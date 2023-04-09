Restaurant header imageView gallery

Unity Java

review star

No reviews yet

5312 Ridge Avenue

Philadelphia, PA 19128

Cafè Specials

Staff Favorites

Reoin's Butterbeer Latte

Reoin's Butterbeer Latte

$4.25

Transport yourself straight to the Wizarding World with this reimagining of the fantastical butter beer at the Three Broomsticks! Reoin recommends having it hot, but pick your favorite style.

Prepared Beverages

Espresso Drinks

Espresso Shots

Espresso Shots

Shots of our Unity espresso blend

Americano

Americano

$3.00

Espresso + hot water

Caffè Latte

Caffè Latte

$3.00

Espresso with steamed milk & milk foam

Latte Macchiato

Latte Macchiato

$3.00

Milk base marked with espresso on top

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.00

Espresso with Milk Foam

Caffè Mocha

Caffè Mocha

$3.00

Caffè Latte with chocolate & whipped cream

Espresso Macchiato

Espresso Macchiato

$3.00

One size only; Foamed milk marked with espresso on top

Café Cubano

Café Cubano

$3.00

One size only; raw sugar sweetened & layered espresso

Cortado

Cortado

$3.00

One size only; Equal parts steamed milk & espresso

Vienna Con Panna

Vienna Con Panna

$3.00

One size only; Espresso topped with whipped cream

Brewed Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.25

Freshly ground drip brewed coffee

Cold Brew Coffee

$3.50

Recovery blend coffee steeped cold for 24 hours.

French Press Coffee

$4.25

Freshly ground coffee prepared in a classic french press

Pour Over Coffee

$4.25

Freshly ground coffee with hot water slowly poured over to extract maximum flavor

Cafè Au Lait

$3.50

Fresh brewed coffee with warm milk

Red Eye

$3.00

Freshly brewed coffee with espresso

Teas and Lemonades

Mama's Chai Latte

Mama's Chai Latte

$3.00Out of stock

Handcrafted chai tea blend with milk and optional espresso for dirty chai lattes

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$3.00

Green Tea Leaves + Water + Milk

London Fog Latte

London Fog Latte

$3.00

Hot Earl Grey tea latte sweetened with vanilla syrup.

Organic Green

Organic Green

$3.00

Organic Just Green Tea is plain organic green tea at its best! The healthy properties of this classic green tea will cleanse the body and lift the spirit. Rich in antioxidants and anti-aging properties, this high-quality tea is a great everyday-green.

Organic Black

Organic Black

$3.00

Awaken your senses with the brisk flavor of Assam. The perfect morning time substitute for coffee!

Organic Earl Grey Tea

Organic Earl Grey Tea

$3.00

Rich, full-bodied superior quality blend of black tea and Mediterranean bergamot.

Organic Hibiscus Tea

Organic Hibiscus Tea

$3.00

Caffeine free. Tart, cranberry-like flavor, and a powerful dose of antioxidants.

Organic Passion Green

Organic Passion Green

$3.00

Delightful blend of passion fruit and green tea with an exotic, yet smooth flavor.

Organic Herbal Cleanse Tea

Organic Herbal Cleanse Tea

$3.00

A mild, refreshing, cleansing blend with floral notes. Includes organic rose hip shells, organic lemon verbena, organic spearmint, organic anise, organic lavender, organic lemon peel, & organic rose petals.

Organic Peppermint Tea

Organic Peppermint Tea

$3.00

Caffeine free. Classic, soothing go-to beverage with bright notes of peppermint.

Organic Turmeric Ginger

Organic Turmeric Ginger

$3.00

Caffeine Free. Organic Turmeric, ginger, and other herbal ingredients blended with the right touch of flavor to form a smooth, naturally sweet elixir with notes of tangerine, and a gingery kick.

Organic Black Lavender

Organic Black Lavender

$3.00

Bold black tea and calming lavender come together to create a perfectly balanced blend.

Sweet Iced Tea

Sweet Iced Tea

$3.50

Just like grandma used to make south of the Mason Dixon. Light herbal flavor with a sweet side.

Herbal Iced Tea

Herbal Iced Tea

$3.50

Slow steeped organic black tea with herbal dry notes.

Mango Iced Tea

Mango Iced Tea

$3.50

Slow steeped herbal tea with mango flavors.

Stone Fruit Iced Tea

Stone Fruit Iced Tea

$3.50

Slow steeped herbal tea with stone fruit flavors.

Strawberry Mango Lemonade

Strawberry Mango Lemonade

$3.50

Lemon, Lime, Strawberry, and Mango blend.

Lavender Kiwi Lemonade

Lavender Kiwi Lemonade

$3.50

Lemon, Lime, Lavender, and Kiwi blend.

Rose Watermelon Lemonade

Rose Watermelon Lemonade

$3.50

Lemon, Lime, Rose, and Watermelon blend.

Italian Sodas

Handcrafted Italian Soda

Handcrafted Italian Soda

$3.50

Handcrafted italian style soda with sparkling water, whipped cream, and flavors of your choice

Frappè

Blended coffee or creme based drinks
Unity Frappè

Unity Frappè

$4.00

Blended drink with a choice of base (coffee or no coffee), milk, flavorings, and toppings.

Kids Drinks

8 ounce kids drinks
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$2.75

8 ounces only; Hand crafted hot chocolate with milk, chocolate & whipped cream

Milk

Milk

$2.75

8 ounces only; Choice of milk or handcrafted chocolate milk

Food

Breakfast Food

BYO Breakfast Sandwich

BYO Breakfast Sandwich

$4.00

Build your own breakfast sandwich with plenty of plant-based and regular options across the board!

Plain croissant

Plain croissant

$4.25

Wheat flour, yeast, salt, sugar, butter, water, egg wash.

Almond croissant

Almond croissant

$4.75

Wheat flour, yeast, salt, sugar, butter, water, eggs, almond flour, corn starch, vanilla custard, sliced almond, almond extract, simple syrup.

Ham & Cheese croissant

Ham & Cheese croissant

$5.25

Wheat flour, yeast, salt sugar, butter, water, egg wash, ham, swiss cheese, béchamel.

Cinnamon roll

Cinnamon roll

$4.75

Wheat flour, yeast, salt sugar, butter, water, egg wash, vanilla custard, ground cinnamon, cinnamon icing.

Coffee cake

Coffee cake

$4.25
Beignet

Beignet

$4.25

Wheat flour, yeast, salt, sugar, butter, water, egg yolks, milk, canola oil.

Vegan Maple Scone

Vegan Maple Scone

$5.25

From Crust Vegan Bakery in Manayunk! A delectable breakfast scone with hints of oat and maple!

Vegan Blueberry Muffin

Vegan Blueberry Muffin

$5.50

From Crust Vegan Bakery in Manayunk! Mouth watering blueberry muffin made from 100% plant recipe!

Banana Nut Muffin

Banana Nut Muffin

$5.00

Made with Rainforest Alliance Certified bananas (made of approximately 23% banana) and crunchy almonds for a rich sweet taste and moist texture.

Buttermilk Blueberry Muffin

Buttermilk Blueberry Muffin

$5.00

Our blueberry buttermilk muffin is loaded with juicy Georgia wild blueberries and a touch of creamy buttermilk topped with coarse sugar for a nice crunch.

Chocolate Chip Muffin

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$5.00

Fresh baked with a decadent amount of mini chocolate chips.

French Toast Muffin

French Toast Muffin

$5.00

Sunday morning breakfast in a muffin. Hints of cinnamon, crunch, and a buttery flavor.

Plain Bagel

Plain Bagel

$4.00
Everything Bagel

Everything Bagel

$4.00
Blueberry Bagel

Blueberry Bagel

$4.00
Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$4.00
Sesame Seed Bagel

Sesame Seed Bagel

$4.00
Onion Bagel

Onion Bagel

$4.00

Whole Grain Bagel

$4.00

Gluten Free Everything Bagel

$4.00
Steelcut Oatmeal

Steelcut Oatmeal

$6.50

Steelcoat oatmeal. Made to order with your choice of spiced brown sugar and blueberries.

Granola Yogurt Parfait

Granola Yogurt Parfait

$7.75

12 ounces of Vanilla Greek Yogurt with Gluten Free Granola, Organic Blueberries and Raspberries

Treats and Small Bites

Chocolate Cake Pop

Chocolate Cake Pop

$2.25

Chocolate cake pop with chocolate sprinkles

Birthday Cake Pop

Birthday Cake Pop

$2.25

Birthday cake pop with rainbow sprinkles

Chocolate & Peanut Butter Protein Cups (GF)

Chocolate & Peanut Butter Protein Cups (GF)

$4.99

Take your protein to the next level with ZenEvo's Chocolate & Peanut Butter Protein Cups. Each sleeve has 3 individual cups packed with 22g of protein. The individual cups give you the choice of the ultimate snack or meal replacement. (Gluten Free)

Pretzel & Sea Salt Protein Cups

Pretzel & Sea Salt Protein Cups

$4.99

Take your protein to the next level with Pretzel & Sea Salt protein cups. Dark Chocolate and peanut butter mixed with pretzels and sea salt for the ultimate snack or meal replacement. Each sleeve has 3 individual cups packed with 22g of protein.

Triple Chocolate Biscotti

Triple Chocolate Biscotti

$2.99

Triple chocolate biscotti. Perfect by itself or for dipping in your favorite espresso

Salted Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Salted Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.99

Two different semi-sweet chocolate chunks. Two different salts. Two different butters. We are taking the double part of the name very seriously.

Organic Trail Mix

Organic Trail Mix

$8.99

Reusable sharing tube. Includes 9 incredible ingredients, exhaustively researched, taste-tested, calibrated, and ethically sourced. Almonds, Pecans, Cashews, Pistachios, Wild blueberries, Cherries, Dark Chocolate chips, Coconut flakes.

RTD Beverages

Bottled Drinks

Topo Chico Sparkling

Topo Chico Sparkling

$3.25

Fresh, crisp, clean & refreshing. Topo Chico Sparkling Mineral Water has been bottled at source in Monterrey, Mexico, since 1895.

Sarasota Springs Still

Sarasota Springs Still

$3.25

Saratoga Springs, a U.S. spring water, is on a par with Europe's best. It continues to be harvested from the same New York - New England mountain range since 1872.

Reveal Rose Mint

Reveal Rose Mint

$5.50

Avocado Seed Juice. This flavor is the most robust of the 3 flavors from Reveal - you can expect strong floral opening notes, that smoothly transition into a bright tartness and end on lightly sweet + minty notes.

Reveal Grapefruit Lavendar

Reveal Grapefruit Lavendar

$5.50

Avocado Seed Juice. You can expect strong opening notes of grapefruit, that smoothly transition into a bright tartness and end on lightly sweet + floral notes.

Reveal Mango Ginger

Reveal Mango Ginger

$5.50

Avocado Seed Juice. You can expect opening notes of mango, that smoothly transition into a bright tartness and end on lightly sweet + ginger notes.

Zero Proof Single Serve

Aperol Spritz

Aperol Spritz

$6.00

The bittersweet orange and rich peach flavors of this spritz are bright & intense. The fine bubble fills the palate with fresh orange complex rhubarb and elderflower perfectly to finish dry and deliciously refreshing.

Gin & Tonic

Gin & Tonic

$6.00

Firm flavors with juniper & citrus. The bubble provide a generous mouthfeel. The tonic notes complete this classic blend and delivers a refreshingly dry finish.

Whiskey & Coke

Whiskey & Coke

$6.00

A crafted blend of classic flavors, evoking notes of oak, vanilla rye and spice.

Prosecco

Prosecco

$6.00

Generous aromatics continue in the glass, classic green apple tartness followed by a soft richness of pear, peach and red apple on the palate to taste.

Ghia Lime Spritz

Ghia Lime Spritz

$6.00

Crisp and salty like a refreshing dip in the Mediterranean. Lime and Sea Salt notes.

Ghia Spritz

Ghia Spritz

$6.00

Ghia's signature bitter aperitivo, but spritzed. This one is a simple Ghia-Soda-Sprig-of Rosemary-Twist-of-Yuzu.

Athletic Upside Dawn - Single

Athletic Upside Dawn - Single

$4.00

Brewed with organic Vienna malt and English and American hops to create a light-bodied, refreshing brew.

Athletic Run Wild IPA - Single

Athletic Run Wild IPA - Single

$4.00

Run Wild is the ultimate sessionable IPA for craft beer lovers. Brewed with a blend of five Northwest hops, it has an approachable bitterness to balance the specialty malt body.

Athletic Cerveza Atletica - Single

Athletic Cerveza Atletica - Single

$4.00

A refreshing Mexican-inspired Light Copper, made with summertime refreshment in mind. A unique blend of Vienna and Munich malts provide a rich copper hue with an aroma of delicate bread crust that is balanced with light spicy and floral notes from the noble hop, German Hersbrucker.

Athletic Lite - Single

Athletic Lite - Single

$4.00

Athletic Lite is a light brew, completely reimagined. It’s classically simple but expertly crafted with 25 calories, and 5 carbs.

Wellbeing Golden Wheat - Single

Wellbeing Golden Wheat - Single

$4.00

Hints of Cascade and German Traditional hops for a slight citrus character that balances the lighter malts. It's dry, crisp and smooth, with a full-bodied mouthfeel.

Wellbeing Hellraiser - Single

Wellbeing Hellraiser - Single

$4.00

This hop-forward amber has the perfect balance of floral aroma and spicy hops to delight the palette of craft beer enthusiasts everywhere.

Wellbeing Intentional IPA - Single

Wellbeing Intentional IPA - Single

$5.99

Intentional IPA delivers the distinctly and delightfully bitter characteristics of Mosaic and Citra hops, refreshingly punctuated with pineapple and peach notes. This sessionable IPA offers a full-flavored, alcohol-free experience for any intentional occasion.

Retail

Whole Bean Coffee

Recovery Blend

Recovery Blend

$18.99

Roasted in partnership with Working Class Coffee. Every bag helps provide free peer recovery support services! Tasting notes: Hearty rustic and balanced with hints of molasses and mocha.

Espresso Blend

Espresso Blend

$18.99

Roasted in partnership with Working Class Coffee. Every bag helps provide free peer recovery support services! Tasting notes: Mocha, caramel, citrus fruits, & floral notes with hints of hazelnut.

Unity Blend

Unity Blend

$18.99

Roasted in partnership with Working Class Coffee. Every bag helps provide free peer recovery support services! Tasting notes: Hints of caramel, citrus fruit, slightly herbal, smooth finish.

Single Origin Seasonal

Single Origin Seasonal

$19.99

Current Selection: Colombian Supremo Tasting Notes: Honey-Vanilla with a butterscotch finish, plus a hint of concord grapes

Loose Leaf Tea

1 ounce of loose leaf organic teas from Heavenly Tea.

Organic Hibiscus

$3.50

1 ounce. Caffeine free. Tart, cranberry-like flavor, and a powerful dose of antioxidants.

Organic Black Lavender

$3.50

1 ounce. Bold black tea and calming lavender come together to create a perfectly balanced blend.

Organic Earl Grey

$3.50

1 ounce. Rich, full-bodied superior quality blend of black tea and Mediterranean bergamot.

Organic Herbal Cleanse

$3.50

1 ounce. A mild, refreshing, cleansing blend with floral notes. Includes organic rose hip shells, organic lemon verbena, organic spearmint, organic anise, organic lavender, organic lemon peel, & organic rose petals.

Organic Passion Green

$3.50

1 ounce. Delightful blend of passion fruit and green tea with an exotic, yet smooth flavor.

Organic Peppermint

$3.50

1 ounce. Caffeine free. Classic, soothing go-to beverage with bright notes of peppermint.

Organic Turmeric Ginger

$3.50

1 ounce. Caffeine Free. Organic Turmeric, ginger, and other herbal ingredients blended with the right touch of flavor to form a smooth, naturally sweet elixir with notes of tangerine, and a gingery kick.

Jams & Spreads

Alphonso Mango Puree (V, GF)

Alphonso Mango Puree (V, GF)

$25.99

Alphonso mangoes are highly regarded for their rich taste, vibrant color, and smooth, buttery texture. Alphonso mango puree is naturally sweet, so no need to add additional sugar. Use on top of ice-cream; blend with milk or yogurt to make lassies; add to fruit salads, jellies, smoothies, pastries, and cakes. (Vegan, Gluten Free)

Tamarind Date Chutney (V, GF)

Tamarind Date Chutney (V, GF)

$23.99

This pair is quite the couple. Dates are a little sweet, while tamarind is a little sour. Add a little spice, and things start to heat up! This mouth-watering condiment is the perfect sidekick to Indian hors d'oeuvres like samosas, pakoras, and pappadam. Dollop on fish tacos. Glaze or marinate chicken or shrimp. Stir into soup. Smear on pizza or a grilled sandwich. Enjoy on Hors d'oeuvres. Savor on cheeses. Endless possibilities! (Vegan, Gluten Free) Ingredients: Organic Tamarind, Organic Dates, Organic Cumin, Organic Kashmiri Chili, Organic Dried Ginger, Sea Salt.

Coop's Vegan Hot Fudge (V, GF)

Coop's Vegan Hot Fudge (V, GF)

$18.99

Coop’s Vegan Hot Fudge has a deeply rich flavor and creamy finish thanks to high-grade European chocolate and fresh extracted coconut ingredients. Maybe it’s the neon green jar complete with drippy chocolate lid. Maybe it’s the combo of coconut cream, brown sugar, and two kinds of chocolate. Whatever it is, this Boston-based company’s thick, perfectly sweet, decadent vegan fudge is what you’re reaching for when making a sundae (or heck, when you want a sweet spoonful right out the jar—no judgment).

Granola

Say Olé: Crunchy Granola (GF, V)

Say Olé: Crunchy Granola (GF, V)

$7.99

Celebrate Mexico with this gluten-free granola mix that's packed with hearty whole-rolled oats, coconut, cashews, peanuts, pecans and dried bananas. A generous sprinkle of classic Mexican spices adds a little kick!

Cranberry Classic: Crunchy Granola (V, GF)

Cranberry Classic: Crunchy Granola (V, GF)

$7.99

The Cranberry Classic is a crunchy, nutty, granola delight! Packed full of walnuts, pecans, almonds and cashews and smattering of Fall favorite fruit - dried cranberries. You won't be disappointed with this aromatic, buttery goodness! birthday, holiday...pretty much any time of year!

Chai Time: Crunchy Granola (V, GF)

Chai Time: Crunchy Granola (V, GF)

$7.99

Breathe in the heady mix of classic chai spices - cinnamon, cardamom, ginger and nutmeg, and let Chai Time take you to India. There's no fruit in this crunchy, slightly spicy granola mix. Just generous heapings of almonds, coconut, cashews and pistachios mixed with our heady spice blend and old-fashioned oats.

Drinkware

Unity Java Bistro Mug

Unity Java Bistro Mug

$13.99
Unity Java Travel Tumbler

Unity Java Travel Tumbler

$27.99

Apparel

Short Sleeve Tee

Short Sleeve Tee

$19.99
Long Sleeve Tee

Long Sleeve Tee

$29.99

Zero Proof Bottle Shop

Ritual Gin

Ritual Gin

$32.99
Ritual Tequila

Ritual Tequila

$32.99
Ritual Whiskey

Ritual Whiskey

$32.99
Ritual Rum

Ritual Rum

$32.99
Lyres American Malt

Lyres American Malt

$38.99
Lyres Tequila Blanco

Lyres Tequila Blanco

$38.99
Lyres London Dry

Lyres London Dry

$38.99
Lyres Spiced Rum

Lyres Spiced Rum

$38.99
Lyres Dark Rum

Lyres Dark Rum

$38.99
Lyres Highland Malt

Lyres Highland Malt

$38.99
Lyres Coffee Liqueur

Lyres Coffee Liqueur

$38.99
Lyres Amaretto

Lyres Amaretto

$38.99
Pathfinder

Pathfinder

$42.99

The Pathfinder is a fermented and distilled hemp-based liquid with the intense flavor and aromatic characteristics of a spirit, with none of the harmful effects of alcoholic beverages.

Monday Gin

Monday Gin

$42.99
Monday Whiskey

Monday Whiskey

$42.99
Monday Mezcal

Monday Mezcal

$42.99

Three Spirits Social Elixir

$42.99

Three Spirits Nightcap

$42.99

Three Spirits Livener

$42.99
Athletic Upside Dawn - 6 Pack

Athletic Upside Dawn - 6 Pack

$17.99
Athletic Run Wild - 6 Pack

Athletic Run Wild - 6 Pack

$17.99
Athletic Lite - 6 Pack

Athletic Lite - 6 Pack

$17.99
Athletic Cerveza Atletica - 6 Pack

Athletic Cerveza Atletica - 6 Pack

$17.99

Wellbeing Hellraiser - 6 Pack

$17.99

Wellbeing Intentional IPA - 6 Pack

$17.99

Wellbeing Golden Wheat - 6 Pack

$17.99

Surely Champagne

$29.99

Surely Sauvignon Blanc

$29.99

Zeero Point Pinot Noir

$29.99

Zeero Point Sangiovese

$31.99

Wander + Found Pinot Noir

$28.99
Figlia Fiore

Figlia Fiore

$36.99

Figlia Fiore is the signature Figlia Apéritivo: floral, bitter, and aromatic flavors come together in a luxurious, sophisticated creation. Inspired by Italian gardens and the warm bustle of outdoor dining in New York City, this spritz-like serve is made for slow, luxurious drinking and leisurely gatherings. Suddenly, we’re inspired to host a garden party. For the city-dwellers, find a spot with some fresh air and enjoy a moment of quiet sips. You deserve it.

Ghia Lime Spritz (4-pack)

Ghia Lime Spritz (4-pack)

$20.00

4-pack. Crisp and salty like a refreshing dip in the Mediterranean. Lime and Sea Salt notes.

Ghia Spritz (4-pack)

Ghia Spritz (4-pack)

$20.00

Ghia's signature bitter aperitivo, but spritzed. This one is a simple Ghia-Soda-Sprig-of Rosemary-Twist-of-Yuzu. A more portable option for any fan of Ghia!

All The Bitters - Travel Pack (1 oz each)

All The Bitters - Travel Pack (1 oz each)

$33.99

A travel size pack of each of the award winning All The Bitters flavors!

Wilderton Sampler Pack

Wilderton Sampler Pack

$59.99

Sampling the bold flavors of Wilderton just got a whole lot easier thanks to our brand new 200 ml sample pack featuring each of our expressions: smoky and savory Earthen, bright and crisp Lustre, and refreshingly aromatic Bittersweet Aperitivo. Each bottle contains enough delicious non-alcoholic spirit to mix up several cocktails making this trio the perfect gift for all the non-alcoholic aficionados in your life.

All hours
Sunday5:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday5:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Inspired Coffee with a commUNITY focus

Website

Location

5312 Ridge Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19128

Directions

