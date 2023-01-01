Restaurant header imageView gallery

Theos Estiatorio Fort Lauderdale Location

review star

No reviews yet

1826 East Sunrise Boulevard

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Starters

Bread - Pita

Bread

Bread

Pita

RAW BAR /KRUDO

EAST COAST OYSTERS

$18.00+

WEST COAST OYSTERS

$24.00+Out of stock

YELLOW TAIL TUNA TARTARE

$20.00

Finger Lime + Black Sesame + Avocado + Eggplant puree with Seaweed Salad and Malanga Chips

MEDITERRANEAN SASHIMI

$24.00

Branzino, Seasalt Flakes , EVOO, Lemon Zest, Serrano Peppers, Capers

SALADS

HORIATIKI GREEK SALAD

$22.00

Vine ripe Tomato + Cucumber + Green Pepper + Sweet White Onion + Kalamata Olives + Barrel Aged Feta

COLORFUL ROASTED BEET SALAD

$18.00

Roasted Red Beets + Organic Seasonal Mixed Greens + Manouri Cheese + Toasted Walnuts + Orange Supreme

MAROULI

$17.00

Hearts of Romaine + Scallion + Sweet Pepper Drops + Crumbled Feta + EVOO + Red Wine Vinaigrette

FETA & ENDIVE SALAD

$19.00

Bright Red & White Endive + Crispy Artichoke Hearts + Toasted Hazelnuts + Crumbled Feta Cheese + Tossed in a Sweet and Sour Dressing

ROKA SALAD

$18.00

Baby Arugula + Hazelnuts + Sundried Tomato + Kalamata Figs with Balsamic Vinaigrette + Goat Cheese

MEDITERRANEAN SEAFOOD SALAD

$22.00

Scallops + Shrimp + Calamari + Carrots + Celery + Herbs in Fresh Lemon Juice + EVOO

SANTORINI SALAD

$17.00

Watermelon + Feta + Mint + EVOO

BABY KALE SALAD

$17.00

Baby Kale + Carrots + Celery + Sliced Apple + Toasted sliced Almonds + Dijon Lemon Dressing

SPREADS

INDIVIDUAL $12 SELECTION OF FOUR $24

TZATZIK

$12.00

Greek Yogurt + Cucumber + Garlic

MELIZTZNOSALATA

$12.00

Chargrilled Eggplant + Fire Roasted Peppers + Parsley

TARAMOSALATA

$12.00

Carp Roe + Olive Oil + Lemon Juice

SKORDALIA

$12.00

Garlic + Almond + Bread

KTIPITI

$12.00

Spicy Feta + Red Pepper + Jalapeños

FAVA SANTORINI

$12.00

Yellow Split Pea Puree + Lemon Juice + EVOO

PIKILIA

$24.00

HUMMUS

$12.00

MEZE

AVGLOLEMONO

$12.00

Traditional Greek Chicken Soup

SOUP OF THE DAY

$12.00

LOUKANIKO

$16.00

Traditional Greek Sausage

SPANAKOPITA

$18.00

Fresh Spinach + Leek + Feta Cheese

SAGANIKI

$17.00

Lightly Fried Kefalograviera Cheese

GRILLED HALLOUMI

$17.00

Traditional Cypriot Cheese

SESAME FETA

$17.00

Wrapped in Phyllo with Mint + Honey Sour Cherry Preserve

GIGANTES

$16.00

Greek Giant Lima Beans Baked with Tomato + Dill + Parsley

GRILLED MUSHROOMS

$18.00

Grilled Shiitake + King Oyster + Portobello + White Mushrooms

THEO’S CHIPS

$16.00

Paper thin cut Zucchini + Eggplant Chips Served with Tzatziki

SHRIMP SAGANKI

$19.00

U10 Shrimp Sautéed in a Tomato + Feta Sauce

OYSTERS ONASIS

$24.00

Baked Oysters topped with + Spinach + Feta

GRILLED OCTOPODI

$24.00

Chargrilled Spanish Octopus + Red Onion + Red & Yellow Peppers + Red Wine Vinaigrette

FRIED CALAMARI

$19.00

Lightly Fried Calamari

GRILLED CALAMARI

$19.00

Simply Charcoal Grilled

KEFTEDAKIA

$18.00

Sautéed Lamb & Beef + Herb Spiced Meatballs + Served with Feta Mousse + Lemon

GRILLED SHRIMP

$19.00

Charcoal Grilled U8 Shrimp topped with Lemon Juice + EVOO

OUZO MUSSELS

$18.00

Steamed Mussels in Ouzo reduction Choice of White or Red Sauce

CRABCAKE

$22.00

95% Jumbo Lump Crab Meat with Piazza Bean Salad

BABY BACK RIBS

$18.00

Colorado Lamb Riblets Seasoned with Lemon + Oregano + EVOO

GRILLED PEPPERS

$16.00

Holland Red and Yellow Peppers + Capers + Garlic + Parsley

BABY SMELTS

$18.00Out of stock

Fried Seasoned with Lemon + Oregano + Seasalt

SARDINES PORTGUESE

$18.00

Sardines simply grilled with Lemon + EVOO

CHICKEN KEFTEDES

$17.00

Sautéed Chicken Meatballs + Mint + Basil

Main

MAKARONADES

SEAFOOD PASTA

$38.00

Mussels + Clams + Calamari + Shrimp with Garlic + EVOO Linguini

ASTAKOMAKARONADA

$44.00

Fresh Fettuccini + Maine Lobster Chunks in a light cream Mexta Cognac Bisque

GREEK BOLOGNESE (MAKARONIA ME KEMA)

$32.00

Bucatini pasta in Meat Sauce with Mizithra Cheese

LINGUINI SANTORINI

$28.00

Greek Primavera + Spinach + Feta + Tomato + Garlic + Olive Oil

SEAFOOD YVETZI

$40.00

Orzo + Shrimp + Mussels + Calamari + Clams + Seafood Broth + Tomato + Herbs + Feta

WHOLE FISH

CHARCOAL GRILLED, DEBONED, TOPPED WITH EVOO, SALT PEPPER, CAPERS SERVED WITH CHEF’S SELECTION OF THE DAY.(AVAILABLE WHOLE)

LAVRAKI /BRANZINO

$38.00

Mediterranean Sea Bass + Mild and Flaky

TSIPOURA/ DORADO

$38.00

Mediterranean Sea Bream (PORGIE) Medium Firm

RED FAGRI (FOR 2)

$64.00Out of stock

Wild Mediterranean Snapper + Firm Meaty & Sweet

BLACK SEABASS

$38.00Out of stock

North Carolina Wild Bass + Flaky & Tender

RED SNAPPER

$38.00

Pensacola Florida + White Moist & Sweet

KING TIGER PRAWNS

$38.00

Giant Head on Prawns with a Wonderful Flavor and Texture

Stripe Bass

$36.00Out of stock

HOG SNAPPER

$36.00Out of stock

DOVER SOLE

$68.00Out of stock

FROM THE SEA

SOLOMOS

$28.00

Ora King New Zealand + Served with Eggplant Caponata and Parsley Oil

SCALLOPS

$36.00

Pan Seared U10 Dry Scallops + Served with Mushroom Orzotto with Truffle Oil and Sturgeon Caviar

GROUPER

$36.00

Pan Seared with Spanakorizo

YELLOW FIN TUNA

$36.00

Sashimi Quality Center Cut Tuna with sautéed Swiss Chard and marinated Beets with Ponzu Sauce

CHILEAN SEA BASS PLAKI

$38.00

Oven baked with Vidalia Onions + Potato + Tomato + Herbs + Light Fish Broth

GULF SHRIMP

$34.00

Charcoal grilled Ocean Garden Shrimp + EVOO + Herbs served with savory Eggplant and Potato Mousaka

SWORDFISH

$36.00Out of stock

Kebab skewered with Onion + Peppers + Tomato served with Lemon Potatoes

THE LAND

SIRLOIN

$52.00

14oz Charcoal Grilled Prime + Served Feta Mashed Potatoes

FILET MIGNON SOUVLAKI

$35.00

Skewed with Peppers and Onions + Served with Tzatziki and Fries

PAIDAKIA

$38.00

Herb marinated Lamb Chops with Lemon Potatoes & Tzatziki

BERKSHIRE PORK CHOP

$38.00

16oz Rib Chop + Served with Peach Bourbon Reduction Glazed Apple & Baby Carrots

LAMB SHANK

$36.00

Slowly Braised in Red Wine Mirepoix & Fragrant Herbs + Served over Orzo

CHICKEN SOUVLAKI

$28.00

Organic Chicken Breast skewed with Peppers and Onions with Basmati Rice

CHICKEN SPASTI

$26.00

Grilled Organic Bell Evans 1/2 boneless Chicken + Lemon + EVOO + Rosemary + Thyme with Lemon Potatoes

SIDE DISHES

LAHANAKIA TIGANITA

$12.00

Crispy Brussel Sprouts topped with Greek Honey + Lime Zest + Mint

SPINACH

$10.00

Sautéed Spinach with Garlic and EVOO

BASMATI RICE

$10.00

Nutty tasting long grain Rice with Parsley

BROCCOLINI

$12.00

Sautéed Broccolini + Garlic + Feta

HORTA

$12.00

Escarole + Dandelions + Swiss Chard steamed with EVOO + Lemon

GRILLED ASPARAGUS

$14.00

Grilled Asparagus + EVOO Red Wine Vinegar

GRILLED VEGETABLE MEDLEY

$16.00

Zucchini + Eggplant + Asparagus + Peppers

GREEK FRIES

$12.00

Salt + Pepper Oregano + Feta

LEMON POTATOES

$12.00

EVOO + Fresh Lemon Juice & Herbs

PITA BREAD

$2.00

OLIVES

$3.00

FETA

$5.00

Dessert

BAKLAVA

$10.00

Layered Phyllo with Almonds + Walnuts + Orange Honey Syrup

BOUGATSA

$10.00

Semolina Custard wrapped in Phyllo with powdered Sugar & Cinnamon

KARIDOPITA

$10.00Out of stock

Traditional Greek Walnut Cake

EKMEK KATAIFI

$10.00

Shredded Phyllo topped with light Pastry Cream & Toasted Pistachios

YIAOURTI

$10.00

Greek Yogurt with Attiki Honey + Sour Cherry Preserves & Walnuts

BAKLAVA CHEESE CAKE

$12.00

New York style Cheesecake + infused with our Baklava

LAVA CAKE WITH VALRHONA CHOCOLATE

$10.00

Served with Vanilla Ice Cream

PAGOTO

$9.00

Sorbet or Gelato ( Flavors upon Request)

MILOPITA

$14.00

APPLE PIE TO SHARE - House Specialty + Caramelized Granny Smith Apples + delicate French Puff Pastry + topped with Vanilla Ice Cream

LOUKOUMADES

$13.00

Traditional Sweet Greek Honey Puffs with Cinnamon + Almonds & Walnuts

Soft Opening - Tips

$1.00

Drinks

Beverages

Coke

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Coke Zero

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$5.00

Tonic

$5.00

Club Soda

$5.00

Orange Juice

$8.00

Grapefruit Juice

$8.00

Still Water

$7.00

Sparkling Water

$7.00

Coffee

Ellinikos

$5.00

Traditional Greekk Coffee

American

$4.00

Greek Frappe

$5.00

Greek Instant Iced Coffee (Nescafe)

Freddo Cappucino

$6.00

Chilled Esoressi with Frothy Milk

Espresso

$4.00

Double Espresso

$6.00

Macchiato

$5.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Latte

$6.00

CHAMOMILE-(DECAF)

$4.00

BLACK TEA

$4.00

RED FRUITS

$4.00

PEPPERINT-(DECAF)

$4.00

CHINA GREEN

$4.00

EARL GREY

$4.00

DARJEELING

$4.00

TSAI- (HOT OR ICED GREEK MOUNTAIN TEA)

$4.00

ELLINIKO

$5.00

TRADITIONAL GREEK COFFEE

AMERICAN

$4.00

ESPRESSO

$5.00

GREEK FRAPPE

$5.00

GREEK INSTANT ICED COFFEE (NESCAFE).

FREDDO CAPPUCINO

$6.00

CHILLED ESPRESSO WITH FROTHY MILK

CAPPUCCINO

$6.00

ESPRESSO WITH STEAMED MILK

Teas

Chamomile (Decaf)

$5.00

Red Fruits

$5.00

Peppermint (Decaf)

$5.00

China Green

$5.00

Earl Grey

$5.00

Darjeeling

$5.00

Ice Teas

$5.00

Beers

Mythos Lager

$7.00

Fix Hellas

$7.00

Native

$7.00

Inzaine

$7.00

Honey Love

$8.00

White Wines from Greece

Grenache/Syrah, Hatzimichalis

$12.00+

Assyrtiko- Chardonnay, Ktmia Voyazi

$13.00+

Chardonnay Estate Hatzimichalis

$14.00+

Robola- Malagousia- Sauvignon Blanc, Leftos by Estate Hatzimichalis

$42.00Out of stock

Sauvignon Blanc- Rodiotis Genesis, Kechris

$12.00+

Assyrtiko, Atma

$13.00+

Assyrtiko, Anatolian’s Vineyards

$70.00

Assyrtiko, Boutari

$75.00

Retsina, Kechribari

$12.00+

Xynisteri, Tsiakkas

$55.00

Robola, Rhombus

$14.00+

Red Wines from Greece

Agiorgitiko Boutari

$13.00+

Xinomavro, Boutari Gran Reserve

$70.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Kapnias, domaine Xatzhmixaah

$89.00

Xinomavro- merlot, Genesis by Kechris

$14.00+

Cabernet Sauvignon, Estate Hatzimichalis

$14.00+

Merlot, Alargino by Estate Hatzimichalis

$80.00

Xinomavro, Young Vines Thimiopoulos Vineyards

$14.00+

Xinomavro, Thmiopoulos Vineyards

$72.00

Terra Petra Rapsani, Greek Blend

$65.00

Sparkling

Gemma Di Luna

$12.00+

Moet Brut Imperial

$120.00

Ruinart Blanc de Blanc

$140.00

Dom Perignon

$450.00

Perrier Jouet Blason Rose

$120.00

White Wine & Rose

Chateau d’Esclans Whispering Angel

$14.00+

Domaine Ott

$60.00

Folie A Deux

$14.00+

The Calling Dutton Ranch

$70.00

Stags Leap Karia

$80.00

Kim Crawford

$13.00+

Stags Leap Aveta

$70.00Out of stock

Gemma Di Luna Pinot Grigio

$14.00+

Terlato

$50.00

Jacques Dumont Sancerre

$90.00

Red Wine

Erath Pinot Noir

$14.00+

Unshackled , Pinot Noir

$15.00+

Belle Glos Clark & Telephone, Pinot Noir

$85.00

Joel Gott, Cabernet Sauvignon

$13.00+

Joseph Carr, Cabernet Sauvignon

$16.00+

Canvasback, Cabernet Sauvignon

$80.00

The Prisoner, Red Blend

$110.00

Maddalena, Merlot

$13.00+

Clos de los Siete, Malbec

$14.00+

Terrazas Reserva, Malbec

$60.00

Captain's List

Far Niente Chardonnay

$130.00

Louis Latour Pouilly- Fuisse

$90.00

Kistler Chardonnay Les Noisetiers

$120.00

Patz & Hall Pinot Noir Hyde

$120.00

Antica Cabernet Sauvignon

$130.00

Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon

$145.00

Stags Leap “Artemis” Cabernet Sauvignon

$170.00

Overture by Opus One

$220.00Out of stock

Duckhorn Merlot

$90.00

Silver Oak

$180.00

Caymus Special Selection

$450.00

Cloudy bay Te KoKo

$170.00

The Pact Cab.

$260.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Theos Estiatorio is Fort Lauderdale’s premier Greek restaurant serving sophisticated Mediterranean food, made from the heart. Inspired by traditional Greek cuisine, we’ve created a fresh and innovative menu to treat the senses. Theos Estiatorio is a story of culinary heritage, purity of flavors, and warm hospitality.

Location

1826 East Sunrise Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

El Taquito Fourt Lauderdale - 917 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
917 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
View restaurantnext
Park and Ocean
orange starNo Reviews
3109 East Sunrise Blvd Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
View restaurantnext
Verino's Pizzeria and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
2465 E Sunrise Blvd Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
View restaurantnext
Serafina Waterfront Trattoria - FTL - 926 NE 20th Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
926 NE 20th Avenue Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
View restaurantnext
Padrino's Cuban Restaurant - Fort Lauderdale
orange starNo Reviews
1135 N Federal Hwy Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
View restaurantnext
BRGR Stop Ft. Lauderdale - Ft Lauderdale
orange starNo Reviews
1930 East Sunrise Blvd Ft Lauderdale, FL 33304
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fort Lauderdale

Rebel Wine Bar - 3520 NE 12th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
3520 NE 12th Ave Oakland Park, FL 33334
View restaurantnext
Shooters Waterfront - Fort Lauderdale
orange star4.2 • 11,630
3033 NE 32nd Avenue Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
View restaurantnext
Be Nice Events & Top Hat Deli -
orange star4.4 • 10,937
429 Seabreeze Blvd Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 8,034
2400 E Las Olas Blvd. Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
View restaurantnext
Rosie's Bar & Grill
orange star4.5 • 4,159
2449 Wilton Dr Wilton Manors, FL 33305
View restaurantnext
Vicky Bakery - Davie
orange star4.4 • 2,506
2889 S UNIVERSITY DR DAVIE, FL 33314
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fort Lauderdale
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (145 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (127 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Deerfield Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (132 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (59 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston