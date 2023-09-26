Shareables

Bonut

$3.99

amazing buttermilk biscuits, dipped in french toast batter, fried to golden brown perfection, then tossed in powdered sugar

Sticky Biscuit

$4.99

buttermilk biscuit dough baked in housemade cinnamon filling and drizzled with creamy vanilla icing

Loaded Sticky Biscuit

$5.99

buttermilk biscuit dough baked in housemade cinnamon filling, drizzled with creamy vanilla icing, & loaded with cranberries & pecans

Biscuits & Gravy

Full Biscuits & Gravy

$9.99

two freshly baked buttermilk biscuits topped with ladles of sausage gravy and served with your choice of potatoes

Half Biscuits & Gravy

$8.49

one freshly baked buttermilk biscuit topped with sausage gravy and served with your choice of potatoes

Quarter Biscuits & Gravy

$6.99

half a freshly baked buttermilk biscuit topped with sausage gravy and served with your choice of potatoes

From the Griddle

Pumpkin Pancakes

$10.99
Pancake Platter

$12.99

2 plate-sized pancakes, 2 hand cracked eggs*, 2 bacon or 2 sausage patties & potatoes

Waffle Platter

$12.99

belgian waffle dusted with powdered sugar, 2 hand-cracked eggs*, 2 bacon or 2 sausage patties & potatoes

French Toast Platter

$12.99

2 thick-cut slices, 2 hand-cracked eggs*, 2 bacon or 2 sausage patties & potatoes

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

$10.99

housemade cinnamon filling swirled in 2 plate-sized pancakes and drizzled with creamy vanilla icing

Chicken & Waffles

$12.99

hand-breaded fried chicken with a Belgian waffle dusted with powdered sugar

Buttermilk Pancakes

$8.99

two plate-sized pancakes

Classic Belgian Waffle

$8.99

dusted with powdered sugar

French Toast

$8.99

3 thick-cut slices

Red, White, & Blue Waffle

$11.99

strawberries and bananas on a blueberry waffle with whipped cream, our most patriotic dish!

The Dark Side

$11.49

2 plate-sized chocolate chip pancakes with whipped cream & drizzled with chocolate sauce

Southern Sunrise

$12.49

3 thick-cut slices of French toast topped with bananas, strawberries, whipped cream & drizzled with caramel

Traditional Eggs

2 Eggs Any Style

$8.99

2 hand-cracked eggs* served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit

2 Eggs & Bacon

$12.49

2 hand-cracked eggs* and bacon served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit

2 Eggs & Sausage

$12.49

2 hand-cracked eggs* and sausage served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit

2 Eggs & Ham (4oz)

$12.49

2 hand-cracked eggs* and ham served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$17.99

2 hand-cracked eggs* and hand-breaded 1/2 lb. chicken fried steak covered with sausage gravy served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit

Country Fried Chicken & Eggs

$14.99

2 hand-cracked eggs* and hand-breaded chicken fried chicken covered with sausage gravy served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit

Our Famous Smoked Ham Steak (8oz) & Eggs

$12.99

2 hand-cracked eggs* and 1/2 lb. thick-cut smoked ham steak served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit

Diced Ham Scramble

$12.49

2 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with smoked ham and served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$12.49

2 hand-cracked eggs* and corned beef hash served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit

Signature Dishes

Jim's Platter

$11.49

2 hand-cracked eggs*, a buttermilk biscuit with gravy & potatoes

Bigger Big Breakfast with Biscuits & Gravy

$15.49

2 hand-cracked eggs*, 3 bacon, sausage patty, smoked ham (2oz.), potatoes & a buttermilk biscuit with sausage gravy

Bigger Big Breakfast Griddle

$15.49

2 hand-cracked eggs*, 3 bacon, sausage patty, smoked ham (2oz), potatoes & 2 plate-sized pancakes

Mayberry

$12.49

3 hand-cracked egg omelet filled with sausage & cheddar, a buttermilk biscuit with sausage gravy & potatoes

The Alamo

$13.99

enormous breakfast burrito stuffed with 3 hand-cracked scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, breakfast potatoes, jalapenos, tomatoes, onions, chipotle cream sauce, jack & cheddar cheese, covered in salsa

Yard Bird

$12.99

our hand-breaded fried chicken & cheddar cheese sandwiched between a buttermilk biscuit and covered in sausage gravy, served with potatoes

3 Car Pile Up

$18.99

a plate-sized pancake covered with 3 hand-cracked scrambled eggs with bacon, sausage, cheddar & breakfast potatoes topped with hash browns, 2 buttermilk biscuits and ladles of sausage gravy

Big & Healthy

Lo Carb

$12.49

3 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with smoked ham, spinach, cremini mushrooms & onions, served with sliced tomatoes & cottage cheese

Workout Scramble

$11.49

egg whites scrambled with spinach & cremini mushrooms, served with fresh fruit & a buttermilk biscuit or toast

Lean & Green

$12.49

egg whites scrambled with oven roasted turkey, spinach & cremini mushrooms served with fresh fruit & a buttermilk biscuit or toast

New Orleans Oatmeal

$9.99

banana, pecans, housemade cinnamon filling, served with fresh fruit, buttermilk biscuit, or toast.

Cranberry Pecan Oatmeal

$9.99

served with fresh fruit, buttermilk biscuit, or toast.

Omelets

Kansas City Omelet

$14.99

3 hand-cracked egg omelet with smoked ham, bacon, sausage & cheddar served with potatoes & a buttermilk biscuit or toast.

Veggie Omelet

$12.99

3 hand-cracked egg omelet with cremini mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, onions & jack served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit

Western Omelet

$12.49

3 hand-cracked egg omelet with smoked ham, green peppers, onions & cheddar served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit

The Titanic Omelet

$16.99

gigantic 4 hand-cracked egg omelet filled with smoked ham, bacon, sausage, cremini mushrooms, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, hash browns & cheddar cheese topped with a buttermilk biscuit and sausage gravy

Ranchero Omelet

$13.99

3 hand-cracked egg omelet with grilled steak, jalapeno peppers, tomatoes, onions, jack & cheddar served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit

Del Rio Omelet

$13.99

3 hand-cracked egg omelet with grilled chorizo, tomatoes, jalapeno peppers, onions, jack & cheddar served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit

Turkey & Spinach Omelet

$13.49

3 hand-cracked egg omelet with oven roasted turkey, spinach & jack served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit Quantity 1

Popeye Omelet

$12.49

3 hand-cracked egg omelet with spinach, cremini mushrooms & jack served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit

Bacon & Cheddar Omelet

$12.99

3 hand-cracked egg omelet with bacon and cheddar served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit

Smoked Ham & Cheddar Omelet

$12.99

3 hand-cracked egg omelet with smoked ham and cheddar served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit

Scram-Bowls

Big Scram-Bowl

$13.49

3 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with breakfast potatoes, smoked ham, sausage, cremini mushrooms, onions & cheddar served with toast or a buttermilk biscuit

Veggie Scram-Bowl

$12.49

3 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with breakfast potatoes, spinach, cremini mushrooms, tomatoes, onions & jack served with toast or a buttermilk biscuit

Midwest Scram-Bowl

$14.49

3 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with breakfast potatoes, bacon, sausage & cheddar served with toast or a buttermilk biscuit

The Kitchen Sink Scram-Bowl

$16.99

4 hand-cracked eggs, scrambled with smoked ham, bacon, sausage, cremini mushrooms, tomatoes, green peppers, onions & cheddar cheese topped with hash browns & a buttermilk biscuit and sausage gravy

Rocky Mountain Scram-Bowl

$12.49

3 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with breakfast potatoes, smoked ham, green peppers, onions & cheddar served with toast or a buttermilk biscuit

Ranch Hand Scram-Bowl

$13.99

3 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with breakfast potatoes, grilled steak, jalapeno peppers, tomatoes, onions, jack & cheddar served with toast or a buttermilk biscuit