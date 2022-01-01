Pacifico
We are located in the heart of downtown New Haven, featuring extraordinary Nuevo-Latino Seafood cuisine. Along with traditional tapas, some of our signature dishes include Seafood Paella, Skirt Steak with Chino-Latino stir fried rice, Caramelized Salmon and Dulce de Leche Cheesecake. Among some other favorites are our Sangria and award winning Mojitos (Best Mojito – CT Magazine) which will surely liven your day.
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
220 College Street • $$
220 College Street
New Haven CT
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 1:30 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 1:30 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 1:30 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 1:30 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 1:30 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 1:30 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 1:30 am
