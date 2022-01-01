Painted Burro

Sousviderie - CFH - Waltham

Craft Food Hall Project was created with one goal in mind: to bring to life a space where unique food meets an elevated experience. Creating concepts such as Sousviderie, Project X, and Vessel has allowed us to explore different culinary styles, leverage new technologies, and push the boundaries of what is expected in the restaurant industry. Our intention is to invite guests to learn about and experience the sous vide method in a truly open kitchen environment where they will see the technology at work and the innovation at play.

Our hope is that our unique spaces and experiences will bring people together over food, drink, and the joy of others’ company. We look forward to the opportunity to serve you!

