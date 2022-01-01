Urban Bricks imageView gallery

Urban Bricks Stone Oak, TX

19141 Stone Oak Prkw ste 101

Live Oak, TX 78233

Large Pizzas - 14 inches - 8 slices

Large Three Little Pigs

Large Three Little Pigs

$18.04

Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Pepperoni + Italian Sausage + Bacon

Large Smokin' Hot

Large Smokin' Hot

$18.04

Bbq Base + Mozzarella + Cheddar + Chicken + Bacon + Caramelized Onion + Drizzle. Drizzled with Mikes Honey Hot & Ranch

Large White Shroom

Large White Shroom

$18.04

White Sauce + Fresh Spinach + Mozzarella Cheese + Mushrooms+ Chicken + Roasted Garlic

Large Fire Bird

Large Fire Bird

$18.04

Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Gorgonzola + Grilled Chicken + Caramelized Onion. Drizzled with Buffalo Sauce & Ranch

Large The Brick

Large The Brick

$18.04

Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Italian Sausage + Pepperoni + Red Onion + Black Olive + Mushroom + Bell Pepper

Large Bad Hunter

Large Bad Hunter

$18.04

Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Gorgonzola + Caramelized Onion + Roasted Artichoke + Roasted Bell Pepper + Mushroom. Drizzled with Basil Pesto

Large Big Kahuna

Large Big Kahuna

$18.04

Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Canadian Bacon + Bacon + Pineapple + Red Onion

Large Queen Margherita

Large Queen Margherita

$18.04

Red Sauce + Fresh Basil Leaves + Ovalini Mozzarella + Roma Tomato + Roasted Garlic

Large 1 Topping Pizza

Large 1 Topping Pizza

$15.46

Your choice of crust + sauce + cheese + 1 topping

Large 2 Topping Pizza

Large 2 Topping Pizza

$16.76

Your choice of crust + sauce + cheese + 2 topping

Large Build Your Own Pizza

Large Build Your Own Pizza

$18.04

Build Your Own Masterpiece with your choice of crust + fresh toppings. We recommend 3-4 toppings for optimal quality.

Large Say Cheese

Large Say Cheese

$12.00

Red Sauce + Mozzarella Cheese

Whole Pizzas - 10 inches - 6 slices

Whole Three Little Pigs

Whole Three Little Pigs

$11.25

Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Pepperoni + Italian Sausage + Bacon

Whole Smokin Hot

Whole Smokin Hot

$11.25

Bbq Base + Mozzarella + Cheddar + Chicken + Bacon + Caramelized Onion + Drizzle. Drizzled with Mikes Honey Hot & Ranch

Whole White Shroom

Whole White Shroom

$11.25

White Sauce + Fresh Spinach + Mozzarella Cheese + Mushrooms+ Chicken + Roasted Garlic

Whole Fire Bird

Whole Fire Bird

$11.25

Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Gorgonzola + Grilled Chicken + Caramelized Onion. Drizzled with Buffalo Sauce & Ranch

Whole The Brick

Whole The Brick

$11.25

Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Italian Sausage + Pepperoni + Red Onion + Black Olive + Mushroom + Bell Pepper

Whole Bad Hunter

Whole Bad Hunter

$11.25

Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Gorgonzola + Caramelized Onion + Roasted Artichoke + Roasted Bell Pepper + Mushroom. Drizzled with Basil Pesto

Whole Big Kahuna

Whole Big Kahuna

$11.25

Red Sauce + Mozzarella + Canadian Bacon + Bacon + Pineapple + Red Onion

Whole Queen Margherita

Whole Queen Margherita

$11.25

Red Sauce + Fresh Basil Leaves + Ovalini Mozzarella + Roma Tomato + Roasted Garlic

Whole Build Your Own Pizza

Whole Build Your Own Pizza

$11.25

Build Your Own Masterpiece with your choice of crust + fresh toppings. We recommend 3-4 toppings for optimal quality.

Whole 1 Topping Pizza

Whole 1 Topping Pizza

$8.74

Your choice of crust + sauce + 1 topping

Whole 2 Topping Pizza

Whole 2 Topping Pizza

$9.99

Your choice of crust + sauce + cheese + 2 topping

Whole Say Cheese

Whole Say Cheese

$11.25

Red Sauce + Mozzarella Cheese

Pasta - Whole - 32 oz

Whole Big Daddy Mac Pasta

Whole Big Daddy Mac Pasta

$11.73

Penne Pasta + White Sauce + Cheddar + Mozzarella + Bacon

Whole Million Dollar Pasta

Whole Million Dollar Pasta

$11.73

Fettuccine + Red Sauce + Fresh Basil + Meatballs + Roasted Garlic + Mushrooms

Whole El Fredo Pasta

Whole El Fredo Pasta

$11.73

Fettuccine + White Sauce + Chicken + Parmesan + Mushroom + Roasted Garlic

Whole Wicked VooDoo Pasta

Whole Wicked VooDoo Pasta

$11.73

Penne Pasta + Spicy Red Sauce + Feta + Roasted Artichoke + Mushroom + Black Olive + Fresh Basil Leaves + Roasted Garlic + Roasted Bell Pepper

Whole 1 Topping Pasta

Whole 1 Topping Pasta

$9.12

Your choice of sauce + cheese + 1 topping

Whole 2 Topping Pasta

Whole 2 Topping Pasta

$10.42

Your choice of sauce + cheese + 2 toppings

Whole Build Your Own Pasta

Whole Build Your Own Pasta

$11.73

Build Your Own Masterpiece with your choice of pasta noodle + fresh toppings. We recommend 3-4 toppings for optimal quality.

Pasta - Halfzie - 16 oz

Halfzie Big Daddy Mac Pasta

Halfzie Big Daddy Mac Pasta

$7.79

Penne Pasta + White Sauce + Cheddar + Mozzarella + Bacon

Halfzie Million Dollar Pasta

Halfzie Million Dollar Pasta

$7.79

Fettuccine + Red Sauce + Meatballs + Fresh Basil + Roasted Garlic + Mushrooms

Halfzie El Fredo Pasta

Halfzie El Fredo Pasta

$7.79

Fettuccine + White Sauce + Chicken + Parmesan + Mushroom + Roasted Garlic

Halfzie Wicked VooDoo Pasta

Halfzie Wicked VooDoo Pasta

$7.79

Penne Pasta + Spicy Red Sauce + Feta + Roasted Artichoke + Mushroom + Black Olive + Fresh Basil + Roasted Garlic + Roasted Bell Pepper

Halfzie 1 Topping Pasta

Halfzie 1 Topping Pasta

$5.19

Your choice of sauce + cheese + 1 topping

Halfzie 2 Topping Pasta

Halfzie 2 Topping Pasta

$6.49

Your choice of sauce + cheese + 2 toppings

Halfzie Build Your Own Pasta

Halfzie Build Your Own Pasta

$7.79

Build Your Own Masterpiece with your choice of pasta noodle + fresh toppings. We recommend 3-4 toppings for optimal quality.

Salads - Whole - 32 oz

Whole King Caesar Salad

Whole King Caesar Salad

$10.36

Romaine + Parmesan + Croutons + Caesar Dressing

Whole Health Nut Salad

Whole Health Nut Salad

$10.36

Spring Mix + Fresh Spinach + Dried Cranberries + Sunflower Seeds + Sliced Almonds + Feta + Fat Free Raspberry Vinaigrette

Whole Pasta Salata Verde Salad

Whole Pasta Salata Verde Salad

$10.36

Penne Pasta + Fresh Spinach + Cherry Tomato + Feta Cheese + Basil Pesto

Whole Greek Salad

Whole Greek Salad

$10.36

Spinach + Romaine + Banana Pepper + Red Onion + Cherry Tomato + Cucumber + Kalamata Olive + Feta

Whole Build Your Own Salad

Whole Build Your Own Salad

$10.36

Build Your Own Masterpiece with your choice of fresh greens + toppings. We recommend 3-4 toppings for optimal quality.

Salads - Halfzie - 16 oz

Halfzie King Caesar Salad

Halfzie King Caesar Salad

$6.42

Romaine + Parmesan + Croutons + Caesar Dressing

Halfzie Health Nut Salad

Halfzie Health Nut Salad

$6.42

Spring Mix + Fresh Spinach + Dried Cranberries + Sunflower Seeds + Sliced Almonds + Feta + Fat Free Raspberry Vinaigrette

Halfzie Pasta Salata Verde Salad

Halfzie Pasta Salata Verde Salad

$6.42

Penne Pasta + Fresh Spinach + Cherry Tomato + Feta Cheese + Basil Pesto

Halfzie Greek Salad

Halfzie Greek Salad

$6.42

Spinach + Romaine + Banana Pepper + Red Onion + Cherry Tomato + Cucumber + Kalamata Olive + Feta

Halfzie Build Your Own Salad

Halfzie Build Your Own Salad

$6.42

Build Your Own Masterpiece with your choice of fresh greens + toppings. We recommend 3-4 toppings for optimal quality.

Sides & Goodies

Side Chicks - 6 Oven Baked Wings

Side Chicks - 6 Oven Baked Wings

$9.10

6 Oven Baked Bone In Wings with your choice of drizzle

Side Chicks - 13 Oven Baked Wings

Side Chicks - 13 Oven Baked Wings

$16.91

13 Oven Baked Bone In Wings with your choice of drizzles

Halfzie - Cheesy Bread

Halfzie - Cheesy Bread

$3.90

Garlic Pesto + Mozzarella + Cheddar

Whole - Cheesy Bread

Whole - Cheesy Bread

$6.50

Garlic Pesto + Mozzarella + Cheddar

Halfzie- Nutella Banana

Halfzie- Nutella Banana

$3.90

Buttered crust + Oven Baked Bananas + Custom Nutella Blend + Powdered Sugar

Whole - Nutella Banana

Whole - Nutella Banana

$6.50

Buttered crust + Oven Baked Bananas + Custom Nutella Blend + Powdered Sugar

Halfzie - Cinnamon Pie

Halfzie - Cinnamon Pie

$4.00

Buttered Crust topped with Cinnamon Sugar + White Icing + Powdered Sugar

Whole - Cinnamon Pie

Whole - Cinnamon Pie

$6.00

Buttered Crust topped with Cinnamon Sugar + White Icing + Powdered Sugar

Beverages

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$2.25
2 liter

2 liter

$4.00
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.85

Secret Menu

Large Pork Malone

Large Pork Malone

$16.00

Bbq Sauce + Mozzarella + Cheddar + Bacon + Italian Sausage + Smoked Ham + Caramelized Onions + Honey Hot Drizzle

Large Pineapple Express

Large Pineapple Express

$16.00

Pink Sauce + Smoked Ham + Bacon + Mozzarella + Pineapple + Jalapeño + Ranch Drizzle

Large Mac N Cheese

Large Mac N Cheese

$16.00

Penne Pasta + White Sauce + Mozzarella + Cheddar + Bacon

Whole Pork Malone

Whole Pork Malone

$11.00

Bbq Sauce + Mozzarella + Cheddar + Bacon + Italian Sausage + Smoked Ham + Caramelized Onions + Honey Hot Drizzle

Whole Pineapple Express

Whole Pineapple Express

$11.00

Pink Sauce + Smoked Ham + Bacon + Mozzarella + Pineapple + Jalapeño + Ranch Drizzle

Whole Mac N Cheese

Whole Mac N Cheese

$11.00

Penne Pasta + White Sauce + Mozzarella + Cheddar + Bacon

Online Specials

Amazing Specials for ONLINE ONLY
Family Pack

Family Pack

$39.99

1 Large Original Crust Cheese Pizza + 1 Large Original Crust Foundation Pizza + 1 Whole Original Crust Cheesy Bread + 1 Whole Original Crust Cinnamon Pie + 2 liter Soda

Cheap Date

Cheap Date

$14.99

1 Large Original Crust Heart 2 topping pizza + 1 Whole Dessert Pie

Movie Night

Movie Night

$24.99

1 Original Crust Large 2-Topping Pizza + 6 Wings + 1 Original Crust Cheesy Bread + 2 liter Soda

The Big Cheese

The Big Cheese

$19.99

1 Large Original Crust Cheese Pizza + 1 Whole Big Daddy Mac Pasta + 1 Whole Original Crust Cheesy Bread

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

19141 Stone Oak Prkw ste 101, Live Oak, TX 78233

Directions

Urban Bricks image

