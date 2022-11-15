TIGER SUGAR SAN JOSE imageView gallery

Tiger Sugar - San Jose

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

1628 Hostetter Rd., Suite H

San Jose, CA 95131

Order Again

Black Sugar Milk ($1.50 Off Large)

Black Sugar Milk

Black Sugar Milk

$5.50+

Our famous #1 Signature Milk drink which we are best known for. Featuring our famous Black Sugar, fresh Black Sugar Boba, Premium Organic Straus Barista Milk, and Cream mousse.

Egg Pudding Black Sugar Milk

Egg Pudding Black Sugar Milk

$5.50+

Our Signature milk drink with our famous Black Sugar, Egg Pudding, Premium Organic Straus Barista Milk, and Cream mousse.

Taro Pudding Black Sugar Milk

Taro Pudding Black Sugar Milk

$5.50+

Our Signature milk drink with our famous Black Sugar, Taro Pudding, Premium Organic Straus Barista Milk, and Cream mousse.

Coffee Jelly Black Sugar Milk

Coffee Jelly Black Sugar Milk

$5.50+

Our Signature milk drink with Coffee Jelly, Premium Organic Straus Barista Milk, and Cream mousse.

Red Bean Black Sugar Milk

Red Bean Black Sugar Milk

$5.50+

Our Signature milk drink with our famous Black Sugar, Red Beans, Premium Organic Straus Barista Milk, and Cream mousse.

Matcha Black Sugar Milk

Matcha Black Sugar Milk

$5.75+

Our famous #1 Signature Milk drink with Organic Matcha! Featuring our famous Black Sugar, Premium Organic Straus Barista Milk, and Cream mousse.

Mochi Black Sugar Milk

Mochi Black Sugar Milk

$5.50

LIMITED SUPPLY DAILY! Our Signature milk drink with Mochi, Premium Organic Straus Barista Milk, and Cream mousse.

Milo Black Sugar Milk

Milo Black Sugar Milk

$5.50+

Our famous #1 Signature Milk drink with Milo Chocolate Malt! Featuring our famous Black Sugar, Premium Organic Straus Barista Milk, and Cream mousse.

Oreo Crunch Black Sugar Milk

Oreo Crunch Black Sugar Milk

$5.50+

Our famous #1 Signature Milk drink with Oreo Crunch! Featuring our famous Black Sugar, Premium Organic Straus Barista Milk, and Cream mousse.

Espresso Black Sugar Latte

Espresso Black Sugar Latte

$5.50

Featuring our famous Black Sugar, with two shots of Espresso (three shots if no toppings), Premium Organic Straus Barista Milk, and Cream mousse.

Milk Tea ($1.50 Off Large)

Black Milk Tea

Black Milk Tea

$5.00+

Our Black Milk Tea includes Premium Organic Straus Barista Milk with Cream mousse on top.

Jasmine Green Milk Tea

Jasmine Green Milk Tea

$5.00+

Our Jasmine Green Milk Tea includes Premium Organic Straus Barista Milk with Cream mousse on top.

Oolong Milk Tea

Oolong Milk Tea

$5.00+

Our Oolong Milk Tea includes Premium Organic Straus Barista Milk with Cream mousse on top.

Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$5.00+

Our Thai Tea is a sweetened black tea that is served over ice with a mixture of spices and a distinctively floral taste.

Tea ($1.50 Off Large)

Black Tea

Black Tea

$4.25+
Jasmine Green Tea

Jasmine Green Tea

$4.25+
Oolong Tea

Oolong Tea

$4.25+

Fruit Tea ($1.50 Off Large)

Mango Green Tea

Mango Green Tea

$5.00+

Our Jasmine Green tea infused with Mango.

Mango Oolong Tea

Mango Oolong Tea

$5.00+

Our award winning Oolong tea infused with Mango.

Lychee Green Tea

Lychee Green Tea

$5.00+

Our Jasmine Green tea infused with Lychee.

Slush ($1.50 Off Large)

Espresso Slush Black Sugar

Espresso Slush Black Sugar

$4.75

Slush version of our famous Black Sugar, with two shots of Espresso, and Premium Organic Straus Barista Milk.

Milo Slush Black Sugar

Milo Slush Black Sugar

$4.75

Slush version of our famous Black Sugar, with Milo, and Premium Organic Straus Barista Milk.

Espresso + Milo Slush Black Sugar

Espresso + Milo Slush Black Sugar

$4.75

Slush version of our famous Black Sugar, with two shots of Espresso and Milo, and Premium Organic Straus Barista Milk.

Seasonal Specials ($1.50 Off Large)

Taro Milk w/ Taro Pudding & Boba

Taro Milk w/ Taro Pudding & Boba

$5.75+

Real Taro with Taro Pudding and Black Sugar Boba, Premium Organic Straus Barista Milk, and Cream mousse.

Mango Sago w/ Aloe Vera & Jelly

Mango Sago w/ Aloe Vera & Jelly

$6.25+Out of stock

LIMITED SUPPLY DAILY! Our newest drink at our San Jose location. Featuring Mango with Sago, Aloe Vera, and Cream mousse.

Strawberry Mochi

Strawberry Mochi

$6.25+Out of stock

LIMITED SUPPLY DAILY! Our newest drink at our San Jose location. Featuring Strawberry with Mochi, Sago, Aloe Vera, and Cream mousse.

Hot Drinks

HOT - Black Sugar Milk

HOT - Black Sugar Milk

$5.50
HOT - Coffee Jelly Black Sugar Milk

HOT - Coffee Jelly Black Sugar Milk

$5.50
HOT - Milo Black Sugar Milk

HOT - Milo Black Sugar Milk

$5.50
HOT - Espresso Black Sugar Latte

HOT - Espresso Black Sugar Latte

$5.50
HOT - Black Milk Tea

HOT - Black Milk Tea

$5.00
HOT - Jasmine Green Milk Tea

HOT - Jasmine Green Milk Tea

$5.00
HOT - Oolong Milk Tea

HOT - Oolong Milk Tea

$5.00
HOT - Black Tea

HOT - Black Tea

$4.25
HOT - Jasmine Green Tea

HOT - Jasmine Green Tea

$4.25
HOT - Oolong Tea

HOT - Oolong Tea

$4.25

Ice Cream

Our famous Signature Milk Drink in an ice cream bar! And yes, it has Boba!

Ice Cream Bar (single)

$2.50

Our famous Signature Milk Drink in an ice cream bar! And yes, it has Boba!

Ice Cream Bar Box of 4

$9.00

Our famous Signature Milk Drink in an ice cream bar! And yes, it has Boba!

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

THIS IS THE SAN JOSE LOCATION Located at 1628 Hostetter Rd Suite H, San Jose, CA 95131 Tiger Sugar is an international dessert chain brand originated in Taiwan. Our intention is to let the world taste the best flavor of Taiwan boba pearl milk tea through taste and vision. We are famous for our original Black Sugar Boba Milk with Stripes. Please come and experience our renowned "dessert" drinks!

Location

1628 Hostetter Rd., Suite H, San Jose, CA 95131

Directions

Gallery
TIGER SUGAR SAN JOSE image

