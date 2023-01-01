Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Orem

Orem restaurants
Orem restaurants that serve greek salad

Slab Pizza - Vineyard - 568 North Mill Road

568 North Mill Road, Vineyard

Greek Salad$8.00
romaine, black olive, kalamata olive, red onion, cherry tomato, feta, lemon vinaigrette
Apollo Burger - Orem

452 North State Street, Orem

Greek Salad$8.99
Crumbled Greek Feta cheese, finely chopped red onions, over freshly chopped romaine salad mix, diced cucumbers, tomatoes, and green peppers finished with pepperoncini peppers, Kalamata olives, and a sliced carrot flame with sprinkled oregano throughout
