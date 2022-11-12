Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Mexican & Tex-Mex

The Hills Bar and Grill

review star

No reviews yet

4830 Maple Dr. Suite 3

Pleasant Hill, IA 50327

Popular Items

Pasta Poblano
Philly Cheese Chicken Sub
Graziano's Meatball Pasta

Small Plates

Bone-in Wings

$13.00

Seven bone-in wings with carrots and celery & your choice of sauce.

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$14.00

Balsamic tomato salad with homegrown basil over mozzarella crostini.

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$8.00

Crispy mozzarella cheese served with homemade marinara sauce & ranch.

Chicken Strip Basket

$12.00

Four chicken strips served with choice of side & dipping sauce.

Chips & Salsa

$3.00

Homemade tortilla chips & salsa fresca.

Fire Shrimp Appetizer

$14.00

Shrimp sautéed in an oily spicy parmesan white wine, & garlic butter sauce served with garlic Texas toast. *Contains soy.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Pickle spears hand battered and fried using Jackie Brown beer batter & served with homemade chipotle aioli.

Garlic Cheese Bread

$8.00

Grilled garlic bread topped with mozzarella cheese & served with homemade marinara sauce.

Guacamole Boat

Guacamole Boat

$10.00

Freshly mashed avocado & pico de gallo served with homemade tortilla chips & salsa fresca.

Jumbo Bone-in Wings

$14.00Out of stock
Molletes

Molletes

$10.00

Mexican flatbread with chorizo, beans, mozzarella cheese, & pico de gallo.

Nachos Supreme

Nachos Supreme

$12.00

Grilled chicken, cheese blend, refried beans, fresh pico de gallo, sour cream, jalapeños, & salsa fresca.

Onion Rings

$8.00

Crispy beer battered onion rings served with our homemade chipotle aioli.

Potato Taquitos

Potato Taquitos

$12.00

Fried corn tortillas filled with mashed potatoes, topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream, & queso fresco.

Quesadilla

$10.00

Cheese blend served with sides of pico de gallo & homemade chipotle aioli. Served with your choice of meat or vegetables.

Sampler Platter

$18.00

Onion rings, cheese curds, cheese quesadilla, garlice cheese bread, & cheese nachos. Served with marinara & one sauce of choice.

Shrimp Bruschetta

$16.00

Garlic butter shrimp over balsamic tomato salad with homegrown basil over mozzarella crostini.

Southwestern Spring Rolls

$10.00

Tex-Mex spring rolls with chicken, black beans, sweet corn, & jack cheese. Served with homemade verde.

Queso Fundido

$12.00

Mole Bruschetta

$14.00

Soups & Salads

Beef Taco Salad

$14.00

Bowl Of Soup

$6.00

Carnitas Taco Salad

$14.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, fresh parmesan, tomato, onion, & croutons tossed with Caesar dressing.

Cup Of Soup

Cup Of Soup

$4.00
Grilled Salmon Salad

Grilled Salmon Salad

$18.00

Grilled salmon over spring mix, red onions, fresh strawberries, & almonds with raspberry vinaigrette.

House Salad

$4.00

Iceberg lettuce with tomato, onion, parmesan cheese, & croutons. Served with choice of dressing.

Shrimp Taco Salad

Shrimp Taco Salad

$16.00

Lettuce, garlic butter shrimp, rice, avocado, cheese blend, & pico de gallo over a bed of refried beans in a fried homemade tortilla bowl. Served with salsa fresca.

Spring Salad

$16.00

Choice of New York Steak or grilled garlic butter shrimp over spring mix, avocado, cheese blend, & pico de gallo. Served with choice of dressing.

The Hills Salad

$14.00

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, boiled eggs, bacon, cheese blend, & pico de gallo. Served with choice of dressing.

The Hills Tenderloin Salad

$15.00

Vegetarian Salad

$12.00

À la Carte Sides

Side Asparagus

$4.00

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Baguette (3)

$0.50

Side Banana Peppers

$0.50

Side Beans

$3.00

Side Cheese Bread (3)

$3.00

Side Cottage Cheese

$3.00

Side Jalapeńos

$0.50

Side Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Side Mashed Potatos

$3.00

Side Mixed Fruit

$3.00

Side Potato Chips

$2.00

Side Potato Salad

$3.00
Side Sea Salt Fries

Side Sea Salt Fries

$4.00

Side Spanish Rice

$3.00

Side Texas Toast (1)

$0.50

Side Vegetable Medley

$4.00

Side Waffle Fries

$4.00

Burgers

Avocado Burger

$14.00

Swiss cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, & mayo.

Blue Cheeseburger

Blue Cheeseburger

$14.00Out of stock
Cheesecurd Burger

Cheesecurd Burger

$14.00

American cheese, bacon, cheese curds, lettuce, tomato, onion, & chipotle ranch.

Classic Cheeseburger

Classic Cheeseburger

$12.00

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, & pickle spear.

Guacamole Burger

Guacamole Burger

$15.00
Nacho Burger

Nacho Burger

$14.00

American cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeños, homemade tortilla chips, & chipotle aioli.

Jack Burger

$14.00Out of stock

Jr’s BBQ Burger

$14.00

American cheese, bacon, onion rings, lettuce, tomato, BBQ, & ranch.

Mushroom Burger

$14.00

Sautéed mushrooms, grilled onion, fried peppers, swiss cheese, lettuce, & mayo.

The Hills Burger

The Hills Burger

$14.00

Swiss cheese, pastrami, lettuce, tomato, onion, & mayo.

From The Grill

Grilled Chicken

$16.00

6oz grilled chicken breast.

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$22.00

8oz grilled Salmon. Served with two sides & a soup or salad.

New York Strip 8oz

New York Strip 8oz

$22.00

8oz grilled New York steak. Served with two sides & a soup or salad.

Ribeye Steak 15oz

$36.00Out of stock

Ribeye Steak 8oz

$24.00Out of stock

Mexican Specialties

Authentic Enchiladas

Authentic Enchiladas

$14.00Out of stock

Three authentic grilled chicken or cheese red enchiladas topped with lettuce, carrots, potatoes, sour cream, queso fresco, & fresh avocado. Served with Spanish rice.

Beer Battered Tacos

Beer Battered Tacos

$14.00

Two fish or shrimp tacos beer battered using our local Jackie Brown Ale from Mistress Brewing, topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, cheese blend, fresh avocado, & homemade chipotle aioli. Served with Spanish rice.

Grilled Seafood Tacos

$14.00

Two fish or shrimp tacos topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, cheese blend, fresh avocado, & homemade chipotle aioli. Served with Spanish rice.

The Hills Alambres

The Hills Alambres

$18.00

Classic Mexican skillet with choice of shrimp or New York steak with bacon, chorizo, fried peppers, onion, & pineapple, topped with mozzarella cheese & fresh avocado. Served with flour tortillas & Spanish rice.

À la carte Beer Battered Taco

$4.00

À la carte Fish/Shrimp Taco

$4.00

One grilled Cod or shrimp taco topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, cheese blend, fresh avocado, & homemade chipotle aioli. Served with Spanish rice.

Mole Enchilladas

$14.00

Pastas

Chicken Bacon Carbonara Pasta

$18.00

Classic Italian dish with bacon & whisked eggs in a homemade creamy cheese sauce.

Fire Shrimp Pasta

Fire Shrimp Pasta

$20.00

Shrimp sautéed in an oily semi-spicy garlic butter sauce with white wine. *Contains soy.

Graziano's Meatball Pasta

$15.00

Graziano's meatballs in a homemade marinara baked with mozzarella.

Graziano's Sausage Pasta

$15.00

Graziano's hot sausage in a sun-dried tomato cream sauce baked with mozzarella.

Macaroni & Shrimp

Macaroni & Shrimp

$20.00

Shrimp sautéed in a homemade macaroni & cheese sauce.

Pasta Alfredo

$14.00

Creamy homemade Alfredo sauce.

Pasta Diablo

$14.00

Spicy tomato cream sauce. *Contains soy.

Pasta Poblano

$14.00

Roasted poblano pepper cream sauce topped with queso fresco.

Shrimp Pesto Pasta

$20.00Out of stock

Bright & herby shrimp sautéed in extra virgin olive oil, fresh basil, parmesan cheese, & fresh garlic.

Vegetarian Pasta

Vegetarian Pasta

$15.00

Broccoli, grilled asparagus, peppers, & onions, in homemade alfredo.

Vodka Salmon Pasta

Vodka Salmon Pasta

$20.00

Grilled salmon in a vodka tomato cream sauce.

Steak and Spinach Alfredo

$20.00

Sandwiches

Avocado BLT

$13.00

Avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo on Texas toast.

BLT

$10.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo on Texas toast.

Brunch Avocado BLT

$15.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.00

Grilled chicken with Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, & ranch on Texas toast.

Ham & American Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Ham & American cheese on Texas toast.

Italian Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Meatball Sub

$13.00

Graziano's meatballs in homemade marinara with mozzarella & parmesan toasted on a hoagie bun.

Philly Cheese Chicken Sub

$13.00

Grilled chicken, grilled onions & peppers topped with mozzarella & parmesan toasted on a hoagie gun.

Pork Tenderloin

Pork Tenderloin

$13.00

Breaded & fried tenderloin with swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, & a pickle spear.

Teriyaki Salmon Sandwich

Teriyaki Salmon Sandwich

$16.00

Teriyaki glazed grilled salmon, spring mix, tomato, onion, and mayo on Texas toast. *Contains soy.

The Grinder

$13.00

Graziano's hot sausage in homemade marinara with mozzarella & parmesan toasted on a hoagie bun.

The Hills Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Pastrami & Swiss grilled cheese sandwich best enjoyed with our homemade Tomato Bisque.

Torta

$10.00

Traditional warm Mexican sandwich. Choice of ham or New York steak with avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo on a Mexican Baguette.

Tacos

A la Carte Taco

$3.00

One street style taco with choice of meat topped with pico de gallo & cheese blend on corn tortillas.

Taco Tuesday Meal

$12.00

Two street style tacos with choice of meat topped with pico de gallo & cheese blend on corn tortillas. Served with Spanish rice & refried beans.

Wraps

BLT Wrap

$12.00

Bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese blend, & Italian dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Ranch Wrap

$12.00

Breaded or grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese blend, buffalo sauce, & ranch.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$12.00

Breaded or grilled chicken, bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese blend, & ranch.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, fresh parmesan, & Caesar dressing.

Veggie Wrap

Veggie Wrap

$12.00

Mushrooms, fried peppers, grilled onions, romaine lettuce, tomato, cheese blend, & Italian dressing.

Kids

Kids Alfredo Pasta

$8.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kids Chicken Alfredo Pasta

$10.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$8.00

Kids Corn Dog

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kids Marinara Pasta

$8.00

Kids Meatball Pasta

$10.00

Kids Plain Pasta

$7.00

Desserts

Chocolate Lava Cake

Chocolate Lava Cake

$8.00

Gluten free warm chocolate cake served with vanilla ice cream.

Crème Brûlée

Crème Brûlée

$8.00

Homemade custard with a layer of flamed caramelized sugar.

Ice Cream Scoop

$3.00

One scoop of vanilla ice cream with choice of sauce.

New York Cheesecake

New York Cheesecake

$6.00

Served with choice of chocolate or strawberry sauce.

Root Beer Float

$8.00

Peace Tree craft root beer with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$8.00

Coffee & liqueur sponge cake.

Strawberries and Cream

$6.00Out of stock

Creamy Gelatin

$4.00

Sauces

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Caeser

$0.50

Carolina Tangy

$0.50

Chipotle

$0.50

Creamy Parm

$0.50

French

$0.50

Garlic Parm

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Cup of Sauce

$4.00

Wine Tasting

Charcuterie Plate

$22.00

Grilled Havarti Cheese

$15.00

Berry Salad

$8.00

Margaret's Vineyard, Romer Red Blend

$12.00

Margaret's Vineyard, Romer Red Blend Bottle

$42.00

Rich and Creamy, Chardonnay

$12.00

Rich and Creamy, Chardonnay Bottle

$42.00

Scuola Grande, Valpolicella Ripasso

$15.00

Scuola Grande, Valpolicella Ripasso Bottle

$52.00

Coyote Sonoma, Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

Coyote Sonoma, Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$42.00

Soft Drinks

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mello Yello

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Peace Tree, Rootbeer

$5.00

Redbull

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Tonic Water

$3.00

Water

Wine Bottles

Blu Giovello, Moscato

$28.00

Champagne

Costal Vines, Chardonnay

$26.00

Costal Vines, Pinot Grigio

$26.00

Korta, Carmenere

$44.00Out of stock

La Hacienda, Riesling

$29.00

Little Canyon

$30.00

Mi Terruno, Cabernet Franc

$38.00

Mi Terruño, Brut

$40.00

Mi Terruño, Cab Sauvignon

$50.00

Mi Terruño, Chardonnay

$32.00

Nero D’avola

$40.00

Ramsay, Pinot Noir

$50.00

Romance, Blend

$30.00

Romance, Malbec

$29.00

Shaw, Cabernet Sauvignon

$28.00

Shaw, Pinot Noir

$28.00

Shaw, Red Blend

$28.00

Silvan Ridge, Early Muscat

$41.00

Slices, Cabernet Sauvignon

$47.00

Valpolicella, Ripasso

$50.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We have been waiting for you!

Website

Location

4830 Maple Dr. Suite 3, Pleasant Hill, IA 50327

Directions

