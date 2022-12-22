Restaurant header imageView gallery

Vagabond

review star

No reviews yet

1836 18th St NW

Washington, DC 20009

Order Again

Speed

Stoli

$8.00

Rieger's

$8.00

Bacardi

$8.00

El Jimador Blanco

$8.00

Old Overhotlt Rye

$8.00

Ilegal Joven

$10.00

Utah Gimme Two

$13.00

I Thought You'd Be Bigger

$11.00

Dalton's Old Fashioned

$13.00

Vaya Con Dios

$13.00

Nobody Puts Baby

$13.00

Pain Dont Hurt

$13.00

Vagabond Punch

$13.00

Cerritos Beach

$13.00

Wishing Wells

$13.00

Ruinas

$13.00

Las Dunas

$13.00

Oki Coast

$13.00

Nazarè

$13.00

Sunset Beach

$13.00

Pacifico

$7.00

Panga Drops

$8.00

Shark Tracker

$7.00

Cigar City Guayabara

$8.00

Medalla Light

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$7.00

Modelo Negra

$7.00

Presidente

$7.00

Sagres

$7.00

Superbock

$7.00

Victoria

$7.00

Imperial

$7.00Out of stock

Stone Buenaveza

$8.00

Maui Big Swell IPA

$8.00

Athletic Run Wild

$7.00

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer

$8.00

Miller High Life

$7.00

Utica Club

$6.00

Heineken Pony

$6.00

Corona Pony

$6.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Can Sumoi La Rosa

$12.00

Duorum Colheita Duoro

$11.00

Beringer Cabernet Sauvignon

$14.00

MAN Pinotage

$10.00

Allan Scott Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

Joao Portugal Vinho Verde

$10.00

Madfish Chardonnay

$11.00

Saint-Hilaire Brut

$10.00

Mas Fi Cava

$10.00

Janz Brut Cuveé

$14.00

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00

Titos

$10.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Hendrick's

$13.00

Plymouth

$12.00

Ten to One Light

$12.00

Ten to One Dark

$13.00

Plantation Stiggins

$10.00

Casamigos Blanco

$13.00

Casamigos Reposado

$15.00

Ilegal Reposado

$14.00

Banhez Ensemble

$10.00

Vago Elote

$13.00

Jameson

$10.00

Buffalo Trace Bourbon

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Cosmopolitan

$13.00

Negroni

$13.00

Negroni Sbagliato

$13.00

House Daquiri

$13.00

House Margarita

$13.00

House Paloma

$13.00

Whiskey Sour

$13.00

Coquito

$13.00

Puerto Rican Holiday

$18.00

Steel Bird Call

$13.00

Drive-In Movie

$13.00

Winter In Oaxaca

$13.00

Slow Train

$13.00

The North Canyon

$18.00

House Cocktails

Vagabond Punch

$13.00

Cerritos Beach

$13.00

Wishing Wells

$13.00

Ruinas

$13.00

Las Dunas

$13.00

Nazarè

$13.00

Sunset Beach

$13.00

Oki Coast

$13.00

Nobody Puts Baby

$13.00

Dalton's Old Fashioned

$13.00

Vaya Con Dios

$13.00

Pain Dont Hurt

$13.00

Utah Gimme Two

$13.00

I Thought You'd Be Bigger

$11.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Draft Beer

Pacifico

$7.00

Panga Drops

$8.00

Cigar City Guayabara

$8.00

Shark Tracker

$7.00

Bottles/Cans

Sagres

$7.00

Medalla Light

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$7.00

Modelo Negra

$7.00

Stone Buenaveza

$8.00

Superbock

$7.00

Maui Big Swell IPA

$8.00

Victoria

$7.00

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer

$8.00

Athletic Run Wild

$7.00

Presidente

$7.00

Imperial

$7.00Out of stock

Utica Club

$6.00

Heineken Pony

$6.00

Corona Pony

$6.00

Miller High Life

$7.00

Liquor

Stoli

$8.00

Stoli Citron

$8.00

Stoli Orange

$8.00

Stoli Vanilla

$8.00

Titos

$10.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

House Stoli Piña

$10.00

Rieger's

$8.00

Plymouth

$12.00

Hendrick's

$13.00

Empress 1908

$14.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Bacardi 4

$11.00

Bacardi 8

$15.00

Ten to One Light

$12.00

Ten to One Dark

$13.00

Rhum JM

$10.00

Plantation Stiggins

$10.00

Smith & Cross

$11.00

Cotton & Reed Coconut

$12.00

Ak Zanj Haitian Dark

$11.00

San Zanj Haitian White

$11.00

El Dorado 12

$11.00

Don Q Crystal

$9.00

Don Q Gold

$9.00

Don Q Spiced

$10.00

Siembra Azul

$12.00

Casamigos Blanco

$13.00

Siembra Valles Blanco

$14.00

Mijenta

$14.00

Clase Azul Plata

$25.00

Casa Dragones Blanco

$18.00

Casa Dragones Joven

$68.00

Fuentaseca

$30.00

Corralejo Reposado

$13.00

Partida Reposado

$13.00

Casamigos Reposado

$15.00

El Tesoro Reposado

$15.00

Ocho Tequila

$15.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$28.00

Clase Azul Gold

$60.00

El Tesoro Añejo

$15.00

Corralejo Extra Añejo

$15.00

Casamigos Añejo

$16.00

Don Julio 1942

$42.00

Casa Dragones Anejo

$35.00

Clase Azul Añejo

$98.00

Don Fulano Blanco

$14.00

Don Fulano Reposado

$14.00

Ilegal Joven

$10.00

Ilegal Reposado

$14.00

Banhez Ensemble

$10.00

Siembra Metl

$14.00

Vago Elote

$13.00

Fidencio

$12.00

Rey Camparo Madre

$15.00

Del Maguey Vida de Muerto

$11.00

Del Maguey Chichicapa

$14.00

Del Maguey Tobala

$25.00

Don Mateo Michoacán

$21.00

Don Mateo Pechuga

$23.00

Derrumbes San Luis Potosí

$15.00

Leyendas San Luis Potosi

$15.00

Los Sietes Misterios Cuiche

$18.00

Los Sietes Misterios Ensenble

$18.00

Sotol Ono

$13.00

Flor del Desierto Cascabel

$18.00

Old Overhotlt Rye

$8.00

High West Rendezvous Rye

$12.00

High West American Prairie Bourbon

$12.00

Redwood Empire Lost Monarch

$12.00

Redwood Empire Pipe Dream Bourbon

$12.00

Redwood Empire Emerald Giant Rye

$12.00

Buffalo Trace Bourbon

$12.00

Rieger's whiskey

$12.00

Willett Rye

$15.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$15.00

Macallan 12

$19.00

Macallan 18

$40.00

Laphroaig

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Akashi

$13.00

Cointreau

$12.00

Chinola Passionfruit

$10.00

Italicus

$10.00

Lapostolle Pisco

$10.00

Rocktown Coffee

$10.00

Aperol

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

St Germain

$10.00

Dolin Dry Vermouth

$10.00

Dolin Sweet Vermouth

$10.00

Fernet

$10.00

Wine by the Glass

MAN Pinotage

$10.00

Duorum Colheita Duoro

$11.00

Beringer Cabernet Sauvignon

$14.00

Joao Portugal Vinho Verde

$10.00

Allan Scott Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

Madfish Chardonnay

$11.00

Janz Brut Cuveé

$14.00

Mas Fi Cava

$10.00

Saint-Hilaire Brut

$10.00

Can Sumoi La Rosa

$12.00

Bleu De Mer

$10.00

Wine by the Bottle

Allan Scott Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$48.00

Antxiola Txakolina BTL

$48.00

Joao Portugal Vinho Verde BTL

$40.00

La Caña Albarino BTL

$56.00

Madfish Chardonnay BTL

$44.00

Madfish Sauvingon Blanc Semillon BTL

$44.00

MAN Pinotage BTL

$40.00

Duorum Colheita Duoro BTL

$44.00

Beringer Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$56.00

Cabriz Dão Reserva

$56.00

Ortigão Bairrada Baga

$56.00

Saldo Zinfandel

$79.00

Vasse Felix Cabernet Sauvignon

$74.00

Can Sumoi La Rosa BTL

$48.00

Saint-Hilaire Brut BTL

$46.00

Jansz Brut Cuvée BTL

$55.00

Veuve Clicquot Brut BTL

$99.00

Mans Fi Btl

$40.00

Mocktails

Virgin Wishing Wells

$8.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Tea

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Gingerbeer

$5.00

Jarritos Grapefruit

$5.00

Yuzu Soda

$5.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Brunch Cocktails

Classic Mimosa

$9.00

Spiced Cran Mimosa

$9.00

Guava Mimosa

$9.00

Sangria

$10.00

Michelada

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Bites

Beet Hummus

$8.00

Tuna Ceviche

$13.00

Vagabond Chips

$9.00

Quesabirria

$12.00

Yuca Fries

$8.00

Portuguese Sardines

$11.00

Picadillo Empanadas

$12.00

Plates

Grilled Caesar

$12.00

King's Sliders

$13.00

Grilled Prawns

$24.00

1/2 Chicken

$18.00

Portuguese Fish Stew

$21.00

Whole Fish

$27.00

Sides

Hand Cut Fries

$7.00

Pineapple Fried Rice

$8.00

White Rice & Beans

$6.00

Baby Bok Choy

$6.00

Tomato & Mini Cuke Salad

$7.00

Pita

$1.50

Tortilla Chips

$1.50

Chicken Skewer

$7.00

Prawns

$8.00

Dessert

Coconut Ice Cream

$6.00

Ube Ice Cream

$6.00

Grilled Pineapple and Ice Cream

$7.00

Extras

Pita

$1.50

Tortilla Chips

$1.50

Bread

Rice

Tzatziki Dip

Peruvian Dip

Ketchup

All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Food, Drinks, and vibes from our favorite surf destinations around the world.

Location

1836 18th St NW, Washington, DC 20009

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

