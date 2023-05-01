The Collective Columbia - Offshore and Encore
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
Restaurant info
Offshore features innovative seasonal cuisine highlighting coastal flavors from Maine to the Carolina’s. Guests will enjoy the elevated casual ambience and sweeping views of Lake Kittamaqundi from the restaurant and outdoor patios. With a focus on community connectivity, detailed service and hospitality Offshore aims to bring a fresh take to this iconic location.
Location
10221 Wincopin Circle, Columbia, MD 21044
Gallery
