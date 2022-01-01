Paco's Tacos
We are a local, family run business that strives for excellent customer service.. We prepare everything when ordered. We have 7 fabulous home made salsas, one just right for you. Stop in soon
TACOS
1304 East 51st Street • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1304 East 51st Street
Austin TX
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Pokeatery
California-based poke stop serving Poke in boxes with creative sides, toppings & Dole Whip floats.
Come on in and enjoy!
JewBoy Burgers
Burgers, burritos and a lot of chutzpah. Diner style comfort food with an old Austin vibe. Inspired by Jewish and Border cultures.
Jamba
Jamba Juice
Sala and betty
Come in and enjoy!