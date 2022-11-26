Vespaio
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Vespaio, the latest restaurant by Chef Agostino's Sciandri of the acclaimed Ago Group, is now serving lunch, dinner, and most recently, Happy Hour! Offering a diverse selection of both seasonal dishes and family staples that infuse classic Italian tastes with notes of Mediterranean influence, Vespaio serves its beautifully plated meals, sommelier-selected wines, and handcrafted specialty cocktails both indoors and on an abundant patio that showcases the highlights of Bunker Hill's thriving arts scene.
Location
225 South Grand Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Danny Boy's Famous Original Pizzeria
4.0 • 21
330 S Hope Street suite 205 Los Angeles, CA 90071
View restaurant