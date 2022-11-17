Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tios Tacos Riverside

3948 Mission Inn Ave

Riverside, CA 92501

Order Again

A La Carte

Taco

$2.99

your choice of Meat onion Cilantro Salsa

Hard Shell Taco

$4.50

Shreeded Beef Or Chicken lettuce cheese sour cream tomatoes& guac

Mulita

$7.99

your choice of Meat cheese onions cilantro salsa sandwiched in corn tortillas

Nachos

$12.99

your choice of Meat cheese Beans Nacho Cheese Lettuce Sour Cream Cheese tomatoes Guac

Nacho Fries

$13.99

your choice of Meat cheese Beans Nacho Cheese Lettuce Sour Cream Cheese tomatoes Guac

Garlic Cheese Fries

$7.99

Quesadilla

$10.99

your choice of Meat & cheese

Torta

$8.99

your choice of Meat beans lettuce sour cream guac tomatoes

Sope

$2.99

Flautas

$5.99

Chile Relleno

$6.99

Enchilada

$3.99

Tostada

$5.99

2 Tacos De Chorizo

$6.99

Side Rice & Beans

$4.99

Side de Frijoles

$4.99

Side De Arroz

$4.99

Caldo de Birria

$9.99

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa

$2.99

Chips & Guac

$8.99

Dip

$4.99

Your choice of sweet savory mole, nacho cheese, Sour cream, pico de Gallo or garlic lemon sauce (chips Sold Separately)

Breakfast

Menudo

$10.99+

Breakfast Tacos

$9.99

2 scrambled Egg tacos with onion cilantro & Salsa Served with Rice, Beans

Chilaquiles

$9.99

choice of Green tomatillo, Red or Mole Topped with Overeasy Egg Rice and Beans (add steak additional charge)

Breakfast Burrito

$10.99

Served with Rice, Beans onion cilantro cheese & Salsa

Egg Platter

$9.99

Served with Rice, Beans & Tortillas

Burritos

Classic Burrito

$7.99

Your choice of Meat Rice Beans Onions Cilantro Salsa

Burrito Supreme Mojado

$14.99

your choice of Meat Rice Beans Onions Cilantro Salsa lettuce sour cream cheese tomatoes Burrito covered in our savory mole & cheese

Burrito Mojado

$12.99

Burrito covered in our savory mole & cheese Your choice of Meat Rice Beans Onions Cilantro Salsa

Chile Relleno Burrito

$13.99

Chile Relleno Rice Beans Onions Cilantro Salsa sour cream & cheese

Burrito Bowl

$12.99

Your choice of Meat Rice Beans Lettuce Tomatoes sour cream cheese & Guac (served in a bowl no tortilla)

Bean, Rice & Cheese Burrito

$5.99

BRC with Onions Cilantro Salsa

Burrito Supreme

$12.99

Your choice of Meat Rice Beans Onions Cilantro Salsa lettuce Tomatoes sour cream cheese & Guac

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$4.99

Wet Burrito Bean & Cheese

$10.99

Wet Chile Relleno Burrito

$13.99

A Chile Relleno Burrito Wet in our signature Mole Sauce with rice beans onions cilantro salsa cheese and sour cream

Veggie Burrito

$7.99

Rice Beans Onions Cilantro salsa lettuce sour cream cheese tomatoes & Guac

Bean & Rice

$4.99

Bean & Rice Burrito with Onions Cilantro salsa

Burrito De Nopales

$7.99

Burrito De Papas

$7.99

Dessert

Bionico

$7.99

Fresh mango, melon and strawberries topped with sweet cream cheese & 3 items from our toppings bar.

Fresh Fruit

$7.99

Flan

$3.99

Chocolate Cake

$4.99

Gelatina

$4.99

Arroz Con Leche

$3.99

Cheesecake

$3.99

Drinks

Agua Fresca

$3.99+

Made authentically with real fresh fruit sweetened with cane sugar

Soft Drinks

$2.99+

Chamoy Aguas

$9.99

Made authentically with real fresh fruit sweetened with cane sugar

Bubbly Agua Fresca

$5.99+

Made authentically with real fresh fruit sweetened with cane sugar. served with chile rim.

Licuado

$5.99+

Cold Pressed Juice

$7.99+

Mexican Soda

$3.99

Cafecito

$2.99

fresh brewed coffee with a hint of cinnamon

Hot Tea

$2.99

green tea with cinnamon

Hot Chocolate

$3.99

Water Bottle

$2.99

Perrier

$2.99

Mini Soda

$2.50

Monster

$2.99

Coconut Water

$2.99

Kids

Chicken Nuggets

$6.99

Mini Quesadilla

$4.99

your choice of Meat & cheese

Mini Burrito

$4.99

your choice of Beans & cheese or Meat rice beans onion cilantro & salsa

Seasoned Fries

$6.99

Rice & Beans

$4.99

Plates

2 Soft Tacos Plate

$11.99

your choice of Meat onions cilantro & salsa Served With Rice & Beans

Carne Asada Plate

$12.99

served with rice & beans & tortillas

2 Hard Shell Tacos plate

$12.99

Chicken or shredded Beef Lettuce tomatoes cheese sour cream guac served with Rice & Beans

2 Enchiladas Plate

$12.99

Sweet & savory Mole authentic to Michoacán with Your choice of Meat Served with rice & beans (contains peanuts)

2 Mini Burritos Plate

$11.99

your choice of Meat Rice beans onion cilantro salsa served with rice and beans

2 Sopes Plate

$11.99

your choice of Meat Beans lettuce tomatoes cheese & sour cream

3 Flautas Plate

$12.99

3 Chicken Or Shreeded Beef Topped with lettuce tomatoes cheese sour cream & guacamole

2 Chile Rellenos Plate

$13.99

cheese stuffed poblanos peppers Served with Rice Beans & Tortillas

Pollo en Mole Plate

$12.99

Served with Rice Beans & Tortillas (contains peanuts and sesame seed)

Your Choice of Meat Plate

$12.99

your choice of Meat plate to build your own tacos served with rice & beans & tortillas

Fajitas Plate

Served with rice beans & tortillas

Mix & Match Plate

$14.99

your choice of 2 items Hard Taco, Soft taco,Mini Burrito,Enchilada, sope or chile relleno served with rice & beans

Tostada Plate

$11.99

your choice of Meat beans lettuce tomatoes cheese & sour cream served with rice & beans

Salads

Taco Salad

$13.99

your choice of Meat Beans Rice guac Lettuce sour cream cheese Tomatoes

Your Choice of Meat Salad

$12.99

Green Salad

$8.99

Shrimp Salad

$14.99

Marisco Caliente

Mojarra

$15.99

whole deep fried Tilapia sautéed in our signature Garlic lemon sauce served with Rice Beans & Tortillas

Bagre

$17.99

whole deep fried Cat Fish sautéed in our signature Garlic lemon sauce served with Rice Beans & Tortillas

Shrimp Taco

$6.99

Sautéed garlic Shrimp Served with lettuce cheese onions cilantro tomatoes & chipotle sour cream

Fish Taco

$5.99

Battered & Fried Tilapia Fillet Served with lettuce cheese tomatoes & chipotle sour cream

Caldo 7 Mares

$16.99+

Shrimp Burrito

$14.99

Grilled Shrimp in our signature Garlic lemon sauce Served with rice Beans onions Cilantro lettuce cheese tomatoes chipotle sour cream & Guac

Fish Burrito

$14.99

Shrimp Fajitas

$20.99

Mixed Fajitas (chicken steak shrimp)

$24.99

Caldo do Camaron

$14.99

Camarones a La Diabla

$15.99

Chunky savory deviled sauce with onion cilantro & Tomatoes Served with rice Beans & tortillas

Camarones a La Mantequilla

$15.99

Served with rice Beans & tortillas

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$15.99

grilled shrimp our signature garlic lemon sauce Served with rice Beans & tortillas

Camarones Costa Azul

$16.99

Fried Butterflied shrimp stuffed with cheese & crab wrapped in bacon Served with rice Beans & tortillas

Camarones Empanizados

$15.99

Served with rice Beans & tortillas

Camarones Para Pelar

$15.99

whole shrimp fully cooked in our flavorful garlic lemon sauce

Filete de Pescado a La Diabla

$14.99

Served with Rice Beans & Tortillas

Filete de Pescado a La Mantequilla

$14.99

Served with Rice Beans & Tortillas

Filete de Pescado Al Mojo de Ajo

$14.99

Served with Rice Beans & Tortillas

Filete de Pescado Empanizado

$14.99

Served with Rice Beans & Tortillas

Filete de Pescado Ranchero

$14.99

Served with Rice Beans & Tortillas

Salmon

$15.99

Served with Rice Beans & Tortillas

Marisco Frio

Campechana

$15.99+

Shrimp Crab Abulon & Caracol served in a Savory cocktial Broth with Cucumber cilantro tomatoes onion & avocado slices

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.99+

Shrimp served in a Savory cocktial Broth with Cucumber cilantro tomatoes onions & avocado slices

Ceviche Tostadas

Aguachiles

$16.99

Raw Butterflied Peeled shrimp cooked in Fresh Lime Juice & mouthwatering serrano chile Sauce

Vegan

Vegan Tostada

$7.99

Our Vegan items are grilled with onions cilantro & Tomatoes. Topped With Lettuce and Pico. (Our Vegan items are carefully prepared in same grill/ kitchen using veg oil)

2 Vegan Tacos

$7.99

Our Vegan items are grilled with onions cilantro & Tomatoes. Topped with fresh onions Cilantro and salsa (Our Vegan items are carefully prepared in same grill/ kitchen using veg oil)

2 Vegan Sopes

$7.99

Our Vegan items are grilled with onions cilantro & Tomatoes. Our Vegan items are carefully prepared in same grill/ kitchen using veg oil

Veggie Tofu Fajitas

$11.99

Veggie Tofu Fajitas are grilled with onion and bell peppers seasoned with our signature garlic lemon sauce. (Our Vegan items are carefully prepared in same grill/ kitchen using veg oil)

Veggie Taco

$2.99

Must Be placed at least 2 days in advance for take out only does not include serving utensils Lrg tray feeds 30-45 servings Sm tray serves 15-20 servings

32 oz Rice

$8.99

32 oz Beans

$8.99

32 oz Salsa Roja

$7.99

32 oz Salsa Verde

$7.99

24 oz Rice

$7.99

24 oz Beans

$7.99

24 oz Salsa Roja

$6.99

24 oz Salsa Verde

$6.99

Lrg Beans Tray

$45.99

Lrg Rice Tray

$45.99

Sm Beans Tray

$39.99

Sm Rice Tray

$39.99

Lrg Fajitas Tray

$199.99

Sm Fajitas Tray

$159.99

Extra Half Avocado

$1.99

2 oz Sour Cream

$0.99

2 oz Cheese

$0.99

2 oz Guac

$1.99

2 oz Salsa Verde

2oz Salsa roja

Extra 1 Egg

1 Extra Scrambled Egg

$1.99

1 Extra Over Easy Egg

$1.99

1 Extra Over Medium

$1.99

1 Extra Fried Egg

$1.99

2 Extra Tostadas

2 Extra Tostadas

$0.50

Extra Tortillas

Extra Corn Tortillas

$0.50

Extra Flour Tortillas

$0.50

3 Cebollitas

3 Cebollitas

$1.99

4 Chiles Toreados

4 Chiles Toreados

$1.99

1 Bollillo

1 Bollillo

$1.50

Extra Bisteck

Extra Bisteck

$6.99
Sunday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Come in and enjoy a one of a kind cultural experience!

3948 Mission Inn Ave, Riverside, CA 92501

