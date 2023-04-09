- Home
Unity Java
No reviews yet
5312 Ridge Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19128
Prepared Beverages
Espresso Drinks
Espresso Shots
Shots of our Unity espresso blend
Americano
Espresso + hot water
Caffè Latte
Espresso with steamed milk & milk foam
Latte Macchiato
Milk base marked with espresso on top
Cappuccino
Espresso with Milk Foam
Caffè Mocha
Caffè Latte with chocolate & whipped cream
Espresso Macchiato
One size only; Foamed milk marked with espresso on top
Café Cubano
One size only; raw sugar sweetened & layered espresso
Cortado
One size only; Equal parts steamed milk & espresso
Vienna Con Panna
One size only; Espresso topped with whipped cream
Brewed Coffee
Drip Coffee
Freshly ground drip brewed coffee
Cold Brew Coffee
Recovery blend coffee steeped cold for 24 hours.
French Press Coffee
Freshly ground coffee prepared in a classic french press
Pour Over Coffee
Freshly ground coffee with hot water slowly poured over to extract maximum flavor
Cafè Au Lait
Fresh brewed coffee with warm milk
Red Eye
Freshly brewed coffee with espresso
Teas and Lemonades
Mama's Chai Latte
Handcrafted chai tea blend with milk and optional espresso for dirty chai lattes
Matcha Latte
Green Tea Leaves + Water + Milk
London Fog Latte
Hot Earl Grey tea latte sweetened with vanilla syrup.
Organic Green
Organic Just Green Tea is plain organic green tea at its best! The healthy properties of this classic green tea will cleanse the body and lift the spirit. Rich in antioxidants and anti-aging properties, this high-quality tea is a great everyday-green.
Organic Black
Awaken your senses with the brisk flavor of Assam. The perfect morning time substitute for coffee!
Organic Earl Grey Tea
Rich, full-bodied superior quality blend of black tea and Mediterranean bergamot.
Organic Hibiscus Tea
Caffeine free. Tart, cranberry-like flavor, and a powerful dose of antioxidants.
Organic Passion Green
Delightful blend of passion fruit and green tea with an exotic, yet smooth flavor.
Organic Herbal Cleanse Tea
A mild, refreshing, cleansing blend with floral notes. Includes organic rose hip shells, organic lemon verbena, organic spearmint, organic anise, organic lavender, organic lemon peel, & organic rose petals.
Organic Peppermint Tea
Caffeine free. Classic, soothing go-to beverage with bright notes of peppermint.
Organic Turmeric Ginger
Caffeine Free. Organic Turmeric, ginger, and other herbal ingredients blended with the right touch of flavor to form a smooth, naturally sweet elixir with notes of tangerine, and a gingery kick.
Organic Black Lavender
Bold black tea and calming lavender come together to create a perfectly balanced blend.
Sweet Iced Tea
Just like grandma used to make south of the Mason Dixon. Light herbal flavor with a sweet side.
Herbal Iced Tea
Slow steeped organic black tea with herbal dry notes.
Mango Iced Tea
Slow steeped herbal tea with mango flavors.
Stone Fruit Iced Tea
Slow steeped herbal tea with stone fruit flavors.
Strawberry Mango Lemonade
Lemon, Lime, Strawberry, and Mango blend.
Lavender Kiwi Lemonade
Lemon, Lime, Lavender, and Kiwi blend.
Rose Watermelon Lemonade
Lemon, Lime, Rose, and Watermelon blend.
Italian Sodas
Frappè
Kids Drinks
Food
Breakfast Food
BYO Breakfast Sandwich
Build your own breakfast sandwich with plenty of plant-based and regular options across the board!
Plain croissant
Wheat flour, yeast, salt, sugar, butter, water, egg wash.
Almond croissant
Wheat flour, yeast, salt, sugar, butter, water, eggs, almond flour, corn starch, vanilla custard, sliced almond, almond extract, simple syrup.
Ham & Cheese croissant
Wheat flour, yeast, salt sugar, butter, water, egg wash, ham, swiss cheese, béchamel.
Cinnamon roll
Wheat flour, yeast, salt sugar, butter, water, egg wash, vanilla custard, ground cinnamon, cinnamon icing.
Coffee cake
Beignet
Wheat flour, yeast, salt, sugar, butter, water, egg yolks, milk, canola oil.
Vegan Maple Scone
From Crust Vegan Bakery in Manayunk! A delectable breakfast scone with hints of oat and maple!
Vegan Blueberry Muffin
From Crust Vegan Bakery in Manayunk! Mouth watering blueberry muffin made from 100% plant recipe!
Banana Nut Muffin
Made with Rainforest Alliance Certified bananas (made of approximately 23% banana) and crunchy almonds for a rich sweet taste and moist texture.
Buttermilk Blueberry Muffin
Our blueberry buttermilk muffin is loaded with juicy Georgia wild blueberries and a touch of creamy buttermilk topped with coarse sugar for a nice crunch.
Chocolate Chip Muffin
Fresh baked with a decadent amount of mini chocolate chips.
French Toast Muffin
Sunday morning breakfast in a muffin. Hints of cinnamon, crunch, and a buttery flavor.
Plain Bagel
Everything Bagel
Blueberry Bagel
Cinnamon Raisin Bagel
Sesame Seed Bagel
Onion Bagel
Whole Grain Bagel
Gluten Free Everything Bagel
Steelcut Oatmeal
Steelcoat oatmeal. Made to order with your choice of spiced brown sugar and blueberries.
Granola Yogurt Parfait
12 ounces of Vanilla Greek Yogurt with Gluten Free Granola, Organic Blueberries and Raspberries
Treats and Small Bites
Chocolate Cake Pop
Chocolate cake pop with chocolate sprinkles
Birthday Cake Pop
Birthday cake pop with rainbow sprinkles
Chocolate & Peanut Butter Protein Cups (GF)
Take your protein to the next level with ZenEvo's Chocolate & Peanut Butter Protein Cups. Each sleeve has 3 individual cups packed with 22g of protein. The individual cups give you the choice of the ultimate snack or meal replacement. (Gluten Free)
Pretzel & Sea Salt Protein Cups
Take your protein to the next level with Pretzel & Sea Salt protein cups. Dark Chocolate and peanut butter mixed with pretzels and sea salt for the ultimate snack or meal replacement. Each sleeve has 3 individual cups packed with 22g of protein.
Triple Chocolate Biscotti
Triple chocolate biscotti. Perfect by itself or for dipping in your favorite espresso
Salted Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Two different semi-sweet chocolate chunks. Two different salts. Two different butters. We are taking the double part of the name very seriously.
Organic Trail Mix
Reusable sharing tube. Includes 9 incredible ingredients, exhaustively researched, taste-tested, calibrated, and ethically sourced. Almonds, Pecans, Cashews, Pistachios, Wild blueberries, Cherries, Dark Chocolate chips, Coconut flakes.
RTD Beverages
Bottled Drinks
Topo Chico Sparkling
Fresh, crisp, clean & refreshing. Topo Chico Sparkling Mineral Water has been bottled at source in Monterrey, Mexico, since 1895.
Sarasota Springs Still
Saratoga Springs, a U.S. spring water, is on a par with Europe's best. It continues to be harvested from the same New York - New England mountain range since 1872.
Reveal Rose Mint
Avocado Seed Juice. This flavor is the most robust of the 3 flavors from Reveal - you can expect strong floral opening notes, that smoothly transition into a bright tartness and end on lightly sweet + minty notes.
Reveal Grapefruit Lavendar
Avocado Seed Juice. You can expect strong opening notes of grapefruit, that smoothly transition into a bright tartness and end on lightly sweet + floral notes.
Reveal Mango Ginger
Avocado Seed Juice. You can expect opening notes of mango, that smoothly transition into a bright tartness and end on lightly sweet + ginger notes.
Zero Proof Single Serve
Aperol Spritz
The bittersweet orange and rich peach flavors of this spritz are bright & intense. The fine bubble fills the palate with fresh orange complex rhubarb and elderflower perfectly to finish dry and deliciously refreshing.
Gin & Tonic
Firm flavors with juniper & citrus. The bubble provide a generous mouthfeel. The tonic notes complete this classic blend and delivers a refreshingly dry finish.
Whiskey & Coke
A crafted blend of classic flavors, evoking notes of oak, vanilla rye and spice.
Prosecco
Generous aromatics continue in the glass, classic green apple tartness followed by a soft richness of pear, peach and red apple on the palate to taste.
Ghia Lime Spritz
Crisp and salty like a refreshing dip in the Mediterranean. Lime and Sea Salt notes.
Ghia Spritz
Ghia's signature bitter aperitivo, but spritzed. This one is a simple Ghia-Soda-Sprig-of Rosemary-Twist-of-Yuzu.
Athletic Upside Dawn - Single
Brewed with organic Vienna malt and English and American hops to create a light-bodied, refreshing brew.
Athletic Run Wild IPA - Single
Run Wild is the ultimate sessionable IPA for craft beer lovers. Brewed with a blend of five Northwest hops, it has an approachable bitterness to balance the specialty malt body.
Athletic Cerveza Atletica - Single
A refreshing Mexican-inspired Light Copper, made with summertime refreshment in mind. A unique blend of Vienna and Munich malts provide a rich copper hue with an aroma of delicate bread crust that is balanced with light spicy and floral notes from the noble hop, German Hersbrucker.
Athletic Lite - Single
Athletic Lite is a light brew, completely reimagined. It’s classically simple but expertly crafted with 25 calories, and 5 carbs.
Wellbeing Golden Wheat - Single
Hints of Cascade and German Traditional hops for a slight citrus character that balances the lighter malts. It's dry, crisp and smooth, with a full-bodied mouthfeel.
Wellbeing Hellraiser - Single
This hop-forward amber has the perfect balance of floral aroma and spicy hops to delight the palette of craft beer enthusiasts everywhere.
Wellbeing Intentional IPA - Single
Intentional IPA delivers the distinctly and delightfully bitter characteristics of Mosaic and Citra hops, refreshingly punctuated with pineapple and peach notes. This sessionable IPA offers a full-flavored, alcohol-free experience for any intentional occasion.
Retail
Whole Bean Coffee
Recovery Blend
Roasted in partnership with Working Class Coffee. Every bag helps provide free peer recovery support services! Tasting notes: Hearty rustic and balanced with hints of molasses and mocha.
Espresso Blend
Roasted in partnership with Working Class Coffee. Every bag helps provide free peer recovery support services! Tasting notes: Mocha, caramel, citrus fruits, & floral notes with hints of hazelnut.
Unity Blend
Roasted in partnership with Working Class Coffee. Every bag helps provide free peer recovery support services! Tasting notes: Hints of caramel, citrus fruit, slightly herbal, smooth finish.
Single Origin Seasonal
Current Selection: Colombian Supremo Tasting Notes: Honey-Vanilla with a butterscotch finish, plus a hint of concord grapes
Loose Leaf Tea
Organic Hibiscus
1 ounce. Caffeine free. Tart, cranberry-like flavor, and a powerful dose of antioxidants.
Organic Black Lavender
1 ounce. Bold black tea and calming lavender come together to create a perfectly balanced blend.
Organic Earl Grey
1 ounce. Rich, full-bodied superior quality blend of black tea and Mediterranean bergamot.
Organic Herbal Cleanse
1 ounce. A mild, refreshing, cleansing blend with floral notes. Includes organic rose hip shells, organic lemon verbena, organic spearmint, organic anise, organic lavender, organic lemon peel, & organic rose petals.
Organic Passion Green
1 ounce. Delightful blend of passion fruit and green tea with an exotic, yet smooth flavor.
Organic Peppermint
1 ounce. Caffeine free. Classic, soothing go-to beverage with bright notes of peppermint.
Organic Turmeric Ginger
1 ounce. Caffeine Free. Organic Turmeric, ginger, and other herbal ingredients blended with the right touch of flavor to form a smooth, naturally sweet elixir with notes of tangerine, and a gingery kick.
Jams & Spreads
Alphonso Mango Puree (V, GF)
Alphonso mangoes are highly regarded for their rich taste, vibrant color, and smooth, buttery texture. Alphonso mango puree is naturally sweet, so no need to add additional sugar. Use on top of ice-cream; blend with milk or yogurt to make lassies; add to fruit salads, jellies, smoothies, pastries, and cakes. (Vegan, Gluten Free)
Tamarind Date Chutney (V, GF)
This pair is quite the couple. Dates are a little sweet, while tamarind is a little sour. Add a little spice, and things start to heat up! This mouth-watering condiment is the perfect sidekick to Indian hors d'oeuvres like samosas, pakoras, and pappadam. Dollop on fish tacos. Glaze or marinate chicken or shrimp. Stir into soup. Smear on pizza or a grilled sandwich. Enjoy on Hors d'oeuvres. Savor on cheeses. Endless possibilities! (Vegan, Gluten Free) Ingredients: Organic Tamarind, Organic Dates, Organic Cumin, Organic Kashmiri Chili, Organic Dried Ginger, Sea Salt.
Coop's Vegan Hot Fudge (V, GF)
Coop’s Vegan Hot Fudge has a deeply rich flavor and creamy finish thanks to high-grade European chocolate and fresh extracted coconut ingredients. Maybe it’s the neon green jar complete with drippy chocolate lid. Maybe it’s the combo of coconut cream, brown sugar, and two kinds of chocolate. Whatever it is, this Boston-based company’s thick, perfectly sweet, decadent vegan fudge is what you’re reaching for when making a sundae (or heck, when you want a sweet spoonful right out the jar—no judgment).
Granola
Say Olé: Crunchy Granola (GF, V)
Celebrate Mexico with this gluten-free granola mix that's packed with hearty whole-rolled oats, coconut, cashews, peanuts, pecans and dried bananas. A generous sprinkle of classic Mexican spices adds a little kick!
Cranberry Classic: Crunchy Granola (V, GF)
The Cranberry Classic is a crunchy, nutty, granola delight! Packed full of walnuts, pecans, almonds and cashews and smattering of Fall favorite fruit - dried cranberries. You won't be disappointed with this aromatic, buttery goodness! birthday, holiday...pretty much any time of year!
Chai Time: Crunchy Granola (V, GF)
Breathe in the heady mix of classic chai spices - cinnamon, cardamom, ginger and nutmeg, and let Chai Time take you to India. There's no fruit in this crunchy, slightly spicy granola mix. Just generous heapings of almonds, coconut, cashews and pistachios mixed with our heady spice blend and old-fashioned oats.
Zero Proof Bottle Shop
Ritual Gin
Ritual Tequila
Ritual Whiskey
Ritual Rum
Lyres American Malt
Lyres Tequila Blanco
Lyres London Dry
Lyres Spiced Rum
Lyres Dark Rum
Lyres Highland Malt
Lyres Coffee Liqueur
Lyres Amaretto
Pathfinder
The Pathfinder is a fermented and distilled hemp-based liquid with the intense flavor and aromatic characteristics of a spirit, with none of the harmful effects of alcoholic beverages.
Monday Gin
Monday Whiskey
Monday Mezcal
Three Spirits Social Elixir
Three Spirits Nightcap
Three Spirits Livener
Athletic Upside Dawn - 6 Pack
Athletic Run Wild - 6 Pack
Athletic Lite - 6 Pack
Athletic Cerveza Atletica - 6 Pack
Wellbeing Hellraiser - 6 Pack
Wellbeing Intentional IPA - 6 Pack
Wellbeing Golden Wheat - 6 Pack
Surely Champagne
Surely Sauvignon Blanc
Zeero Point Pinot Noir
Zeero Point Sangiovese
Wander + Found Pinot Noir
Figlia Fiore
Figlia Fiore is the signature Figlia Apéritivo: floral, bitter, and aromatic flavors come together in a luxurious, sophisticated creation. Inspired by Italian gardens and the warm bustle of outdoor dining in New York City, this spritz-like serve is made for slow, luxurious drinking and leisurely gatherings. Suddenly, we’re inspired to host a garden party. For the city-dwellers, find a spot with some fresh air and enjoy a moment of quiet sips. You deserve it.
Ghia Lime Spritz (4-pack)
4-pack. Crisp and salty like a refreshing dip in the Mediterranean. Lime and Sea Salt notes.
Ghia Spritz (4-pack)
Ghia's signature bitter aperitivo, but spritzed. This one is a simple Ghia-Soda-Sprig-of Rosemary-Twist-of-Yuzu. A more portable option for any fan of Ghia!
All The Bitters - Travel Pack (1 oz each)
A travel size pack of each of the award winning All The Bitters flavors!
Wilderton Sampler Pack
Sampling the bold flavors of Wilderton just got a whole lot easier thanks to our brand new 200 ml sample pack featuring each of our expressions: smoky and savory Earthen, bright and crisp Lustre, and refreshingly aromatic Bittersweet Aperitivo. Each bottle contains enough delicious non-alcoholic spirit to mix up several cocktails making this trio the perfect gift for all the non-alcoholic aficionados in your life.
