing
Salad - Spicy Grilled Beef
Crispy lettuce, tomato, onions, carrot, grilled beef in spicy basil vinaigrette
Salad - Grilled Curry Chicken
Fresh green lettuce, curry marinated char-grilled chicken, creamy peanut dressing
Signature Dish
Nam Tok Beef
Sliced grilled sirloin tossed with red onions, light chili powder, cilantro, green onion, fresh lime juice seasoning
Pineapple Fried Rice
Our famous lightly sautéed jasmine rice, a touch of curry seasoning, chicken, egg, pineapple chunks, onions, topped with cashews,
Sea Scallops in Garlic & Pepper Sauce
Wok tossed sea scallops with fresh garlic, black pepper, sweet green beans, carrots, topped with crispy garlic
Panang Grouper
Crispy fillet grouper, topped with Panang curry sauce
Shrimp Pineapple Curry
Authentic pineapple curry with shrimp, tomatoes, bell peppers, fresh basil, spicy coconut cream sauce, in pineapple shell
Bangkok Duck
Roasted halved duck topped with 3-favors glaze
Kra Prow Frog Legs
Crispy golden frog legs, eggplant, pepper, onion, fresh basil, blended with Thai spices
Seafood Lemongrass Hot Pot
Made to order spicy lemongrass seafood soup with galangal, basil, onion, bell pepper, tomato
Basil Rack of Lamb
A full rack of lamb, grilled and topped caramelized basil garlic chili sauce with bells and onion
Claypot Green Curry Vegetable
Tofu, eggplant, vegetables, fresh basil, eggplant, palm sugar green curry
Claypot Green Curry Seafood
Mixed seafood, fresh basil, eggplant, palm sugar green curry
Rice
Pineapple With Shrimp
Fresh sweet pineapple, shrimp, onions, bell peppers, tomato, and garlic soy.
Spicy Basil Beef
Beef, fresh chili peppers, garlic, onions, bell peppers, basil leaves
Garlic Chicken
Chicken sautéed with fresh garlic, black pepper, carrots, sweet green bean
Ginger Sea Scallops
Sea scallop, onions, mushrooms, carrots, bell pepper, green beans, baby corn, zucchini in ginger-soy glaze
Cashew Chicken
Sautéed zucchini, onions, bell peppers, mushroom, dried chilies, and cashew nuts with roasted chili sauce.
Veggie Thai Tofu
Stir-fried broccoli, carrot, zucchini, cabbage, baby corn, mushrooms, light soy-garlic sauce
Beef & Broccoli
Wok Stir-fried broccoli, beef, carrot, fresh garlic
Pad Prik King Shrimp
Sautéed shrimp with green beans, peppers, shredded kaffir leaves, curry paste sauce
Spicy Eggplant Shrimp
Wok tossed shrimp, eggplant, chopped garlic, bell pepper, onion, fresh basil leaves, fresh Thai bird chilies, spicy garlic sauce
Rama Chicken
Tender chicken, carrot, roasted pepper & peanut sauce on a bed of broccoli
Thai Sawadee Chicken
Crispy chicken breast, sweet tangy caramelized ginger-soy glaze, crown of steamed broccoli
Sweet & Sour Chicken
Golden chicken breast, pineapples, tomatoes, onions, peppers, sweet & sour sauce
Bamboo Tofu
Red curry paste sauce with tofu, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, basil
Pad Seafood
Sautéed mixed seafood, broccoli, carrots, zucchini, baby corn, mushroom, bell peppers, sweet garlic-soy glaze
Chicken Yellow Curry
Mildly spicy Thai yellow coconut curry, chicken, onion, potato
Chicken Red Curry
Chicken in red coconut curry sauce, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, basil leaves.
Beef Panang Curry
Spicy creamy coconut curry sauce, tender beef, bell peppers, basil leaves
Stir-Fried Noodle
Pad Thai
Thin rice noodle, shrimp, chicken, egg, bean sprouts, scallion, topped with ground peanuts
Pad See Yu
Flat rice noodle, chicken breast, egg, broccoli, carrots, sweet-soy sauce
Pad Khi Mao
Flat rice noodle, tender beef, fresh basil leaves, tomatoes, onions, green beans, bell peppers, curry chili paste
Pad Woon Sen Seafood
Bean-thread noodle (Glass Noodle), assorted seafood, egg, bean sprouts, cabbage, carrot, green onion, white onion, and cilantro.
Noodle Soup
Noodle Soup - Thai Chicken
Ground and sliced chicken, bean sprouts, thin rice noodle, in flavorful chicken broth.
Noodle Soup - Homemade Beef
Rice noodle, bean sprout, in mild spicy slow cooked homemade beef broth
Noodle Soup - Tom Yum Seafood
Shrimp, squid, imitation crab meat, clam, bean sprouts, ground chicken, crushed peanuts, rice noodle, in our mouthwatering spicy tom yum soup.
Noodle Soup - Khao Soi Kai
Tender chicken, bean sprouts, red onion, rice noodle, in rich curry broth
Noodle Soup - Seafood
Rice noodle, bean sprouts, shrimp, scallops, squid, crab meat, clams, clear seafood broth.
Noodle Soup - Spicy Veg & Tofu
Rice noodle, bean sprouts, mixed veggies, tofu, spicy veggie soup
Noodle w/ Sauce
Spicy Peanut Sauce w/ Chicken
Chicken in our famous creamy peanut sauce, thin rice noodle, shredded cabbage and carrot, red onion, cilantro, cucumber, topped with crushed peanut and Sriracha sauce
Curry Sauce w/ Chicken
Flat noodle, chicken, bamboo shoots, fresh basil leaves, shredded cabbage, full-flavored and thick red curry sauce
Fried Rice
Fried Rice - Thai
Jasmine rice, chicken, shrimp, egg, tomato, onion
Fried Rice - Basil Beef
Wok sautéed jasmine rice, beef, egg, onion, green beans, carrot, basil leaves, mild spicy seasoning.
Fried Rice - Roasted Chili Shrimp
Sautéed jasmine rice with roasted chili sauce, shrimp, egg, bell peppers, tomato, white onions, basil leaves.
Fried Rice - Curry Seafood
Jasmine rice, seafood, egg, onion, basil leaves, red curry seasoning
Fried Rice - Garlic Scallops
Fresh garlic, sea scallops, egg, onion
Fried Rice - BBQ Pork
Our popular Asian barbequed pork, jasmine rice, onion, egg, roasted cashew
Fried Rice - Green Curry Tofu
Stir-fried jasmine rice, tofu, egg, onion, bamboo shoot, red bell, fresh basil
Fried Rice - Spicy Vegetarian
Stir-fried jasmine rice, egg, vegetables, mushroom, tofu
Fried Rice with Thai Sausage
Jasmine rice, Thai sausage, egg, onion
Side
Side - Steamed Broccoli
Side - Steamed Vegetables
Side - Jasmine Rice
Side - Jasmine Brown Rice
Side - Jasmine Sticky Rice
Side - Fried Rice
Rice and egg. No Alteration.
Side - Fried Brown Rice
Rice and egg. No Alteration.