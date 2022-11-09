  • Home
A map showing the location of The Roosevelt Market 311 N. Elm AveView gallery

The Roosevelt Market 311 N. Elm Ave

No reviews yet

311 North Elm Avenue

Boise, ID 83712

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Space Chicken
East Ender
Farmhouse

Sandwiches

Available After 10am!

Cubano

$12.00

Served on an Acme Ciabatta + Smoked Ham + Porchetta + Dijonaise + House Pickles + Gruyere

East Ender

$12.00

Served on an Acme Ciabatta + Turkey + Dill Havarti + House Pickles + Spicy Honey Mustard

Gondolier

$12.00

Served on an Acme Ciabatta + Olive Spread + Soppressata + Mortadella + Smoked Ham + Provolone + Peperoncini + Iceberg

Adult Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Served on an Acme Ciabatta +Taleggio + House Ricotta + Provolone + Heirloom Tomatoes + Cracked Pepper + Local Honey

Space Chicken

$12.00

Served on an Acme Ciabatta + Chicken + Fresh Mozzarella + Mama Lils Pesto + Baby Spinach

Vegetarian

$12.00

Hummus / Olive Spread / Feta / Pickled Onions / Cucumber / Spring Mix

Salads

Greek

$12.00

Tomato, cucumber, olives, pepperoncini, feta, red wine vin, olive oil, oregano

Farmhouse

$12.00

Avocado, carrots, cabbage, grain blend, chickpeas, cherry tomatoes, creamy honey dijon vin

Harvest

$12.00

Baby kale, grain blend, apples, pecans, goat cheese, balsamic vin

Winter Citrus Salad (seasonal)

$12.00

Citrus, fennel, kale, everything croutons, sunflower seeds, lemon poppyseed dressing

Bread Slices

$2.00

Breakfast

Chia Pudding

$6.00

Coconut yogurt + almond milk + maple syrup+ berries

Granola Fruit & Yogurt

$5.50

Patti P's special granola + yogurt + fresh fruit + honey

Overnight Oats

$5.50

GF oats + chia seeds + peanut butter + almond milk + coconut yogurt + seasonal fruit

Breakfast Burrito

$8.00Out of stock

Egg, cheese, tater tots

Croissants

$3.50

Bread Pudding French Toast

$6.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kids Fruit Cup

$3.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.50

PB+J

$5.50

Turkey Sando

$5.50

Soft Serve

Made upon arrival!

Eggnog

$3.50

Nutella

$3.50

Swirl

$3.50

Quart Soft Serve

$14.00

Cookies

Star Chip

$3.00

Teddy Cookie

$3.00

Italian Dipping Cookies

$5.50Out of stock

Ice cream sandos

Star Chip Ice Cream Sando

$7.00

Teddy Ice Cream Sando

$7.50

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.50+

Double Espresso

$3.00

Americano

$3.00+

Cortado

$3.25

Cappucino

$3.50

Latte

$3.75+

12 oz (2 shots) 16/20 oz (4 shots)

Mocha

$4.25+

12 oz (2 shots) 16 / 20 oz (4 shots)

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Cafe au lait

$3.50

Baby Chino

$3.00

Kid's Vanilla Steamer

London Fog

$3.75

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Drip Refill

$1.00

Chai

$4.50+

Other

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Matcha Latte

$4.25+

Local Wanna Matcha + Your choice of milk

Matcha Lemonade

$4.75+

Local Wanna Matcha + House Made Lemonade

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00+

Fresh Squeezed OJ

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Kilogram Tea

Cold Milk

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Order Here!

Location

311 North Elm Avenue, Boise, ID 83712

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

