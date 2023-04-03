The Shack
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are better than Granada
Location
4444 East Avenue, Livermore, CA 94550
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Livermore
Denica's Real Food Kitchen - Livermore
4.7 • 2,913
2259 Las Positas Rd LIVERMORE, CA 94551
View restaurant
More near Livermore