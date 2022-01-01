Bars & Lounges
The Grant - 3515 Eagle Rock
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|3:50 pm - 12:30 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:50 pm - 12:30 am
|Wednesday
|3:50 pm - 12:30 am
|Thursday
|3:50 pm - 2:30 am
|Friday
|3:50 pm - 2:30 am
|Saturday
|3:50 pm - 2:30 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3515 Eagle Rock Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90065
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Carousel Restaurant Glendale - Glendale
4.2 • 4,719
304 N Brand Blvd Glendale, CA 91203
View restaurant
Little Beast Restaurant - Eagle Rock
4.4 • 3,446
1496 Colorado Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90041
View restaurant