Vinny's Italian Grill - Leavells Rd - Fredericksburg 11105 Leavells Rd #5087
11105 Leavells Rd #5087
Fredericksburg, VA 22407
Popular Items
All Day Menu
Appetizers
BASKET OF BREAD
BASKET OF CHIPS
Vinny’s famous golden-brown potatoes, deep-fried in 100% fresh vegetable oil
BASKET OF FRIES
BASKET ONION RINGS
BASKET OF RAVIOLI
Cheese or jalapeño
(8) BONELESS WINGS
BRUSCHETTA
FRESH TOMATO MOZZARELLA
Fresh sliced tomatoes with fresh mozzarella and basil, served with house balsamic vinaigrette dressing
FRIED CALAMARI
Lightly floured calamari, fried to a light golden-brown, served with marinara
FRIED ZUCCHINI
Sliced fresh zucchini breaded and deep-fried, served with marinara and aioli sauce
(10) ITALIAN WINGS
(6) ITALIAN WINGS
Hot and spicy or mild, served with your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing
MOZZARELLA STICKS
POT OF GOLD
Mozzarella sticks, jalapeño ravioli, cheese ravioli, chicken cannelloni bites, onion rings and Vinny’s chips. Served in a golden-brown bowl made from a crispy dough shell
APPETAIZER FIRST
SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP
Blend of spinach, artichoke, cheese and spices served with chips of garlic bread
WITH MEAL
WITH PIZZA
(12) BONELESS WINGS
Fries Salv
PLAIN SUB ROLL
Salads & Soups & Dressings
ANTIPASTO SALAD
Mixed greens, cucumbers, olives, onions, tomatoes, pepperoncini, giardiniera, ham, salami and provolone
CAESAR SALAD SMALL
CHEF SALAD
Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, olives, pepperoncini, mozzarella, cheddar, bacon bits, egg, sliced smoked turkey and ham
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
Marinated, grilled chicken breast served over romaine, tossed with Italian cheeses, croutons and topped with Caesar dressing
CHICK- BLT - SALAD
GREEK SALAD
Mixed greens, black olives, cucumbers, hot peppers and feta served with house Italian dressing
HOUSE SALAD LG
HOUSE SALAD SMALL
LARGE CAESAR SALAD
MINESTRONE
Beans, stewed tomatoes and mixed Italian vegetables in a thick broth, simmered slow for hours
PHILLY STEAK CAESAR SALAD
Sliced rib-eye grilled with onions, over crisp romaine, topped with mozzarella, cheddar, Parmesan and Caesar dressing
SHRIMPS SALAD
Small Pizza
SMALL CHEESE PIZZA
SMALL WEST COAST
Bacon, pineapple and mozzarella melted over a white ricotta sauce.
SMALL THE MEAT FEAST
Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, ground chuck, ham, bacon and mozzarella
SMALL BBQ CHICKEN
SMALL PRIMAVERA
Red onions, mushrooms, broccoli, fresh tomatoes and mozzarella melted over a white ricotta sauce.
SMALL SPINACH WHITE PIZZA
A Tuscan “white pizza” tradition! Mozzarella, garlic, olive oil and Spinach.
SMALL BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
Bleu cheese dressing sauce, chicken marinated in hot sauce, mozzarella, cheddar and celery.
SMALL THE WORKS
Pepperoni, sausage, ground chuck, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives and mozzarella.
Small Sausage
Small Margaritha Pzza
GLUTEN FREE PIZZA
Large Pizza
LARGE CHEESE PIZZA
LARGE BBQ CHICKEN
LARGE BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
Bleu cheese dressing sauce, chicken marinated in hot sauce, mozzarella, cheddar and celery.
LARGE PRIMAVERA
Red onions, mushrooms, broccoli, fresh tomatoes and mozzarella melted over a white ricotta sauce.
LARGE SPINACH WHITE PIZZA
A Tuscan “white pizza” tradition! Mozzarella, garlic, olive oil and Spinach.
LARGE THE MEAT FEAST
Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, ground chuck, ham, bacon and mozzarella
LARGE THE WORKS
Pepperoni, sausage, ground chuck, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives and mozzarella.
LARGE WEST COAST
Bacon, pineapple and mozzarella melted over a white ricotta sauce.
Large SAUSAGE
LARGE MARGHERITA PIZZA
Sicilian Pizza
Calzones & Strombolis
VINNYS CALZONE
Fresh pizza dough rolled around mozzarella. Your choice of toppings.
ORIGINAL CALZONE
Mozzarella, ricotta and ham
CHICKEN FLORENTINE CALZONE
Mozzarella, chunks of sautéed chicken breast, ham, spinach and mushrooms
MEAT LOVERS CALZONE
Mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, ground beef and ham
BUFFALO CHICKEN CALZONE
Grilled chicken breast marinated with hot sauce and topped with bleu cheese, cheddar and mozzarella
MEDITERRANEAN SAUSAGE STROMBOLI
Sliced Italian sausage, spinach, red onions, mozzarella, cheddar, Parmesan and feta
BELLY BUSTER STROMBOLI
Mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ground chuck, green peppers, mushrooms and onions
VEGGIE STROMBOLI
Mozzarella, tomatoes, eggplant, broccoli, onions, green peppers and mushrooms
STEAK STROMBOLI
Sliced rib-eye steak grilled then baked in pizza dough with mozzarella and pizza sauce
Pepperoni Roll
Sausage Roll
Pizza by the Slice
Subs and Wraps
BLACKENED CHICKEN
Chicken breast blackened with spices, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and ranch bacon dressing on a Kaiser roll
BUFFALO CHICKEN STEAK
Available as a sub or wrap. Marinated in Vinny’s hot sauce, topped with bleu cheese, melted American and cheddar
CHICKEN BLT WRAP
GREEK CHICKEN WRAP
Sliced marinated grilled chicken breast, feta, lettuce, black olives, red onions, cucumbers, fresh tomatoes, hot peppers and Italian dressing
GRILLED FISH SANDWICH
HAM AND CHEESE
Thinly sliced ham and provolone served on a hoagie roll with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and house Italian dressing
HOT SICILIAN SUB
ITALIAN HOAGIE
Ham, capicola ham, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onions and house Italian dressing
NEW YORK REUBEN
Pastrami, sauerkraut and American white cheese, topped with Thousand Island dressing and grilled on rye bread
PARMIGIANA SUB
Smothered in marinara and covered with melted mozzarella on an 8” hoagie roll V
PHILLY CHICKEN
Available as a sub or wrap. Sliced chicken breast grilled with onions and mushrooms, topped with American white cheese in an 8” sub roll
PHILLY STEAK
Available as a sub or wrap. Sliced ribeye grilled with onions, topped with American white cheese, lettuce and tomatoes in an 8” sub roll
QUESADILLA
SMOKE HOUSE CHICKEN
Grilled chicken breast in honey BBQ sauce, topped with bacon and yellow American cheese on a Kaiser rol
Thinly sliced turkey and provolone served on a hoagie roll with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and house Italian dressing
VEGGIE SUB
Spinach, grilled onions, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, dressing and melted provolone
VINNYS CLUB
Wheat or white bread with mayo, sliced ham, turkey breast, crisp bacon, cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
VINNYS HALF POUNDER
½ Pound of 100% chuck roast, ground fresh daily, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions, served on a bun with mayo
GRILLED CHICKEN SAND
BLT-SANDWICH
Vinny’s Specialties
BAKED SPAGHETTI
Spaghetti, with Meat Sauce, baked with Mozzarella
BLACKENED CHICKEN PRIMAVERA
Sautéed fresh broccoli, zucchini and summer squash, diced tomatoes and penne in a rich creamy Alfredo sauce and topped with boneless, skinless juicy blackened breast of chicken
CHICKEN MARSALA
Thinly sliced chicken breast sautéed with fresh mushrooms in Marsala wine, served with a side of broccoli
CHICKEN PICCATA
FETTUCCINE ALFREDO
Smothered in creamy Alfredo sauce
FOUR CHEESE RAVIOLI
Ricotta, mozzarella, provolone and Parmesan cooked and smothered in Vinny’s white Alfredo sauce
GRILLED SALMON
Wild caught skinless salmon marinated, grilled and topped with creamy roasted red pepper sauce, served over capellini with a side of steamed mixed vegetables
HOUSE PASTA
Create your own Masterpiece! Spaghetti, linguine, penne, fettuccine or capellini with marinara or spicy marinara
LASAGNA
Layers of pasta, 100% ground chuck, marinara and ricotta and baked with mozzarella
PARMIGIANA
Breaded and baked with Vinny’s marinara, topped with mozzarella and baked. Served with a side of Vinny’s spaghetti.
PENNE ALLA BOSCAIOLA
PESTO RICOTTA EGGPLANT ROLLATINI
SPINACH STUFFED SHELLS
Fresh ricotta mixed with blanched chopped spinach, stuffed into huge pasta shells, smothered in Vinny’s white Alfredo sauce and layered with melted mozzarella
TILAPIA ALLA VINNY'S
TORTELLONI CAMPAGNOLA
Cheese-filled pasta pouches, tossed with sundried tomatoes, artichokes, mushrooms and chunks of Italian sausage, served in a creamy roasted red peppers sauce
VODKA RIGATONI
MARE E MONTI
LOBSTER RAVIOLI
Cheese Monicati
Kids Menu
KIDS SPAGHETTI
Comes with meat sauce
KIDS FETTUCCINE ALFREDO
KIDS LASAGNA
Layers of pasta, 100% ground chuck, marinara and ricotta baked
KIDS BAKED SPAGHETTI
Comes with Meat Sauce
KIDS RAVIOLI (3)
Served with marinara
BURGER AND FRIES
¼ Pound of fresh-ground beef topped with cheese, served with fries
CHKN FING & FRIES
Served with fries and honey mustard
GRILLED CHEESE AND FRIES
SMILEY FACE PIZZA
A BIG slice of cheese pizza with pepperoni arranged in a BIG Italian Smiley-Face
MAC AND CHEESE
KIDS VDKA RIGG W CHCIKEN
Desserts
Sides
BOWL OF ALFREDO
BOWL OF MARINARA
BOWL OF MEAT SAUCE
BOWL OF RANCH
BOWL RSTD PEPPER SAUCE
SIDE RANCH DRESSING
SIDE BLACKENED CHICKEN
SIDE CHEESE
SIDE CHICKEN
SIDE CHIPS
SIde Mushorroms
SIDE FRIES
SIDE ITALIAN MIXED VEGETABLES
SIDE OF ALFREDO SAUCE
SIDE OF ANCHOVIES
SIDE OF MARINARA
SIDE OF MEAT SAUCE
SIDE OF PEPPERONI
SIDE ONION RINGS
2 Pieces Of Bread
SIDE RSTD PEPPER SAUCE
SIDE SAUSAGE
SIDE STEAMED BROCCOLI
SIDE DRESSING
Side Of Pasta
Side Vodka Sauce
Side Meatball
4oz Meat Sauce
Side Pepperoncine
Bowl Of Vodka Sauce
Glaze Sauce
Gluten Free
Server Notes
Drinks
N/A Beverages
2 BOTTLED PEPSI
BOTTLED JUICE
BOTTLED SODA
BOTTLED WATER
CAPPUCCINO
ESPRESSO
Hot Tea
FRESH COFFEE
GLASS OF WATER
MILK
SAN PELLEGRINO 250 ml
SOFT DRINKS
SWEET ICED TEA
TO GO CUP
UNSWEET ICED TEA
Root Beer
DIET PEPSI
DR PEPPER
DIET DR PEPPER
SIERRA MIST
MNT DEW
PINK LEMONADE
SODA WATER
ORANGE CRUSH
CHOCC MILK
2 LITER SODA
MNT DEW
BOTTLED JUICE
PEPSI
Old Wine
Astoria Processo BTL
Saracco Moscato BTL
Saracco Moscato GLS
Santa Cristina Casolare Oriveto BTL
Cantina Zaccagnini Pinot BTL
Fetzer Chardonnay BTL
William Hill Central Coast Char BTL
Jackson Estate Santa Maria Char BTL
Copper Ridge White Zin BTL
Santa Cristina Casolare Oriveto GLS
Cantina Zaccagnini Pinot GLS
Fetzer Chardonnay GLS
William Hill Central Coast Char GLS
Copper Ridge White Zin GLS
Castello Poggio Rosato BTL
Mirassou Pinot Noir BTL
Ecco Domani Merlot BTL
Straccali Giulio Chianti BTL
Castello D' Albola Chianti BTL
Fuedo Butera Nero BTL
BV Cabernet BTL
Story Point Cabernet BTL
Jackson Estate Cabernet BTL
Cantina Zaccagnini BTL
Castello Poggio GLS
Mirassou Pinot Noir GLS
Ecco Domani Merlot GLS
Straccali Giulio GLS
Fuedo Butera Nero GLS
BV Cabernet GLS
Story Point Cabernet GLS
Cantina Zaccagnini GLS
All Day Menu (3PD)
Pizza by the Slice
11105 Leavells Rd #5087, Fredericksburg, VA 22407
