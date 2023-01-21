Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Burgers

Jane 158 Avenida Del Mar

review star

No reviews yet

158 Avenida Del Mar

San Clemente, CA 92672

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Beet the Goat

Beet The Goat

$14.00

The Wedge

The Wedge

$10.00

House Cocktails

Taiyo Re-Imagined

$15.00

Noble Punch

$15.00

Jane + Tonic

$15.00

Birds of a Feather

$15.00

Barrel Select Old Fashioned

$20.00

Sayulita

$16.00

The Maple

$18.00

Girl Grey

$15.00

Calamity

$17.00

To Go Cocktail

$12.00

Fall Cocktails

The Ada

$15.00

Aberama Gold

$15.00

Aunt Polly's Mulled Wine

$16.00

Grace's Secret

$15.00

Birmingham Fog

$15.00

Shelby Company Ltd.

$15.00

Romani Vision

$16.00

In The Bleak Midwinter

$15.00

Curse of the Sapphire

$16.00

Tatiana's Cold Brew

$15.00

Glitz OF

$12.00

Glitz Marg

$12.00

Classic Cocktails

Tommys Irish Coffee

$15.00

Jungle Bird

$15.00

Boulevardier

$15.00

Classic Gin Martini

$15.00

Dirty Gin Martini

$17.00

Bee's Knees Week

$13.00

Barrel Aged Boulevardier

$20.00

Overproof Daquiri

$15.00

A NEGRONI, Spagliato... With Prosecco In It

$14.00

Beers

Bavik

$6.00

Topa Topa IPA

$9.00

Offshoot Hazy IPA

$10.00

Lost Winds Mango IPA

$10.00

Lost Winds Belgian Blonde

$10.00

Bruery Stout

$11.00

East Brothet Amber Lager

$10.00

Wines

Gl Fair La Fete Brut

$13.00

Gl Fair La Fete Rose

$13.00

Gl Red Wine

$16.00

Gl White Wine

$16.00

Whiskey

Balcone's Lineage Whiskey

$14.00

Abosolo Ancestral Corn

$12.00

Drift Wheat Whiskey

$12.00

Michter's American Unblended

$14.00

Balcones Brimstone

$16.00

10th Street Peated

$16.00

10th Street STR

$16.00

LAWS wheated

$14.00

Blackened

$13.00

Westward Cask

$20.00

Westward Pinot Noir

$16.00

1024 Irish Coffee

$12.00

1024 OF

$12.00

1024 Goldrush

$12.00

Westward Pinot Bottle

$78.00

Westward Stout

$78.00

Westward Single

$70.00

Westward Cask

$90.00

Break Even

$8.00

Bourbon

Four Roses Sm Batch

$14.00

Blantons

$25.00

Mitchers Sour Mash

$14.00

Old Forrester

$12.00

Jack Daniels Single Barrel

$14.00

Joseph Magnus

$21.00

Joseph Magnus Cigar Blend

$45.00

Murray Hill Club

$25.00

Weller 12

$25.00

Henry McKenna BIB

$20.00

Old Forrester 1920

$16.00

Garrison Bros

$15.00

Garrison Bros Honey

$17.00

Maker's 46

$14.00

Woodford Double Oak

$14.00

Jane Barrel Select

$18.00

Angel's Envy Port Finish

$14.00

Blinking Owl Bottle

$85.00

Weller CYPB

$50.00

Buffalo Kosher

$20.00

Birthday Bourbon

$50.00

Weller Full Proof

$40.00

Michters 10 Year

$40.00

E.H Taylor Sm Batch

$20.00

Jeffersons Ocean

$20.00

Horse Soldier

$14.00

Off Hours

$12.00

Rye

Michter's Single Barrel

$13.00

Russel's Reserve 6 Years

$13.00

Michter's 10 Year

$35.00

High West Double Rye

$14.00

Amador Port Cask

$14.00

Midwinter Night's Dram

$45.00

Angel's Envy Rye

$20.00

Sagamore Spirit Cask Strength

$16.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$10.00

Knob Creek Rye

$14.00

Frey Ranch Rye

$14.00

Balcones Rye

$14.00

E.H. Taylor

$20.00

Irish

Green Spot

$16.00

Red Breast

$16.00

Jameson

$12.00

Writer's Tears

$14.00

Teeling

$12.00

Gold Spot

$25.00

Scotch

Aberlour A'Bunadh Alba

$24.00

Dalmore 12

$16.00

Dalmore Cigar

$30.00

Lagavulin

$22.00

Monkey Shoulder

$12.00

Highland Park 12

$14.00

Glendronach 12

$16.00

Glendronach 21

$30.00

Laphroig 10 Cask

$18.00

Mossburn Blended

$12.00

Glenmorangie Nector D'hor

$20.00

Dalmore Port CASK

$20.00

Balvenie Double Wood

$16.00

Japanese

Hibiki Harmony

$18.00

Kaiyo Sherry Cask

$20.00

Shibui

$12.00

Kaiyo Mizunara

$14.00

Nikka Coffey Grain

$18.00

Nikka Yoichi

$22.00

Suntory

$12.00

Vodka

Titos

$12.00

The Community

$12.00

Chopin Potato

$12.00

Chopin Rye

$14.00

Haku Rice

$12.00

Tequila/ Mezcal

Casa Dragones

$17.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$35.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$13.00

Fortaleza Reposado

$16.00

Fortaleza Anejo

$20.00

Partida Blanco

$12.00

Casazul Anejo

$16.00

Casazul Reposado

$15.00

Casazul Extra Anejo

$20.00

Nosotros Blanco

$12.00

Nosotros Reposado

$14.00

libelula

$10.00

Mezcal Nosotros

$12.00

Mezcal Bozal Cuishe

$16.00

Mezcal Bozal Tobasiche

$16.00

Mezcal Bozal Coyote

$25.00

Mezcal Bozal Iberico

$20.00

Mezcal Siete Misterios

$14.00

Mezcal Verde

$14.00

Mezcal Vago Elote

$16.00

Mezcal Madre Espadin

$12.00

Mezcal Madre ENSEMBLE

$16.00

Mezcal El Silencio

$12.00

Dahlia Crystallino

$12.00

Mezcal Dos Boots

$15.00

Mijenta

$12.00

Rum

Diplomatico Planas

$12.00

Diplomatico Mantuano

$12.00

Diplomatico Exclusiva

$14.00

Sain James Rhum

$10.00

Plantation OFTD

$14.00

Bacoo 8 Year

$12.00

Gin

Barr Hill

$12.00

Ford's

$12.00

Hendrick's

$12.00

Monkey 47

$18.00

Vigilant Navy Strength

$16.00

Plymouth

$14.00

Roku

$12.00

Other Spirits

Pierre Ferrand Cognac

$12.00

Averna Amaro

$10.00

Fernet

$10.00

0 Proof

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Pellegrino

$4.00

Aqua Pana

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Mocktail

$8.00

Whiskey Wednesday

WW Old Fashioned

$13.00

WW Black Manhattan

$13.00

WW Sazerac

$13.00

WW Bobby burns

$13.00

WW Halekulani

$13.00

WW New York Sour

$13.00

WW Penicillin

$13.00

WW Whiskey Flight

$16.00

Regulars

GlenMorangie Nector D'hor

$18.00

Dalmore Cigar Malt

$20.00

Glendronach 21

$25.00

BRUNCH

Palomita

$15.00

Surreal Espresso Martini

$16.00

Brunch Punch

$16.00

Mary Jane

$20.00

Walk in the Park

$16.00

Smoke n Mirrors

$17.00

Jane's Mai Tai

$16.00

Whiskey Flights

Domestic Flight

$18.00

Abroad Flight

$18.00

Flyin' Blind

$18.00

In- Flight Bites

$30.00

Cotton Candy

Cotton Candy

$6.00

Creme Brulee

$13.00

Mango Sorbet

Mango Sorbet

$9.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Influenced and Inspired by all corners of the globe, always being taken by adventure, I find myself back here… enjoy!

Location

158 Avenida Del Mar, San Clemente, CA 92672

Directions

Gallery
Jane image
Jane image
Jane image

Similar restaurants in your area

HH Cottons
orange star4.2 • 1,166
201 Avenida Del Mar San Clemente, CA 92672
View restaurantnext
MOULIN San Clemente
orange starNo Reviews
120 Avenida Pico San Clemente, CA 92672
View restaurantnext
Station Craft Brewery + Kitchen - 34150 CA-1
orange starNo Reviews
34150 CA-1 Dana Point, CA 92629
View restaurantnext
Sundried Tomato American Bistro & Catering
orange star4.5 • 3,341
31781 Camino Capistrano San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675
View restaurantnext
Delice Breton - 31451 Rancho Viejo Suite 103
orange star4.9 • 164
31451 Rancho Viejo Suite 103 San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675
View restaurantnext
Ramos House Cafe - 31752 Los Rios St.
orange star4.6 • 2,473
31752 Los Rios St. San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Clemente

TJ's Woodfire Pizza - San Clemente
orange star4.6 • 5,134
641 Camino De Los Mares, Suite 100/110 San Clemente, CA 92673
View restaurantnext
Biggie's Burgers- San Clemente - 1017 S El Camino Real
orange star4.3 • 1,549
1017 S El Camino Real San Clemente, CA 92672
View restaurantnext
Pierside Kitchen and Bar-Coastal Cuisine, Craft Beer and Cocktails, San Clemente Driven
orange star4.3 • 1,318
610 Avenida Victoria San Clemente, CA 92672
View restaurantnext
HH Cottons
orange star4.2 • 1,166
201 Avenida Del Mar San Clemente, CA 92672
View restaurantnext
Brussels Bistro San Clemente
orange star4.6 • 491
218 Avenida Del Mar San Clemente, CA 92672
View restaurantnext
Ballpark Pizza - San Clemente
orange star4.2 • 220
831 Via Suerte San Clemente, CA 92673
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Clemente
San Juan Capistrano
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Dana Point
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Laguna Niguel
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Ladera Ranch
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Mission Viejo
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Rancho Santa Margarita
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Laguna Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Laguna Hills
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Lake Forest
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston