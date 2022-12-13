Isla & Co. West Palm Beach Isla & Co. West Palm Beach
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
An approachable dining destination in an elevated environment. Serving speciality coffee and brunch dishes inspired by Australian coastal towns through the day and a cocktail driven dinner destination at night, Isla & Co. draws influences from Australia, Europe and South East Asia
Location
1401 Clare Avenue, Suite 700, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in West Palm Beach
PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE - WEST PALM BEACH
4.6 • 3,749
2215 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd West Palm Beach, FL 33409
View restaurant
La Fonda Restaurante Sports Bar
4.6 • 2,752
2845 N. Military Trail West Palm Beach, FL 33409
View restaurant
The Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill - West Palm Beach
4.4 • 1,445
209 6th Street West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurant