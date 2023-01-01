Greek salad in Orem
Orem restaurants that serve greek salad
More about Slab Pizza - Vineyard - 568 North Mill Road
Slab Pizza - Vineyard - 568 North Mill Road
568 North Mill Road, Vineyard
|Greek Salad
|$8.00
romaine, black olive, kalamata olive, red onion, cherry tomato, feta, lemon vinaigrette
More about Apollo Burger - Orem
Apollo Burger - Orem
452 North State Street, Orem
|Greek Salad
|$8.99
Crumbled Greek Feta cheese, finely chopped red onions, over freshly chopped romaine salad mix, diced cucumbers, tomatoes, and green peppers finished with pepperoncini peppers, Kalamata olives, and a sliced carrot flame with sprinkled oregano throughout