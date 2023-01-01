Theos Estiatorio Fort Lauderdale Location
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Theos Estiatorio is Fort Lauderdale’s premier Greek restaurant serving sophisticated Mediterranean food, made from the heart. Inspired by traditional Greek cuisine, we’ve created a fresh and innovative menu to treat the senses. Theos Estiatorio is a story of culinary heritage, purity of flavors, and warm hospitality.
Location
1826 East Sunrise Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
