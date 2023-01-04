Tonchin- Los Angeles 5665 Melrose Avenue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
5665 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Louise's Trattoria - 232 N Larchmont Village, Los Angeles 323-962-9510
3.5 • 308
232 N Larchmont Los Angeles, CA 90004
View restaurant
Banana Blossom Bistro - Hollywood
No Reviews
615 N Western Avenue, K29 Los Angeles, CA 90004
View restaurant