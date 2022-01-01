The Grant - 3515 Eagle Rock imageView gallery
House Cocktails

Chimney Sweep

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Handsome Harry

$14.00

Jungle Bird

$14.00

2 ozCruzan black strap, .75 campari, 1.5oz pineapple, .5oz lime, .5 simple

Old fashioned

$13.00

2oz Bourbon, sugar cube, cardamon bitters

Plot Twist

$13.00

2oz Tequila, .5oz lime, 1oz Grapefruit, .5oz agave, tonic

Rodriguez

$14.00

Rolling Blackout

$14.00

2oz Rye, .5 cio ciaro, .5 cynar, orange bitters

Secret Weapon

$13.00

2oz Mezcal, 1oz lime, .5oz agave, angostura bitters, orange bitters, tajin

Shelter In Place

$14.00

Shift Drink

$13.00

1 oz Spirit, draft beer

Space Walrus

$13.00

Angeleno Spritz

$10.00

Naughty Palmer

$13.00

Time Share

$14.00

Crowd Pleaser

$14.00

Firing Squad

$13.00

House Cocktails Low/No ABV

Blonde Ambition

$10.00

Lazy Daisy

$10.00

1.5oz Cynar, .75oz lime, .5oz simple

My "G" Americano

$10.00

1oz Antica, 1oz campari, club soda

Ghia Lime

$9.00

Border Collie

$8.00

Valedictorian

$8.00

Happy Hour 4 -6

HH Old Fashioned

$10.00

HH Tommy's Margarita

$10.00

2oz Tequila, .75 agave, 1oz lime

HH Classic Daiquiri

$10.00

2oz white Rum, 1oz lime, .75oz sugar

HH SIMPLE COCKTAIL

$10.00

HH Schmaltzys

$10.00

2oz Vodka, rhunarb bitters, 1oz lemon, 1oz simple, club soda

HH White Tap

$9.00

HH Rose Tap

$9.00

HH Orange Tap

$9.00

HH Red Tap

$9.00

HH IPA

$4.00

HH Craftsman Lager

$4.00

HH Saison

$4.00

HH Angeleno Spritz

$7.00

Classic Cocktails

21st Century

$13.00

50/50 Gin Martini

$13.00

50/50 Vodka Martini

$13.00

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Aviation

$14.00

Bees knees

$13.00

Blood & sand

$14.00

Bloody Mary

$13.00

Boulevardier

$14.00

Caiprinha

$14.00

Daiquiri

$13.00

Dark and Stormy

$13.00

Eastside

$14.00

French 75

$13.00

French 77

$13.00

Gin Martini

$14.00

Gold Rush

$13.00

Greyhound

$13.00

Honey Bee

$13.00

Hot Toddy

$13.00

Last Word

$14.00

Long Island

$14.00

Mai Tai

$14.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Margarita

$13.00

Martinez

$13.00

Mint Julep

$14.00

Mojito

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$13.00

Naked and Famous

$14.00

Negroni

$13.00

Oaxacan Remedy

$14.00

Old Cuban

$14.00

Old fashioned

$12.00

Paloma

$13.00

Paper Plane

$13.00

Penicillin

$14.00

Rob Roy

$14.00

Rose Kennedy

$13.00

Saltydog

$13.00

Sazerac

$13.00

Tom Collins

$13.00

Torchlight

$13.00

Ultima Palabra

$13.00

Vieux Carre

$14.00

Vodka Martini

$14.00

Whiskey Smash

$13.00

Whiskey Sour

$14.00

White Negroni

$14.00

Vodka/Gin

Mulholland Vodka

$12.00

Beefeater

$12.00

Amass

$14.00

Californias Nativo

$14.00

Californias Citrico

$14.00

Community Vodka

$14.00

Botanist

$14.00

Haymaker

$13.00

Ketel One

$15.00

Loft & Bear

$14.00

Monkey 47

$17.00

Mulholland Gin

$13.00

Reyka

$14.00

Sipsmith

$13.00

St. George All Purpose

$12.00

Titos

$13.00

Wilder

$13.00

Empress

$15.00

Rum/Agave

Verde Momento

$12.00

Tosco

$12.00

Flor De Cana

$12.00

Cruzan Black Strap

$12.00

Amaras Cenizo

$25.00

Amaras Cupreata

$15.00

Amaras Espadin Joven

$14.00

Amaras Sierra Negra

$36.00

Amaras Tobala

$43.00

Arette Reposado

$14.00

Arrette Blanco

$13.00

Copalli

$14.00

Copalli Cacao

$14.00

Don Fulano Blanco

$14.00

Don Fulano Reposado

$15.00

Don Julio Blanco

$16.00

El Dorando 5yr Rum

$12.00

El Tesoro Anejo

$23.00

G4 Blanco

$14.00

Havana Club

$12.00

Havana Club Anejo

$14.00

Lalo Blanco

$15.00

Libuela Joven

$13.00

Madre

$13.00

Ojo de Tigre

$14.00

Siete Leguas Repo

$15.00

Union Viejo

$15.00

Wray & Nephew

$13.00

Yola

$14.00

Ypioca Cachaca

$12.00

SOTOL Nocheluna

$18.00

La Luna Cupreata

$16.00

Mal Bien Espadin

$15.00

Hokulei

$16.00

Rosaluna

$15.00

Whiskey

Zachariah Harris

$12.00

Dewars

$14.00

Old Overholt

$12.00

Auchentoshan

$18.00

Blantons

$15.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

E. H. Taylor

$15.00

Elijah Craig

$13.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$14.00

High West

$15.00

Hochstadters 100

$18.00

High West Rye

$18.00

Jameson

$12.00

Laphroaig

$17.00

Laws 6yr Rye

$22.00

NIKKA Coffee Single Malt

$22.00

Oban 14yr

$29.00

Rittenhouse 100

$13.00

Redemption Bourbon

$14.00

Sazerac

$14.00

Shunka Shuto

$17.00

SUNTORY TOKI

$13.00

Tamdhu

$20.00

Tullamore Dew

$12.00

Weller Reserve

$13.00

Woodford Double Oak

$17.00

Russels Reserve 6yr

$14.00

Cognac/Brandy

Park VS

$12.00

Amari/Liqueur

Amaretto

$12.00

Amaro Angeleno

$12.00

Amaro Cio Ciaro

$12.00

Amaro Lucano

$12.00

Amaro Nonino

$14.00

Aperol

$12.00

Averna

$12.00

Aveze

$12.00

Avua Amburana

$14.00

Benedictine

$10.00

Braulio

$16.00

Campari

$12.00

Carpano Antica

$12.00

Carpano Bianco

$12.00

Chartreuse - Green

$17.00

Chartreuse - Yellow

$17.00

Cocci Americano

$12.00

Cynar

$12.00

Fernet

$11.00

Framboise

$10.00

Furlani Amaro

$13.00

Furlani Vermouth

$13.00

Golden Falernum

$12.00

Herbsaint

$13.00

Kummël

$13.00

Kahlua

$11.00

Licor 43

$12.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$11.00

Meletti

$11.00

Montenegro

$13.00

St. Germain

$12.00

Suze

$12.00

Liqueur de Banane

$12.00

Nixta Elote

$12.00

Averna

$13.00

Beer

1903 Lager

$6.00

Hello LA IPA

$6.00

Cellador Saison

$7.00

St. Bernardus Prior

$9.00

IPA

Foret Organic Saison 750ml

$17.00

Lager

Pacifico

$5.00

Populis IPA

$6.00

White/Sparkling

DOMAINE COLLIN CREMANT BRUT NV

$11.00+

Luuma Sauvignon Blac

$13.00+

Ambyth Dry Reisling

$14.00+

Gruner Tap

$12.00+

Between Us Orange

$15.00+

Matic Mea sparkling rosè

$16.00+

DUCKMAN ROSÈ BOTTLE ONLY

$60.00

DUCKMAN GLASS

$15.00

Rose/Red

Conestabile della Staffa LITRO ROSSO

$14.00+

WAVY WINES RED TAP

$14.00+

Karim Voinnet GAMAY

$12.00+

Ambyth Grenache rose TAP

$16.00+

Swick Pinot Noir

$17.00+

D. MARIONI BORDOS TAP

$16.00+

N/A Beverages

Club Soda

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Fever Tree Club Soda Btl

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Snacks

B & G Foccacia

$5.00

Potato Chips

$3.00

Stuffed Olives

$6.00

Taralli

$4.00

Wasabi Peas

$4.00

Nuts

$6.00

Anniversary

00 Nativo

$14.00

Amarillo Hero

$14.00

Healing Tonic

$14.00

Wait, What

$14.00
All hours
Sunday3:50 pm - 12:30 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:50 pm - 12:30 am
Wednesday3:50 pm - 12:30 am
Thursday3:50 pm - 2:30 am
Friday3:50 pm - 2:30 am
Saturday3:50 pm - 2:30 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3515 Eagle Rock Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90065

Directions

Gallery
