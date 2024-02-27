Tsibog
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info
Welcome to Tsibog, your Filipino Food experience restaurant. Our menu consists of traditional Filipino taste with a modern twist.
Location
9292 Warren Parkway, Frisco, TX 75035
Gallery
