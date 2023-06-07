A map showing the location of The StopAlong at Boiler RoomView gallery

The StopAlong at Boiler Room

review star

No reviews yet

2210 North California Avenue

Chicago, IL 60647

IMPORTANT NOTE

PLEASE READ

Important Note

Please make sure you are choosing correct option above - pickup or delivery!!!

FOOD

*Starters & Salads & Stuff*

LG Garlic Knots

LG Garlic Knots

$12.00

buttery, garlicky, bready, yummy dough knots that slay vampires better than Buffy ever could

Mom's Standby Salad

Mom's Standby Salad

$12.00

spinach, dried cranberries, feta, toasted walnuts, lemon vinaigrette (served on side)

Rt. 41A Salad

Rt. 41A Salad

$12.00

chopped romaine, black olives, pepperoncinis, tomatoes, red onions, feta, red wine vinaigrette (served on side)

Side of Fries

$6.00

Side of Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Side of Ranch

$1.00

Side of Garlic Aioli

$1.00

Side of Garlic Butter

$1.00

Side of Marinara

$1.00

Side of 1000 Island

$1.00

Side of Truffle Oil

$3.00

Side of Hot Honey

$2.00

*Build-Your-Own Pizza*

Small (10") Cheese Pizza

Small (10") Cheese Pizza

$13.00
Large (16") Cheese Pizza

Large (16") Cheese Pizza

$21.00

*House Pizzas*

SM (10") All The Right Moves

SM (10") All The Right Moves

$18.00

fresh mozzarella, ezzo pepperoni, garlic, e.v.o.o., basil, hot honey, spicy tomato sauce

SM (10") Some Of The Right Moves

SM (10") Some Of The Right Moves

$18.00

fresh mozzarella, sausage, pepperoncini, garlic, e.v.o.o., basil, hot honey, spicy tomato sauce

SM (10") Major Payne

SM (10") Major Payne

$16.00

ezzo pepperoni, jalapeños, garlic, cilantro, spicy tomato sauce

SM (10") Animal House

SM (10") Animal House

$17.00

sausage, bacon, ezzo pepperoni, canadian bacon

SM (10") Supreme Pizza

SM (10") Supreme Pizza

$17.00

ezzo pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, red onions, black olives

SM (10") Return of The Spaceballs

SM (10") Return of The Spaceballs

$18.00

house sauce, fresh mozzarella, house mozzarella, sliced all beef meatballs, pepperoncinis, garlic, ricotta, basil

SM (10") Nothin But Pepp

SM (10") Nothin But Pepp

$16.00

lots of ezzo cup & char pepp with pepp bits too

SM (10") Chicago Special

SM (10") Chicago Special

$16.00

sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions

SM (10") Felicity

SM (10") Felicity

$17.00

bbq sauce, chicken, bacon, jalapeños, smoked mozzarella, cilantro

SM (10") Old School

SM (10") Old School

$15.00

our margherita, with fresh mozzarella, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, basil

SM (10") White Pie

SM (10") White Pie

$15.00

garlic oil, fresh mozzarella, house mozzarella, ricotta, garlic, pecorino romano

SM (10") Truffle Shuffle Pizza

SM (10") Truffle Shuffle Pizza

$17.00

parmesan cream base, fresh mozzarella, mushrooms, rosemary, garlic, truffle oil, pecorino romano, basil

SM (10") Wild Honey Pie

SM (10") Wild Honey Pie

$16.00

fresh mozzarella, ricotta, diced red onion, truffle oil, hot honey, herbs (no sauce)

SM (10") Corey Corey

SM (10") Corey Corey

$16.00

smoked mozzarella, mixed sweet peppers, green peppers, garlic, spicy sauce

SM (10") Elle Woods (V)

SM (10") Elle Woods (V)

$16.00

spinach, roasted sweet peppers, mushrooms, red onions, garlic, Follow Your Heart vegan mozzarella, spicy sauce

LG (16") All The Right Moves

LG (16") All The Right Moves

$28.00

fresh mozzarella, ezzo pepperoni, garlic, e.v.o.o., basil, hot honey, spicy tomato sauce

LG (16") Some of the Right Moves

LG (16") Some of the Right Moves

$28.00

fresh mozzarella, sausage, pepperoncini, garlic, e.v.o.o., basil, hot honey, spicy tomato sauce

LG (16") Major Payne

LG (16") Major Payne

$26.00

ezzo pepperoni, jalapeños, garlic, cilantro, spicy tomato sauce

LG (16") Animal House

LG (16") Animal House

$27.00

sausage, bacon, ezzo pepperoni, canadian bacon

LG (16") Supreme Pizza

LG (16") Supreme Pizza

$27.00

ezzo pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, red onions, black olives

LG (16") Return of The Spaceballs

LG (16") Return of The Spaceballs

$28.00

house sauce, fresh mozzarella, house mozzarella, sliced all beef meatballs, pepperoncinis, garlic, ricotta, basil

LG (16") Nothin But Pepp

LG (16") Nothin But Pepp

$26.00

lots of ezzo cup & char pepp with pepp bits too

LG (16") Chicago Special

LG (16") Chicago Special

$26.00

sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions

LG (16") Felicity

LG (16") Felicity

$26.00

bbq sauce, chicken, bacon, jalapeños, smoked mozzarella, cilantro

LG (16") Old School

LG (16") Old School

$23.00

our margherita, with fresh mozzarella, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, basil

LG (16") White Pie

LG (16") White Pie

$24.00

garlic oil, fresh mozzarella, house mozzarella, ricotta, garlic, pecorino romano

LG (16") Truffle Shuffle

LG (16") Truffle Shuffle

$27.00

parmesan cream base, fresh mozzarella, mushrooms, rosemary, garlic, truffle oil, pecorino romano, basil

LG (16") Wild Honey Pie

LG (16") Wild Honey Pie

$26.00

fresh mozzarella, ricotta, diced red onion, truffle oil, hot honey, herbs (no sauce)

LG (16") Corey Corey

LG (16") Corey Corey

$26.00

smoked mozzarella, mixed sweet peppers, green peppers, garlic, spicy sauce

LG (16") Elle Woods (V)

LG (16") Elle Woods (V)

$26.00

spinach, roasted sweet peppers, mushrooms, red onions, garlic, Follow Your Heart vegan mozzarella, spicy sauce

*Burgers & Such*

Served with fries; sub small mom's standby salad +1
Stop-In Burger

Stop-In Burger

$16.00

double cheeseburger with american cheese, caramelized onions, pickles, lettuce, tomato, special sauce, on a brioche bun

That Other Burger

That Other Burger

$16.00

double cheeseburger with american cheese, diced red onion, pickles, dijonaise, on a brioche bun

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$17.00

Beyond Meat patty, american cheese, caramelized onions, pickles, lettuce, tomato, special sauce, on a brioche bun

Cluck-Stop Sandwich

Cluck-Stop Sandwich

$15.00

citrus brined grilled chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, pesto, garlic aioli, on a pretzel bun

Short-Stop Burger

Short-Stop Burger

$13.00

single cheeseburger with american cheese, caramelized onions, pickles, lettuce, tomato, 1000 Island, on a brioche bun

Kids Burger - kids 13 & under

Kids Burger - kids 13 & under

$8.00

single thin patty on a brioche bun

*Dessert*

Reese's Cookie

$4.00

Triple Chocolate Cookie

$4.00

DELIVERY

Staff Tip for Delivery Orders

$1.00

When you order delivery, all tips go to the third-party driver. If you'd like, add this $1 item any number of times to send a tip directly to our staff.

DRINKS

Canned Sodas & Such

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Lemonade

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Sanpellegrino Limonata

$4.00

Sanpellegrino Aranciata

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
http://www.thestopalong.com Come in and enjoy!

2210 North California Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647

