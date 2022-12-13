Restaurant header imageView gallery

Isla & Co. West Palm Beach Isla & Co. West Palm Beach

review star

No reviews yet

1401 Clare Avenue

Suite 700

West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Family Style Packages

Family Style Brunch

$55.00

Family Style Dinner #1

$65.00

Family Style Dinner #2

$85.00

Passed Hors D'oeuvres

4 Choices PP

$30.00

5 Choices PP

$35.00

6 Choices PP

$40.00

+1 Hour PP

$15.00

Beverage Packages

Top Shelf Open Bar PP

$45.00

Limited Open Bar PP

$35.00

+1 Hour Limited PP

$20.00

+1 Hour Top Shelf PP

$30.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

An approachable dining destination in an elevated environment. Serving speciality coffee and brunch dishes inspired by Australian coastal towns through the day and a cocktail driven dinner destination at night, Isla & Co. draws influences from Australia, Europe and South East Asia

Location

1401 Clare Avenue, Suite 700, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Restaurant at The Norton
orange starNo Reviews
1450 S Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurantnext
Table 26 Palm Beach
orange starNo Reviews
1700 South Dixie Highway West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurantnext
Hive Bakery & Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
1603 South Dixie Highway West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurantnext
Grato
orange starNo Reviews
1901 South Dixie Highway West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurantnext
Taqueria Guerrero - Belvedere
orange star4.0 • 91
628 Belvedere Rd West Palm Beach, FL 33405
View restaurantnext
Kapow! Noodle Bar - Kapow WPB
orange starNo Reviews
519 Clematis Street West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in West Palm Beach

PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE - WEST PALM BEACH
orange star4.6 • 3,749
2215 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd West Palm Beach, FL 33409
View restaurantnext
Hullabaloo
orange star4.5 • 3,110
517 clematis West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurantnext
La Fonda Restaurante Sports Bar
orange star4.6 • 2,752
2845 N. Military Trail West Palm Beach, FL 33409
View restaurantnext
The Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill - West Palm Beach
orange star4.4 • 1,445
209 6th Street West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurantnext
Howley's Restaurant - Howleys
orange star4.0 • 1,333
4700 S Dixie Hwy West Palm Beach, FL 33405
View restaurantnext
La Cabana Latin Grill - 7116 S. DIXIE HWY
orange star4.6 • 1,246
7116 S. DIXIE HWY West Palm Beach, FL 33405
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near West Palm Beach
Wellington
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Palm Beach Gardens
review star
Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)
North Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Lake Worth
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Jupiter
review star
Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (118 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston