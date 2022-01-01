Go
Painted Burro

Formerly Osteria Posto, we are now the second location of our sister restaurant, The Painted Burro! Bringing inspired tacos, margaritas and more to Waltham's City Point neighborhood.

99 Third Ave

Popular Items

Guacamole + Chips$12.00
fresh avocados, cilantro, sea salt & white onion
Make A Meal / Add Rice+Beans$5.00
Short Rib Taco$8.00
crunchy + soft tortillas, tres quesos, beef carnitas,
poblano + onions, mexican crema, cotija
Shrimp Taco$7.00
guacamole, mango + habanero salsa, pickled red onion
Pork Taco$7.50
tomatillo salsa verde, honeycrisp apple salsa, crema mexicana, cotija, flour tortilla
Steak Taco$8.00
melted cheese, pico de gallo, chip, chipotle mayo, cortina
Fried Chicken Taco$7.00
napa cabbage + pickle slaw, avocado + lime ranch dressing
Birria Taco$8.00
adobo grilled corn tortilla, tres quesos, adobo braised beef, cilantro, red onion, radish, habanero + tomatillo salsa
Chips + Salsa$3.00
Mi Tierra (Springfield, MA) organic heirloom corn tortilla chips and oven-roasted tomato salsa.
Baja Fish Taco$7.50
savoy cabbage + jalapeño slaw, baja mayo, cilantro
Location

Waltham MA

Sunday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

