Horizons West / West Orlando Italian restaurants you'll love

Must-try Italian restaurants in Horizons West / West Orlando

Christini's Ristorante Italiano image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

Christini's Ristorante Italiano

7600 Dr Phillips Blvd, Orlando

Avg 4.6 (3924 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Rigatoni Alla Zozzona$14.50
Homemade Sausage Calabrese in Cream Sauce
Ravioli Aurora$14.50
Three Cheese Ravioli, Tomato, Sherry Brandy, Cream Sauce
Spaghettini Alla Pomodoro$12.50
San Marzano Tomatoes Flavored With Fine Herbs
Trevi Pasta image

PASTA • SALADS

Trevi Pasta

2120 Edgewater Dr, Orlando

Avg 4.6 (1337 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lavazza Tiramissu$6.95
Rich & creamy flavor mixed with the coffee-soaked lady fingers.
Potato Gnocchi Box$12.95
2 portions of raw pasta with cooking instructions
-Easy to cook-
Fresh Pappardelle Box$9.95
(thick cut) 2 portions of raw pasta with cooking instructions
-Easy to cook-
- Keep in your fridge for 7 days-
- You can freeze-
Just Semolina and Water - Vegan
Tornatore's Pizza image

 

Tornatore's Pizza

3818 Edgewater Drive, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Side Caesar Salad$6.00
Romaine, parmesan, croutons
10 Wings$18.00
Celery with blue cheese or ranch dressing
Side Salad$6.00
Romaine & Spinach mix, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, red onion, red cabbage, roasted red peppers
Ravioli

Gnocchi

