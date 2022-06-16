Restaurant header imageView gallery
Greek
Middle Eastern

Zaytinya

701 9th St. NW

Washington, DC 20001

Popular Items

Crispy Brussels Afelia
Falafel
Hommus

Zaytinya Feasts

Menu for 2

$71.00

Celebration Rice Feast for 4

$231.00

Spreads

Baba Ghannouge

Baba Ghannouge

$11.00

Fire-roasted eggplant, tahini, lemon, garlic

Carrots

$1.00

Cucumbers

$1.00
Hommus

Hommus

$11.00

Purée of chickpeas, garlic, tahini

Hommus Ma Lahm

$14.00

hommus, spiced ground lamb, pine nuts, house-pickled vegetables, mint

Htipiti

$11.00

Marinated roasted red peppers, feta, thyme

Labneh

$11.00

Lebanese strained yogurt with za’atar

Taramosalata

$11.00

traditional spread of cured carp roe

Tzatziki

Tzatziki

$11.00

Greek yogurt with diced cucumbers, dill

Flat Bread

Soujouk Pide

$14.00

Spicy soujouk sausage, kasar cheese, 65° egg

Halloumi Pide

$13.00

Turkish tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, Halloumi cheese, chives

Cheese Pide

$11.00

Turkish tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, greek oregano

Egg and Pastirma Pide

$14.00

Spiced dry cured beef loin, 65° egg, kasar cheese

Charred Eggplant Pide

$13.00

Kasar cheese, onions and peppers cooked slowly in olive oil, finished with pomegranate molasses

Pepper and Pastirma Pide

$14.00

Turkish tomato sauce, piquillo peppers, cured and spiced dry cured beef loin

Za'atar Pide

$13.00

Aromatic blend of dried za’atar, sesame seeds and sumac, kasar cheese, 65° egg

Cures & Cheeses

Artisanal Cheese Pikilia

Artisanal Cheese Pikilia

$22.00

LADOTYRI traditional sheep’s milk cheese aged in olive oil and served with candied and roasted pistachio VLAHOTIRI firm Sheep’s milk cheese aged 90 days and served with dates and date molasses ROUSSAS FETA soft and crumbly sheep’s and goat’s milk cheese served with honeycomb

Ladotyri Pistachio

$10.00

Traditional sheep’s milk cheese aged in olive oil and served with candied and roasted pistachio

Vlahotiri Date

$8.00

Firm Sheep’s milk cheese aged 90 days and served with dates and date molasses

Roussas Feta Honeycomb

$10.00

Soft and crumbly sheep’s and goat’s milk cheese served with honeycomb

Olive Orektika

$12.00

Greek olives marinated with coriander seed and lemon, tumeric pickles, smoked walnuts

Pastirma

$11.00

Traditionally cured loin of beef spiced with cumin, fenugreek and paprika

Soups & Salads

Avgolemono Soup

$12.00

Classic Greek egg and lemon soup, served with shredded roasted chicken, carrot, onion, celery, greens, kritharaki pasta

Beet Salata

$12.00

Fattoush

$11.00

Tomato, cucumber, red onion, green pepper, radish, pita chips, pomegranate vinegar dressing

Maroulosalata

$11.00

Heirloom lettuces, herbs, pickled onions, Greek vinaigrette

Tabbouleh

$12.00

parsley, bulgur wheat, diced tomatoes, onions, mint, lemon dressing

Vegetables

Cauliflower Tiganites

Cauliflower Tiganites

$12.00

Tahini, preserved lemon, pine nuts, capers, golden spice vinaigrette

Crispy Brussels Afelia

Crispy Brussels Afelia

$12.00

Brussels sprouts, coriander seed, barberries, garlic yogurt

Falafel

Falafel

$11.50

Traditional crispy chickpea fritters, turmeric pickles, cherry tomato, tahini

Grape Leaves Dolmades

$14.00

grape leaves with rice, tomato, fennel, pine nuts, sultanas, served with labneh

Imam Bayildi

$12.00

Inspired by the legendary preparation from the Ottoman era, eggplant, onions and tomato slowly cooked in olive oil with aromatic spices and garnished with pine nuts

Kolokithokeftedes

$11.50

zucchini and kefalograviera cheese patties, caper yogurt

Mujadara

$11.50

Lebanese lentil and rice pilaf, crispy shallots, soubise yogurt

Mushroom Kapnista

Mushroom Kapnista

$17.00

Smoked mushrooms, dates, roasted walnuts, cumin, labneh

Piyaz

$11.50

warm imported giant beans, kale, oven-roasted tomato, garlic, ladolemono

Plain Rice

$6.00

Seafood

Garides me Anitho

$17.00

Sautéed shrimp, dill, shallots, mustard, lemon juice

Meat & Poultry

Adana Kebab

$14.00

Ground lamb, grilled tomatoes, sumac, harissa pita, pickled chiles

Beef Soutzoukakia

$12.00

Cumin spiced meatballs in tomato sauce scented with cinnamon, feta, capers

Bone Marrow Kibbeh

$14.00

beef and bulgur wheat fritters, bone marrow filling, almonds, pine nuts, currants, labneh

Chicken Youvetsi

$12.00

Chicken braised with tomato and cinnamon, kefalograviera cheese, kritharaki pasta

Hunkar Begendi

$20.00

traditional Turkish braised lamb shank, eggplant kefalograviera cheese purée

Kebab Platter

$46.00

Lamb, kofte, chicken and adana kebabs served with tomato, onion and garlic toum

Kofte Kebab

Kofte Kebab

$14.00

Grilled ground beef kebab spiced with marash pepper, mint and oregano, smoked yogurt sauce, charred cucumber, herbs

Lamb Baharat

$14.00

Spiced rubbed lamb leg kebab, tabbouleh, charred tomatoes, tahini sauce

Lebanese Chicken and Rice

$13.00Out of stock

Traditional Riz a Jej, basmati rice cooked with ground beef and Lebanese 7 spice then topped with chicken and buttered almonds

Shish Taouk

$13.00

Grilled chicken skewer, sumac, onions, garlic toum, grilled tomatoes

Dessert

Greek Yogurt with Apricots

$11.00

Muscat soaked apricots, vanilla yogurt cream, pistachio powder

Turkish Coffee Chocolate Cake

$11.00

Molten center Valrhona chocolate cake, roasted pistachio, mastic ice cream, chocolate pearls

Alcoholic Beverages

BTL Raventos Jose Cuvee

$30.00

BTL Sokos Savvatiano

$22.00

BTL Mitravelas Red On Black

$21.00

BTL Dio Fili Rose

$20.00

Kir Yianni

$32.00

Akakies Rosé, Xinomavro, Naoussa, Greece

Pom Fili

$13.00+Out of stock

Sidecar To Tangier

$12.00+

Cocktail Flight

$43.00

Metaxa Mule Kit

$66.00

3pm in Istanbul

$12.00+

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$6.00

Still Water

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Under the direction of celebrated chef José Andrés and his ThinkFoodGroup team, Zaytinya offers an innovative mezze menu inspired by Turkish, Greek and Lebanese cuisines served up in a sleek and modern setting. Building on Jose’s deep knowledge of Mediterranean cooking and years of research and travel, the menu features shared small plates of authentic and innovative fare, creative cocktails, and unique Mediterranean wines, making Zaytinya one of the most exciting restaurants in Washington DC.

701 9th St. NW, Washington, DC 20001

Zaytinya image

