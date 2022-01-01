Woofie's - Overland

A map showing the location of Woofie's - OverlandView gallery

Popular Items

Woofie Dog
Cheese Fries
Coney Dog

Dogs

Woofie Dog

$4.79

A 100% pure Vienna Beef Dog served Chicago Style. Topped with yellow mustard, relish, pickle spear, onions, tomatoes, and hot sport peppers loaded into a freshly steamed poppyseed bun.

Big Daddy Dog

$7.99

A 1/4 pound dog wrapped in its natural casing and served Chicago Style.

Big Herm Dog

$8.99

A 12-inch dog served Chicago Style.

Big Herm Coney Dog

$11.49

A 12-inch dog served Coney Style.

Corn Dog

$3.99

Our take on a classic midwestern Corn Dog, dipped in our house-made batter and fried to order.

Coney Dog

$6.29

Topped with chili, American Cheese, onions, and a pickle spear loaded into a freshly steamed poppyseed bun.

St. Louis Style Dog

$5.29

Topped with barbecue sauce, yellow mustard, onions, and a pickle spear loaded into a freshly steamed poppyseed bun.

Reuben Dog

$5.69

Topped with Swiss Cheese, a pickle spear, thousand island dressing, and sauerkraut loaded into a freshly steamed poppyseed bun.

New York Style Dog

$5.49

A split and grilled dog topped with brown mustard, relish, and sauerkraut loaded into a freshly steamed poppyseed bun.

Kathy Dog

$5.99

Topped with melted cheddar cheese, yellow mustard, a pickle spear, and bacon loaded into a freshly steamed poppyseed bun.

Philly Dog

$5.79

A split and grilled dog topped with mayo, Swiss Cheese, grilled green peppers, and grilled onions loaded into a poppyseed bun.

Owner's Creation

$8.99

Topped with brown mustard, Swiss Cheese, a pickle spear, sauerkraut, and hot pastrami loaded into a freshly steamed poppyseed bun. Created by Mrs. O'Leary.

Junkyard Dog

$8.29

Topped Chicago Style plus chili, melted cheddar cheese, and bacon loaded into a freshly steamed poppyseed bun.

Chili Pie

$5.79

Topped with chili, American Cheese, onions and Fritos.

Sausages

Grilled Polish

$5.99

Split and grilled beef polish sausage served Chicago Style.

Coney Polish

$6.69

Split and grilled topped with onions, chili, American Cheese, and a pickle spear loaded into a freshly steamed poppyseed bun.

Fire Dog

$5.99

A deep fried hot link served Chicago Style.

Bratwurst

$5.69

A 1/4 pound Milwaukee Brat deep fried and topped with yellow mustard, sauerkraut and a pickle spear.

Italian Sausage

$6.79

A 1/4 pound salsiccia sausage deep fried and topped with marinara sauce, grilled onions, and grilled green peppers loaded into a freshly steamed poppyseed bun.

Burgers

Build Your Own Burger

$4.99+

Your call. Make it weird. We don't judge. Served on a toasted brioche bun.

Classic Woofie Burger

$5.99

Seasoned 4oz smashed patty topped Chicago Style served on a toasted brioche bun.

Chili Cheeseburger

$6.99

Seasoned 4oz smashed patty topped with chili, melted cheddar cheese and onions served on a toasted brioche bun.

Signature Double Cheeseburger

$7.99

Two seasoned 4oz smashed patties topped with American Cheese, onions, pickle slices and a tangy burger sauce served on a toasted brioche bun.

Bacon Swiss Burger

$8.49

Seasoned 4oz smashed patty topped with 2 slices of bacon, Swiss Cheese, grilled onions and mayo served on a toasted brioche bun.

Sandwiches

Italian Beef

$10.99

Thinly sliced Italian Beef served with mayo, grilled onions, grilled green peppers, Swiss Cheese, and giardiniera peppers all on a warm roll. Served either wet or dry or with au jus on the side.

Pastrami Sandwich

$8.99

Six ounces of pastrami topped with american, swiss, pickle slices, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing. Not traditional but still delicious.

Sides

Fries

$1.29+

Fried to order and tossed with seasoning salt.

Cheese Fries

$2.39+

Fried to order, tossed with seasoning salt, and smothered in melted cheddar cheese.

Chili Cheese Fries

$3.59+

Fried to order, tossed with seasoning salt, topped with chili and melted cheddar cheese.

Chili

$2.99+

Coney style beef chili. No beans, no problems. Served with oyster crackers.

Whole Pickle

$1.49

A big, old school style pickle.

Beef Tamale

$2.29

Local, hand-made tamales.

Side of Melted Cheddar Cheese (2oz)

$0.99

Side of Chili (2oz)

$0.99

Bag of Fritos

$0.99

Oyster Crackers

$0.49

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$1.39+

Diet Coke

$1.39+

Cherry Coke

$1.39+

Sprite

$1.39+

Root Beer

$1.39+

Dr. Pepper

$1.39+

Lemonade

$1.39+

Unsweet Tea

$1.39+

Sweet Tea

$1.39+

1/2 Unsweet Tea 1/2 Lemonade

$1.39+

1/2 Sweet Tea 1/2 Lemonade

$1.39+

Tap Water

$0.25+

Ice

$0.25+

Bottled Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.49Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
