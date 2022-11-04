Restaurant header imageView gallery
TJ's Sports Bar Lakewood, CO

7893 W Jewell Ave

Lakewood, CO 80232

Popular Items

BYO Burger
Deep Fried Jalapeno Poppers
Chimichanga

Appetizers

Deep Fried Jalapeno Poppers

$8.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Buffalo Cauliflower

$8.00

Pork Green Chili

$5.00

Loaded Nachos

$16.00

Chips & 1

$6.00

Chips & 2

$8.00

Chips & 3

$12.00

Quesadilla

$10.00

1/2 Loaded Nachos

$8.00

Pretzel Bites

$7.00

8 Wings

$12.00

2 Wings

$3.00

4 Wings

$6.00

6 Wings

$9.00

10 Wings

$15.00

12 Wings

$18.00

20 Wings

$30.00

Wing

$1.50

"Tot-Chos"

$6.00

Entrees

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

$16.00

Kickin' Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.00

BLT

$14.00

Lil' Street Tacos

$3.00

Smothered Burrito

$16.00

Chimichanga

$16.50

Cuban Sandwhich

$14.00

Cali Club Wrap

$15.00

BYO Burger

$12.00

Patty Melt

$15.00

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Ham & Cheese

$10.00

Salads

SouthWest Salad

$10.00

Cobb Salad

$10.00

TJ's Salad

$9.00

Cup Soup

$6.00

Bowl Soup

$8.00

Dessert

Churros

$6.50

Donut Flight

$7.00

Ice Cream

$4.00

Sides

Basket of Fries

$4.00

Side of Tater Tots

$4.00

Basket of Sweet Fries

$5.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side of Cole Slaw

$4.00

Side of Potato Salad

$4.00Out of stock

Basket of Onion Rings

$5.00

Side of Ranch

$0.25

Side of Spicy Ranch

$0.25

Side of BBQ

$0.25

Side of Mayo

$0.25

Side of Italian

$0.25

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.25

Side of Balsamic

$0.25

Side of Buffalo Sauce

$0.25

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.25

Side of Sour Cream

$0.25

Side of Shredded Cheese

$0.25

Cup of Queso

$4.00

Cup of Guac

$4.00

Side of Guac

$1.50

Side Avo Ranch

$0.25

T-shirts

Women Tank

$25.00

Women T-shirt

$30.00

Men T-shirt

$30.00

Stickers

1 sticker

$0.50

3 sticker

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy our friendly staff and home-made from scratch menu!

Website

Location

7893 W Jewell Ave, Lakewood, CO 80232

Directions

