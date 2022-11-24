  • Home
Tilford's Wood Fired Pizza - Edgewater Public Market

35 Reviews

$

5505 W. 20th Avenue

Edgewater, CO 80214

Popular Items

Pepperoni
Cheese
Prosciutto Pie

Signature Pizzas

Cheese

Cheese

$13.00

Tomato sauce, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Italian Seasoning

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$14.00

Tomato sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Seasoning

Margarita

Margarita

$15.00

Tomato sauce, Mozzarella, Pesto Marinated Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Balsamic glaze

Garden Medley

Garden Medley

$16.00

Tomato sauce, Mozzarella, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Spinach, Tomatoes, Onions, Pesto swirl

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$17.00

Ranch base, Mozzarella, Chicken, Bacon, Franks hot sauce swirl

Mediterranean Chicken

Mediterranean Chicken

$17.00

Garlic Olive Oil base, Sun dried tomatoes, Mozzarella, Chicken, Onions, Black Olives, Feta, Italian Seasoning

Porky Pie

Porky Pie

$15.00

Tomato sauce, Mozzarella, Pulled Pork, Bacon, Italian Sausage, Italian Seasoning

Prosciutto Pie

Prosciutto Pie

$15.00

Garlic Olive Oil base, Mozzarella, Goat Cheese, Prosciutto, Italian seasoning, dressed Arugula, Shaved Parmesan

5 Cheese Special

5 Cheese Special

$15.00

Garlic Olive Oil base, Mozzarella, Goat cheese, Feta cheese, Cheddar cheese, Fresh Mozzarella, Italian Seasoning

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$17.00

BBQ base, Mozzarella, Chicken, Bacon, Onions, Cheddar, BBQ swirl

Brussel Sprout Pizza

Brussel Sprout Pizza

$15.00

Garlic Olive Oil Base, Mozzarella, Goat cheese, shaved Brussel Sprouts, Prosciutto, Italian seasoning, Balsamic glaze swirl

Hawaiian Pie

Hawaiian Pie

$15.00

Tomato sauce, Mozzarella, Prosciutto, Pineapple, Italian seasoning

Brooklyn

$15.00

Kids Cheese / Custom Build

$10.00

Curtis C Card

Employee Meal

Quiche

$15.00

Bacon And Egg

$15.00

Sausage And Egg

$15.00

Southwest

$15.00

Green Chili

$15.00

Spicy Pig

$15.00

Combo

$15.00

White Pie

$15.00

Chicken Pesto

$17.00

Appetizers

Cheese Stix

Cheese Stix

$10.00

Cheesy Bread sticks lightly brushed with Garlic Oil, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Parmesan and Italian Seasoning. Served with a side of Red Sauce.

Buratta Caprese Salad

Buratta Caprese Salad

$14.00

Buratta Cheese drizzled with Balsamic Glaze, served with Mixed Hydroponic greens, Tomatoes, Fresh Basil and Seasoned Crostini

Traditional Caprese Salad

Traditional Caprese Salad

$11.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil, Drizzled with Balsamic Glaze and Seasoned Crostini

Dyi

$4.00

Bread Stix

$8.00

Salads

Spinach, Bacon, Feta tossed with Balsamic Dressing and topped with Strawberry
Hydroponic Salad

Hydroponic Salad

$13.00

Local Hydroponically grown Romain, Bib, Sweet Leaf and Red Oakleaf with fresh tomatoes, cucumbers and sweet corn micro greens

Buratta Caprese Salad

Buratta Caprese Salad

$14.00

Buratta Cheese drizzled with Balsamic Glaze, served with Mixed Hydroponic greens, Tomatoes, Fresh Basil and Seasoned Crostini

Side Red Sauce

$0.75

Side Ranch

$0.75

Catering Salad

$40.00Out of stock

Desserts

Caramel Apple Pie

Caramel Apple Pie

$14.00

Caramel Sauce base, Streusel topping, Cinnamon Sugar coated Apple Slices

Cinnamon Stix

Cinnamon Stix

$10.00

Cinnamon Sugar coated Bread Sticks with Caramel dipping Sauce

Fruit And Veggie

$50.00Out of stock

Online special

Buy a pizza get free Cheese Stix

$16.00Out of stock

Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coke

$3.50Out of stock

Boylan Diet Cola

$3.75Out of stock

Boylan Cream

$3.75

Boylan Black Cherry

$3.75

Boylan Orange

$3.75Out of stock

Boylan Root Beer

$3.75

Boylan Birch Beer

$3.75Out of stock

Boylan Ginger Ale

$3.75Out of stock

San Pellegrino

$2.50

Teakoe Refresh

$3.25Out of stock

Teakoe Awaken

$3.25Out of stock

Teakoe Elevate

$3.25Out of stock

Teakoe Nurture

$3.25Out of stock

Teakoe Uplift

$3.25Out of stock

Doordash

$1.00

Izze Blackberry

$2.50Out of stock

Izze Apple

$2.50Out of stock

Izze Clementine

$2.50Out of stock

Izze Mango

$2.50Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and Enjoy!

Location

5505 W. 20th Avenue, Edgewater, CO 80214

