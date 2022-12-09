The Gaslight Bar & Grill 890 Atlanta St suite#C
890 Atlanta St suite#C
Roswell, GA 30075
Appetizers
12 Raw Oyster HH
$15.00
12 Raw Oysters
$32.00
6 Raw Oysters
$18.00
8 Wings
$15.00
Your choice of dry rubbed, buffalo, lemon pepper, or BBQ
Cajun Angels
$15.00
Charcuterie
$20.00
Chicken Nachos
$15.00
Smoked Gouda, mozzarella, & pico de gallo
Chicken Soup Bowl
$11.00
Chicken Soup Cup
$7.00
Chicken Tenders
$13.00
Cup Soup of the Day
$7.00
Gaslight Jalapeno - Queso
$8.00
With or without jalapeño
Grilled Oyster HH
$10.00
Grilled Oysters
$20.00
Lobster Lebeaux
$25.00
Octane Fried Shrimp
$16.00
Served with tartar and octane sauce
Smoked Salmon
$18.00
Served with toast points & lemon cream sauce
Stone Crabs Half
$32.00
Stone Crabs Pound
$62.00
Crab Cake
$18.00
Salads
Pastas
Entrees
10 Oz Filet
$40.00
16oz Boneless Ribeye
$45.00
Australian Rack of Lamb
$28.00
Served in a red wine and rosemary reduction
Cowboy Ribeye
$100.00
Fried Lobster
$60.00
Fried Pork Chop
$22.00
Grilled Lobster
$60.00
Grilled Pork Chop
$22.00
Honey Fried Chicken
$21.00
3 pieces southern fried drizzled with honey, served with hot sauce
Lemon Chicken
$19.00
Roasted chicken served over a bed of potatoes in lemon broth
Pork Chop Special
$20.00
Red Snapper
$23.00
Red Snapper Special
$39.00
Salmon Special
$32.00
Sea Bass Special
$45.00
Crab Cakes
$35.00
Mashed Potatoes
Fries
Sides
Dessert
Handhelds
Vodka
Rum
Tequila
House Tequila
$9.00
Campo Bravo Repo
$11.00
Casamigos Blanco
$12.00
Casamigos Reposado
$16.00
Casamigos Anejo
$18.00
Centenario Blanco
$12.00
Centenario Repo
$13.00
Centenario Anejo
$14.00
Clase Azul
$35.00
Comisario Blanco
$12.00
Comisario Repo
$14.00
Comisario Anejo
$16.00
Corralejo Anejo
$12.00
Corralejo Reposado
$11.00
Corralejo Blanco
$10.00
Coramino Anejo
$23.00
Coramino Repo
$18.00
Dobel
$14.00
Don Julio 1942
$38.00
Herradura Silver
$12.00
JC RSV LaFamilia
$62.00
Kimo Sabe
$12.00
Maestro Dobel
$30.00
Teremana Blanco
$12.00
Teremana Repo
$16.00
1800 Anejo
$16.00
Volcan
$12.00
Don Julio Silver
$14.00
Don Julio Repo
$20.00
Whiskey
House Whiskey
$9.00
4 Roses
$9.00
Angels Envy
$18.00
ASW Fiddler
$12.00
Bakers
$24.00
Bakers Single Barrel
$20.00
Basil Hayden
$12.00
Blackened
$13.00
Buffalo Trace
$11.00
Burning Chair
$14.00
Crown Royal
$11.00
Dewars
$11.00
Dickel Rye
$11.00
Drumshonbo
$16.00
Eagle Rare
$16.00
EH Taylor
$16.00
Elijah Craig
$15.00
Fiddlers
$12.00
Fireball
$8.00
Four Roses Single Barrel
$16.00
Four Roses Small Batch
$12.00
Gusero American
$50.00
Gusero Bourbon Whiskey
$50.00
Jack Daniels
$10.00
Jameson
$10.00
Jefferson
$14.00
Joseph Magnus
$59.00
Kentucky Gentleman
$8.00
Makers Mark
$12.00
Penelope
$12.00
Pendleton 1910 Rye
$16.00
Pin Hook Bourbon War
$18.00
Rabbit Hole Cave Hill
$16.00
Rabbit Derringer
$15.00
Redemption Barrel Proof
$30.00
Redemption High Rye
$12.00
Red Hazel Cinnamon
$9.00
Rittenhouse Rye
$9.00
Skrewball
$13.00
Second Glance
$14.00
Slane
$8.00
Slaughter House
$13.00
Smoke Wagon Small Batch
$16.00
Smoke Wagon Uncut Unfit
$22.00
Straight Edge
$13.00
The Clover
$12.00
The Clover Rye
$18.00
Whipsaw Rye
$16.00
Woodford Reserve
$13.00
Western Reserve
$16.00
Weller 7yr
$12.00
Scotch
Cordials
Draft Beer
Bottled/Canned Beer
Red Cabernet
House Cape Heights
$8.00
House Sterling
$10.00
Austin Hope
$24.00
Bonanza
$14.00
Daou
$16.00
Emblem
$22.00
Goldschmidt Katherine
$17.00
The Critic
$14.00
William Hill
$12.00
BTL Austin Hope
$79.00
BTL Bonanza
$46.00
BTL Brandlin
$224.00
BTL Caravan
$155.00
BTL Caymus
$215.00
BTL Daou
$53.00
BTL Darious
$1,000.00
BTL Darious II
$1,000.00
BTL Duckhorn
$135.00
BTL Emblem
$73.00
BTL Foust
$109.00
BTL Goldschmidt Katherine
$56.00
BTL Hewitt
$284.00
BTL Jordan
$175.00
BTL Luke
$50.00
BTL Mt. Veeder
$95.00
BTL Quilt
$85.00
BTL Round Pond Kith & Kin
$325.00
BTL Sterling
$33.00
BTL The Critic
$49.00
BTL William Hill
$42.00
Red Malbec
Red Merlot
Red Pinot Noir
House - Beringer
$10.00
Benton Lane
$16.00
Josh
$15.00
Decoy
$13.00
Belle Glos
$23.00
Flowers
$22.00
Etude Carneros
$20.00
Ken Wright
$18.00
Meiomi
$14.00
BTL Belle Glos
$84.00
BTL Benton Lane
$59.00
BTL Decoy
$45.00
BTL En Route
$105.00
BTL Etude
$80.00
BTL Flowers
$98.00
BTL Golden Eye
$160.00
BTL Illahe
$205.00
BTL Josh
$57.00
BTL Ken Wright
$65.00
BTL Meiomi
$52.00
BTL Twomey
$130.00
Red Other Wine
White Chardonnay
House Decoy
$10.00
House Beringer
$10.00
Black Stallion
$13.00
Buehler Russian River
$15.00
Chehalem Inox
$12.00
Fess Parker
$13.00
Maison Champy
$16.00
Sonoma Cutrer
$16.00
William Hill
$11.00
BTL Beringer
$31.00
BTL Black Stallion
$46.00
BTL Buehler Russian River
$51.00
BTL Chehalem Inox
$42.00
BTL Darious
$1,000.00
BTL Decoy
$33.00
BTL Fess Parker
$48.00
BTL Jordan
$90.00
BTL Maison Champy
$58.00
BTL Sonoma Cutrer
$56.00
BTL William Hill
$39.00
White Pinot Grigio
White Reisling
White Rosé
White Sauvignon Blanc
White Sparkling
Cab Bottle
(BTL) Adaption Cab
$195.00
(BTL) Austin Hope Cab
$75.00
(BTL) Beringer Cab
$32.00
(BTL) Bonanza by Caymus Cab
$56.00
(BTL) BV George De Latour Reserve Cab
$110.00
(BTL) BV Tapestry Cab
$110.00
(BTL) Cakebread Cab
$264.00
(BTL) Chappellet Cab
$75.00
(BTL) Darioush Cab
$147.00
(BTL) Darioush Caravan Cab
$330.00
(BTL) Decoy Limited Cab
$63.00
(BTL) Duckhorn Cab
$135.00
(BTL) Earthquake Cab
$46.00
(BTL) Caymus Cab
$200.00
(BTL) Emblem Cab
$77.00
(BTL) Groth Cab
$160.00
(BTL) Grgich Hills Cab
$165.00
(BTL) Jordan Cab
$95.00
(BTL) Kind Stranger Cab
$46.00
(BTL) La Jota Cab
$290.00
(BTL) Luke Cab
$55.00
(BTL) Mercer Family Reserve Cab
$55.00
(BTL) Mt. Veeder Cab
$95.00
(BTL) Mt. Brave Cab
$180.00
(BTL) Nickle & Nickle C.C. Ranch Cab
$225.00
(BTL) Orin Swift Mercury Head Cab
$260.00
(BTL) Round Pond Kith & Kin Cab
$325.00
(BTL) Scattered Peaks Cab
$63.00
(BTL) Silver Oak Cab
$195.00
(BTL) Stag's Leap Cab
$90.00
(BTL) Trefethen Drangon's Tooth Cab
$100.00
(BTL) Stag's Leap Artemis Cab
$150.00
(BTL) Quilt by Caymus Cab
$90.00
Pinot Noir Bottle
(BTL) Josh PN
$56.00
(BTL) Etude PN
$77.00
(BTL) Belle Glos Clark & Telephone PN
$90.00
(BTL) Decoy by Duckhorn PN
$49.00
(BTL) Golden Eye PN
$160.00
(BTL) Flowers PN
$98.00
(BTL) Meomi PN
$52.00
(BTL) Twomey PN
$120.00
(BTL) En Route by Far Niente PN
$90.00
(BTL) House Pinot Noir Beringer
$35.00
Illahe Project 1899
$205.00
Ken Wright
$65.00
Benton Lane
$59.00
Malbec Bottle
Merlot Bottle
Alternative Red Bottle
Sparkling Bottle
Chardonnay Bottle
Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
Alternative White Bottle
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
890 Atlanta St suite#C, Roswell, GA 30075
