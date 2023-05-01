Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Collective Columbia - Offshore and Encore

10221 Wincopin Circle

Columbia, MD 21044

Offshore Dinner Menu

Apps

Bread Basket

$5.00Out of stock

Charcuterie Board

$26.00

Peel and Eat Shrimp

$18.00

Crab Claw Cocktail

$21.00Out of stock

Chesapeake Arancini

$21.00

Steamed Clams

$18.00Out of stock

PEI Mussels

$20.00

Bacon Jam Wings

$17.00

Lamb Lollipop

$24.00Out of stock

Tomato Bruschetta

$16.00

Soup/Salad

Soup Du Jour

$14.00Out of stock

Maryland Crab Chowder

$14.00

Grilled Caesar

$16.00

Offshore Salad

$15.00Out of stock

Shrimp Salad

$22.00Out of stock

Fish

Fresh Catch

Entree

Cioppino Pasta

$38.00Out of stock

Crab Cake (single)

$28.00

Crab Cake (double)

$38.00Out of stock

Short Rib

$36.00

Filet Mignon

$46.00

Seared Scallops

$38.00

Surf and Turf

$90.00Out of stock

Vegan Shrimp and Grits

$28.00

Duck Breast

$32.00

Wasabi Tuna

$30.00Out of stock

Lamb Rack

$38.00Out of stock

Dessert

Cheesecake 2 Ways

$12.00

Carrot Cake

$12.00

Lemon and Toasted Meringue Trifle

$12.00

Outside Dessert

$3.00

Kids Menu

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Cheese

Chicken Fingers

Pasta w/ Marinara

Shareable Sides

Mashed Potato

Creamed Spinach

Grilled Asparagus

Fresh Corn Grits

Lobster Risotto

Cipollini Onion Risotto

Extra Bread

Condiments

Mayo

Ketchup

Dijon Mustard

Whole Grain Mustard

Worcestershire

Soy Sauce

Sriracha

Encore Food Menu

Encore Food

Bacon Jam WIngs

$15.00

Chesapeake Arancini

$21.00

Fried Calamari

$17.00

Charcuterie

$23.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$22.00

Crab Claw Cocktail

$28.00

Thai Mussels

$20.00

Soup Du Jour

$12.00

MD Crab Chowder

$14.00

Encore Burger

$18.00

Shrimp Salad Wrap

$21.00

Chesapeake Club

$23.00

Vegetarian Shrimp and Grits

$28.00

NA Beverages

SODA

Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

7-up

Ginger Ale

Ginger Beer

Tonic

Starry

Iced Tea

WATER

Bottled Water

Bottled Sparkling Water

JUICE

Apple

Cranberry

Grapefruit

Orange

COFFEE

Coffee

Cappuccino

Espresso

$4.00

Dbl Espresso

Latte

Hot tea

MOCKTAILS

DODO BIRD

$7.00

PINEAPPLE ROSEMARY FIZZ

$7.00

SPICY FAUX-LOMA

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Offshore features innovative seasonal cuisine highlighting coastal flavors from Maine to the Carolina’s. Guests will enjoy the elevated casual ambience and sweeping views of Lake Kittamaqundi from the restaurant and outdoor patios. With a focus on community connectivity, detailed service and hospitality Offshore aims to bring a fresh take to this iconic location.

