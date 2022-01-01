Go
Toast

Paco's Tacos

We are a local, family run business that strives for excellent customer service.. We prepare everything when ordered. We have 7 fabulous home made salsas, one just right for you. Stop in soon

TACOS

1304 East 51st Street • $

Avg 4.8 (784 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1304 East 51st Street

Austin TX

Sunday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pokeatery

No reviews yet

California-based poke stop serving Poke in boxes with creative sides, toppings & Dole Whip floats.
Come on in and enjoy!

JewBoy Burgers

No reviews yet

Burgers, burritos and a lot of chutzpah. Diner style comfort food with an old Austin vibe. Inspired by Jewish and Border cultures.

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Sala and betty

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston