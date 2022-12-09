The Gaslight Bar & Grill 890 Atlanta St suite#C

  • Home
Appetizers

12 Raw Oyster HH

$15.00

12 Raw Oysters

$32.00

6 Raw Oysters

$18.00

8 Wings

$15.00

Your choice of dry rubbed, buffalo, lemon pepper, or BBQ

Cajun Angels

$15.00

Charcuterie

$20.00

Chicken Nachos

$15.00

Smoked Gouda, mozzarella, & pico de gallo

Chicken Soup Bowl

$11.00

Chicken Soup Cup

$7.00

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Cup Soup of the Day

$7.00

Gaslight Jalapeno - Queso

$8.00

With or without jalapeño

Grilled Oyster HH

$10.00

Grilled Oysters

$20.00

Lobster Lebeaux

$25.00

Octane Fried Shrimp

$16.00

Served with tartar and octane sauce

Smoked Salmon

$18.00

Served with toast points & lemon cream sauce

Stone Crabs Half

$32.00

Stone Crabs Pound

$62.00

Crab Cake

$18.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Chargrilled romaine hearts chopped and served

House Salad

$6.00

Small Ceasar

$6.00

Small Wedge

$6.00

Wedge Salad

$9.00

Iceberg wedge with blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, and bacon bits

Pastas

Alfredo

$18.00

Penne pasta with grilled chicken

Chicken Parmesan

$19.00

Penne pasta with marinara

Veggie Pasta

$15.00

Penne pasta with spinach, mushroom, marinara

Entrees

10 Oz Filet

$40.00

16oz Boneless Ribeye

$45.00

Australian Rack of Lamb

$28.00

Served in a red wine and rosemary reduction

Cowboy Ribeye

$100.00

Fried Lobster

$60.00

Fried Pork Chop

$22.00

Grilled Lobster

$60.00

Grilled Pork Chop

$22.00

Honey Fried Chicken

$21.00

3 pieces southern fried drizzled with honey, served with hot sauce

Lemon Chicken

$19.00

Roasted chicken served over a bed of potatoes in lemon broth

Pork Chop Special

$20.00

Red Snapper

$23.00

Red Snapper Special

$39.00

Salmon Special

$32.00

Sea Bass Special

$45.00

Crab Cakes

$35.00

Mashed Potatoes

Fries

Sides

Jalapeno - Creamed Corn

$8.00

Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Mac and Cheese

$12.00

Gilberto's Fries with Gaslight Queso

$8.00

Grilled Asparagus

$9.00

Family Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Lobster Mac And Chz

$23.00

Side Spinach

$6.00

Side Queso

$4.00

Dessert

Choclate Cake

$13.00

Tiramisu

$13.00

Baklava Cheesecake

$15.00

Chocolate Vanilla Cake

$13.00

GF Rollet

$13.00

Baklava - Plain

$13.00

Handhelds

Chicken Tenders With Fries

$8.00

Gaslight Burger

$17.00

Chix Quesadilla

$12.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$15.00

Vodka

Titos

$10.00

House Vodka

$9.00

New Amsterdam

$9.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Kettle One Botanical

$10.00

Stoli Elite

$14.00

Rejka

$12.00

Stoli Vanilla

$11.00

Rum

Bacardi 4yr

$12.00

Bacardi Limon

$10.00

Bacardi Silver

$10.00

Bacardi Spiced

$9.00

Flor De Cana

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$11.00

Malibu

$9.00

Malibu Pineapple

$9.00

Tequila

House Tequila

$9.00

Campo Bravo Repo

$11.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$16.00

Casamigos Anejo

$18.00

Centenario Blanco

$12.00

Centenario Repo

$13.00

Centenario Anejo

$14.00

Clase Azul

$35.00

Comisario Blanco

$12.00

Comisario Repo

$14.00

Comisario Anejo

$16.00

Corralejo Anejo

$12.00

Corralejo Reposado

$11.00

Corralejo Blanco

$10.00

Coramino Anejo

$23.00

Coramino Repo

$18.00

Dobel

$14.00

Don Julio 1942

$38.00

Herradura Silver

$12.00

JC RSV LaFamilia

$62.00

Kimo Sabe

$12.00

Maestro Dobel

$30.00

Teremana Blanco

$12.00

Teremana Repo

$16.00

1800 Anejo

$16.00

Volcan

$12.00

Don Julio Silver

$14.00

Don Julio Repo

$20.00

Whiskey

House Whiskey

$9.00

4 Roses

$9.00

Angels Envy

$18.00

ASW Fiddler

$12.00

Bakers

$24.00

Bakers Single Barrel

$20.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Blackened

$13.00

Buffalo Trace

$11.00

Burning Chair

$14.00

Crown Royal

$11.00

Dewars

$11.00

Dickel Rye

$11.00

Drumshonbo

$16.00

Eagle Rare

$16.00

EH Taylor

$16.00

Elijah Craig

$15.00

Fiddlers

$12.00

Fireball

$8.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$16.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$12.00

Gusero American

$50.00

Gusero Bourbon Whiskey

$50.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jefferson

$14.00

Joseph Magnus

$59.00

Kentucky Gentleman

$8.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Penelope

$12.00

Pendleton 1910 Rye

$16.00

Pin Hook Bourbon War

$18.00

Rabbit Hole Cave Hill

$16.00

Rabbit Derringer

$15.00

Redemption Barrel Proof

$30.00

Redemption High Rye

$12.00

Red Hazel Cinnamon

$9.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$9.00

Skrewball

$13.00

Second Glance

$14.00

Slane

$8.00

Slaughter House

$13.00

Smoke Wagon Small Batch

$16.00

Smoke Wagon Uncut Unfit

$22.00

Straight Edge

$13.00

The Clover

$12.00

The Clover Rye

$18.00

Whipsaw Rye

$16.00

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

Western Reserve

$16.00

Weller 7yr

$12.00

Scotch

Well Scotch

$9.00

Balvenie 12 Yr

$17.00

Balvenie 14 Yr

$20.00

Benriach Original

$11.00

Benriach 10

$12.00

Benriach 12

$13.00

Chivas Regal

$15.00

Blantons

$17.00

Chivas Regal 18yr

$32.00

Dewars

$11.00

Glenfiddich 12

$18.00

Macallan 12

$22.00

JW Black

$14.00

McCallan 18yr

$65.00

Monkey Shoulder

$14.00

Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$11.00

Aperol

$11.00

Bailey's

$10.00

Campari

$12.00

Cointreau

$12.00

Fernet

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Hennessy XO

$45.00

Jagermeister

$10.00

Kahlua

$12.00

Remy XO

$42.00

Sambuca

$9.00

St Germain

$9.00

Tawny 10 Yr

$15.00

Tawny 20 Yr

$23.00

Tuaca

$8.00

Villion VSOP

$12.00

XXI Martini Espress

$10.00

Draft Beer

420

$7.00

Bud Light DFT

$6.00

Cocktail

$7.00

Michelob Ultra DFT

$6.00

Miller Highlife (DFT)

$5.00

Peroni

$6.00

Seasonal 10oz

$22.00

Bottled/Canned Beer

Blue Moon

$6.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Dos XX

$6.00

Gate City

$6.00

Guinness

$6.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Stella

$7.00

Corona

$6.00

Highnoon Peach

$8.00

Highnoon Pineapple

$8.00

Creature Comfort

$6.00

Heineken

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Red Cabernet

House Cape Heights

$8.00

House Sterling

$10.00

Austin Hope

$24.00

Bonanza

$14.00

Daou

$16.00

Emblem

$22.00

Goldschmidt Katherine

$17.00

The Critic

$14.00

William Hill

$12.00

BTL Austin Hope

$79.00

BTL Bonanza

$46.00

BTL Brandlin

$224.00

BTL Caravan

$155.00

BTL Caymus

$215.00

BTL Daou

$53.00

BTL Darious

$1,000.00

BTL Darious II

$1,000.00

BTL Duckhorn

$135.00

BTL Emblem

$73.00

BTL Foust

$109.00

BTL Goldschmidt Katherine

$56.00

BTL Hewitt

$284.00

BTL Jordan

$175.00

BTL Luke

$50.00

BTL Mt. Veeder

$95.00

BTL Quilt

$85.00

BTL Round Pond Kith & Kin

$325.00

BTL Sterling

$33.00

BTL The Critic

$49.00

BTL William Hill

$42.00

Red Malbec

House Gouguenheim

$11.00

Ashaval Ferrer Mendoza

$12.00

Colome

$17.00

Louigi Bosca

$15.00

BTL Ashaval Ferrer Mendoza

$45.00

BTL Colome

$56.00

BTL House Gouguenheim

$42.00

BTL Louigi Bosca

$47.00

BTL Terrazas Grand

$90.00

Red Merlot

House Beringer

$10.00

Benzinger

$11.00

Decoy Merlot

$13.00

Ferrari Carano

$15.00

North Star

$20.00

BTL Darious

$1,000.00

BTL Decoy

$45.00

BTL Emmolo

$80.00

BTL Ferrari Carano

$50.00

BTL North Star

$66.00

Red Pinot Noir

House - Beringer

$10.00

Benton Lane

$16.00

Josh

$15.00

Decoy

$13.00

Belle Glos

$23.00

Flowers

$22.00

Etude Carneros

$20.00

Ken Wright

$18.00

Meiomi

$14.00

BTL Belle Glos

$84.00

BTL Benton Lane

$59.00

BTL Decoy

$45.00

BTL En Route

$105.00

BTL Etude

$80.00

BTL Flowers

$98.00

BTL Golden Eye

$160.00

BTL Illahe

$205.00

BTL Josh

$57.00

BTL Ken Wright

$65.00

BTL Meiomi

$52.00

BTL Twomey

$130.00

Red Other Wine

Pepperwood Groove Sweet Blend

$10.00

Tenuta Frescobaldi

$15.00

BTL Tenuta Frescobaldi

$58.00

BTL Frogs Leap Zinfandel

$90.00

BTL Ridge Dry Creek Zinfandel

$90.00

Bin#27 Fonseca Porto

$14.00

Taylor Fladgate 20

$26.00

Taylor Fladgate 10

$18.00

Taylor Fladgate Vintage 2016

$28.00

White Chardonnay

House Decoy

$10.00

House Beringer

$10.00

Black Stallion

$13.00

Buehler Russian River

$15.00

Chehalem Inox

$12.00

Fess Parker

$13.00

Maison Champy

$16.00

Sonoma Cutrer

$16.00

William Hill

$11.00

BTL Beringer

$31.00

BTL Black Stallion

$46.00

BTL Buehler Russian River

$51.00

BTL Chehalem Inox

$42.00

BTL Darious

$1,000.00

BTL Decoy

$33.00

BTL Fess Parker

$48.00

BTL Jordan

$90.00

BTL Maison Champy

$58.00

BTL Sonoma Cutrer

$56.00

BTL William Hill

$39.00

White Pinot Grigio

House 99 Vines

$8.00

House Bertoni

$10.00

Angelini

$10.00

Pagan

$13.00

Panther Creek

$15.00

Santa Margarita

$17.00

BTL Bertoni

$33.00

BTL Pagan

$44.00

BTL Panther Creek

$49.00

BTL Santa Margarita

$56.00

White Reisling

House Zimmer

$10.00

Chateau Ste Michelle

$12.00

Maddalena

$13.00

BTL Chateau Ste Michelle

$39.00

BTL Maddalena

$44.00

BTL Zimmer

$33.00

White Rosé

House Dark Horse

$10.00

Raeburn Rose

$13.00

BTL Dark Horse

$30.00

BTL GH Mumm Cordon Rose

$110.00

BTL Luc Belair Rose

$70.00

BTL Raeburn Rose

$45.00

BTL Whispering Angel

$56.00

White Sauvignon Blanc

House Substance

$10.00

Kim Crawford

$12.00

Mason

$14.00

White Haven

$13.00

BTL Kim Crawford

$40.00

BTL Mason

$46.00

BTL Substance

$33.00

BTL White Haven

$43.00

White Sparkling

House Grandail Brut

House Prince de Richemont

$10.00

La Marca Prosecco

$13.00

BTL Bolinger Special Cuuve

$185.00

BTL Charles Heidseick Brut

$132.00

BTL La Marca Prosecco

$45.00

BTL Moet Brut

$161.00

BTL Vueve Clicquot

$175.00

Cab Bottle

(BTL) Adaption Cab

$195.00

(BTL) Austin Hope Cab

$75.00

(BTL) Beringer Cab

$32.00

(BTL) Bonanza by Caymus Cab

$56.00

(BTL) BV George De Latour Reserve Cab

$110.00

(BTL) BV Tapestry Cab

$110.00

(BTL) Cakebread Cab

$264.00

(BTL) Chappellet Cab

$75.00

(BTL) Darioush Cab

$147.00

(BTL) Darioush Caravan Cab

$330.00

(BTL) Decoy Limited Cab

$63.00

(BTL) Duckhorn Cab

$135.00

(BTL) Earthquake Cab

$46.00

(BTL) Caymus Cab

$200.00

(BTL) Emblem Cab

$77.00

(BTL) Groth Cab

$160.00

(BTL) Grgich Hills Cab

$165.00

(BTL) Jordan Cab

$95.00

(BTL) Kind Stranger Cab

$46.00

(BTL) La Jota Cab

$290.00

(BTL) Luke Cab

$55.00

(BTL) Mercer Family Reserve Cab

$55.00

(BTL) Mt. Veeder Cab

$95.00

(BTL) Mt. Brave Cab

$180.00

(BTL) Nickle & Nickle C.C. Ranch Cab

$225.00

(BTL) Orin Swift Mercury Head Cab

$260.00

(BTL) Round Pond Kith & Kin Cab

$325.00

(BTL) Scattered Peaks Cab

$63.00

(BTL) Silver Oak Cab

$195.00

(BTL) Stag's Leap Cab

$90.00

(BTL) Trefethen Drangon's Tooth Cab

$100.00

(BTL) Stag's Leap Artemis Cab

$150.00

(BTL) Quilt by Caymus Cab

$90.00

Pinot Noir Bottle

(BTL) Josh PN

$56.00

(BTL) Etude PN

$77.00

(BTL) Belle Glos Clark & Telephone PN

$90.00

(BTL) Decoy by Duckhorn PN

$49.00

(BTL) Golden Eye PN

$160.00

(BTL) Flowers PN

$98.00

(BTL) Meomi PN

$52.00

(BTL) Twomey PN

$120.00

(BTL) En Route by Far Niente PN

$90.00

(BTL) House Pinot Noir Beringer

$35.00

Illahe Project 1899

$205.00

Ken Wright

$65.00

Benton Lane

$59.00

Malbec Bottle

(BTL) Ceibo MB

$38.00

(BTL) Susana Balbo MB

$53.00

(BTL) Terrazas Grand MB

$90.00

(BTL) Luigi Bosca MB

$42.00

Merlot Bottle

(BTL) Decoy by Duckhorn ML

$44.00

(BTL) Beringer Merlot

$32.00

Emmolo

$80.00

North Star

$66.00

Darious

$1,000.00

Alternative Red Bottle

Tenuta Frescobaldi

$53.00

Stag's Leap Petite Syrah

$78.00

Orin Swift 8Yrs in the Desert

$80.00

Orin Swift Abstract

$70.00

Tenuta San Guido Guidoalberto Reserve

$160.00

Antinori Tignanello

$310.00

Ridge Zinfandel

$90.00

Sparkling Bottle

(BTL) Duc De Valmer

$34.00

(BTL) Grandial Brut

$38.00

(BTL) Luna Nuda Prosecco

$32.00

(BTL) GH Munn Cordon Rose

$110.00

(BTL) Henriot Souverain Brut

$95.00

(BTL) Nicolas Feuillatte Brut

$80.00

(BTL) Perrier Jouet Brut

$130.00

(BTL) Belaire Rose

$70.00

Chardonnay Bottle

(BTL) Sonoma Cutrer Chard

$49.00

(BTL) William Hill Chard

$35.00

(BTL) Bezinger Chard

$32.00

(BTL) Fess Parker Chard

$48.00

(BTL) Maison Champy Chard

$56.00

(BTL) Cakebread Chard

$100.00

(BTL) Daou Chard

$48.00

(BTL) Beringer Chard

$32.00

Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

(BTL) Twomey SB

$63.00

(BTL) Oyster Bay SB

$38.00

(BTL) Kim Crawford SB

$46.00

(BTL) Ferrari Carano SB

$38.00

(BTL) Kona SB

$34.00

(BTL) Illumination SB

$70.00

Alternative White Bottle

(BTL) Raeburn Rose

$46.00

(BTL) Terra D'oro Moscato

$63.00

(BTL) Fess Parker Riesling

$42.00

(BTL) Santa Margherita P.G.

$63.00

(BTL) Angelini P.G.

$32.00

(BTL) La Fete St. Tropez Rose CDP

$60.00

(BTL) Golden Eye Rose

$50.00

N/A Beverages

RedBull

$4.00

SF Redbull

$4.00

Juice

$3.00

Coffee

$3.50

Water

Pellegrino

$6.00

Panna

$5.00

Bottle Water

$3.00

Mocktail

$6.00

Tea

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

890 Atlanta St suite#C, Roswell, GA 30075

Directions

