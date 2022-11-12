The Hills Bar and Grill

- Home
4830 Maple Dr. Suite 3
Pleasant Hill, IA 50327
Small Plates
Bone-in Wings
Seven bone-in wings with carrots and celery & your choice of sauce.
Bruschetta
Balsamic tomato salad with homegrown basil over mozzarella crostini.
Cheese Curds
Crispy mozzarella cheese served with homemade marinara sauce & ranch.
Chicken Strip Basket
Four chicken strips served with choice of side & dipping sauce.
Chips & Salsa
Homemade tortilla chips & salsa fresca.
Fire Shrimp Appetizer
Shrimp sautéed in an oily spicy parmesan white wine, & garlic butter sauce served with garlic Texas toast. *Contains soy.
Fried Pickles
Pickle spears hand battered and fried using Jackie Brown beer batter & served with homemade chipotle aioli.
Garlic Cheese Bread
Grilled garlic bread topped with mozzarella cheese & served with homemade marinara sauce.
Guacamole Boat
Freshly mashed avocado & pico de gallo served with homemade tortilla chips & salsa fresca.
Jumbo Bone-in Wings
Molletes
Mexican flatbread with chorizo, beans, mozzarella cheese, & pico de gallo.
Nachos Supreme
Grilled chicken, cheese blend, refried beans, fresh pico de gallo, sour cream, jalapeños, & salsa fresca.
Onion Rings
Crispy beer battered onion rings served with our homemade chipotle aioli.
Potato Taquitos
Fried corn tortillas filled with mashed potatoes, topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream, & queso fresco.
Quesadilla
Cheese blend served with sides of pico de gallo & homemade chipotle aioli. Served with your choice of meat or vegetables.
Sampler Platter
Onion rings, cheese curds, cheese quesadilla, garlice cheese bread, & cheese nachos. Served with marinara & one sauce of choice.
Shrimp Bruschetta
Garlic butter shrimp over balsamic tomato salad with homegrown basil over mozzarella crostini.
Southwestern Spring Rolls
Tex-Mex spring rolls with chicken, black beans, sweet corn, & jack cheese. Served with homemade verde.
Queso Fundido
Mole Bruschetta
Soups & Salads
Beef Taco Salad
Bowl Of Soup
Carnitas Taco Salad
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, fresh parmesan, tomato, onion, & croutons tossed with Caesar dressing.
Cup Of Soup
Grilled Salmon Salad
Grilled salmon over spring mix, red onions, fresh strawberries, & almonds with raspberry vinaigrette.
House Salad
Iceberg lettuce with tomato, onion, parmesan cheese, & croutons. Served with choice of dressing.
Shrimp Taco Salad
Lettuce, garlic butter shrimp, rice, avocado, cheese blend, & pico de gallo over a bed of refried beans in a fried homemade tortilla bowl. Served with salsa fresca.
Spring Salad
Choice of New York Steak or grilled garlic butter shrimp over spring mix, avocado, cheese blend, & pico de gallo. Served with choice of dressing.
The Hills Salad
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, boiled eggs, bacon, cheese blend, & pico de gallo. Served with choice of dressing.
The Hills Tenderloin Salad
Vegetarian Salad
À la Carte Sides
Side Asparagus
Side Avocado
Side Baguette (3)
Side Banana Peppers
Side Beans
Side Cheese Bread (3)
Side Cottage Cheese
Side Jalapeńos
Side Mac & Cheese
Side Mashed Potatos
Side Mixed Fruit
Side Potato Chips
Side Potato Salad
Side Sea Salt Fries
Side Spanish Rice
Side Texas Toast (1)
Side Vegetable Medley
Side Waffle Fries
Burgers
Avocado Burger
Swiss cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, & mayo.
Blue Cheeseburger
Cheesecurd Burger
American cheese, bacon, cheese curds, lettuce, tomato, onion, & chipotle ranch.
Classic Cheeseburger
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, & pickle spear.
Guacamole Burger
Nacho Burger
American cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeños, homemade tortilla chips, & chipotle aioli.
Jack Burger
Jr’s BBQ Burger
American cheese, bacon, onion rings, lettuce, tomato, BBQ, & ranch.
Mushroom Burger
Sautéed mushrooms, grilled onion, fried peppers, swiss cheese, lettuce, & mayo.
The Hills Burger
Swiss cheese, pastrami, lettuce, tomato, onion, & mayo.
From The Grill
Mexican Specialties
Authentic Enchiladas
Three authentic grilled chicken or cheese red enchiladas topped with lettuce, carrots, potatoes, sour cream, queso fresco, & fresh avocado. Served with Spanish rice.
Beer Battered Tacos
Two fish or shrimp tacos beer battered using our local Jackie Brown Ale from Mistress Brewing, topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, cheese blend, fresh avocado, & homemade chipotle aioli. Served with Spanish rice.
Grilled Seafood Tacos
Two fish or shrimp tacos topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, cheese blend, fresh avocado, & homemade chipotle aioli. Served with Spanish rice.
The Hills Alambres
Classic Mexican skillet with choice of shrimp or New York steak with bacon, chorizo, fried peppers, onion, & pineapple, topped with mozzarella cheese & fresh avocado. Served with flour tortillas & Spanish rice.
À la carte Beer Battered Taco
À la carte Fish/Shrimp Taco
One grilled Cod or shrimp taco topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, cheese blend, fresh avocado, & homemade chipotle aioli. Served with Spanish rice.
Mole Enchilladas
Pastas
Chicken Bacon Carbonara Pasta
Classic Italian dish with bacon & whisked eggs in a homemade creamy cheese sauce.
Fire Shrimp Pasta
Shrimp sautéed in an oily semi-spicy garlic butter sauce with white wine. *Contains soy.
Graziano's Meatball Pasta
Graziano's meatballs in a homemade marinara baked with mozzarella.
Graziano's Sausage Pasta
Graziano's hot sausage in a sun-dried tomato cream sauce baked with mozzarella.
Macaroni & Shrimp
Shrimp sautéed in a homemade macaroni & cheese sauce.
Pasta Alfredo
Creamy homemade Alfredo sauce.
Pasta Diablo
Spicy tomato cream sauce. *Contains soy.
Pasta Poblano
Roasted poblano pepper cream sauce topped with queso fresco.
Shrimp Pesto Pasta
Bright & herby shrimp sautéed in extra virgin olive oil, fresh basil, parmesan cheese, & fresh garlic.
Vegetarian Pasta
Broccoli, grilled asparagus, peppers, & onions, in homemade alfredo.
Vodka Salmon Pasta
Grilled salmon in a vodka tomato cream sauce.
Steak and Spinach Alfredo
Sandwiches
Avocado BLT
Avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo on Texas toast.
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo on Texas toast.
Brunch Avocado BLT
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Grilled chicken with Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, & ranch on Texas toast.
Ham & American Grilled Cheese
Ham & American cheese on Texas toast.
Italian Grilled Cheese
Meatball Sub
Graziano's meatballs in homemade marinara with mozzarella & parmesan toasted on a hoagie bun.
Philly Cheese Chicken Sub
Grilled chicken, grilled onions & peppers topped with mozzarella & parmesan toasted on a hoagie gun.
Pork Tenderloin
Breaded & fried tenderloin with swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, & a pickle spear.
Teriyaki Salmon Sandwich
Teriyaki glazed grilled salmon, spring mix, tomato, onion, and mayo on Texas toast. *Contains soy.
The Grinder
Graziano's hot sausage in homemade marinara with mozzarella & parmesan toasted on a hoagie bun.
The Hills Grilled Cheese
Pastrami & Swiss grilled cheese sandwich best enjoyed with our homemade Tomato Bisque.
Torta
Traditional warm Mexican sandwich. Choice of ham or New York steak with avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo on a Mexican Baguette.
Tacos
Wraps
BLT Wrap
Bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese blend, & Italian dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Ranch Wrap
Breaded or grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese blend, buffalo sauce, & ranch.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Breaded or grilled chicken, bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese blend, & ranch.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, fresh parmesan, & Caesar dressing.
Veggie Wrap
Mushrooms, fried peppers, grilled onions, romaine lettuce, tomato, cheese blend, & Italian dressing.
Kids
Desserts
Chocolate Lava Cake
Gluten free warm chocolate cake served with vanilla ice cream.
Crème Brûlée
Homemade custard with a layer of flamed caramelized sugar.
Ice Cream Scoop
One scoop of vanilla ice cream with choice of sauce.
New York Cheesecake
Served with choice of chocolate or strawberry sauce.
Root Beer Float
Peace Tree craft root beer with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Tiramisu
Coffee & liqueur sponge cake.
Strawberries and Cream
Creamy Gelatin
Sauces
Wine Tasting
Charcuterie Plate
Grilled Havarti Cheese
Berry Salad
Margaret's Vineyard, Romer Red Blend
Margaret's Vineyard, Romer Red Blend Bottle
Rich and Creamy, Chardonnay
Rich and Creamy, Chardonnay Bottle
Scuola Grande, Valpolicella Ripasso
Scuola Grande, Valpolicella Ripasso Bottle
Coyote Sonoma, Sauvignon Blanc
Coyote Sonoma, Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
Soft Drinks
Wine Bottles
Blu Giovello, Moscato
Champagne
Costal Vines, Chardonnay
Costal Vines, Pinot Grigio
Korta, Carmenere
La Hacienda, Riesling
Little Canyon
Mi Terruno, Cabernet Franc
Mi Terruño, Brut
Mi Terruño, Cab Sauvignon
Mi Terruño, Chardonnay
Nero D’avola
Ramsay, Pinot Noir
Romance, Blend
Romance, Malbec
Shaw, Cabernet Sauvignon
Shaw, Pinot Noir
Shaw, Red Blend
Silvan Ridge, Early Muscat
Slices, Cabernet Sauvignon
Valpolicella, Ripasso
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
