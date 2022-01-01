A map showing the location of Union & Finch restaurant 1528 W. Union St.View gallery
American

Union & Finch restaurant 1528 W. Union St.

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

1528 W. Union St.

Allentown, PA 18102

Appetizers

10 Wings

$14.00

Choice of hot, carolina reaper, thai chili, bourbon bbq, dry rub, parmesan garlic, sweet and sweaty (served with celery & carrots).

6 Wings

$9.00

Choice of hot, carolina reaper, thai chili, bourbon bbq, dry rub, parmesan garlic, sweet and sweaty (served with celery & carrots).

Burrata

$13.00

Bed of spring mix, grilled peaches, creamy burrata, red onions, balsamic reduction, fresh basil

Crab Dip

$15.00

Finch Fries

$5.00

Crispy fries seasoned with salt and pepper

Fried Cheese Curds

$11.00

Beer battered cheese curds, fried tarragon, macadamia nuts, honey

Hummus

$10.50Out of stock

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

A 4 cheese mac and cheese topped with gremolata cracker crumbs, lemon zest

Meatballs

$11.00

Pickle Jar

$10.00

House pickled assortment of beans, green tomatoes, sweet cucumbers, cauliflower, celery, sweet peppers (assortment may vary seasonally)

Poutine

$12.00

Loaded fries, duck gravy, goat cheese crumble, cheese curds, pickled jalapenos

Shishito Peppers

$9.50

Blistered shishito peppers, Allepo pepper, seasalt, lime

Soup

$8.00

Soup & Sammy

$13.00

Sprouts & Pepperoni

$11.00

Truffle Fries

$7.00

Loaded Hash

$7.00

Crab Sliders

$14.00

Salad

Beet Salad

$12.00

Roasted beets, mesclun, goat cheese, caramelized cipollini onions, white balsamic vinaigrette, balsamic reduction

Couscous

$11.00

Quinoa Tabouli Salad Quinoa, parsley, tomatoes, cucumbers, mint, feta, lemon and oil dressing

Wedge Salad

$10.00

Iceberg, bleu cheese dressing, balsamic reduction, cherry tomatoes, house pickled red onions, candied bacon

Full House Salad

$9.00

Sandwiches

BOM

$15.00

Chopped Cheese

$14.00

Made famous in NYC bodegas, this sandwich has ground beef, tomatoes, iceberg, diced onions, and our “special" cheese sauce on a long roll. Served with fries.

Classic Burger

$12.50

Iceberg, red onion, tomato, Pat LaFrieda beef. Served with fries.

Club Sandwich

$17.00

Crab Po Boy

$16.00

Crab, tarragon, old bay aioli on long roll. Served with fries.

Falafel Burger

$13.00

House made falafel patty, pickled red onions, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, on a roll. Served with fries.

Fish Tacos

$15.00

3 grilled ahi tuna (rare) tacos, iceberg, slaw, seaweed salad, sesame aioli on grilled soft corn tortillas, basmati rice

Fried Green Tomato B.L.T

$14.00

Iceberg, house pickled fried green tomato, pecanwood bacon, roasted garlic aioli. Served with fries.

Gold Label

$20.00

Custom 8oz Pat LaFrieda blend made exclusively for U&F. The blend is a selection of prime dry-aged beef cuts topped with caramelized onions. Due to the beef blend we carry a limited quantity weekly and recommend this burger be prepared medium rare. Served with fries.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Chicken breast, arugula, house pickled jalapenos, mustard aioli. Served with fries.

The Cuban

$14.00

Pulled pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, mustard. Served with fries.

The Roadside Burger

$14.50

Double bacon cheeseburger with two fried patties, lettuce, tomato, pecanwood bacon, pickles, yellow american cheese on a Marty’s sesame seed bun. Served with fries.

Union Burger

$14.00

Red onion marmalade, sweet pickles, pecanwood bacon, Pat LaFrieda beef. Served with fries.

Pretzel Burger

$10.00

Entrees

Bangers N Mash

$19.00

Chicken & Waffle

$22.00

½ a sous vide chicken & ½ a waffle, arugula, pickled celery, honey aioli. This chicken isn’t breaded like traditional versions and is sous vide which is a process that helps retain juices, flavors and aromas

Crab Cakes

$26.00

Two crab cakes, coleslaw and fries.

Moroccan Chicken

$24.00

Mussels

$16.50

Pittsburgh Steak Salad

$26.00

Mesclun, heirloom tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, flat iron steak, shredded cheddar cheese, ranch dressing, topped with fries

Pork Chop

$23.00

Salmon

$25.00

Salmon Salmon over a garlic, butter creamed spinach and artichoke sauce with basmati rice

Spaghetti

$21.00

Spicy Tomato Squash

$17.00

Steak Frites

$27.00

8oz Pat LaFrieda flat iron steak, fries, arugula with lemon vinaigrette

Tandoori Chicken

$24.00

Spicy roasted spaghetti squash topped with roasted eggplant, garlic, capers, tomato, basil and kalamata olives.

Vegan Loaf

$17.00

Vegetarian Loaf

$17.00

Russet potatoes, farro, mushrooms, seasonal vegetables, shallot cream (vegan - sub with balsamic shallot reduction)

KFC for 2

$30.00

KFC for 4

$45.00

Dinner Special

$25.00

Brunch

2 Eggs

$3.00

2 eggs any style

Breakfast Poutine

$14.00

Crab Cake Benedict

$18.00

2 poached eggs, 2 seared crab cakes, old bay hollandaise sauce, arugula, toasted english muffin. Served with hash browns

Crepes

$13.50

2 crepes over a prosciutto béchamel sauce stuffed with ham, swiss cheese, spinach, topped with bacon salt. Served with hash browns

Croque Madame

$14.50

Rye bread topped with sunny-side up egg, prosciutto, gruyere, hollandaise sauce over a prosciutto béchamel sauce. Served with side of greens and hash browns.

Eggs Florentine

$13.50

2 poached eggs, spinach, mushrooms, hollandaise sauce, toasted english muffin. Served with hash browns.

Grilled Halloumi Cheese

$9.00

Middle Eastern cheese made from goat and sheep's milk over greens, fresh berries, honey drizzle.

Hash Browns

$4.50

Hash Browns Fingerling potatoes and caramelized onions

Plain Waffle

$4.00

Sausage

$3.50

2 pork sausage links

Savory Stack

$13.50

2 pancakes topped with 2 sunny-side up eggs, pecanwood bacon, housemade bourbon butter, maple syrup, bacon salt.

SD Rye

$2.00

SD Wheat

$2.00

SD White

$2.00

Single Pancake

$3.00

Bacon

$3.50

2 slices of smoked pecanwood bacon.

Smoked Salmon

$19.00

St. Francis

$14.00

Steak & Eggs

$24.00

Flat iron steak, 2 sunny-side up eggs topped with bacon salt. Served with hash browns.

The Hangover Sandwich

$13.50

Chorizo sausage, pecanwood bacon, egg, cheddar cheese, hollandaise sauce. Served with side of greens and fries.

The West End

$13.50

Union Omelette

$13.00

3 eggs, tomatoes, pecanwood bacon, red onions, mushrooms, cheddar cheese. Served with hash browns and choice of white, wheat or rye toast

Waffles Foster

$12.50

Waffle topped with bourbon caramel sauce, brûléed banana, fresh berries, housemade whipped cream, macadamia nuts

Spinach Omelette

$13.00

Southern Breakfast

$14.00

Halloumi Benedict

$14.50

Moroccan

$13.00

Love Handle

$13.50

NA Beverages

Apple Juice

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Choc Milk

$2.50

Choco Shake

$5.00

Club Soda

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Cranberry

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Ice Tea

$2.50

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Mocktail

$5.00

OJ

$2.50

Pinapple Juice

$2.50

San Pellegrino

$5.00

Shirly Temple

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Straw Shake

$5.00

Tomato Juice

$3.50

Tonic

$2.50

Vanilla Shake

$5.00

Virgin Mary

$3.50

Two Roots IPA

$8.00

Two Roots Helles

$8.00

B&B

BB Urban Village

$5.00

BB Collective Arts

$5.00

BB Guinness

$5.00

BB Zero Grav Pils

$5.00

BB Voodoo IPA

$5.00

BB McCall Perfect Union

$5.00

BB Miller Lite

$5.00

BB New Trial Dipa

$5.00

BB Deschutes

$5.00

BB Pumpkin

$5.00

BB Wokhorse

$5.00

BB Wyndridge Cider

$5.00

BB Yuengling Lager

$5.00

BB Bru Daddy

$5.00

BB Vanilla Shake

$5.00

BB Strawberry Shake

$5.00

BB Chocolate Shake

$5.00

Pouches

White Sangria Pouch

$17.00Out of stock

Red Sangria Pouch

$17.00Out of stock

Blueberry Smash Pouch

$23.00Out of stock

Finding Nemo Pouch

$23.00Out of stock

Mediterranean Mule Pouch

$23.00Out of stock

Bloody Mary Pouch

$23.00Out of stock

Dirty Pickle Pouch

$23.00Out of stock

Cajun Lemonade Pouch

$23.00Out of stock

Merchandise

Baseball T-Shirt

$25.00+Out of stock

Brunch Me Tank

$20.00+

Buenas Vibras

$20.00+Out of stock

Champagne Tank

$20.00+Out of stock

Enjoy Allentown

$20.00+Out of stock

FInch Tank

$20.00+Out of stock

Finch Tee

$20.00+

Hoodie Black

$40.00+Out of stock

Hoodie Green

$40.00Out of stock

Horlacher

$20.00Out of stock

It's Better T-Shirt

$20.00+

Mug

$20.00Out of stock

Neuweiler Cropped

$22.00Out of stock

Neuweiler T-Shirt

$25.00+

Open Retail

QC Female

$20.00+Out of stock

QC Male

$20.00+Out of stock

Queen City Made

$25.00+

USA QC

$25.00+

B&B

BB BOM

$10.00

BB Classic

$7.00

BB Falafal

$7.00

BB Road

$10.00

BB Union

$7.00

K FOOD

K Burger

$10.00

K Fingers

$10.00

K Grilled Cheese

$10.00

K MAC

$10.00

K DRINKS

Refill K Lemonade

K Milk

K Choc Milk

K Cranberry Juice

K Arnold Palmer

K Shirly Temple

K Coke

K Diet Coke

K Sprite

K Ginger Ale

K Apple Juice

K OJ

K Grapefruit Juice

K Pineapple Juice

K DESSERT

K Ice Cream

Desserts

5 Layer Choco

$10.00

Bread Pudding

$9.00Out of stock

Ice Cream

$4.00

Special Cheese Cake

$9.00

Vanilla Cake

$9.00

Waffle & Ice Cream

$6.00

Skull

$10.00

Salted Butterscotch

$9.00Out of stock

Apple Cobbler Cake

$10.00Out of stock

EXTRAs

American Cheese

$1.00

Arugula

$2.00

Au Poivre Sauce

$3.00

B/C $

$0.75

Bacon

$2.00

Bals Reduction

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Beets

$4.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Bread

$2.00

Caramel Bourbon

$1.00

Carm Onions

$0.75

Cheddar Cheese

$1.00

Cheese Sauce

$2.50

Chimichurri

$3.00

Chutney

$4.00

Crab Dip Side

$7.00

Crudite

$1.50

Cucumber Dill Yogurt

$2.50

Duck Confit

$4.00Out of stock

Duck Gravy

$2.00

Fries

$2.00

Crispy fries seasoned with salt and pepper

Garlic Aioli

$0.75

Garlic Parm

$0.75

GF Bun

$2.50

Goat Cheese

$2.00

Gremolata

Honey Aioli

$0.75

Hot

$0.75

Hummus Side

$2.00

Japs

$0.75

Ketchup

Lemon & Oil

$0.75

Lemon Aioli

$0.75

Lettuce

$0.75

Macadamia Nuts

Mash Potatoes

$2.50

Mayonnaise

Mushrooms

$1.00

Mustard

Mustard Aioli

$0.75

Naan

$2.00

Nuts

Old Bay Aioli

$0.75

Olives

$0.75

Onion

$0.75

Parm Cheese

$0.75

Pepper Dip

$2.00

Pepper Jack Cheese

$1.00

Pickled Celery

$0.75

Pickled Red O

$0.75

Pita Chips

$2.00

Pix Spears

$0.75

Pomodoro Sauce

$4.00

Ranch $

$0.75

Raw Red Onion

$0.75

Reaper

$0.75

Red Onion Marmalade

$0.75

Rice

$2.00

S&S

$0.75

Salad

$4.00

Seaweed

$1.00

Seaweed Salad

$2.00

Sesame Aioli

$0.75

Single Crab Cake

$10.00

Slaw

$2.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Spicy Honey

$0.75

Spinach

$3.00

Sweet Pickles

$0.75

Swiss Cheese

$1.00

Tarragon

Thai Chili

$0.75

Tomatoes

$0.75

Truffle

$2.00

VOD

$2.50

Whipped Cream

$0.75

White Bals

$0.75

Yogurt

$1.00

EASTER

EASTER FOR 2

$40.00

EASTER FOR 4

$75.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1528 W. Union St., Allentown, PA 18102

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

