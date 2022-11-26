Restaurant header imageView gallery

Vespaio

225 South Grand Avenue

Los Angeles, CA 90012

SPRITE
BELGIAN WAFFLE
SIDE SAUSAGE

APPETIZERS

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA

$17.00

Seared beef carpaccio, watercrest, fennel, large capers, parmigiano, horseradish dressing

BURRATA

$19.00

CHEESE PLATTER

$21.00

PARMA PROSCUITTO

$25.00

Charred octopus, fingerling potatoes, green beans, olives, cherry tomatoes

BEEF CARPACCIO

$22.00

Fried calamari, zucchini, lemon zest, aioli, spicy marinara

FRIED CALAMARI

$19.00

Cheese assortment with homemade jam and crostini

CHARRED OCTOPUS

$21.00

Scallops wrapped in guanciale, grilled polenta, marinated mushrooms

SCALLOPS

$24.00

MUSSELS

$20.00

SEARED TUNA

$21.00

SALADS

HOUSE SALAD

$12.00

Organic mixed greens, balsamic dresing vine tomato

KALE SALAD

$19.00

Baby Kale, ricotta salata, cherry tomatoes, avocado, balsamic dressing

CAPRESE SALAD

$22.00

Bufala mozzarella, vine tomato, basil, boston wedge, EVOO

ARTICHOKE CARPACCIO

$21.00

Baby artichoke carpaccio, wild arugula, parmigiano, lemon olive oil dressing

BEET SALAD

$20.00

Roasted Beets, goat cheese, rucola, caramelized walnuts, red wine vinaigrette

SPINACH SALAD

$20.00

Baby spinach, crispy smoken bacon, pear, blue cheese, balsamic dressing

SOUP

LENTIL SOUP

$12.00

MINESTRONE SOUP

$12.00

BREAD

WHOLE WHEAT

$4.50

CIABATTA

$4.50

BAGUETTE

$4.50

FOCACCIA

$4.50

PIZZA BREAD

$5.00

PASTA

TAGLIATELLE VERDI

$28.00

Tagliatelle Verdi, old fashioned beef+porcini ragu

PAPPARDELLE BOAR

$28.00

Pappardelle, chianti style wild boar ragu

CAPPELLACCI

$31.00

Seafood Cappellacci, lump crab meat, arrabbiata sauce

TOPINI LOBSTER

$32.00

Potato topini, lobster,artichokes, light pink sauce

RICOTTA RAVIOLI

$25.00

Tuscan kale+ ricotta ravioli, butter, sage

GARGANELLI

$29.00

Garganelli pasta, mixed seafood, saffron sauce

PENNE POMODORO

$22.00

Penne pomodoro, basil, parmigiano

PACCHERI BOLOGNESE

$28.00

Paccheri pasta, bolognese

MACCHERONI

$26.00

Maccheroni, guanciale, fava beans, tomato concasse, aged pecorino

KIDS PASTA

$14.00

RISOTTO FUNGHI

$29.00

Risotto, porcini mushrooms

RISOTTO SCAMPI

$29.00

Risotto, scampi, asparagus

RISOTTO MIGNON

$32.00

Risotto parmigiano, rosemary, filet mignon au jus

MAIN

BRANZINO

$38.00

Whole butterflied grilled mediterranean brazino, sauteed spinach

SHELLFISH STEW

$34.00

Seasonal fish & shelfish stew, light tomato broth,toasted garlic bread

SALMON

$36.00

Wild salmon, celery root, caponata with caper pesto sauce

JIDORI CHICKEN

$29.00

Grilled half organic jidori chicken, rosemary potatoes

PORCHETTA

$36.00

Porchetta, slow roasted pork belly, rosemary potatoes

PORK CHOP

$36.00

pork chop 16 oz. butter+sage, fried green tomatoes

COSTOLETTA

$42.00

Costoletta 14ox. Veal chop, porcini mushrooms, sauteed spinach

NEW YORK STEAK

$48.00

TagliataNew York Steak 12oz., rosemary potatoes

FILET MIGNON

$52.00

Filet Mignon 8oz., wild mushrooms, sauteed spinach

PIZZA

MARGHERITA PIZZA

$21.00

Tomato, mozzarella, fresh basil

PEAR GORGONZOLA PIZZA

$23.00

Pear, gorgonzola, mozzarella, toasted pine nuts, wild arugula

MUSHROOM PIZZA

$24.00

Funghi, tomato, mozzarella, mixed mushrooms

PEPPERONI PIZZA

$23.00

Pepperoni, tomato, mozzarella

ROMANA PIZZA

$24.00

Artichokes, olives, tomato, mozzarella, oregano

SAUSAGE RAPINI PIZZA

$24.00

Sausage, rapini, egg, mozzarella, chili flakes

PROSCIUTTO PIZZA

$25.00

Parma prosciutto, tomato, mozzarella

CALZONE

$24.00

Tomato, mozzarella, parmacotto ham, fresh basil

BIANCA

$29.00

SIDES

SIDE POTATOES

$10.00

SIDE GREEN BEANS

$12.00

SIDE SPINACH

$12.00

SIDE ASPARAGUS

$12.00

SIDE RAPINI

$12.00

SIDE MASHED POTATOES

$10.00

SIDE FRIES

$10.00

SIDE BROC, BRUSS, CAULF

$12.00

SIDE PROSCIUTTO

$12.00

SIDE SHRIMP

$8.00

SIDE CHICKEN

$8.00

SIDE BUFALA

$12.00

SIDE ARUGULA

$8.00

SIDE AVOCADO

$4.00

DESSERT

APPLE COBBLER

$13.00

COCONUT CHEESECAKE

$12.00

CARROT CAKE

$12.00

BOMBOLINI

$12.00

TORTA DELLA NONNA

$12.00

TIRAMISU

$12.00

CREMA CATALANA

$12.00

CHOCOLATE GANACHE

$12.00

FRUIT TART

$12.00

MIXED BERRIES

$12.00

SPECIAL DESSERT

$12.00

CHOCOLATE TRUFFLE

$10.00

HAZELNUT TRUFFLE

$10.00

LIMONCELLO TRUFFLE

$10.00

BOMBA

$10.00

EXOTIC BOMBA

$10.00

SPUMONI BOMBA

$10.00

COPPA PISTACHIO

$10.00

COPPA STRACCIATELLA

$10.00

COPPA SPAGNOLA

$10.00

ORANGE RIPIENO

$10.00

LEMON RIPIENO

$10.00

PEACH RIPIENO

$10.00

MANGO RIPIENO

$10.00

PINEAPPLE RIPIENO

$10.00

GELATO

$8.00

AFFOGATO

$12.00

COCONUT RAPIENO

$10.00

APPETIZERS

BEEF CARPACCIO

$19.00

Seared beef carpaccio, watercrest, fennel, large capers, parmigiano, horseradish dressing

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA

$15.00

PARMA PROSCIUTTO AND BRUSCHETTA

$19.00

CHARRED OCTOPUS

$19.00

Charred octopus, fingerling potatoes, green beans, olives, cherry tomatoes

FRIED CALAMARI

$17.00

Fried calamari, zucchini, lemon zest, aioli, spicy marinara

SEAFOOD STEW

$22.00

Seasonal seafood stew, toasted garlic bread, chilli flakes

SALADS

HOUSE SALAD

$12.00

Organic mixed greens, balsamic dresing vine tomato

KALE SALAD

$18.00

Baby Kale, ricotta salata, cherry tomatoes, avocado, balsamic dressing

CAPRESE SALAD

$19.00

Bufala mozzarella, vine tomato, basil, boston wedge, EVOO

ARTICHOKE CARPACCIO

$20.00

Baby artichoke carpaccio, wild arugula, parmigiano, lemon olive oil dressing

BEET SALAD

$18.00

Roasted Beets, goat cheese, rucola, caramelized walnuts, red wine vinaigrette

NICOISE SALAD

$21.00

Nicoise, italian tunain olive oil, cherry tomatoes, olives, green beans, hard-boiled egg, potatoes

SPINACH SALAD

$20.00

Baby spinach, crispy smoken bacon, pear, blue cheese, balsamic dressing

CHICKEN PAILLARD

$22.00

Chicken paillard, baby rucola, avocado, cherry tomatoes, shaved parmigiano

MARINATED CHICKEN SALAD

$20.00

Marinate chicken breast, farro, corn, cannellini beans, cherry tomatoes

SALMON GRAVLAX

$22.00

Salmon Gravlax,romaine, radish, capers, onions, lemon+oil vinaigrette, cream cheese crostini

PANINI

GRUYERE PANINO

$17.00

Melted gruyere, parmacotto, mustard, baby mixed greens

LAMB PANINO

$19.00

Rotisserie lag of lamb, artichokes, sun dried tomatoes, watercress, mustard dressing

PORCHETTA PANINO

$19.00

Roasted pork belly, romaine, tomato, avocado spread

COTOLETTA PANINO

$19.00

Breaded chicken cutlet, lettuce, tomato, lemon+ herb mayo

ROAST BEEF PANINO

$21.00

Roast beef, horseradish spread, cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber

CHICKEN BREAST PANINO

$19.00

Organic chicken breast, balsamic marinade, robiola, boston lettuce, charred spring onions

PASTRAMI PANINO

$20.00

Homemade pastrami, aged cheddar, coleslaw, lettuce, tomato

CAPRESE PANINO

$19.00

Caprese fior di latte mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil, EVOO

SOUP

LENTIL SOUP

$12.00

MINESTRONE SOUP

$12.00

BREAD

WHOLE WHEAT

$3.50

CIABATTA

$3.50

BAGUETTE

$3.50

FOCACCIA

$3.50

PIZZA BREAD

$5.00

PASTA

TAGLIATELLE VERDI

$24.00

Tagliatelle Verdi, old fashioned beef+porcini ragu

PAPPARDELLE BOAR

$26.00

Pappardelle, chianti style wild boar ragu

CAPPELLACCI

$28.00

Seafood Cappellacci, lump crab meat, arrabbiata sauce

RICOTTA RAVIOLI

$22.00

Tuscan kale+ ricotta ravioli, butter, sage

GARGANELLI

$28.00

Garganelli pasta, mixed seasonal seafood

PENNE POMODORO

$18.00

Penne pomodoro, basil, parmigiano

TROFIE PESTO

$21.00

Trofie pasta, basil and pine nuts pesto

LINGUINE VONGOLE

$26.00

Linguini, vongole, zucchini

PACCHERI BOLOGNESE

$26.00

Paccheri pasta, bolognese

MACCHERONI

$25.00

Maccheroni, guanciale, fava beans, tomato concasse, aged pecorino

RISOTTO FUNGHI

$29.00

Risotto, porcini mushrooms

RISOTTO SCAMPI

$29.00

Risotto, scampi, asparagus

KIDS PASTA

$14.00

RISOTTO MIGNON

$29.00

Risotto parmigiano, rosemary, filet mignon au jus

MAIN

ORATA

$32.00

Whole butterflied mediterranean orata, basil, diced tomatoes

SALMON

$30.00

Wild salmon, celery root, caponata with caper pesto sauce

WAGYU BURGER

$21.00

Wagyu burger, brioche bun, tomato, lettuce, homemade fries

JIDORI CHICKEN

$25.00

Grilled half organic jidori chicken, rosemary potatoes

NEW YORK STEAK

$32.00

New york steak 12oz, rosemary potatoes

PORCHETTA

$29.00

Porchetta slow roasted pork belly, rosemary tomatoes

PIZZA

MARGHERITA PIZZA

$18.00

Tomato, mozzarella, fresh basil

PEAR GORGONZOLA PIZZA

$19.00

Pear, gorgonzola, mozzarella, toasted pine nuts, wild arugula

MUSHROOM PIZZA

$20.00

Funghi, tomato, mozzarella, mixed mushrooms

PEPPERONI PIZZA

$19.00

Pepperoni, tomato, mozzarella

ROMANA PIZZA

$20.00

Artichokes, olives, tomato, mozzarella, oregano

SAUSAGE RAPINI PIZZA

$20.00

Sausage, rapini, egg, mozzarella, chili flakes

BUFALA PIZZA

$22.00

Bufala mozzarella, tomato, fresh basil

PROSCIUTTO PIZZA

$22.00

Parma prosciutto, tomato, mozzarella

CALZONE

$21.00

Tomato, mozzarella, parmacotto ham, fresh basil

BIANCA

$29.00

Bianca, fruffle, cheese

SIDES

SIDE POTATOES

$10.00

SIDE GREEN BEANS

$10.00

SIDE SPINACH

$10.00

SIDE ASPARAGUS

$10.00

SIDE RAPINI

$10.00

SIDE MASHED POTATOES

$10.00

SIDE FRIES

$10.00

ROASTED BROC, BRUSSL SPROUTS, CAULIFLOWER

$12.00

SIDE PROSCIUTTO

$12.00

SIDE SHRIMP

$8.00

SIDE CHICKEN

$8.00

SIDE BUFFALA

$12.00

SIDE ARUGULA

$8.00

SIDE AVOCADO

$4.00

DESSERTS

COCONUT CAKE

$12.00

APPLE COBBLER

$13.00

CARROT CAKE

$12.00

BOMBOLINI

$12.00

TORTA NONNA

$12.00

TIRAMISU

$12.00

CREMA CATALANA

$12.00

CHOCOLATE GANACHE

$12.00

FRUIT TART

$12.00

MIXED BERRIES

$12.00

SPECIAL DESSERT

$12.00

CHOCOLATE TRUFFLE

$10.00

HAZELNUT TRUFFLE

$10.00

LIMONCELLO TRUFFLE

$10.00

BOMBA

$10.00

EXOTIC BOMBA

$10.00

SPUMONI BOMBA

$10.00Out of stock

COPPA PISTACHIO

$10.00

COPPA STRACCIATELLA

$10.00

COPPA SPAGNOLA

$10.00

ORANGE RIPIENO

$10.00

LEMON RIPIENO

$10.00

PEACH RIPIENO

$10.00

MANGO RIPIENO

$10.00Out of stock

PINEAPPLE RIPIENO

$10.00

COCONUT RIPIENO

$10.00

GELATO

$8.00

AFFOGATO

$12.00

DAILY SPECIALS

PUMPKIN SOUP

$12.00

SCALLOP SALAD

$28.00

PANZANELLA BUFALA

$26.00

SALMON RAVIOLI

$34.00

RIGATONI AMATRICIANA

$28.00

JOHNDORY FILLET

$50.00

RIB EYE STEAK

$58.00

Soda

COKE

$4.50

DIET COKE

$4.50

SPRITE

$4.50

GINGER ALE

$4.50

DR. PEPPER

$4.50

CHERRY COKE

$4.50

TONIC WATER

$3.50

ICE TEA

$3.50

LEMONADE

$4.50

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.50

REFILL

RED BULL REGULAR

$4.50

RED BULL SF

$4.50

CLUB SODA

$3.00

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$4.50

Juice

ORANGE JUICE

$6.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$5.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$5.00

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$6.00

APPLE JUICE

$5.00

Water

LARGE FLAT WATER

$10.00

LARGE SPARKLING WATER

$10.00

SMALL FLAT

$3.50

SMALL SPARKLING

$3.50

HOT WATER

Coffee & Tea

REGULAR COFFEE

$3.00

DECAF COFFEE

$3.00

ESPRESSO

$3.75

DBL ESPRESSO

$5.25

CAPPUCCINO

$4.50

DBL CAPPUCCINO

$5.50

MACCHIATO

$3.75

DBL MACCHIATO

$5.50

LATTE

$4.75

DBL LATTE

$5.50

AMERICANO

$3.75

DBL AMERICANO

$5.50

AFFOGATO

$10.00

HOT TEA

$3.50

HOT WATER

HOT MILK

$3.00

HOT CHOCOLATE

$4.75

EGGS

BENEDAGO

$17.00

ALL AMERICAN EGGS

$17.00

IMPERIAL EGGS

$18.00

OMELETTES

VESPAIO OMELETTE

$16.00

CONTADINA OMELETTE

$16.00

DEL MARINAIO OMELETTE

$20.00

SHRIMP OMELETTE

$20.00

CLASSICS

BELGIAN WAFFLE

$15.00

SEASONAL FRUIT

$14.00

BRUNCH COLD CUTS

$18.00

STEAK AND EGGS

$32.00

LOX AND BAGEL

$18.00

BRUNCH SIDES

SIDE SAUSAGE

$5.00

SIDE BACON

$5.00Out of stock

SIDE POTATOES

$10.00

SIDE SMOKED SALMON

$10.00

SIDE AVOCADO

$6.00

SIDE WHOLE WHEAT TOAST

$3.00

SIDE WHITE TOAST

$3.00
Restaurant info

Vespaio, the latest restaurant by Chef Agostino's Sciandri of the acclaimed Ago Group, is now serving lunch, dinner, and most recently, Happy Hour! Offering a diverse selection of both seasonal dishes and family staples that infuse classic Italian tastes with notes of Mediterranean influence, Vespaio serves its beautifully plated meals, sommelier-selected wines, and handcrafted specialty cocktails both indoors and on an abundant patio that showcases the highlights of Bunker Hill's thriving arts scene.

Website

Location

225 South Grand Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

