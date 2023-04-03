Main picView gallery

The Shack

4444 East Avenue

Livermore, CA 94550

Popular Items

LLL Hot Dog
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Pulled Pork Sandwich


Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

$9.00Out of stock

Choose from: Potato, Egg & Cheese Sausage, Potato, Egg & Cheese Bacon, Potato, Egg & Cheese Salsa & Sour Cream available upon request.

Biscuits & Sausage Gravy

$8.00

Two fresh baked biscuits topped with homemade sausage gravy.

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$2.50

Glazed Donut

$2.50

Chocolate Glazed Donut

$2.50

Lunch

Homemade Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Ballpark Nachos

$6.00Out of stock

Chips, Mild Pepper Jack Cheese Sauce, Pickled Jalapenos.

Loaded Ballpark Nachos

$10.00

Chips, Mild Pepper Jack Cheese Sauce, Black Beans, Pickled Jalapenos, Sour Cream & Pico de Gallo

LLL Hot Dog

$4.00

Topping bar available outside Snack Shack.

Sausage Dog

$10.00

Rotating sausage, topping bar available at Snack Shack.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Smoked Pulled Pork, B&B Pickle Slaw, Peach BBQ Sauce on a Brioche Bun.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.00

Chilled Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato on a Brioche Bun.

Smoked Tri Tip Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

Smoked Tri Tip, Chimichurri, Pimento Aioli & Pickled Red Onion on Ciabatta.

Meatball Sub

$12.00Out of stock

All beef meatballs on a seeded roll with marinara & cheese

Snacks

M&M's

$2.00

Popcorn

$2.00

Sunflower Seeds

$4.00

Corn Nuts

$2.00

Salted Peanuts

$2.00

Chips

$2.00

Slim Jim

$2.00

Cracker Jack's

$1.00

Snickers Bar

$2.00

3 Musketeers

$2.00

Skittles

$2.00

Sour Punch Straws

$2.00

Danish Pastry

$3.00

Mac & Cheese Cup

$3.00

Drinks

Soda

$2.00

Gatorade

$3.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Juice

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Hot Cocoa

$2.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are better than Granada

Location

4444 East Avenue, Livermore, CA 94550

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

