The Big Biscuit Tulsa (91st & Memorial)
8922 S. Memorial
Ste E
Tulsa, OK 74133
Shareables
Bonut
amazing buttermilk biscuits, dipped in french toast batter, fried to golden brown perfection, then tossed in powdered sugar
Sticky Biscuit
buttermilk biscuit dough baked in housemade cinnamon filling and drizzled with creamy vanilla icing
Loaded Sticky Biscuit
buttermilk biscuit dough baked in housemade cinnamon filling, drizzled with creamy vanilla icing, & loaded with cranberries & pecans
Biscuits & Gravy
Full Biscuits & Gravy
two freshly baked buttermilk biscuits topped with ladles of sausage gravy and served with your choice of potatoes
Half Biscuits & Gravy
one freshly baked buttermilk biscuit topped with sausage gravy and served with your choice of potatoes
Quarter Biscuits & Gravy
half a freshly baked buttermilk biscuit topped with sausage gravy and served with your choice of potatoes
From the Griddle
Pumpkin Pancakes
Pancake Platter
2 plate-sized pancakes, 2 hand cracked eggs*, 2 bacon or 2 sausage patties & potatoes
Waffle Platter
belgian waffle dusted with powdered sugar, 2 hand-cracked eggs*, 2 bacon or 2 sausage patties & potatoes
French Toast Platter
2 thick-cut slices, 2 hand-cracked eggs*, 2 bacon or 2 sausage patties & potatoes
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
housemade cinnamon filling swirled in 2 plate-sized pancakes and drizzled with creamy vanilla icing
Chicken & Waffles
hand-breaded fried chicken with a Belgian waffle dusted with powdered sugar
Buttermilk Pancakes
two plate-sized pancakes
Classic Belgian Waffle
dusted with powdered sugar
French Toast
3 thick-cut slices
Red, White, & Blue Waffle
strawberries and bananas on a blueberry waffle with whipped cream, our most patriotic dish!
The Dark Side
2 plate-sized chocolate chip pancakes with whipped cream & drizzled with chocolate sauce
Southern Sunrise
3 thick-cut slices of French toast topped with bananas, strawberries, whipped cream & drizzled with caramel
Traditional Eggs
2 Eggs Any Style
2 hand-cracked eggs* served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit
2 Eggs & Bacon
2 hand-cracked eggs* and bacon served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit
2 Eggs & Sausage
2 hand-cracked eggs* and sausage served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit
2 Eggs & Ham (4oz)
2 hand-cracked eggs* and ham served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit
Country Fried Steak & Eggs
2 hand-cracked eggs* and hand-breaded 1/2 lb. chicken fried steak covered with sausage gravy served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit
Country Fried Chicken & Eggs
2 hand-cracked eggs* and hand-breaded chicken fried chicken covered with sausage gravy served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit
Our Famous Smoked Ham Steak (8oz) & Eggs
2 hand-cracked eggs* and 1/2 lb. thick-cut smoked ham steak served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit
Diced Ham Scramble
2 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with smoked ham and served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit
Corned Beef Hash & Eggs
2 hand-cracked eggs* and corned beef hash served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit
Signature Dishes
Jim's Platter
2 hand-cracked eggs*, a buttermilk biscuit with gravy & potatoes
Bigger Big Breakfast with Biscuits & Gravy
2 hand-cracked eggs*, 3 bacon, sausage patty, smoked ham (2oz.), potatoes & a buttermilk biscuit with sausage gravy
Bigger Big Breakfast Griddle
2 hand-cracked eggs*, 3 bacon, sausage patty, smoked ham (2oz), potatoes & 2 plate-sized pancakes
Mayberry
3 hand-cracked egg omelet filled with sausage & cheddar, a buttermilk biscuit with sausage gravy & potatoes
The Alamo
enormous breakfast burrito stuffed with 3 hand-cracked scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, breakfast potatoes, jalapenos, tomatoes, onions, chipotle cream sauce, jack & cheddar cheese, covered in salsa
Yard Bird
our hand-breaded fried chicken & cheddar cheese sandwiched between a buttermilk biscuit and covered in sausage gravy, served with potatoes
3 Car Pile Up
a plate-sized pancake covered with 3 hand-cracked scrambled eggs with bacon, sausage, cheddar & breakfast potatoes topped with hash browns, 2 buttermilk biscuits and ladles of sausage gravy
Big & Healthy
Lo Carb
3 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with smoked ham, spinach, cremini mushrooms & onions, served with sliced tomatoes & cottage cheese
Workout Scramble
egg whites scrambled with spinach & cremini mushrooms, served with fresh fruit & a buttermilk biscuit or toast
Lean & Green
egg whites scrambled with oven roasted turkey, spinach & cremini mushrooms served with fresh fruit & a buttermilk biscuit or toast
New Orleans Oatmeal
banana, pecans, housemade cinnamon filling, served with fresh fruit, buttermilk biscuit, or toast.
Cranberry Pecan Oatmeal
served with fresh fruit, buttermilk biscuit, or toast.
Omelets
Kansas City Omelet
3 hand-cracked egg omelet with smoked ham, bacon, sausage & cheddar served with potatoes & a buttermilk biscuit or toast.
Veggie Omelet
3 hand-cracked egg omelet with cremini mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, onions & jack served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit
Western Omelet
3 hand-cracked egg omelet with smoked ham, green peppers, onions & cheddar served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit
The Titanic Omelet
gigantic 4 hand-cracked egg omelet filled with smoked ham, bacon, sausage, cremini mushrooms, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, hash browns & cheddar cheese topped with a buttermilk biscuit and sausage gravy
Ranchero Omelet
3 hand-cracked egg omelet with grilled steak, jalapeno peppers, tomatoes, onions, jack & cheddar served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit
Del Rio Omelet
3 hand-cracked egg omelet with grilled chorizo, tomatoes, jalapeno peppers, onions, jack & cheddar served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit
Turkey & Spinach Omelet
3 hand-cracked egg omelet with oven roasted turkey, spinach & jack served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit Quantity 1
Popeye Omelet
3 hand-cracked egg omelet with spinach, cremini mushrooms & jack served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit
Bacon & Cheddar Omelet
3 hand-cracked egg omelet with bacon and cheddar served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit
Smoked Ham & Cheddar Omelet
3 hand-cracked egg omelet with smoked ham and cheddar served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit
Scram-Bowls
Big Scram-Bowl
3 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with breakfast potatoes, smoked ham, sausage, cremini mushrooms, onions & cheddar served with toast or a buttermilk biscuit
Veggie Scram-Bowl
3 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with breakfast potatoes, spinach, cremini mushrooms, tomatoes, onions & jack served with toast or a buttermilk biscuit
Midwest Scram-Bowl
3 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with breakfast potatoes, bacon, sausage & cheddar served with toast or a buttermilk biscuit
The Kitchen Sink Scram-Bowl
4 hand-cracked eggs, scrambled with smoked ham, bacon, sausage, cremini mushrooms, tomatoes, green peppers, onions & cheddar cheese topped with hash browns & a buttermilk biscuit and sausage gravy
Rocky Mountain Scram-Bowl
3 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with breakfast potatoes, smoked ham, green peppers, onions & cheddar served with toast or a buttermilk biscuit
Ranch Hand Scram-Bowl
3 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with breakfast potatoes, grilled steak, jalapeno peppers, tomatoes, onions, jack & cheddar served with toast or a buttermilk biscuit