Thai Sawadee - Chesterfiled

210 Reviews

$$

171 Hilltown Village Ctr.

Chesterfield, MO 63017

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pad Thai
Crispy Spring Roll
Curry Pot Stickers

Appetizer - Special

Isan Sour Sausage

$7.00

Northeastern Thai sour sausage. This savory and sour sausage is made from pork, rice, and garlic. Served on the bed of lettuce.

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Thai Iced Tea

$4.75

Deliciously creamy, mildly spiced, slightly-caffeinated, and refreshingly sweet drink made from tea, milk, and spices.

Iced Tea - from Republic of Tea

$2.95

Fresh brew premium black iced tea from the Repubilc of Tea.

Fiji 500 ml

$2.55

BY BOTTLE. Natural Artesian Water 500 ml.

San Pellegrino 500ml

$2.95

BY BOTTLE. Italian sparkling natural mineral water. 500 ml

Chrysanthemum Tea (Chilled)

$2.39

Served cold.

Fountain Soda

$2.55

Coca-Cola Brands

Iced Water

Plain iced water.

Sake (PICKUP ONLY, 21 OR OLDER)

Sho Chiku Bai Premium Ginjo BTL

$13.00

Japan. 300 ml. BOTTLE. This dry, delicate and fruity sake features a smooth, silky texture, tinged with aromas and flavors of pear, melon, honeysuckle, custard, and nutmeg. The finish is clean and refreshing with an emerging taste of lightly salted fruit. This sake is compared to Pinot Blanc of medium-bodied, fruity, and soft.

Hakutsuru Superior Junmai Ginjo BTL

$13.00

Japan. 300 ml. BOTTLE. Hakutsuru is a gentle and incredibly drinkable sake. Its nose is an aromatic concoction of melon, grape, and sweet rice. Each sip is even, with a rounded out, dry finish up. The meticulous care used during the brewing is reflected in the light complexity of the brew.

Hakutsuru Sayuri Nigori Sake BTL

$14.00

Japan. 300 ml. BOTTLE. Sayuri means “little lily” in Japanese and the name is apt for this soft, floral noted nigori. Hints of white grape and elements of cherry blossom tie in seamlessly to create a lush, creamy saké with a deliciously smooth finish.

Hana Sake Lychee BTL

$13.00Out of stock

USA. 300 ml. BOTTLE. Lychee captures the essence of a summer day. This sweet, flavorful fruit originates in Asia, but it has become beloved around the world for its refreshing flavor. Now imagine that flavor in your favorite alcoholic beverage, and you get lychee sake. This distinct fruit has many layers, making it a preferred choice for so many of our customers.

Hana Sake Fuji Apple BTL

$14.00

USA. 300 ml. BOTTLE. Biting into a ripe apple fresh off the tree is one of life's little pleasures. Imagine capturing that sensation in a bottle — that's what you get when you enjoy a glass of our Fuji or Green Apple sake. The robust flavor will excite and astonish your taste buds.

Beers (PICKUP ONLY, 21 OR OLDER)

(MUST BE 21 OR OLDER)
Singha

$4.50

5.0% ABV Thailand lager beer brewed from the finest ingredients with 100% Barley Malt and Saaz Hops. the highest quality hops in the world. Full-bodied and rich in taste, with strong hops character.

Tiger

$4.00Out of stock

5.0% ABV Singapore Tiger Beer from Heineken is an Pale Lager style beer, light in color, is slightly hoppy.

Kirin Ichiban

$4.00

5.0% ABV Japan A premium, 100% malt beer brewed with the first-press method, offering smooth and rich flavor.

Sapporo

$4.00

4.9% ABV Japan Sapporo Premium Beer is a refreshing lager with a crisp, refined flavor and a clean finish. The perfect beer to pair with any meal.

Sapporo Reserve 22 oz

$8.00

5.0% ABV Japan. Sapporo Reserve is an all-malt lager, expertly brewed to deliver a full-bodied flavor with complex intensity and layers of delicious lager flavor.

Tsing Tao

$4.50

4.7% ABV China

4 Hands' Incarnation IPA

$3.25

7.0% ABV St. Louis, MO Pair with: Spicy Food, Pad Thai A subtle malt sweetness provided by pale and caramel malts gives way to loads of pineapple, passion fruit, and candied citrus aromas and flavors in this medium-bodied IPA. | ABV 7%

Wines (PICKUP ONLY, 21 OR OLDER)

Louis Martini Cab Sauv BTL 375ML

$21.00

Sonoma County, CA. 375 ml. HALF-BOTTLE. The 2018 Sonoma County Cabernet Sauvignon is an approachable, fruit-driven wine. It offers a welcomingly round mouthfeel with ripe notes of red fruit and cherry. Delicate hints of dark chocolate and oak spice on the finish add layers of elegance and freshness, offering a rich yet balanced expression of the varietal.

J. Lohr Merlot BTL 375ML

$14.00

Paso Robles, CA. 375 ml. HALF-BOTTLE. The 2019 J. Lohr Estates Los Osos Merlot is medium-dark in color with a ruby hue. Varietal aromas of black plum, black currant, and violet are elevated by a light barrel signature of baking spices and toasted pastry. 14% Malbec in the blend contributes aromatic notes of pomegranate and hibiscus flower while bringing juiciness to the palate.

Chalk Hill Pinot Noir BTL 375ML

$17.00

Sonoma Coast, CA. 375 ml. HALF-BOTTLE. A fruit-forward, approachable and elegant wine. The palate is medium bodied with bright acidity and juicy flavors that are characteristic of this cool-climate region. Finishes with velvety soft tannins and lingering notes of dark chocolate.

Freakshow Zinfandel BTL 750ML

$25.00

Lodi, California. 750 ml. FULL-BOTTLE. The Dazzling Fire Mistress pays homage to our roots in Lodi, a region known for exceptional Zinfandel. Typically known as a bold varietal, Freakshow Zin shows the softer, sexier side of Lodi Zin, focusing on the distinctive bright fruit and spice characteristics for which our heritage varietal is known.

Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc BTL 375ML

$17.00

New Zealand. 375 ml. HALF-BOTTLE. Pale yellow-green, with star bright clarity. Lifted passionfruit, grapefruit, gooseberry, and peach fruit flavors, with complexing hints of jalapeno, nettle, boxwood and blackcurrant leaf. A full flavored, medium bodied wine, with an abundance of regionally typical blackcurrant and gooseberry flavors that linger on the dry, clean finish.

Chateau Ste. Michelle Riesling BTL 750 ML

$16.00

Columbia Valley, WA. 750 ml. FULL-BOTTLE. Crisp apple aromas and flavors with subtle mineral notes. This is our "everyday Riesling" that is a pleasure to drink and easy to match with a variety of foods.

Red Sangria BTL 750ML

$17.00

California. 750 ml. FULL-BOTTLE. Sweet citrus scents of orange, lemon and lime meld with aromas of rich red wine. Dark berry flavors mingle with pomegranate, orange, and soft red wine notes for smooth style.

Gemma di Luna Moscato BTL 187ML

$7.00

Italy. 187 ml. BY BOTTLE. Beautiful and enticing aromas of honey suckle and peaches. A well-balanced moscato, not too sweet.

Lamarca Prosecco BTL 187ML

$7.00

Italy. 187 ml. BY BOTTLE. Aromas of citrus, honey & white flowers. Fresh and clean with flavors of ripe lemon, green apple, and grapefruit.

Appetizer

Curry Pot Stickers

$8.00

Fried potstickers served with curry dipping sauce. Chicken and Vegetables.

Thai Fresh Spring Roll

$9.00

Fresh vegetables, egg, tofu, wrapped in rice paper, topped with sweet tamarind sauce

Crispy Spring Roll

$9.00

Vegetarian fried spring rolls, served with sweet & sour dipping sauce

Tempura Shrimp

$10.00

Tempura batter shrimp, deep fried, served with sweet garlic chili sauce

Isan Sour Sausage

$7.00

Northeastern Thai sour sausage. This savory and sour sausage is made from pork, rice, and garlic. Served on the bed of lettuce.

Fried Tofu with Peanut Chili Sauce

$11.00

Fried tofu nuggets served with a subtle sweet spicy sauce and crushed peanut

Grilled Chicken Satay

$14.00

Thai spices marinated chicken skewers, peanut sauce and cucumber salad

Spicy Green Papaya

$12.00

Flavorsome vegetarian appetizer salad, fresh shredded green papaya, tomatoes, carrots, green bean, peanut garlic-lime dressing

Crying Tiger

$14.50

Grilled sliced sirloin, bed of lettuce, signature tamarind sauce

Larb Gai

$10.00

Poached minced chicken, scallions, red onions, roasted herbs rice powder, spicy lime dressing

Nam Sod (Minced Chicken)

$10.00

Poached minced chicken, scallions, red onions, and ginger, peanut, spicy lime dressing

Soup

Soup - Lemongrass

$7.00

Tangy & spicy, shrimp, mushrooms, lemongrass, kaffir lime, a touch of lime juice

Soup - Coconut (Tom Khn Kai)

$8.00

Rich & aromatic coconut based, chicken, straw mushrooms, galangal (kha)

Soup - Homemade Beef

$7.00

Tender beef, bean sprouts, mild spicy homemade beef broth

Soup - Vegetable

$7.00

Assorted vegetables, clear vegetable stock

Salad

Salad - House

$8.00

Fresh shredded cabbage, carrot, tomato wedges, tossed in sweet peanut dressing

Salad - Spicy Grilled Beef

$17.00

Crispy lettuce, tomato, onions, carrot, grilled beef in spicy basil vinaigrette

Salad - Grilled Curry Chicken

$17.00

Fresh green lettuce, curry marinated char-grilled chicken, creamy peanut dressing

Signature Dish

Nam Tok Beef

$28.50

Sliced grilled sirloin tossed with red onions, light chili powder, cilantro, green onion, fresh lime juice seasoning

Pineapple Fried Rice

$20.00

Our famous lightly sautéed jasmine rice, a touch of curry seasoning, chicken, egg, pineapple chunks, onions, topped with cashews,

Sea Scallops in Garlic & Pepper Sauce

$28.00

Wok tossed sea scallops with fresh garlic, black pepper, sweet green beans, carrots, topped with crispy garlic

Panang Grouper

$21.00

Crispy fillet grouper, topped with Panang curry sauce

Shrimp Pineapple Curry

$25.00

Authentic pineapple curry with shrimp, tomatoes, bell peppers, fresh basil, spicy coconut cream sauce, in pineapple shell

Bangkok Duck

$27.00

Roasted halved duck topped with 3-favors glaze

Kra Prow Frog Legs

$23.00

Crispy golden frog legs, eggplant, pepper, onion, fresh basil, blended with Thai spices

Seafood Lemongrass Hot Pot

$27.00

Made to order spicy lemongrass seafood soup with galangal, basil, onion, bell pepper, tomato

Basil Rack of Lamb

$45.00

A full rack of lamb, grilled and topped caramelized basil garlic chili sauce with bells and onion

Claypot Green Curry Vegetable

$21.00

Tofu, eggplant, vegetables, fresh basil, eggplant, palm sugar green curry

Claypot Green Curry Seafood

$28.00

Mixed seafood, fresh basil, eggplant, palm sugar green curry

Rice

Pineapple With Shrimp

$22.00

Fresh sweet pineapple, shrimp, onions, bell peppers, tomato, and garlic soy.

Spicy Basil Beef

$18.00

Beef, fresh chili peppers, garlic, onions, bell peppers, basil leaves

Garlic Chicken

$17.00

Chicken sautéed with fresh garlic, black pepper, carrots, sweet green bean

Ginger Sea Scallops

$20.00

Sea scallop, onions, mushrooms, carrots, bell pepper, green beans, baby corn, zucchini in ginger-soy glaze

Cashew Chicken

$17.00

Sautéed zucchini, onions, bell peppers, mushroom, dried chilies, and cashew nuts with roasted chili sauce.

Veggie Thai Tofu

$16.00

Stir-fried broccoli, carrot, zucchini, cabbage, baby corn, mushrooms, light soy-garlic sauce

Beef & Broccoli

$18.00

Wok Stir-fried broccoli, beef, carrot, fresh garlic

Pad Prik King Shrimp

$18.00

Sautéed shrimp with green beans, peppers, shredded kaffir leaves, curry paste sauce

Spicy Eggplant Shrimp

$20.00

Wok tossed shrimp, eggplant, chopped garlic, bell pepper, onion, fresh basil leaves, fresh Thai bird chilies, spicy garlic sauce

Rama Chicken

$18.00

Tender chicken, carrot, roasted pepper & peanut sauce on a bed of broccoli

Thai Sawadee Chicken

$16.00

Crispy chicken breast, sweet tangy caramelized ginger-soy glaze, crown of steamed broccoli

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$16.00

Golden chicken breast, pineapples, tomatoes, onions, peppers, sweet & sour sauce

Bamboo Tofu

$17.00

Red curry paste sauce with tofu, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, basil

Pad Seafood

$22.00

Sautéed mixed seafood, broccoli, carrots, zucchini, baby corn, mushroom, bell peppers, sweet garlic-soy glaze

Chicken Yellow Curry

$18.00

Mildly spicy Thai yellow coconut curry, chicken, onion, potato

Chicken Red Curry

$18.00

Chicken in red coconut curry sauce, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, basil leaves.

Beef Panang Curry

$19.00

Spicy creamy coconut curry sauce, tender beef, bell peppers, basil leaves

Stir-Fried Noodle

Pad Thai

$18.00

Thin rice noodle, shrimp, chicken, egg, bean sprouts, scallion, topped with ground peanuts

Pad See Yu

$17.00

Flat rice noodle, chicken breast, egg, broccoli, carrots, sweet-soy sauce

Pad Khi Mao

$17.00

Flat rice noodle, tender beef, fresh basil leaves, tomatoes, onions, green beans, bell peppers, curry chili paste

Pad Woon Sen Seafood

$24.00

Bean-thread noodle (Glass Noodle), assorted seafood, egg, bean sprouts, cabbage, carrot, green onion, white onion, and cilantro.

Noodle Soup

Noodle Soup - Thai Chicken

$16.00

Ground and sliced chicken, bean sprouts, thin rice noodle, in flavorful chicken broth.

Noodle Soup - Homemade Beef

$18.00

Rice noodle, bean sprout, in mild spicy slow cooked homemade beef broth

Noodle Soup - Tom Yum Seafood

$18.00

Shrimp, squid, imitation crab meat, clam, bean sprouts, ground chicken, crushed peanuts, rice noodle, in our mouthwatering spicy tom yum soup.

Noodle Soup - Khao Soi Kai

$18.00

Tender chicken, bean sprouts, red onion, rice noodle, in rich curry broth

Noodle Soup - Seafood

$19.00

Rice noodle, bean sprouts, shrimp, scallops, squid, crab meat, clams, clear seafood broth.

Noodle Soup - Spicy Veg & Tofu

$16.00

Rice noodle, bean sprouts, mixed veggies, tofu, spicy veggie soup

Noodle w/ Sauce

Spicy Peanut Sauce w/ Chicken

$18.00

Chicken in our famous creamy peanut sauce, thin rice noodle, shredded cabbage and carrot, red onion, cilantro, cucumber, topped with crushed peanut and Sriracha sauce

Curry Sauce w/ Chicken

$18.00

Flat noodle, chicken, bamboo shoots, fresh basil leaves, shredded cabbage, full-flavored and thick red curry sauce

Fried Rice

All Fried Rice are garnished with cucumber and green onion

Fried Rice - Thai

$17.00

Jasmine rice, chicken, shrimp, egg, tomato, onion

Fried Rice - Basil Beef

$18.00

Wok sautéed jasmine rice, beef, egg, onion, green beans, carrot, basil leaves, mild spicy seasoning.

Fried Rice - Roasted Chili Shrimp

$19.00

Sautéed jasmine rice with roasted chili sauce, shrimp, egg, bell peppers, tomato, white onions, basil leaves.

Fried Rice - Curry Seafood

$22.00

Jasmine rice, seafood, egg, onion, basil leaves, red curry seasoning

Fried Rice - Garlic Scallops

$21.00

Fresh garlic, sea scallops, egg, onion

Fried Rice - BBQ Pork

$18.00

Our popular Asian barbequed pork, jasmine rice, onion, egg, roasted cashew

Fried Rice - Green Curry Tofu

$17.00

Stir-fried jasmine rice, tofu, egg, onion, bamboo shoot, red bell, fresh basil

Fried Rice - Spicy Vegetarian

$17.00

Stir-fried jasmine rice, egg, vegetables, mushroom, tofu

Fried Rice with Thai Sausage

$17.00

Jasmine rice, Thai sausage, egg, onion

Side

Side - Steamed Broccoli

$4.50

Side - Steamed Vegetables

$4.50

Side - Jasmine Rice

$2.50

Side - Jasmine Brown Rice

$2.50

Side - Jasmine Sticky Rice

$3.50

Side - Fried Rice

$4.50

Rice and egg. No Alteration.

Side - Fried Brown Rice

$4.50

Rice and egg. No Alteration.

Side - Boiled Noodles

$3.00

Side - Roti (1 pc)

$3.00

Side - Cucumber Salad

$4.50

Side - Curry Sauce

$6.00

Side - Peanut Sauce

$6.00

Side - Crying Tiger Sauce

$4.50

Ice Cream

Ice Cream

$7.00

Premium Ice Cream: Mango or Coconut.

Roti with Ice Cream

$9.00

Premium Ice Cream: Mango or Coconut.

Fried Banana

Fried Banana with Honey Sauce

$8.00
Fried Banana with Ice Cream

$12.00

With a choice of mango or coconut ice cream.

Sweet Sticky Rice

Fresh Mango with Coconut Sticky Rice (Seasonal)

$13.00Out of stock

Seasonal Item

Coconut Sticky Rice - Plain

$8.00

Disposable Cutlery Packet

Fork-Knife-Spoon-Napkin Set

Disposable Chopsticks

NO DISPOSABLE PACKET

CDM - Chili Sauce

CMD - Chili Powder

