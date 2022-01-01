Horizons West / West Orlando Italian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Italian restaurants in Horizons West / West Orlando
More about Christini's Ristorante Italiano
SOUPS • SEAFOOD
Christini's Ristorante Italiano
7600 Dr Phillips Blvd, Orlando
|Popular items
|Rigatoni Alla Zozzona
|$14.50
Homemade Sausage Calabrese in Cream Sauce
|Ravioli Aurora
|$14.50
Three Cheese Ravioli, Tomato, Sherry Brandy, Cream Sauce
|Spaghettini Alla Pomodoro
|$12.50
San Marzano Tomatoes Flavored With Fine Herbs
More about Trevi Pasta
PASTA • SALADS
Trevi Pasta
2120 Edgewater Dr, Orlando
|Popular items
|Lavazza Tiramissu
|$6.95
Rich & creamy flavor mixed with the coffee-soaked lady fingers.
|Potato Gnocchi Box
|$12.95
2 portions of raw pasta with cooking instructions
-Easy to cook-
|Fresh Pappardelle Box
|$9.95
(thick cut) 2 portions of raw pasta with cooking instructions
-Easy to cook-
- Keep in your fridge for 7 days-
- You can freeze-
Just Semolina and Water - Vegan
More about Tornatore's Pizza
Tornatore's Pizza
3818 Edgewater Drive, Orlando
|Popular items
|Side Caesar Salad
|$6.00
Romaine, parmesan, croutons
|10 Wings
|$18.00
Celery with blue cheese or ranch dressing
|Side Salad
|$6.00
Romaine & Spinach mix, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, red onion, red cabbage, roasted red peppers